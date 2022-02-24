News
Gophers can’t close out Badgers in a 68-67 loss
For 76 minutes across two rivalry games, the Gophers men’s basketball team have given the Badgers everything it could handle.
In the final two minutes of each game — Wednesday at Williams Arena and Jan. 30 at Madison — Wisconsin closed out Minnesota. UW showed why they are in the thick of Big Ten title race and the U near the conference basement and is rebuilding in head coach Ben Johnson’s first year.
Payton Willis’ free throw tied the game at 62 with 2:35 left, but No. 13 Wisconsin outscored Minnesota 6-2 down the crucial stretch in a 68-67 victory. Luke Loewe made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.
After Willis made a free throw with 49 seconds left, the Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn missed an open layup, but Brad Davison got the offensive rebound with 26 seconds left.
Wisconsin continued a nearly season-long trend of creating a major rebounding advantage over the undersized Minnesota. The Badgers had a 38-19 margin in that category.
Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) was a five-point favorite over Minnesota (13-13, 4-13).
Minnesota honored the 1982 Big Ten championship team during the first half, with a dozen representatives in the court to receive a standing ovation from fans. With the special occaison and a rivalry game, the Barn was at a season-high pitch.
On Jan. 30, the Gophers were tied 60-60 with Wisconsin with two minutes left, before All-America candidate Johnny Davis scored the final six points in the 66-60 win.
Davis couldn’t do something similar Wednesday; he fouling out with 2:35 left and ended withonly 12 points. The break didn’t benefit Minnesota.
Eagan native Steven Crowl led all scorers with 20 points, including a jumper with a minute left.
Willis returned from a one-game absence due to a COVID-19 test and finished with 13 points. Jamison Battle had 17 points.
The Gophers went nearly five minutes without a basket in the second half, with three shots that either rolled off the rim or went in and out — one from Willis and two from Loewe.
Willis ended the drought with a trey, followed by two free throws from Eric Curry and another trey from Willis to tie the game at 59 with four minutes left.
In Wednesday’s first half, the Gophers and Badgers went blow-for-blow. Minnesota started hot from the field and Wisconsin matched them, but both teams cooled with five minutes left in the half. Neither team scored for roughly two minutes until Brad Davison made his only shot of the first half, a 3-pointer.
Wisconsin opened up its biggest lead at 38-33, but E.J. Stephens continued to keep the U close with a pair of 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, for a 38-36 margin at the break.
Minnesota kept Davis in check with only six points in the first half, but they had trouble with Minnesota natives Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl in the post. The Badgers fed them in the paint, and they each had 10 points on a combined 9-of-14 shooting in the first half.
Battle led all scorers with 14 in the first half, but he sat for more than five minutes due to an extended period of play without a stoppage. The U’s offense sputtered without him. Earlier, Battle was in attack mode with two dunks, a couple other drives and one 3-pointer.
News
Why does the US care so much about Ukraine? Experts break down the conflict with Russia
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – It’s a way for University of Texas students to learn about U.S. foreign policy in real time; but as the conflict between the United States and Russia over Ukraine garners more attention, you can benefit too.
Dr. Patrick McDonald and Dr. Robert Moser, government professors at UT, have been teaming up with the production crew at the school for a YouTube series they’ve called “International News Now.”
The two have been putting together videos on the biggest stories relating to foreign policy for the better part of five years. Now, the focus of those videos has turned to the growing conflict over Ukraine — and you can watch them for free.
Nexstar’s KXAN talked with the pair Wednesday to help address some of the questions we’ve been hearing surrounding the ever-tenser situation at Ukraine’s borders.
Why is Putin so interested in Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it a priority to regain territory lost at the end of the Cold War in an attempt to make Russia stronger and the West less dominant.
“What this current crisis over Ukraine is really about is the American-led democratic hegemony that has spread over eastern Europe since the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and whether that’s going to remain intact, or whether, because Russia objects to it, Russia can use force to rollback that infrastructure,” Moser said.
Ukraine leadership has indicated interest in becoming a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which would jeopardize Putin’s goal.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that NATO membership is a distant dream for his country simply because of opposition from Russia and certain members of NATO, not because its public isn’t interested.
If Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, it would have NATO backing and protection — it would make Ukraine untouchable by Putin unless he wanted to start a full-blown war with the United States and its allies.
“Putin would rather alter the composition of the government in Kyiv, so they reorient their foreign policy away from the European Union and NATO, and back towards Russia,” McDonald said. “That’s the long-term political goal.”
Why does the United States government care?
McDonald broke that down into two answers: Russia is challenging the foundation of international legal practices and it’s challenging the United States to define its role in international affairs, especially when it relates to NATO.
McDonald explains that by Putin threatening to invade Ukraine, he’s challenging the principles of sovereignty established after the collapse of the Soviet Union, something the Biden administration has taken a strong stand against.
“It’s long been the position of the United States that these things should be, if they’re going to be renegotiated, they should be done peacefully,” he said. “And so we have a situation here where there’s a foundational challenge to one of the principal legal components of the international system, whereby Russia is trying to alter political communities that have been set and were negotiated peacefully at the end of the Cold War.”
But perhaps even more pressing is not what’s to come in the next few weeks with Ukraine, but the role the United States plays in protecting NATO countries moving forward. Putin is testing the waters, so to speak, to find out how much ground he can cover before the United States and its NATO allies are truly willing to wage a war.
President Biden has made it abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks that the United States will not send American troops into Ukraine, but that it would engage Russia should they attack a surrounding NATO country.
“I read this as a warm-up in terms of larger changes that could happen in the next 10 or 15 years, whereby [Putin’s] trying to figure out and frankly, the Biden administration is too, where’s the American public on this? Where’s Congress on this?” McDonald explained.
The role the United States plays in this conflict could also inform its role moving forward in the eyes of the international community.
“China — in particular, as a rising power — is going to also use its power to increase its influence in its region, and perhaps use force if necessary to incorporate neighboring countries right now, like Taiwan, into its fold,” Moser said. “And that’s what the United States and the Biden administration is trying to navigate and to, quite obviously, stall or halt to maintain the current status quo.”
Why is Biden talking about this so much?
There’s an information war happening between Biden and Putin and they’re both trying to get their own public, and the world, on board.
Putin’s talking points aim to make Russia the victim — to legitimize its looming invasion of Ukraine. The Russian president’s stances have made it seem like Russia is defending itself against an expansion of NATO and western allies and that it’s fighting back against what it’s described as a nationalist, perhaps fascist, regime in Ukraine.
“You’ll hear this term false flag operation, which is simply the idea that Russia is actually somehow manipulating or engineering an attack,” Moser explained.
The Biden administration has warned American journalists and the public about a false flag operation, but not provided significant amounts of evidence to show that’s actually happening.
You can watch more from “International News Now” on its YouTube page.
News
Mom of 3 says it took weeks to fix bathroom disaster at St. Louis apartment
ST. LOUIS — A mother of three was both angry and frustrated when her bathroom ceiling ended up on the floors of her apartment in north St. Louis.
Kellisha Lindsey said it took weeks to get the mess cleaned up. It happened only after she called FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team, which contacted the HUD Regional Office in Kansas City, Kansas.
HUD pays the lions’ share of the rent, which runs around $1,000 a month. After the ceiling mishap, Kellisha also noticed a foul odor from the open ceiling.
She can’t use that bathroom now. The stench is so bad, it’s hard to even use the laundry room next to the bathroom.
Lindsey said she got nowhere when she called the landlord. She said a worker visited her apartment but left before finishing the job.
A HUD spokesperson at the regional office said the agency would get right on the case and would make sure to do a walkthrough afterwards to see that everything was right
News
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.
In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.
He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization” of Ukraine. Putin said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.
There was no immediate reaction from the White House to Putin’s remarks, but U.S. officials have repeatedly pledged to place overwhelming sanctions on the Russian economy and Putin allies in retaliation for a further invasion of Ukraine.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression,” an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.
A short time later, the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and said a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.
“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”
Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.
In an apparent reference to Putin’s move to authorize the deployment of the Russian military to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky warned that “this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.”
“Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he said.
He challenged the Russian propaganda claims, saying that “you are told that this blaze will bring freedom to the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free.”
The United Nations Security Council quickly scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at Ukraine’s request. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the separatists’ request “a further escalation of the security situation.”
Anxiety about an imminent Russian offensive against its neighbor soared after Putin recognized the separatist regions’ independence on Monday, endorsed the deployment of troops to the rebel territories and received parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country. The West responded with sanctions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the rebel chiefs wrote to Putin on Wednesday, pleading with him to intervene after Ukrainian shelling caused civilian deaths and crippled vital infrastructure.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separatists’ request for Russian help was an example of the sort of “false-flag” operation that the U.S. and its allies have expected Moscow to use as a pretense for war.
“So we’ll continue to call out what we see as false-flag operations or efforts to spread misinformation about what the actual status is on the ground,” she said.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian lawmakers approved a decree that imposes a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days starting Thursday. The measure allows authorities to declare curfews and other restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order.”
The action reflected increasing concern among Ukrainian authorities after weeks of trying to project calm. The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended that any Ukrainians who are there leave immediately.
“For a long time, we refrained from declaring a state of emergency … but today the situation has become more complicated,“ Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council head Oleksiy Danilov told parliament, emphasizing that Moscow’s efforts to destabilize Ukraine represented the main threat.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Russian force of more than 150,000 troops arrayed along Ukraine’s borders is in an advanced state of readiness. “They are ready to go right now,” Kirby said.
The latest images released by the Maxar satellite image company showed Russian troops and military equipment deployed within 10 miles of the Ukrainian border and less than 50 miles from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.
Early Thursday, airspace over all of Ukraine was shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice to airmen. A commercial flight tracking website showed that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 flying from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine was a U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane, which began flying westward early Thursday after Russia put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory.
Another wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks hit Ukraine’s parliament and other government and banking websites on Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.
Officials have long said they expect cyberattacks to precede and accompany any Russian military incursion, and analysts said the incidents hew to a nearly two-decade-old Russian playbook of wedding cyber operations with real-world aggression.
In other developments, Russia evacuated its embassy in Kyiv; Ukraine recalled its ambassador to Russia and considered breaking all diplomatic ties with Moscow and dozens of nations further squeezed Russian oligarchs and banks out of international markets.
President Joe Biden allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO.
“As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” Biden said in a statement.
Germany said Tuesday that it was indefinitely suspending the project, after Biden charged that Putin had launched “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” by sending troops into the separatist regions. The pipeline is complete but has not yet begun operating.
Putin said Tuesday that he had not yet sent any Russian troops into the rebel regions, contrary to Western claims, and Donetsk rebel leader Denis Pushilin insisted Wednesday there were no Russian troops in the region, even though a local council member claimed the previous day they had moved in.
Already, the threat of war has shredded Ukraine’s economy and raised the specter of massive casualties, energy shortages across Europe and global economic chaos.
European Union sanctions against Russia took effect, targeting several companies along with 351 Russian lawmakers who voted for a motion urging Putin to recognize the rebel regions and 27 senior government officials, business executives and top military officers.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has shrugged off the sanctions, saying that “Russia has proven that, with all the costs of the sanctions, it is able to minimize the damage.”
In Ukraine’s east, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and six more wounded after rebel shelling, the Ukrainian military said Wednesday. Separatist officials reported several explosions on their territory overnight and three civilian deaths.
Facing a barrage of criticism at the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, warned Ukraine that Russia will monitor a cease-fire in the east and emphasized that “no one intends to go softly, softly with any violators.”
“A new military adventure” by Kyiv “might cost the whole of Ukraine very dearly,” he warned ominously.
After weeks of rising tensions, Putin’s steps this week dramatically raised the stakes. He recognized the independence of the separatist regions, a move he said extends even to the large parts of the territories now held by Ukrainian forces, and had parliament grant him authority to use military force outside the country.
Putin laid out three conditions that he said could end the standoff, urging Kyiv to renounce its bid to join NATO, to partially demilitarize and to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine long has rejected such demands.
Gophers can’t close out Badgers in a 68-67 loss
Why does the US care so much about Ukraine? Experts break down the conflict with Russia
Mom of 3 says it took weeks to fix bathroom disaster at St. Louis apartment
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine
Mayo Clinic plans major upgrades to its hospitals in Mankato, La Crosse
Minnesota House panel approves adding ethnic studies, climate change to K-12 curricula
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
Timberwolves’ mission down the stretch: Get Karl-Anthony Towns the ball
Girls state hockey: Top three seeds cruise into Class A semifinals
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News1 week ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA3 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’