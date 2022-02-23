News
Wild start badly, finish badly in loss at Ottawa
OTTAWA, Ontario — Some have argued that in order to be successful you need to have a strong start. Others say that it’s not how you start, but how you finish that makes the difference.
Unfortunately for the Minnesota Wild, they learned Tuesday night that both philosophies are accurate.
The Ottawa Senators scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, then scored late in the third period to break a 3-3 tie and hung on to win 4-3, despite being outshot 43-34.
The Wild tied the game 2-2 in the second, then 3-3 in the third before Thomas Chabot scored his second goal of the game with 5:45 remaining in the third period. His shot from just inside the blueline hit the stick of Calen Addison and over the shoulder of Cam Talbot for the winner.
That last goal wasn’t what had Wild coach Dean Evason concerned.
“It’s more frustrating how we started. Full credit to Ottawa. They played hard, and right, and heavy, and smart and real aggressive,” Evason said.
“They took the game away from us early, and we didn’t catch it until the second period. And this league is too good to spot teams. They started right; we started wrong.”
Despite some scattered opportunities by the Wild, the first period belonged to the Senators, as they went into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.
But it wasn’t just the goals.
Sure the Senators took a 2-0 lead late in the period while on the power play, but while shorthanded on two separate occasions they had the better scoring opportunities, and they held a 13-11 edge in shots.
After Chabot opened the scoring at 2:09 on the first shot of the game, the Wild were given the game’s first two power plays, with the second coming just five seconds after the first one expired. Essentially, it was a four-minute power play.
The Wild did get four shots on the first power play, but after that Talbot had to come to the rescue, stopping Alex Formenton at the tail end of a two-on-one, and then seconds later Nick Paul on a breakaway.
The Wild had just two shots on the second power play.
With less than three minutes to play in the period, Brady Tkachuk put the Senators up 2-0 with a shot from just above the goal line that beat Talbot.
“I think we were a little frustrated with the way we started,” said Minnesota’s Jon Merrill, who scored early in the third period to tie the game 3-3.
“We were good in the second and third, but they outworked us in the first period, and that’s just not acceptable.”
Things improved greatly for the Wild in the second period, as they scored twice and dominated with a 19-8 shot advantage.
Kevin Fiala’s point shot through a crowd beat Anton Forsberg at 6:31 before Jared Spurgeon tied the game at 12:40.
“It’s not good enough from our end, Just from the start we’re not satisfied. We were down 2-0, and we always had to chase. We’ve got to figure out the start now and keep it rolling,” Fiala said.
“I thought at 3-3 we had it under control. But like I said, if we start better we have a better chance to win the game.”
The Wild controlled the play for the rest of the period, but Tim Stutzle was able to collect a rebound during one of the few Ottawa opportunities and fire a quick, hard shot past Talbot off a rebound at 16:22 for a 3-2 Ottawa lead.
“They played harder than we did for 60 minutes, and they got rewarded and we did not.” Evason said.
The Wild did have a solid chance while playing a man down. Nico Sturm had a clear-cut breakaway while teammate Dmitry Kulikov was in the box for hooking, but Forsberg was up to the task and shut Sturm down.
The Wild play the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday.
Cahokia students walk out of class after ‘Black Lives Matter’ removed from mural
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — Dozens of Cahokia High School students walked out of classes Tuesday morning after the words “Black Lives Matter” were removed from a mural.
The students gathered in front of the school holding signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter.” Aside from speaking out against changes to the mural, the students also demanded Black history lesson plans.
“The other day they created a mural during Black History Month, which we were excited about,” said high school senior Olivia. “They took down ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We were supposed to have a discussion with the board members before they did that to explain why they matter, which in the first place was kind of ridiculous to us. But we went ahead with it, and then we come back today for it to just be painted over.”
“We’re mad. We’re shocked,” she continued. “We have to stand out and say something about it. If we don’t, who will?”
Cahokia School District Superintendent Arnett Harvey released the following statement:
The mural will be an ever changing voice for the students and community that the district serves, but our message will be one that speaks to all levels of diversity and inclusion to represent our entire community. I understand the concerns of our students, staff and community; however, any adjustments to the mural will be reflective of discussions that respect all input received and approved by our Board of Education.
Mixed Blood Theater announces new artistic director as founder Jack Reuler plans to step down
Mixed Blood Theatre announced Tuesday night that Mark Valdez has been named the Minneapolis theater’s next artistic director. Mixed Blood’s founder and artistic director Jack Reuler will retire this summer after 46 years with the theater.
Director/playwright/organizer/activist Valdez was selected after a 20-month search and has directed nine shows at Mixed Blood.
In a 2019 interview with the Pioneer Press, Valdez said he first connected with Mixed Blood through Reuler. Valdez was an artist-in-residence twice at the theater and helmed such Mixed Blood shows as “Vietgone” in 2017 and “Learn to be Latina” in 2013. He directed the theater’s regional premiere of “Roe” in 2019, and his most recent work with Mixed Blood was “The Most Beautiful Home .. Maybe,” a production about housing insecurity, in partnership with artist ashley sparks, presented in October-November 2021.
Reuler, who founded Mixed Blood in 1976 at the age of 22, said of Valdez: “His belief in what theater can be – as an art form, tool for social change, and instrument for justice – aligns with Mixed Blood’s new strategic direction and our worldview. I can’t wait to see how this progressive organization will evolve under his leadership.”
“Mixed Blood has been an artistic home for me, and I’ve had the privilege to see, first-hand, how the company lives its values of equity and inclusion,” Valdez said in a news release. “I am eager to build on this work. We can use the tools and skills of theatermaking — imagination, consensus building, meaning making — to support our communities and our peoples. Mixed Blood’s new strategic direction asks us to do just that. This is the work I care most about and I’m lucky to have found a home in Mixed Blood that shares these priorities.”
Valdez will be in residence part-time March through May and begin full-time June 6. Reuler’s final day will be July 6. Valdez will curate programming and the Mixed Blood budget for 2022-23.
In the 2019 interview, the Los Angeles-based theater-maker said he’s been coming to Mixed Blood for 14 years, joking that one of these wintry visits, he’s going to invest in a decent parka and leave it here. If he didn’t, he’s going to need one soon.
Babies born on 2/22/22 dress up for Taco ‘Twosday’ at St. Mary’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights is taking the celebration of 2/22/22 two steps further today.
The 22nd day of February is a palindrome date because 2/22/22 can be read the same backward and forward. It’s also Taco Tuesday, or rather Taco “Twosday.”
To celebrate both occasions, the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital wrapped newborns in adorable taco-themed blankets.
“We just like to celebrate any moment that we have, and with it being 2/22/22, and it happened to fall on a Tuesday, we decided to celebrate Taco Tuesday,” said Katie Althoff-Moore, RN director of Women’s Services at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
Amanda Mosley of Webster Groves gave birth to her baby, Reece, early Tuesday morning. She was hoping to add another two to his birthdate.
“We almost made it to 2:00 a.m. actually,” said Mosely. “He was born at 1:54 a.m.”
“I’ve had family calling me up all day just because of the birth date, as well saying how special it was,” she added. “So yeah, it’s awesome.”
A total of 15 babies got the taco outfits and taco toys.
“Everyone’s loving it they enjoy just anything that we can do extra special for our moms and babies,” said Althoff-Moore.
