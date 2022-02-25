News
AP sources: Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court
By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, according to two people familiar with the matter, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.
In Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He has chosen an attorney who would be the high court’s first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.
Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.
The news was confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before the president’s official announcement later Friday.
She would also be only the sixth woman to serve on the court, and her confirmation would mean that for the first time four women would sit together on the nine-member court.
The current court includes three women, one of whom is the court’s first Latina, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Jackson would join the liberal minority of a conservative-dominated court that is weighing cutbacks to abortion rights and will be considering ending affirmative action in college admissions and restricting voting rights efforts to increase minority representation.
Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.
Jackson, 51, once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks early in her legal career. She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school, and served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013.
Her nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority by a razor-thin 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker. Party leaders have promised swift but deliberate consideration of the president’s nominee.
The next justice will replace one of the more liberal justices, so she would not tip the balance of the court, which now leans 6-3 in favor of conservatives.
The news comes two years to the day after Biden, then struggling to capture the Democratic presidential nomination, first pledged in a South Carolina debate to nominate a Black woman to the high court if presented with a vacancy.
“Everyone should be represented,” Biden said. “We talked about the Supreme Court — I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure we in fact get everyone represented.”
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin has said that he wants the Senate to move quickly on the nomination, and senators have set a goal of confirmation by mid-April. But that timeline could be complicated by a number of things, including developments between Russia and Ukraine and the extended absence of Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who suffered a stroke last month and is out for several weeks. Democrats would need Lujan’s vote to confirm Biden’s pick if no Republicans support her.
Once the nomination is sent to the Senate, it is up to the Senate Judiciary Committee to vet the nominee and hold confirmation hearings. After the committee approves a nomination, it goes to the Senate floor for a final vote.
The entire process passes through several time-consuming steps, including meetings with individual senators. While Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed just four weeks after she was nominated ahead of the 2020 election, the process usually takes several weeks longer than that.
Jackson was on the president’s short list as a potential nominee even before Breyer retired. Biden and his team spent weeks poring over her records, interviewing her friends and family and looking into her background.
Biden has said he was interested in selecting a nominee in the mold of Breyer who could be a persuasive force with fellow justices. Although Breyer’s votes tended to put him to the left of center on an increasingly conservative court, he frequently saw the gray in situations that colleagues were more likely to find black or white.
As part of his search process, Biden, a longtime chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also interviewed J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina, and California Supreme Court Judge Leondra Kruger, according to a person familiar with the matter. He also consulted with a wide range of legal experts and lawmakers in both parties and delved deeply into the finalists’ legal writings before selecting Jackson for the post.
Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a position that Biden elevated her to last year from her previous job as a federal trial court judge. Three current justices — Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, the chief justice — previously served on the same court.
Jackson was confirmed to that post on a 53-44 Senate vote, winning the backing of three Republicans: South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.
Bipartisanship is important to Biden, who has often said he was reaching for GOP support as he closed in on a nominee. Another GOP connection: Jackson is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.
In one of Jackson’s most high-profile decisions, as a trial court judge she ordered former White House Counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress. That was a setback to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep his top aides from testifying. The case was appealed, and a deal was ultimately reached for McGahn’s testimony.
Another highly visible case that Jackson oversaw involved the online conspiracy theory “pizzagate,” which revolved around false internet rumors about prominent Democrats harboring child sex slaves at a Washington pizza restaurant. A North Carolina man showed up at the restaurant with an assault rifle and a revolver. Jackson called it “sheer luck” no one was injured and sentenced him to four years in prison.
Jackson has a considerably shorter record as an appeals court judge. She was part of a three-judge panel that ruled in December against Trump’s effort to shield documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami. She has said that her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, chose her name to express their pride in her family’s African ancestry. They asked an aunt who was in the Peace Corps in Africa at the time to send a list of African girls’ names and they picked Ketanji Onyika, which they were told meant “lovely one.”
Jackson traces her interest in the law to when she was in preschool and her father was in law school and they would sit together at the dining room table, she with coloring books and he with law books. Her father became an attorney for the county school board and her mom was a high school principal. She has a brother who is nine years younger who served in the Army, including in Iraq, and is now a lawyer.
___
Associated Press writers Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko contributed to this report.
Dave Hyde: Wes Welker needs Dolphins’ front office to find some Wes Welkers
Wes Welker showed up at practice 15 minutes before it started every day as a Miami Dolphins player, just to warm up for warmups.
Now he inherits a Miami Dolphins receiving corps that had trouble showing up for practice at all.
Welker was called too short by scouts, too slow by coaches and ‘’Vince Papale,” by teammates — after such an unlikely Philadelphia Eagle that a Mark Wahlberg film was made about him.
Now Welker inherits a Dolphins receiving corps that looked right out of NFL Central Casting, until kickoff.
Welker is back with the Dolphins as receivers coach after a stellar career and six years as an NFL assistant and said he’s excited to come from San Francisco with new coach Mike McDaniel.
“This is where I started my career,’’ he said. “This is where I went from being basically a free agent to becoming a good player in the league.”
For this new regime to work, the same front office needs to be better at finding what’s as clear as Welker’s penetrating blue eyes.
It needs to find more Wes Welkers.
More receivers who, like Jaylen Waddle, don’t just practice every day and produce every game. More who compete every practice and actually play every game. More who are physically durable enough, mentally tough enough and bottom-line productive enough to help fuel a good offense.
The Dolphins probably can’t rid themselves of every receiver beyond Waddle and and energetic Mack Hollins due to replacement and contractual reality. But they can try.
They already are trying in some form, as Preston Williams is going out the door after three years when all the talk of his talent rarely got beyond his health or production.
Will Fuller won’t be back after signed for $10 million last offseason despite missing a third of his career to injury. He played two games for the Dolphins.
Lesson learned? Do you believe a player when he keeps telling you who he is? We’ll see.
DeVante Parker didn’t practice much again last season after missing training camp and preseason. He’s played a full season just once in his six years. He missed six games last year.
Welker missed six games in 10 seasons until his final, retirement year in 2015. He played banged up, stitched up and amped up in a manner that defined who he was.
He had such focus former college coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech once said Welker, “taught me that ‘focus’ and ‘concentration’ was a talent. Everyone has it at different levels. His is off the charts.’
Now Welker is a coach, and he’s learned what every good player does on the road to becoming a good coach.
“I’m not coaching myself,’ he says.
But that’s what he Dolphins need. Not in the measurables of size and speed, but the immeasurables of toughness and competitiveness.
Welker wasn’t offered a college scholarship until Texas Tech called when another player reneged. He was then called, “The Natural” by Texas Tech coaches (Upon meeting his parents a coach asked, ‘Are you The Natural’s parents?’ and his mother, confused, answered, “Yes, we’re his natural parents.”)
Welker wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine much less drafted. His agent suggested Canada. As a Dolphins rookie in 2004, he became the second player in NFL history to return kickoffs and punts and kick a field goal and extra point in the same game.
That was against New England, which snatched him up as a restricted free agent in 2007. Winning teams always have players like Welker and losing teams always wonder why they never do.
Now he’s back as coach. He’s learned playing for Bill Belichick and coaching San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel.
“I always knew Bill was about matchups,’ he said. ‘So when you’re on third down and you get a first down, then you go fast and put Deebo in the backfield and you’re in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers) and then next thing you’re in 21 personnel (two running backs).
“He’s pretty much one of the best running backs as well. It’s tough on defenses and match up.”
There’s no Samuel on the Dolphins roster. But the lesson is clear: You do what your personnel allows. That’s the challenge for the front office after too many years of so much failing.
Don’t make dumb decisions like they did in getting rid of Welker.
Go find more Welkers.
Auston Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Wild 3-1
TORONTO — In a staring match between a pair of teams vying not to make a critical mistake, the Wild blinked.
The Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs, two of the NHL’s highest octane offenses, played to an uncharacteristic chess match of a game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.
It was defending Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews who broke up the stalemate in the third period for the eventual game-winner in a 3-1 Leafs victory, handing Minnesota its fourth regulation defeat in five games.
“We really liked our game, and we did a lot of really good things here,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “It was just a matter of that one break.”
On the winning goal, the Wild were breaking out of their zone when Brandon Duhaime was stripped of the puck by Matthews. With the Leafs’ counter attack in full flight, Matthews dished the puck off to Mitch Marner, then bolted straight for the net, getting behind defender Dmitry Kulikov.
Matthews proceeded to fire the return pass from Marner past a helpless Kaapo Kahnonen into the Minnesota net for his second goal of the night. Alex Kerfoot sealed the result with a late empty-netter.
“It was just a tight game that went back and forth, chances both ways, and I thought that we could have won that game,” said defenseman Jonas Brodin who logged 22:16 of ice time in 25 shifts. “I think they managed their chances a bit better.”
Both teams had been instructed by Evason and his coaching counterpart Sheldon Keefe to tighten up their defensive game, based on recent performance. Minnesota entered Thursday’s action having surrendered 19 goals over a four-game span. Similarly the Leafs had been riding a three-game winless streak over which they had allowed 15 goals.
A stifling first period saw limited scoring opportunities on either side as the teams skated to the intermission with the Wild holding a 6-5 edge on the shot counter.
In fact the Wild held the Leafs without a shot on goal throughout the first eleven minutes of the opening frame before Michael Bunting was denied by Kahkonen. Just moments earlier, Bunting had the game’s first good scoring chance, firing a puck off the goal post.
Finally Minnesota had the icebreaker at 8:37 of the second frame. Matt Boldy, stationed behind the net in the area known as “Gretzky’s office”, spotted an open Frederick Gaudreau, whose one-timer beat goalie Petr Mrazek.
The euphoria on the Wild bench upon the break of the deadlock was however short-lived.
Just 27 seconds later the Leafs got the equalizer from Matthews. Skating through the neutral zone, Matthews breezed past a backchecking Ryan Hartman, then used Kulikov as a screen to pick to the top corner to the far side above Kahkonen’s glove.
The teams exchanged power play chances in the latter half of the second period, but neither team cold capitalize.
Over the final two minutes of regulation time, Kahkonen was on the Wild bench and Minnesota pressed for the goal that would salvage at least one point, but to no avail.
“The Gaudreau line felt like they were going to get that second goal, especially there at the end,” Evason said.
One of the Wild’s nemesis throughout the game was the faceoff circle. Minnesota won just 19 of 63 draws for a paltry 30% winning percentage, going 5-for-23 in the first period alone. Hartman was beaten on all seven faceoffs that he took in the first twenty minutes, and didn’t win any of his six draws in the second period.
“We couldn’t win any draw, let alone a big draw,” Evason said. “It’s a concern for sure.”
Aiming to earn at least a split on their four-game swing through Canada, the Wild head to Calgary to play the Flames – the Pacific Division leaders – on Saturday.
“If we’re not prepared, we’re in trouble,” Evason said. “These are two really good teams, they work, they’re great in so many different elements. So we’ll get pushed into the fight and we like that our guys will enjoy that challenge.”
