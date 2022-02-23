Mixed Blood Theater announces new artistic director as founder Jack Reuler plans to step down

Mixed Blood Theatre announced Tuesday night that Mark Valdez has been named the Minneapolis theater’s next artistic director. Mixed Blood’s founder and artistic director Jack Reuler will retire this summer after 46 years with the theater.

Director/playwright/organizer/activist Valdez was selected after a 20-month search and has directed nine shows at Mixed Blood.

In a 2019 interview with the Pioneer Press, Valdez said he first connected with Mixed Blood through Reuler. Valdez was an artist-in-residence twice at the theater and helmed such Mixed Blood shows as “Vietgone” in 2017 and “Learn to be Latina” in 2013. He directed the theater’s regional premiere of “Roe” in 2019, and his most recent work with Mixed Blood was “The Most Beautiful Home .. Maybe,” a production about housing insecurity, in partnership with artist ashley sparks, presented in October-November 2021.

Reuler, who founded Mixed Blood in 1976 at the age of 22, said of Valdez: “His belief in what theater can be – as an art form, tool for social change, and instrument for justice – aligns with Mixed Blood’s new strategic direction and our worldview. I can’t wait to see how this progressive organization will evolve under his leadership.”

“Mixed Blood has been an artistic home for me, and I’ve had the privilege to see, first-hand, how the company lives its values of equity and inclusion,” Valdez said in a news release. “I am eager to build on this work. We can use the tools and skills of theatermaking — imagination, consensus building, meaning making — to support our communities and our peoples. Mixed Blood’s new strategic direction asks us to do just that. This is the work I care most about and I’m lucky to have found a home in Mixed Blood that shares these priorities.”

Valdez will be in residence part-time March through May and begin full-time June 6. Reuler’s final day will be July 6. Valdez will curate programming and the Mixed Blood budget for 2022-23.

In the 2019 interview, the Los Angeles-based theater-maker said he’s been coming to Mixed Blood for 14 years, joking that one of these wintry visits, he’s going to invest in a decent parka and leave it here. If he didn’t, he’s going to need one soon.