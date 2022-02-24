News
Missing De Soto man never came home from work weeks ago, family says
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was reported missing from De Soto, Missouri after his family said he never came home from work back in January.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as 50-year-old Naushad M. Punjani. His family told authorities he did not return home from his job in St. Louis on Jan. 14.
The sheriff’s office said he was last seen in the north St. Louis County area on that date.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515 or email [email protected]
News
UN chief urges Putin to ‘give peace a chance’ in Ukraine
By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations implored Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night not to attack Ukraine and to “give peace a chance,” a plea made just minutes before Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.
The televised announcement came as U.N. Security Council members were pressing Russia to reverse course. The council had hastily gathered for an emergency meeting hours after Russia said rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military assistance, an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was laying the groundwork for war.
“If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council.
Less than a half hour later, while members called on Russia to halt its confrontational moves, Putin announced a military operation that he said was meant to protect civilians. He warned other countries that any effort to interfere with the Russian operation would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
It wasn’t immediately clear whether council members were aware of the development.
The council, where Russia holds the rotating presidency this month, was meeting just two days after another emergency session where other members expressed no support for Moscow’s decision to recognize two rebel regions of Ukraine as independent and to order Russian troops there for “peacekeeping.”
Council diplomats are now finalizing a draft of a resolution that would declare that Russia is violating the U.N. Charter, international law, and a 2015 council resolution on Ukraine, a diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private. The resolution would urge Russia to come back into compliance immediately, the diplomat said.
Earlier Wednesday, diplomats from dozens of countries took the floor at the U.N. General Assembly to deplore Russia’s actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy.
Russia and ally Syria defended Moscow’s moves. But even China, which usually takes Russia’s side at the U.N., spoke up for the world body’s longstanding principle of respecting countries’ sovereignty and internationally recognized borders, while not mentioning Russia by name.
Echoing a narrative being broadcast to Russians at home, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia portrayed his country as responding to the plight of beleaguered people in the breakaway areas. Russia claims Ukraine is engaging in violence and oppression, which Ukraine denies.
“We urge you today to focus on reining in Kyiv,” Nebenzia said.
Syria accused the West of using the assembly to pressure Moscow.
“The Ukrainian crisis was created by the Western states, led by the United States, to divide people and to undermine Russian security,” Ambassador Bassam al-Sabbagh said.
Meeting a day after Western powers and some other countries imposed new sanctions on Russia, the 193-member General Assembly didn’t take any collective action. But the comments from nearly 70 nations, with more scheduled for Monday, represented the broadest forum of global sentiment since the crisis dramatically escalated this week.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba implored countries to use tough economic sanctions, strong messages and “active diplomacy” to get Russia to back off. A lackluster response would jeopardize not only Ukraine but the concept of international law and global security, he warned.
“We need to use this last chance for action and stop Russia where it is,” Kuleba said.
Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
After weeks of rising tension as Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the two regions’ independence and ordered Russian forces there as what he called “peacekeepers.”
Guterres disputed that, saying they are troops entering another country without its consent.
News
Minnesota woman convicted again of swindling employers of hundreds of thousands
A southern Minnesota woman who stole nearly $1 million from her employer 24 years ago was convicted again this week of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from several more workplaces.
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, of Kenyon, was found guilty by a U.S. District Court jury of two dozen charges for defrauding employers of more than $700,000 and failing to report the money on her tax returns.
The U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday that Peterson-Janovec was convicted of 13 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return, and three counts of failure to file individual tax returns.
The verdicts followed a five-day jury trial before U.S. Chief District Judge John R. Tunheim in Minneapolis.
An indictment filed with the federal court in January 2022 states that Peterson-Janovec “exploited the trust of multiple employers to use her positions of employment to embezzle more than $700,000” over the course of more than seven years.
The businesses included MI5 Inc. of Burnsville, a Denny’s franchisee that owns and operates eight Denny’s restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and a family-owned construction company based in Rochester.
At MI5 Inc., Peterson-Janovec served as the director of operations from April 2014 until July 2019 when the company discovered some of the fraudulent activity and she was terminated.
During her tenure with the company, Peterson-Janovec falsified records, created fake email accounts and generated fake email traffic in which she impersonated employees of various purported vendors.
She received approximately $356,000 in bogus vendor payments and fraudulently issued payroll submissions using the identities of other people.
Even after she was terminated, Peterson-Janovec continued to send emails from purported vendors of MI5 requesting fraudulent outstanding payments as late as February 2020, according to court documents.
Following her termination, Peterson-Janovec found a job as a bookkeeper with a family-owned construction company in Rochester in early 2020. The company is not named in court documents.
Peterson-Janovec was eventually promoted to general manager. She lied about her work experience to get the job, prosecutors said.
In as little as 18 months, Peterson-Janovec used the company’s accounting software to issue herself approximately $350,000 in payments, which had been made to appear as if they were going to the company’s vendors.
Peterson-Janovec has a prior federal fraud conviction from 1998, when she embezzled more than $950,000 from another former employer, according to prosecutors.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
News
St. Louis officers formed human ladder to rescue mom, child from burning home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers Torre Dyson and Samuel Stewart could see smoke as they were approaching a fire at a four-family building on Kensington Street Tuesday. They tried entering the structure to make a rescue, but the smoke was too fierce.
The 5th district officers decided to form a human ladder to rescue a mother and her daughter from a second-floor window. Dyson balanced himself on a porch rail. Stewart and St. Louis Police Officer Conner Hardesty held his legs. Nearby workers and neighbors also rushed to help.
The first to be rescued from the window was a 9-year-old girl.
“She got low enough, and I just grabbed her,” said Dyson. The girl’s mother was next, but she was afraid to go out the window.
“She stated she was afraid of heights so, she just fell out the window and I grabbed her before she could go any further down,” Dyson said.
Stewart was surrounded by smoke and could feel the heat from the fire.
“We all kind of fell back away from the house because the window had given in on the first floor so, it was letting out an immense amount of smoke and heat,” he said.
St. Louis firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the other side of the building. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson commended both firefighters and police officers for their efforts.
“That speaks to their commitment to the City of St. Louis,” he said. “That very easily could have gone the wrong way and we could have been looking at a very different story today.”
Dyson grew up in the same neighborhood where the fire occurred. He graduated from the police academy last year and has been on the force for just three months.
“Who would have ever thought I’d be saving people from a burning building?” he asked.
The officers who made the rescue hope the St. Louis community rallies behind the families who lost everything.
“Whatever it may be if, if you could donate anything we’ll be accepting donations down at our headquarters at 1915 Olive Street,” said Dyson.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department said donations will be accepted beginning next week. The American Red Cross is currently providing temporary assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
