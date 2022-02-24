Girls state hockey: South St. Paul grinds out win over Luverne

The quarterfinals of the Class A girls state hockey tournament went as expected on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, and for South St. Paul that means a shot at redemption.

South St. Paul, the No. 4 seed, will play No. 1 seed Warroad at 1 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals after beating Luverne 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Packers and Warriors met Dec. 3, with Warroad winning 6-0.

“We’ve played Warroad two years in a row during the regular season,” said Packers defender Lilie Ramirez. “They were hard games both times. It’s going to be a battle, and we have to come out strong because we can see what they can do two years in a row.”

Added Packers goaltender Delaney Norman: “I think having such a hard loss against them kind of motivates us to get at them a little bit more. Be more aggressive and play them the way we know we should play them.”

The Packers likely will have to play better than they did Wednesday if they are going to beat Warroad.

“Perseverance,” South St. Paul head coach Dave Palmquist said when asked how he felt his team played. “We kept battling for 51 minutes. All respect to Luverne, they played a hard-fought game. They’ve got some good players over there.

“We had enough tonight to get through that first round and give us at Warroad on Friday.”

The Packers took a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the first period on a goal by Inga Oelerking. Six minutes later, South St. Paul defenseman Eva Beck scored from her own zone to give the Packers a 2-0 lead. Beck was just trying to clear the zone, but the puck slid on goal and was misplayed by Luverne goaltender Cheyenne Schutz.

It proved to be the game-winning goal. Norman couldn’t help but feel for her counterpart.

“It happens, no matter where you are,” she said. “It’s just a hard goal to let in. Two years ago when we made it (to state) I was not happy with the game-winning goal they had on me. It’s just something you can’t always prevent.”

Luverne got on the board early in the second period when Kamryn Van Batavia beat Norman on a rebound. The Packers stretched their lead to 3-1 at 6:54 of the period when Alyiah Danielson scored on a rebound.

Luverne battled to the end, but the Packers defended their lead well, setting up an interesting semifinal matchup.

“We’re not a high-scoring team,” Palmquist said. “Maybe 2.8 goals per game. … We can’t do anything fancy, just play hard Packer hockey. Kept it low-scoring, keep it close and give ourselves a chance.

“Since we played them, you always eye the state tournament to potentially see them again down the road. You always want to play the best, and they are the top-rated team for good reason.”