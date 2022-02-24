News
President Biden’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (WRBL) — Conflict arises in Europe this evening after Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.
Ukraine has declared a state of emergency as the threat of war looms.
Within the last hour, explosions have been reported in two cities, including the Ukranian capital of Kyiv.
In an early morning televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine, “clashes are inevitable.” Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to, “consequences they have never seen.”
White House officials say President Biden is closely monitoring the situation. He released the following statement shortly after reports were made of the attack on Ukraine.
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.
I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”
—President Biden
The president has repeatedly pledged to sanction the Russian economy and Putin allies in retaliation for a further invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier tonight, a state department spokesperson said diplomacy appears to be off the table.
Emergency room suicide at VA Medical Center prompts warning not to sleep on job
ST. LOUIS — A national investigation is now descending on the St. Louis VA Medical Center after a patient died by suicide in the emergency room. FOX 2 first broke the story in September and has now learned how the unthinkable happened.
After the tragic suicide inside the ER, a chief doctor warned in an email that staff “…may not lie down to nap while on shift.”
That’s reportedly what happened when 61-year-old Kenneth Hagans walked into the hospital for help and was forgotten.
“This should not have happened,” said Hagans’ son, Graie Hagans.
He talked to us about his dad from out of state via Zoom.
“He was doing pretty well at the beginning of 2021,” Hagans said. “You know, he’d been kind of struggling financially because of COVID. He worked in the service industry. He’d worked in restaurants, so I know he’d been struggling.”
Hagans got a call on Sept. 29 from a V.A. doctor saying his dad died by suicide after going to their emergency room for help. Hagans remembered the call from the doctor.
“I just remember him saying over and over again it was horrible,” Hagans said.
He said he was told they’d forgotten his dad.
“They put him into a room that was kind of in a cut,” Hagans said adding. “It was around the corner. It didn’t have regular foot traffic outside.”
When you enter the St. Louis VA Medical Center ER, there’s a psychiatric area with rooms video monitored and two nursing stations nearby. Instead of placing Kenneth Hagans there, a V.A. nurse took him to a room that was not monitored and was not close to the staff.
The hospital was reportedly fully staffed and the ER was also reportedly not busy that day. FOX 2 has learned Hagans walked in at about 5:20 a.m. that Wednesday, Sept. 29, complaining of two medical issues including depression. After he was taken to a corner room, no one reportedly checked on him until they found him dead at about 7:37 a.m.
The VA is still investigating, along with the U.S. Inspector General and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.
The St. Louis VA declined to talk about it, relying on a written statement that states:
“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hagans during this time of grieving. Our top priority is always protecting the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and staff. We want to reassure all that our commitment to high-quality, patient-centered medical care continues. Since this incident remains under investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”
Graie Hagans said he will remember his dad for his humor – and his love.
“Even though he struggled to act in ways that showed the way that he loved people. I definitely had no doubt about his intention of love,” Hagans said.
The Veterans’ Crisis Line is always available at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. You can also chat online at eteranscrisisline.net or send a text to 838255 to reach support 24/7.
FOX 2 also spoke with the organization Disabled American Veterans (DAV) while working on this report. Assistant National Legislative Director Marquis Barefield says they are closely monitoring the progress of each investigation.
DAV helps veterans connect with healthcare, disability, employment, education, and financial benefits that can be an important part of mental health. You can find resources on DAV’s website www.dav.org.
Gophers can’t close out Badgers in a 68-67 loss
For 76 minutes across two rivalry games, the Gophers men’s basketball team have given the Badgers everything it could handle.
In the final two minutes of each game — Wednesday at Williams Arena and Jan. 30 at Madison — Wisconsin closed out Minnesota. UW showed why they are in the thick of Big Ten title race and the U near the conference basement and is rebuilding in head coach Ben Johnson’s first year.
Payton Willis’ free throw tied the game at 62 with 2:35 left, but No. 13 Wisconsin outscored Minnesota 6-2 down the crucial stretch in a 68-67 victory. Luke Loewe made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.
After Willis made a free throw with 49 seconds left, the Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn missed an open layup, but Brad Davison got the offensive rebound with 26 seconds left.
Wisconsin continued a nearly season-long trend of creating a major rebounding advantage over the undersized Minnesota. The Badgers had a 38-19 margin in that category.
Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) was a five-point favorite over Minnesota (13-13, 4-13).
Minnesota honored the 1982 Big Ten championship team during the first half, with a dozen representatives in the court to receive a standing ovation from fans. With the special occaison and a rivalry game, the Barn was at a season-high pitch.
On Jan. 30, the Gophers were tied 60-60 with Wisconsin with two minutes left, before All-America candidate Johnny Davis scored the final six points in the 66-60 win.
Davis couldn’t do something similar Wednesday; he fouling out with 2:35 left and ended withonly 12 points. The break didn’t benefit Minnesota.
Eagan native Steven Crowl led all scorers with 20 points, including a jumper with a minute left.
Willis returned from a one-game absence due to a COVID-19 test and finished with 13 points. Jamison Battle had 17 points.
The Gophers went nearly five minutes without a basket in the second half, with three shots that either rolled off the rim or went in and out — one from Willis and two from Loewe.
Willis ended the drought with a trey, followed by two free throws from Eric Curry and another trey from Willis to tie the game at 59 with four minutes left.
In Wednesday’s first half, the Gophers and Badgers went blow-for-blow. Minnesota started hot from the field and Wisconsin matched them, but both teams cooled with five minutes left in the half. Neither team scored for roughly two minutes until Brad Davison made his only shot of the first half, a 3-pointer.
Wisconsin opened up its biggest lead at 38-33, but E.J. Stephens continued to keep the U close with a pair of 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, for a 38-36 margin at the break.
Minnesota kept Davis in check with only six points in the first half, but they had trouble with Minnesota natives Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl in the post. The Badgers fed them in the paint, and they each had 10 points on a combined 9-of-14 shooting in the first half.
Battle led all scorers with 14 in the first half, but he sat for more than five minutes due to an extended period of play without a stoppage. The U’s offense sputtered without him. Earlier, Battle was in attack mode with two dunks, a couple other drives and one 3-pointer.
Why does the US care so much about Ukraine? Experts break down the conflict with Russia
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – It’s a way for University of Texas students to learn about U.S. foreign policy in real time; but as the conflict between the United States and Russia over Ukraine garners more attention, you can benefit too.
Dr. Patrick McDonald and Dr. Robert Moser, government professors at UT, have been teaming up with the production crew at the school for a YouTube series they’ve called “International News Now.”
The two have been putting together videos on the biggest stories relating to foreign policy for the better part of five years. Now, the focus of those videos has turned to the growing conflict over Ukraine — and you can watch them for free.
Nexstar’s KXAN talked with the pair Wednesday to help address some of the questions we’ve been hearing surrounding the ever-tenser situation at Ukraine’s borders.
Why is Putin so interested in Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it a priority to regain territory lost at the end of the Cold War in an attempt to make Russia stronger and the West less dominant.
“What this current crisis over Ukraine is really about is the American-led democratic hegemony that has spread over eastern Europe since the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and whether that’s going to remain intact, or whether, because Russia objects to it, Russia can use force to rollback that infrastructure,” Moser said.
Ukraine leadership has indicated interest in becoming a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which would jeopardize Putin’s goal.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that NATO membership is a distant dream for his country simply because of opposition from Russia and certain members of NATO, not because its public isn’t interested.
If Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, it would have NATO backing and protection — it would make Ukraine untouchable by Putin unless he wanted to start a full-blown war with the United States and its allies.
“Putin would rather alter the composition of the government in Kyiv, so they reorient their foreign policy away from the European Union and NATO, and back towards Russia,” McDonald said. “That’s the long-term political goal.”
Why does the United States government care?
McDonald broke that down into two answers: Russia is challenging the foundation of international legal practices and it’s challenging the United States to define its role in international affairs, especially when it relates to NATO.
McDonald explains that by Putin threatening to invade Ukraine, he’s challenging the principles of sovereignty established after the collapse of the Soviet Union, something the Biden administration has taken a strong stand against.
“It’s long been the position of the United States that these things should be, if they’re going to be renegotiated, they should be done peacefully,” he said. “And so we have a situation here where there’s a foundational challenge to one of the principal legal components of the international system, whereby Russia is trying to alter political communities that have been set and were negotiated peacefully at the end of the Cold War.”
But perhaps even more pressing is not what’s to come in the next few weeks with Ukraine, but the role the United States plays in protecting NATO countries moving forward. Putin is testing the waters, so to speak, to find out how much ground he can cover before the United States and its NATO allies are truly willing to wage a war.
President Biden has made it abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks that the United States will not send American troops into Ukraine, but that it would engage Russia should they attack a surrounding NATO country.
“I read this as a warm-up in terms of larger changes that could happen in the next 10 or 15 years, whereby [Putin’s] trying to figure out and frankly, the Biden administration is too, where’s the American public on this? Where’s Congress on this?” McDonald explained.
The role the United States plays in this conflict could also inform its role moving forward in the eyes of the international community.
“China — in particular, as a rising power — is going to also use its power to increase its influence in its region, and perhaps use force if necessary to incorporate neighboring countries right now, like Taiwan, into its fold,” Moser said. “And that’s what the United States and the Biden administration is trying to navigate and to, quite obviously, stall or halt to maintain the current status quo.”
Why is Biden talking about this so much?
There’s an information war happening between Biden and Putin and they’re both trying to get their own public, and the world, on board.
Putin’s talking points aim to make Russia the victim — to legitimize its looming invasion of Ukraine. The Russian president’s stances have made it seem like Russia is defending itself against an expansion of NATO and western allies and that it’s fighting back against what it’s described as a nationalist, perhaps fascist, regime in Ukraine.
“You’ll hear this term false flag operation, which is simply the idea that Russia is actually somehow manipulating or engineering an attack,” Moser explained.
The Biden administration has warned American journalists and the public about a false flag operation, but not provided significant amounts of evidence to show that’s actually happening.
You can watch more from “International News Now” on its YouTube page.
