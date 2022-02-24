News
Girls state hockey: South St. Paul grinds out win over Luverne
The quarterfinals of the Class A girls state hockey tournament went as expected on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, and for South St. Paul that means a shot at redemption.
South St. Paul, the No. 4 seed, will play No. 1 seed Warroad at 1 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals after beating Luverne 3-1 on Wednesday night.
The Packers and Warriors met Dec. 3, with Warroad winning 6-0.
“We’ve played Warroad two years in a row during the regular season,” said Packers defender Lilie Ramirez. “They were hard games both times. It’s going to be a battle, and we have to come out strong because we can see what they can do two years in a row.”
Added Packers goaltender Delaney Norman: “I think having such a hard loss against them kind of motivates us to get at them a little bit more. Be more aggressive and play them the way we know we should play them.”
The Packers likely will have to play better than they did Wednesday if they are going to beat Warroad.
“Perseverance,” South St. Paul head coach Dave Palmquist said when asked how he felt his team played. “We kept battling for 51 minutes. All respect to Luverne, they played a hard-fought game. They’ve got some good players over there.
“We had enough tonight to get through that first round and give us at Warroad on Friday.”
The Packers took a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the first period on a goal by Inga Oelerking. Six minutes later, South St. Paul defenseman Eva Beck scored from her own zone to give the Packers a 2-0 lead. Beck was just trying to clear the zone, but the puck slid on goal and was misplayed by Luverne goaltender Cheyenne Schutz.
It proved to be the game-winning goal. Norman couldn’t help but feel for her counterpart.
“It happens, no matter where you are,” she said. “It’s just a hard goal to let in. Two years ago when we made it (to state) I was not happy with the game-winning goal they had on me. It’s just something you can’t always prevent.”
Luverne got on the board early in the second period when Kamryn Van Batavia beat Norman on a rebound. The Packers stretched their lead to 3-1 at 6:54 of the period when Alyiah Danielson scored on a rebound.
Luverne battled to the end, but the Packers defended their lead well, setting up an interesting semifinal matchup.
“We’re not a high-scoring team,” Palmquist said. “Maybe 2.8 goals per game. … We can’t do anything fancy, just play hard Packer hockey. Kept it low-scoring, keep it close and give ourselves a chance.
“Since we played them, you always eye the state tournament to potentially see them again down the road. You always want to play the best, and they are the top-rated team for good reason.”
Blunt plans to not get involved in US Senate race
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said, for now, he does not plan on endorsing a candidate to fill his seat in Washington D.C.
Less than 24 hours after more than 20 candidates filed paperwork to place Blunt, he said he would support the Republican nominee, but he doesn’t want to get involved in the race if he doesn’t have to.
“I would prefer it work itself out,” Blunt said Wednesday. “I’ve got lots of people in the race, in that competition that have been helpful to me and that I’ve been helpful too.”
After 50 years of public service to Missourians, Blunt is retiring, which means there will be a new face representing Missouri in Washington.
“Missouri is truly where the country comes together,” Blunt said. “I’m going to support the Republican nominee and I think of terms of endorsement, what I’ve said is I hope not to get involved.”
After the first day of filing closed, 15 Republicans and eight Democrats filed Tuesday at the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City to fill Blunt’s seat. One of those candidates is Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who was endorsed by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley last week.
Opening day of filing, Hartzler made it clear she would not vote for former Gov. Eric Greitens if he was the Republican nominee.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt also said it would be up to Greitens to explain to Missourians why he resigned since questions have been left unanswered.
Blunt left the question of if he would vote for Greitens unanswered, and only said he would support the Republican nominee.
“At a national level, we’ve fallen into a place in the last decade where too many people run for office saying here’s what I’m going to be for and if I don’t get that, then I won’t accept anybody else or anything else,” Blunt said.
Blunt spent his Wednesday morning addressing the Missouri House of Representatives, something he said he has done 11 times over the last 12 years.
“You’re going to enjoy it here a lot more if you’ll just start with belief that everybody else here is as well motivated as you are,” Blunt told representatives. “People can have different ideas without being evil, there’s nothing wrong with disagreeing with people’s points of view, but start doing that understanding that everybody got here to do the right thing.”
He started off his speech by making a joke about Senators across the building.
“I know you got a lot going on, pry the last thing you need is one more senator slowing down,” Blunt said as the chamber filled with laughter.
Over in the upper chamber, members are still struggling to get along. Senators still haven’t found a compromise on passing a congressional map and have spent more time filibustering than debating bills on the floor. But when asked, Blunt didn’t offer guidance.
“My determination over the last 25 years, not to give a lot of advice to the people in Jefferson City about how they should do their job until all the federal problems are solved.”
The senior senator also told reporters after his meeting with the House, he’s concerned about escalating conflict in Ukraine.
“I think the potential we are going to see here is there is some consumer impact, but the thing I would be more concerned about is the cyber impact,” Blunt said. “The Russia economy does impact world energy prices but so do the Biden policies.”
He said he believes the U.S. should have issued sanctions earlier because Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is not intimidated.
“I’m very worried that Putin is now seeing how much he can get away with, with penalties he can accept,” Blunt said. “I think we need to send every message possible.”
Blunt also discussed with representatives the importance of expanding broadband in the state by using federal infrastructure money. He told reporters 25% of rural Missouri families don’t have access at all.
“That’s just no longer acceptable,” Blunt said.
American Red Cross needs volunteers for disaster response, blood drives
ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is in critical need of more volunteers.
Beth Elders, executive director of The American Red Cross Greater St. Louis, said their chapter may cover a smaller area. It is one of the busiest chapters in the country when it comes to disaster response, especially response for house fires.
“Your community needs you so that we can more effectively and efficiently serve our community,” Elders said.
She said their chapter is in its busiest season for house fires.
“Here in St. Louis, just in the past 24 hours, we’ve assisted 19 people with four different home fire events in the area around the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Elders said.
Elders said fires may be up, but volunteers are in low supply. She said the Red Cross needs people on its disaster action teams, known as “DAT.”
DAT teams help victims of fires get help and resources. The teams also travel to other areas and out of state. A team even went recently to Potosi, to set up a shelter for people who were without gas and heat after a gas line broke.
“They were there on the scene of a fire, then around to set up a shelter, and they do it quickly. They were able to respond and help lives in need,” Elders said.
Brett Williams, who has been a Red Cross volunteer for nearly a decade, said he doesn’t go it for money – but for joy.
“I always said I receive more than I give in this organization,” Williams said. “When you see a family that’s so distraught, and you can do just a little bit to make their day or night or the next three days a little easier, that provides a lot of gratification is something that money can’t do anything for.”
The Red Cross also needs other volunteers to help with blood drives and transporting blood. You can find a link to volunteer here:
Missing De Soto man never came home from work weeks ago, family says
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was reported missing from De Soto, Missouri after his family said he never came home from work back in January.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as 50-year-old Naushad M. Punjani. His family told authorities he did not return home from his job in St. Louis on Jan. 14.
The sheriff’s office said he was last seen in the north St. Louis County area on that date.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515 or email [email protected]
