News
Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Kensington Avenue on Tuesday.
St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.
One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.
“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.
Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking on the backside of the structure. St. Louis firefighters raised a ladder to rescue two children and Daleza Leonard. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.
“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.
She hopes the officer who suffered some inhalation will be okay.
Leonard and Clayborn lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday. The two families are just grateful to be alive.
“I’m grateful we here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
News
Town & Country Club rejects St. Thomas’ officer to buy golf course, build hockey arena
The University of St. Thomas will have to look elsewhere for a home for its new ice hockey arena after the Town & Country Club rejected its unsolicited offer to purchase the historic St. Paul golf course.
On Tuesday evening, the private country club said its board of directors had voted unanimously not to entertain the $61.4 million proposal.
In a statement, Town & Country’s board said:
“Over the last week, the Town & Country Club Board of Directors carefully reviewed the University of St. Thomas’ proposal, explored questions related to the proposed transaction and most importantly, listened to input from our members. Having completed that work, the board voted unanimously to reject the university’s proposal and inform them that we have no interest in any further engagement on this topic. Town & Country Club is not for sale.”
St. Thomas had eyed the golf course overlooking the Mississippi River as a new home for a hockey arena and other athletic facilities, including baseball and softball fields, as well as parking.
A spokesman for the Catholic university said this week it is also looking at land associated with the Highland Bridge development, the site of the former Ford automotive plant in Highland Park, among “multiple options being considered.”
A response to the Town & Country Club’s decision wasn’t immediately available late Tuesday.
The St. Thomas men’s and women’s hockey teams jumped from NCAA Division III to Division I this fall and are still using St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, its home arena since 2003, for home games. The arena, also home to the St. Thomas Academy high school team, has a capacity of 1,000 fans.
St. Thomas’ campus is largely hemmed in by the Merriam Park and Macalester-Groveland neighborhoods, leaving limited options for expansion.
Leaders of the Town & Country Club, the site of the oldest golf course in Minnesota, had circulated the news of the purchase offer among their membership and contracted a law firm to assess it.
News
High school roundup: Johnson beats Como Park, claims City Conference boys basketball title
Como Park (14-7) had a three-point attempt at the buzzer but couldn’t convert as Johnson (15-3) narrowly defeated the Cougars 65-63 and clinched the St. Paul City Conference championship on Tuesday night.
Whoever won would’ve been named conference champion, as Johnson entered the game unbeaten in conference play, and Como Park’s lone conference loss was to Johnson earlier this season.
Johnson trailed by five at halftime but worked its way back in the second half, quickly grabbing the lead and holding onto it in the waning moments. Three Johnson players scored in double digits with Ishmael David leading the pack with 16 points, while Donavan Clinton scored a game-high 28 points for the Cougars.
Farmington 61, Lakeville South 58: Kyle Hrncir scored a game-high 23 points as Farmington (16-7) defeated Lakeville South (13-10).
The game remained tight throughout the second half with the Tigers coming up with several pivotal stops in the final minutes, and Ben Buesgens and Sam Hoffman each hitting clutch free throws down the stretch.
With the win, the Tigers keep pace in a bunched South Suburban conference that saw each of the top three teams win on Tuesday. The Tigers remain just a half game behind Shakopee for first place. Eastview is also a half game back.
Other scores: Shakopee defeated Lakeville North 55-53; Burnsville defeated Apple Valley 87-77; Eastview defeated Prior Lake 79-61; Mahtomedi defeated Simley 55-40.
Girls basketball
Mahtomedi 46, Simley 41: A balanced attack for Mahtomedi (18-6) did enough on offense, and the defense kept Simley (17-6) at bay as the Zephyrs continued their unbeaten conference season.
Sonya Potthoff and Ella Kletti each scored 12 points, and two others scored at least six points to lead Mahtomedi. Simley’s offense was much more lopsided, with Chomp Danso and Ellah Larson accounting for 35 of Simley’s 41 points.
The Zephyrs have won all 13 conference games and are now three games away from completing conference play without a loss. With a win against Spring Lake Park on Thursday, Mahtomedi would clinch the Metro East championship.
Other scores: Shakopee defeated Lakeville North 47-32; Rosemount defeated Eagan 64-43; Prior Lake defeated Eastview 44-42; Burnsville defeated Apple Valley 73-28; Two Rivers defeated Tartan 75-52; Farmington defeated Lakeville South 50-37.
Boys hockey
St. Thomas Academy 8, Apple Valley 2: Apple Valley (7-17-2) kept it close for much of the first period but could not keep up with the high powered offense of St. Thomas Academy (13-12-1).
Tied at 1-1 in the waning minutes of the first period, Brooks Bond scored for the Cadets to take the lead and open the floodgates. The Cadets added three goals at the beginning of the second period and added three more in the third period to cruise to victory in the Class AA Section 3 quarterfinal. The Cadets outshot the Eagles 44-14.
St. Thomas will play Eastview in the section semifinal on Friday.
Other scores: Eastview defeated Eagan 8-0; Cretin-Derham Hall defeated Burnsville 6-1; Rosemount defeated Park 6-0.
News
Teen with criminal record arrested of suspicion of randomly shooting, killing businesswoman in St. Paul
A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in the random, fatal shooting of a 34-year-old businesswoman in her vehicle in St. Paul last week, police announced Tuesday.
Julia (Yuliya) Li was driving in the Payne-Phalen area “when the suspect opened fire, taking her life,” Steve Linders, a police spokesman, said Tuesday. “She was just going about her business when all of a sudden she was shot.”
Police responded to the 1000 block of Payne Avenue about 6:45 p.m. last Wednesday. Paramedics took Li, of St. Paul, to Regions Hospital and she died a short time later.
Minneapolis police officers arrested the 15-year-old on Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis and he was being held in Hennepin County on suspicion of second-degree murder and other crimes allegedly committed in Hennepin County, according to St. Paul police.
He is charged in Ramsey County with murder and a county attorney’s spokesman said his office filed a motion to have the teen certified to stand trial as an adult.
‘TRAGIC, SENSELESS VIOLENCE’
Li joined H.B. Fuller, a publicly traded Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Vadnais Heights, in a marketing role in July of 2017. She most recently worked as a global business director and also led the company’s Amazon business project.
“This tragic, senseless violence brought an end to the life of a bright, well-respected, committed, hard-working professional who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” said H.B. Fuller President and CEO Jim Owens in statement.
“It is even more gut-wrenching to learn that the young suspect had committed other violent crimes but had been released,” Owens’ statement continued. “Our mayors, government officials and judicial officials need to create a system that does not allow young criminals to terrorize our community. Had they done a better job, Julia would be alive today.”
The suspect has an “extensive and violent criminal history,” Linders said. Details weren’t publicly available Tuesday night.
Li was originally from Kazakhstan in central Asia and moved to the U.S. in 2007 to study at the University of Minnesota, where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in economics and global studies, according to Kimberlee Sinclair, H.B. Fuller’s senior director of corporate communications.
She left the Twin Cities to work in brand management and marketing for GE Transportation and Procter & Gamble before returning to St. Paul in 2016 to earn her master of business administration from the University of St. Thomas and then began working at H.B. Fuller.
Li is survived by her husband, parents and sister.
POLICE CHIEF: TEEN WASN’T HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR PREVIOUS CRIMES
Police Chief Todd Axtell said investigators, working with Minneapolis police, showed “diligence and determination” in arresting the teen.
“Sadly, this is yet another example of how our system has failed to put victims first, failed to help a young person going down a dangerous and destructive path, and failed our entire community,” Axtell said in a statement.
“If every spoke in the criminal justice wheel had worked to hold this teen accountable for previous crimes, Ms. Li would be here, the suspect would have received help and consequences to right his course, and our city would not have suffered the trauma of echoing gunshots,” he continued.
Axtell said he spoke with Li’s husband on Tuesday night to inform him the person responsible for his wife’s death was in custody.
“I told him that my heart breaks for his entire family,” Axtell wrote. “This tragedy was entirely preventable.”
Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis
Town & Country Club rejects St. Thomas’ officer to buy golf course, build hockey arena
High school roundup: Johnson beats Como Park, claims City Conference boys basketball title
Teen with criminal record arrested of suspicion of randomly shooting, killing businesswoman in St. Paul
Wild start badly, finish badly in loss at Ottawa
Cahokia students walk out of class after ‘Black Lives Matter’ removed from mural
Mixed Blood Theater announces new artistic director as founder Jack Reuler plans to step down
Babies born on 2/22/22 dress up for Taco ‘Twosday’ at St. Mary’s Hospital
Wild unable to repeat fast start in Ottawa
Crowd celebrates Alive Day for St. Louis police officer who survived shooting
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News6 days ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA3 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror