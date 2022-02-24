News
Minnesota woman convicted again of swindling employers of hundreds of thousands
A southern Minnesota woman who stole nearly $1 million from her employer 24 years ago was convicted again this week of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from several more workplaces.
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, of Kenyon, was found guilty by a U.S. District Court jury of two dozen charges for defrauding employers of more than $700,000 and failing to report the money on her tax returns.
The U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday that Peterson-Janovec was convicted of 13 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return, and three counts of failure to file individual tax returns.
The verdicts followed a five-day jury trial before U.S. Chief District Judge John R. Tunheim in Minneapolis.
An indictment filed with the federal court in January 2022 states that Peterson-Janovec “exploited the trust of multiple employers to use her positions of employment to embezzle more than $700,000” over the course of more than seven years.
The businesses included MI5 Inc. of Burnsville, a Denny’s franchisee that owns and operates eight Denny’s restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and a family-owned construction company based in Rochester.
At MI5 Inc., Peterson-Janovec served as the director of operations from April 2014 until July 2019 when the company discovered some of the fraudulent activity and she was terminated.
During her tenure with the company, Peterson-Janovec falsified records, created fake email accounts and generated fake email traffic in which she impersonated employees of various purported vendors.
She received approximately $356,000 in bogus vendor payments and fraudulently issued payroll submissions using the identities of other people.
Even after she was terminated, Peterson-Janovec continued to send emails from purported vendors of MI5 requesting fraudulent outstanding payments as late as February 2020, according to court documents.
Following her termination, Peterson-Janovec found a job as a bookkeeper with a family-owned construction company in Rochester in early 2020. The company is not named in court documents.
Peterson-Janovec was eventually promoted to general manager. She lied about her work experience to get the job, prosecutors said.
In as little as 18 months, Peterson-Janovec used the company’s accounting software to issue herself approximately $350,000 in payments, which had been made to appear as if they were going to the company’s vendors.
Peterson-Janovec has a prior federal fraud conviction from 1998, when she embezzled more than $950,000 from another former employer, according to prosecutors.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
St. Louis officers formed human ladder to rescue mom, child from burning home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers Torre Dyson and Samuel Stewart could see smoke as they were approaching a fire at a four-family building on Kensington Street Tuesday. They tried entering the structure to make a rescue, but the smoke was too fierce.
The 5th district officers decided to form a human ladder to rescue a mother and her daughter from a second-floor window. Dyson balanced himself on a porch rail. Stewart and St. Louis Police Officer Conner Hardesty held his legs. Nearby workers and neighbors also rushed to help.
The first to be rescued from the window was a 9-year-old girl.
“She got low enough, and I just grabbed her,” said Dyson. The girl’s mother was next, but she was afraid to go out the window.
“She stated she was afraid of heights so, she just fell out the window and I grabbed her before she could go any further down,” Dyson said.
Stewart was surrounded by smoke and could feel the heat from the fire.
“We all kind of fell back away from the house because the window had given in on the first floor so, it was letting out an immense amount of smoke and heat,” he said.
St. Louis firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the other side of the building. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson commended both firefighters and police officers for their efforts.
“That speaks to their commitment to the City of St. Louis,” he said. “That very easily could have gone the wrong way and we could have been looking at a very different story today.”
Dyson grew up in the same neighborhood where the fire occurred. He graduated from the police academy last year and has been on the force for just three months.
“Who would have ever thought I’d be saving people from a burning building?” he asked.
The officers who made the rescue hope the St. Louis community rallies behind the families who lost everything.
“Whatever it may be if, if you could donate anything we’ll be accepting donations down at our headquarters at 1915 Olive Street,” said Dyson.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department said donations will be accepted beginning next week. The American Red Cross is currently providing temporary assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (WRBL) — Conflict arises in Europe this evening after Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.
Ukraine has declared a state of emergency as the threat of war looms.
Within the last hour, explosions have been reported in two cities, including the Ukranian capital of Kyiv.
In an early morning televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine, “clashes are inevitable.” Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to, “consequences they have never seen.”
White House officials say President Biden is closely monitoring the situation. He released the following statement shortly after reports were made of the attack on Ukraine.
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.
I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”
—President Biden
The president has repeatedly pledged to sanction the Russian economy and Putin allies in retaliation for a further invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier tonight, a state department spokesperson said diplomacy appears to be off the table.
Emergency room suicide at VA Medical Center prompts warning not to sleep on job
ST. LOUIS — A national investigation is now descending on the St. Louis VA Medical Center after a patient died by suicide in the emergency room. FOX 2 first broke the story in September and has now learned how the unthinkable happened.
After the tragic suicide inside the ER, a chief doctor warned in an email that staff “…may not lie down to nap while on shift.”
That’s reportedly what happened when 61-year-old Kenneth Hagans walked into the hospital for help and was forgotten.
“This should not have happened,” said Hagans’ son, Graie Hagans.
He talked to us about his dad from out of state via Zoom.
“He was doing pretty well at the beginning of 2021,” Hagans said. “You know, he’d been kind of struggling financially because of COVID. He worked in the service industry. He’d worked in restaurants, so I know he’d been struggling.”
Hagans got a call on Sept. 29 from a V.A. doctor saying his dad died by suicide after going to their emergency room for help. Hagans remembered the call from the doctor.
“I just remember him saying over and over again it was horrible,” Hagans said.
He said he was told they’d forgotten his dad.
“They put him into a room that was kind of in a cut,” Hagans said adding. “It was around the corner. It didn’t have regular foot traffic outside.”
When you enter the St. Louis VA Medical Center ER, there’s a psychiatric area with rooms video monitored and two nursing stations nearby. Instead of placing Kenneth Hagans there, a V.A. nurse took him to a room that was not monitored and was not close to the staff.
The hospital was reportedly fully staffed and the ER was also reportedly not busy that day. FOX 2 has learned Hagans walked in at about 5:20 a.m. that Wednesday, Sept. 29, complaining of two medical issues including depression. After he was taken to a corner room, no one reportedly checked on him until they found him dead at about 7:37 a.m.
The VA is still investigating, along with the U.S. Inspector General and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.
The St. Louis VA declined to talk about it, relying on a written statement that states:
“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hagans during this time of grieving. Our top priority is always protecting the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and staff. We want to reassure all that our commitment to high-quality, patient-centered medical care continues. Since this incident remains under investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”
Graie Hagans said he will remember his dad for his humor – and his love.
“Even though he struggled to act in ways that showed the way that he loved people. I definitely had no doubt about his intention of love,” Hagans said.
The Veterans’ Crisis Line is always available at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. You can also chat online at eteranscrisisline.net or send a text to 838255 to reach support 24/7.
FOX 2 also spoke with the organization Disabled American Veterans (DAV) while working on this report. Assistant National Legislative Director Marquis Barefield says they are closely monitoring the progress of each investigation.
DAV helps veterans connect with healthcare, disability, employment, education, and financial benefits that can be an important part of mental health. You can find resources on DAV’s website www.dav.org.
