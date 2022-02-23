News
Mixed Blood Theater announces new artistic director as founder Jack Reuler plans to step down
Mixed Blood Theatre announced Tuesday night that Mark Valdez has been named the Minneapolis theater’s next artistic director. Mixed Blood’s founder and artistic director Jack Reuler will retire this summer after 46 years with the theater.
Director/playwright/organizer/activist Valdez was selected after a 20-month search and has directed nine shows at Mixed Blood.
In a 2019 interview with the Pioneer Press, Valdez said he first connected with Mixed Blood through Reuler. Valdez was an artist-in-residence twice at the theater and helmed such Mixed Blood shows as “Vietgone” in 2017 and “Learn to be Latina” in 2013. He directed the theater’s regional premiere of “Roe” in 2019, and his most recent work with Mixed Blood was “The Most Beautiful Home .. Maybe,” a production about housing insecurity, in partnership with artist ashley sparks, presented in October-November 2021.
Reuler, who founded Mixed Blood in 1976 at the age of 22, said of Valdez: “His belief in what theater can be – as an art form, tool for social change, and instrument for justice – aligns with Mixed Blood’s new strategic direction and our worldview. I can’t wait to see how this progressive organization will evolve under his leadership.”
“Mixed Blood has been an artistic home for me, and I’ve had the privilege to see, first-hand, how the company lives its values of equity and inclusion,” Valdez said in a news release. “I am eager to build on this work. We can use the tools and skills of theatermaking — imagination, consensus building, meaning making — to support our communities and our peoples. Mixed Blood’s new strategic direction asks us to do just that. This is the work I care most about and I’m lucky to have found a home in Mixed Blood that shares these priorities.”
Valdez will be in residence part-time March through May and begin full-time June 6. Reuler’s final day will be July 6. Valdez will curate programming and the Mixed Blood budget for 2022-23.
In the 2019 interview, the Los Angeles-based theater-maker said he’s been coming to Mixed Blood for 14 years, joking that one of these wintry visits, he’s going to invest in a decent parka and leave it here. If he didn’t, he’s going to need one soon.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network. How it may affect you
ST. LOUIS – Telecommunications companies are beginning to shut down their 3G networks. For AT&T, that process started Tuesday.
What that means for consumers can be confusing. There’s a big change happening to cellular networks. Out with the old and in with the new.
“In order for 4G LTE to take off, they had to cannibalize the 2G spectrum they were using. For the 5G to take off, they have to cannibalize the 3G spectrum,” Sean Devereaux, director of customer-based sales for Tech Electronics, said.
AT&T is the first of the telecom companies to shut down its 3G network. It’s a costly, years-in-the-works process that will force people with older phones and devices to upgrade. Those that aren’t at least 4G compatible will no longer be able to send calls or text messages. T-Mobile will shutter its 3G systems on March 31. Verizon is scheduled to do it on December 31.
“AT&T is not going to flip the switch or Verizon isn’t going to flip the switch and all these devices turn to bricks, but they will start harvesting the spectrum. Today your alarm could communicate and tomorrow you’re going to be getting a call from our customer experience center saying we’re no longer receiving alarm communications from your unit,” Devereaux said.
These shutdowns were delayed multiple times over the last few years. Devereaux said the impact extends beyond cell phones and into fire alarms and security systems that will stop communicating with emergency services when 3G is gone. He said upgrading systems had been hampered by the pandemic and, now, supply chain issues.
“For the past two years, talking a customer into allowing you into their home or their business, or their long-term care facility or hospital, school, etc. It’s been ‘We don’t need you in here, we don’t want you in here.’ We can’t even get in some of these units fast enough for the people that are done procrastinating and now realize the urgency,” he said.
Devereaux said if you aren’t sure this affects you, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“It’s important for everyone, especially for people who’re assuming a certain level of protection, to just double-check that with their service companies,” he said.
In a statement, AT&T told FOX 2, “For nearly two years, we’ve proactively sent numerous communications via direct mail, bill messaging, emails, and text messages to help customers transition to next-generation networks before 3G services end. We are working with them to make this process easier, including in a substantial majority of cases providing free replacement phones.”
Here’s a list of affected phones, devices, and security systems:
https://www.att.com/offers/network/3g-network-sunset/
https://www.att.com/idpassets/images/support/pdf/Devices-Working-on-ATT-Network.pdf
Hundreds without natural gas in Potosi as cold temperatures hit region
POTOSI, Mo. — Nearly a thousand Potosi businesses and homes are without heat Tuesday night after a gas line broke this morning. Now, the community is scrambling to find warmth, as temperatures get below freezing.
“It’s been a crazy day it’s been a really crazy day,” said Potosi resident Rhonda Woods.
Woods is one of the lucky ones who had city crews stop by her house before dark and turn her gas back on. This comes after a gas line ruptured just down the street from her.
“I’m tickled to death. It’s going to be a cold night, and otherwise, that’s what I heat with,” Woods said.
The gas line broke around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after crews were working to replace the line. The break ended up cutting off the gas for about a thousand buildings and impacting about 2,700 people across Potosi.
Mayor Joseph Blount said with winter weather on the way, the pressure is on to get the heat back on. He said crews have already repaired the gas line but turning the gas back on is an extensive process and could take up to three days.
“We have to go to each individual house. We have to shut off their meters. We have to go back and turn them on. Then, we have to go and re-light them, and then we have to check for gas leaks before everything is completely done,” said Blount.
Officials with Washington County Emergency Management have been helping the city with staff and supplies. They said priority buildings like hospitals and jails got heat first. For folks still waiting, the St. Louis Chapter of the Red Cross has set up a shelter here at Potosi Southern Baptist Church, equipped with heat, hundreds of available beds, and plenty of food and snacks.
“We contacted someone to see if they know anywhere we could go, and they said, ‘Yeah, the Red Crosses at the church just go there, and you’ll be safe for the night. I am just so happy we have a warm place to stay, ” said resident CJ Russell.
Woods said many of her friends and family won’t need to use the shelter because they have other ways to heat their homes. She hopes everyone stays safe these next few days.
“Just go with the flow. That’s all you can do,” Woods said.
The address for Southern Baptist Church is 10165 West State Highway 8. The Red Cross asks if you utilize the shelter, to bring your own clothes, medication, and hygiene items.
Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Kensington Avenue on Tuesday.
St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.
One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.
“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.
Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking on the backside of the structure. St. Louis firefighters raised a ladder to rescue two children and Daleza Leonard. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.
“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.
She hopes the officer who suffered some inhalation will be okay.
Leonard and Clayborn lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday. The two families are just grateful to be alive.
“I’m grateful we here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
