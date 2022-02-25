Auston Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Wild 3-1

TORONTO — In a staring match between a pair of teams vying not to make a critical mistake, the Wild blinked.

The Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs, two of the NHL’s highest octane offenses, played to an uncharacteristic chess match of a game Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

It was defending Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews who broke up the stalemate in the third period for the eventual game-winner in a 3-1 Leafs victory, handing Minnesota its fourth regulation defeat in five games.

“We really liked our game, and we did a lot of really good things here,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “It was just a matter of that one break.”

On the winning goal, the Wild were breaking out of their zone when Brandon Duhaime was stripped of the puck by Matthews. With the Leafs’ counter attack in full flight, Matthews dished the puck off to Mitch Marner, then bolted straight for the net, getting behind defender Dmitry Kulikov.

Matthews proceeded to fire the return pass from Marner past a helpless Kaapo Kahnonen into the Minnesota net for his second goal of the night. Alex Kerfoot sealed the result with a late empty-netter.

“It was just a tight game that went back and forth, chances both ways, and I thought that we could have won that game,” said defenseman Jonas Brodin who logged 22:16 of ice time in 25 shifts. “I think they managed their chances a bit better.”

Both teams had been instructed by Evason and his coaching counterpart Sheldon Keefe to tighten up their defensive game, based on recent performance. Minnesota entered Thursday’s action having surrendered 19 goals over a four-game span. Similarly the Leafs had been riding a three-game winless streak over which they had allowed 15 goals.

A stifling first period saw limited scoring opportunities on either side as the teams skated to the intermission with the Wild holding a 6-5 edge on the shot counter.

In fact the Wild held the Leafs without a shot on goal throughout the first eleven minutes of the opening frame before Michael Bunting was denied by Kahkonen. Just moments earlier, Bunting had the game’s first good scoring chance, firing a puck off the goal post.

Finally Minnesota had the icebreaker at 8:37 of the second frame. Matt Boldy, stationed behind the net in the area known as “Gretzky’s office”, spotted an open Frederick Gaudreau, whose one-timer beat goalie Petr Mrazek.

The euphoria on the Wild bench upon the break of the deadlock was however short-lived.

Just 27 seconds later the Leafs got the equalizer from Matthews. Skating through the neutral zone, Matthews breezed past a backchecking Ryan Hartman, then used Kulikov as a screen to pick to the top corner to the far side above Kahkonen’s glove.

The teams exchanged power play chances in the latter half of the second period, but neither team cold capitalize.

Over the final two minutes of regulation time, Kahkonen was on the Wild bench and Minnesota pressed for the goal that would salvage at least one point, but to no avail.

“The Gaudreau line felt like they were going to get that second goal, especially there at the end,” Evason said.

One of the Wild’s nemesis throughout the game was the faceoff circle. Minnesota won just 19 of 63 draws for a paltry 30% winning percentage, going 5-for-23 in the first period alone. Hartman was beaten on all seven faceoffs that he took in the first twenty minutes, and didn’t win any of his six draws in the second period.

“We couldn’t win any draw, let alone a big draw,” Evason said. “It’s a concern for sure.”

Aiming to earn at least a split on their four-game swing through Canada, the Wild head to Calgary to play the Flames – the Pacific Division leaders – on Saturday.

“If we’re not prepared, we’re in trouble,” Evason said. “These are two really good teams, they work, they’re great in so many different elements. So we’ll get pushed into the fight and we like that our guys will enjoy that challenge.”