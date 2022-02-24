News
Blunt plans to not get involved in US Senate race
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said, for now, he does not plan on endorsing a candidate to fill his seat in Washington D.C.
Less than 24 hours after more than 20 candidates filed paperwork to place Blunt, he said he would support the Republican nominee, but he doesn’t want to get involved in the race if he doesn’t have to.
“I would prefer it work itself out,” Blunt said Wednesday. “I’ve got lots of people in the race, in that competition that have been helpful to me and that I’ve been helpful too.”
After 50 years of public service to Missourians, Blunt is retiring, which means there will be a new face representing Missouri in Washington.
“Missouri is truly where the country comes together,” Blunt said. “I’m going to support the Republican nominee and I think of terms of endorsement, what I’ve said is I hope not to get involved.”
After the first day of filing closed, 15 Republicans and eight Democrats filed Tuesday at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City to fill Blunt’s seat. One of those candidates is Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who was endorsed by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley last week.
Opening day of filing, Hartzler made it clear she would not vote for former Gov. Eric Greitens if he was the Republican nominee.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt also said it would be up to Greitens to explain to Missourians why he resigned since questions have been left unanswered.
Blunt left the question of if he would vote for Greitens unanswered, and only said he would support the Republican nominee.
“At a national level, we’ve fallen into a place in the last decade where too many people run for office saying here’s what I’m going to be for and if I don’t get that, then I won’t accept anybody else or anything else,” Blunt said.
Blunt spent his Wednesday morning addressing the Missouri House of Representatives, something he said he has done 11 times over the last 12 years.
“You’re going to enjoy it here a lot more if you’ll just start with belief that everybody else here is as well motivated as you are,” Blunt told representatives. “People can have different ideas without being evil, there’s nothing wrong with disagreeing with people’s points of view, but start doing that understanding that everybody got here to do the right thing.”
He started off his speech by making a joke about Senators across the building.
“I know you got a lot going on, pry the last thing you need is one more senator slowing down,” Blunt said as the chamber filled with laughter.
Over in the upper chamber, members are still struggling to get along. Senators still haven’t found a compromise on passing a congressional map and have spent more time filibustering than debating bills on the floor. But when asked, Blunt didn’t offer guidance.
“My determination over the last 25 years, not to give a lot of advice to the people in Jefferson City about how they should do their job until all the federal problems are solved.”
The senior senator also told reporters after his meeting with the House, he’s concerned about escalating conflict in Ukraine.
“I think the potential we are going to see here is there is some consumer impact, but the thing I would be more concerned about is the cyber impact,” Blunt said. “The Russia economy does impact world energy prices but so do the Biden policies.”
He said he believes the U.S. should have issued sanctions earlier because Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is not intimidated.
“I’m very worried that Putin is now seeing how much he can get away with, with penalties he can accept,” Blunt said. “I think we need to send every message possible.”
Blunt also discussed with representatives the importance of expanding broadband in the state by using federal infrastructure money. He told reporters 25% of rural Missouri families don’t have access at all.
“That’s just no longer acceptable,” Blunt said.
American Red Cross needs volunteers for disaster response, blood drives
ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is in critical need of more volunteers.
Beth Elders, executive director of The American Red Cross Greater St. Louis, said their chapter may cover a smaller area. It is one of the busiest chapters in the country when it comes to disaster response, especially response for house fires.
“Your community needs you so that we can more effectively and efficiently serve our community,” Elders said.
She said their chapter is in its busiest season for house fires.
“Here in St. Louis, just in the past 24 hours, we’ve assisted 19 people with four different home fire events in the area around the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Elders said.
Elders said fires may be up, but volunteers are in low supply. She said the Red Cross needs people on its disaster action teams, known as “DAT.”
DAT teams help victims of fires get help and resources. The teams also travel to other areas and out of state. A team even went recently to Potosi, to set up a shelter for people who were without gas and heat after a gas line broke.
“They were there on the scene of a fire, then around to set up a shelter, and they do it quickly. They were able to respond and help lives in need,” Elders said.
Brett Williams, who has been a Red Cross volunteer for nearly a decade, said he doesn’t go it for money – but for joy.
“I always said I receive more than I give in this organization,” Williams said. “When you see a family that’s so distraught, and you can do just a little bit to make their day or night or the next three days a little easier, that provides a lot of gratification is something that money can’t do anything for.”
The Red Cross also needs other volunteers to help with blood drives and transporting blood. You can find a link to volunteer here:
Missing De Soto man never came home from work weeks ago, family says
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was reported missing from De Soto, Missouri after his family said he never came home from work back in January.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as 50-year-old Naushad M. Punjani. His family told authorities he did not return home from his job in St. Louis on Jan. 14.
The sheriff’s office said he was last seen in the north St. Louis County area on that date.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515 or email [email protected]
UN chief urges Putin to ‘give peace a chance’ in Ukraine
By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations implored Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night not to attack Ukraine and to “give peace a chance,” a plea made just minutes before Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.
The televised announcement came as U.N. Security Council members were pressing Russia to reverse course. The council had hastily gathered for an emergency meeting hours after Russia said rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military assistance, an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was laying the groundwork for war.
“If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council.
Less than a half hour later, while members called on Russia to halt its confrontational moves, Putin announced a military operation that he said was meant to protect civilians. He warned other countries that any effort to interfere with the Russian operation would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
It wasn’t immediately clear whether council members were aware of the development.
The council, where Russia holds the rotating presidency this month, was meeting just two days after another emergency session where other members expressed no support for Moscow’s decision to recognize two rebel regions of Ukraine as independent and to order Russian troops there for “peacekeeping.”
Council diplomats are now finalizing a draft of a resolution that would declare that Russia is violating the U.N. Charter, international law, and a 2015 council resolution on Ukraine, a diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private. The resolution would urge Russia to come back into compliance immediately, the diplomat said.
Earlier Wednesday, diplomats from dozens of countries took the floor at the U.N. General Assembly to deplore Russia’s actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy.
Russia and ally Syria defended Moscow’s moves. But even China, which usually takes Russia’s side at the U.N., spoke up for the world body’s longstanding principle of respecting countries’ sovereignty and internationally recognized borders, while not mentioning Russia by name.
Echoing a narrative being broadcast to Russians at home, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia portrayed his country as responding to the plight of beleaguered people in the breakaway areas. Russia claims Ukraine is engaging in violence and oppression, which Ukraine denies.
“We urge you today to focus on reining in Kyiv,” Nebenzia said.
Syria accused the West of using the assembly to pressure Moscow.
“The Ukrainian crisis was created by the Western states, led by the United States, to divide people and to undermine Russian security,” Ambassador Bassam al-Sabbagh said.
Meeting a day after Western powers and some other countries imposed new sanctions on Russia, the 193-member General Assembly didn’t take any collective action. But the comments from nearly 70 nations, with more scheduled for Monday, represented the broadest forum of global sentiment since the crisis dramatically escalated this week.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba implored countries to use tough economic sanctions, strong messages and “active diplomacy” to get Russia to back off. A lackluster response would jeopardize not only Ukraine but the concept of international law and global security, he warned.
“We need to use this last chance for action and stop Russia where it is,” Kuleba said.
Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
After weeks of rising tension as Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the two regions’ independence and ordered Russian forces there as what he called “peacekeepers.”
Guterres disputed that, saying they are troops entering another country without its consent.
