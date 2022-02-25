News
Can Danielle Hunter play outside linebacker? New Vikings DC Ed Donatell thinks so.
When it comes to star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, the Vikings have until March 20 to decide if they want to pick up his $18 million roster bonus. They also could try to renegotiate Hunter’s contract to lessen his massive $26.1 million cap hit heading into next season.
Nonetheless, if the Vikings decide to move forward with Hunter on the roster, it sounds like new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell envisions him playing multiple positions. That would include Hunter playing his usual position of defensive end, as well as outside linebacker for the first time in his career.
This change stems from the fact that Donatell intends to deploy a 3-4 base defense rather than a 4-3.
In this new scheme, Hunter’s responsibilities wouldn’t change much. He would still be asked to rush the passer with reckless abandon. The main difference is Hunter would do so while standing up as an outside linebacker, rather than putting his hand in the ground as a defensive end.
Though it can be difficult to teach players a 3-4 defense, especially if they’ve grown accustom to a 4-3, Donatell has done it a few times during his career.
“The only thing I want to do different here is do it better,” Donatell, hinting at the Vikings’ struggles on defense last season, said Thursday. “I don’t fear anything. I want to put all my experience together to fix it.”
Donatell mentioned that he will also use a 4-3 base defense from time to time. In those situations, Hunter would line up at defensive end like he has throughout his career.
The goal of running multiple fronts, Donatell said, is to be unpredictable for opposing offenses.
“That will make us hard to play against,” he said. “Everything we will do will be engineered to make it hard for the quarterback.”
That mentality explains why new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said it was “a no-brainer” to reach out to Donatell in the first place. In putting together his coaching staff, O’Connell asked himself things like, “What kept him up at night when he was putting together a game plan as an offensive coordinator?”
“It’s guys like Ed Donatell,” O’Connell said. “He’s been doing it for a long time in this league.”
CONFIDENCE IN COUSINS
It wouldn’t be a Vikings news conference if quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t come up. After getting a vote of confidence from O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week, Cousins drew praise from new offense coordinator Wes Phillips on Thursday.
“I’m really excited to work with him,” said Phillips, who has a history with Cousins that dates back to their time together in Washington. “He’s got great arm talent. He’s athletic. He can throw from all kinds of different platforms. He can throw off drift. He’s an incredibly accurate quarterback. He’s a real pro to work with.”
‘UP-AND-COMING GUY’
Talking to reporters for the first time since being hired earlier this week, new special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels shed some light on his interview process.
“When I first talked to Kevin (O’Connell), he mentioned, ‘It’s easy for me to make a decision to hire a guy with experience. But that’s not what I’m after. I’m after an up-and-coming guy,’ ” Daniels recalled. “For him to have that belief in me, and have trust in me, it says a lot. I can’t thank him enough for it.”
Listen to the 32-year-old Daniels talk for a few minutes and it’s easy to see why O’Connell was drawn to him. He speaks with a sense of conviction that should translate nicely to his special teams units next season.
“We are going to be a team that’s going to have a simple approach but an aggressive mindset,” Daniels said. “We are always going to be on the attack. That’s just how we’re going to approach it.”
TDK Technologies is hiring software technology professionals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – TDK Technologies is looking for experienced software technology professionals. The company is hiring software developers, project managers, and software product owners.
They have great pay and benefits. Plus there are quarterly bonuses based on the success of the company and employee contributions.
TDK Technologies opened for business in 2001. They provide information technology consulting and custom software development for businesses. They have a broad base of clients in different industries with varying technologies and environments.
You can learn more by heading to TDKTech.com/Technology-Careers.
Class 2A girls hockey quarterfinals: Minnetonka 9, Burnsville 0
Injuries and illness have followed the Burnsville Blaze around all season, throwing bumps in the road for the girls hockey team. Just making it to the state tournament, which they missed last year, and overcoming a number of setbacks, assistant coach Bob Sherry said, was “huge.”
“We believed that we could get here. We’re here,” Sherry said. “Unfortunately we ran into a very good Minnetonka Skippers team.”
Led by Grace Sadura’s hat trick, the Skippers put a quick end to Burnsville’s hopes of advancing past the Class 2A quarterfinal round, ousting the Blaze 9-0 on Thursday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.
No. 3 seed Minnetonka controlled the tone from puck drop, not allowing a shot on goal in the first period.
“We come out I think the first maybe seven, eight minutes of the game, it was kind of like anxious emotions,” Sherry said. “I think we settled down. We had some chances to get some shots on net. I think we tried to do a little too much with the puck.”
The Skippers, meanwhile, got on the board early, with Sadura’s first goal coming less than three minutes into the game. She added goals in the second and third periods, completing the hat trick late in the game.
Sadura finished the day with a game-high four points. Teammate Senja Leeper added a goal and two assists, and four other Skippers had two points.
“We just kind of built off of that,” Sadura said of her first goal. “The energy was really good on our bench, and we said, ‘Hey this is the first one, so let’s keep going.’ We showed it this game. We played really well.”
The Skippers are now set for a date Friday night with Edina, a team they are well-acquainted with, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center. Burnsville, meanwhile, will head to the consolation round where it will face off against Northfield at 10 a.m. Friday at TRIA Rink.
There, they’ll have an opportunity to continue proving they belong among some of the state’s best.
“We’ve been through a lot this year with a lot of injuries and a lot of people out, a lot of sickness, and no one’s ever given us credit,” Burnsville senior Sami Bowlby said. “No one’s ever said, ‘Oh, Burnsville’s good. They have a lot of talent.’ No one’s ever given that to us, so we kind of always had to prove it, and I think making it here really proved it to ourselves and to our community behind us that we are good and that we do deserve to be here.”
EDINA WINS
Defending champion Edina cruised into the semifinals after dispatching Northfield 7-0 on Thursday.
The Hornets got their scoring started near the end of the first period, added three more goals in the second and three more in the third. Edina finished the game outshooting Northfield 62-11, dominating the Raiders offensively all day.
Those goals came from seven different players. Haley Maxwell paced the Hornets with four points on one goal and three assists, while Elle Chapman and Berit Lindborg each added a goal and two assists.
Best Pet Insurance Companies: Top 7 Pet Coverage Plans for Dogs & Cats (2022 Reviews)
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
If you’re a pet owner, you probably agree that your pet is one of your favorite companions in life. And just like your family members and loved ones, you would do anything you can to help them when they face a medical problem.
Unfortunately, vet bills can be costly. Dog owners can spend upwards of $20,000 on vet bills across their dog’s lifetime, while cat owners sometimes spend almost $10,000. If you simply don’t have the money, you may not be able to afford the treatments your pet needs to live its happiest and healthiest life.
Thankfully, pet insurance can help. The best pet insurance policies provide the necessary funds to cover any accidents, emergency care, illnesses, and genetic conditions your pet faces. For a small monthly fee, you can receive the cushion you need to ensure that you can pay for your pet’s healthcare.
However, with so many pet insurance companies in the industry, choosing the right one for your needs can be challenging. We’ve put together this list of the best pet insurance companies to aid your search process. Read on to learn more about our top pet insurance companies and how pet insurance works.
Top 7 Best Pet Insurance Companies of 2022
- Pumpkin: Best pet insurance overall
- Spot Pet Insurance: Best for multi-pet discounts
- ASPCA Pet Health Insurance: Best for affordable coverage options
- Pets Best: Best for fast claims processing
- Healthy Paws: Best for comprehensive coverage
- Embrace Pet Insurance: Best for older pets
- Lemonade: Best for puppies and kittens
#1. Pumpkin: Best Pet Insurance Plans Overall
Some insurance companies make it challenging to understand precisely how much reimbursement you will receive for vet bills. However, Pumpkin’s straightforward pricing and policy options take the guesswork out of choosing the right pet insurance plans.
Pumpkin is a pet insurance provider that offers coverage for cats and dogs. The company goes above and beyond to deliver extensive coverage options, essential preventive care, and exceptional customer service.
Pumpkin’s coverage options include reimbursement for accidents, illnesses, and recovery costs. Specifically, the company’s accident and illness pet insurance plan includes:
- Eye and skin infections
- Respiratory infections
- UTIs
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Swallowed objects
- Diagnostics and treatments
- And more
You can see a complete list of the company’s benefits and exclusions by viewing a sample policy on the Pumpkin website.
Unlike other pet insurance companies, Pumpkin provides 90% reimbursement for all pets under its pet insurance policies. Some companies offer up to 90% while really covering closer to 70% of vet bills. However, with Pumpkin, you will know exactly how much reimbursement you will receive for your bills.
Pumpkin’s plans are customizable, allowing you to adjust your coverage limits and deductibles to suit your budget. You can choose to pay either a $100, $250, or $500 deductible each year and adjust your annual limit between $7,000 and an unlimited annual coverage limit.
Pumpkin also does not have any upper age limit or extensive waiting periods that could limit your coverage. The company only requires a 14-day waiting period for all covered accidents and illnesses, rather than making you wait several months before filing your first claim.
If you have multiple pets, you may be eligible for a multi-pet discount through Pumpkin. You can also receive reimbursement for exam fees for accidents and illnesses, further decreasing the amount you’ll need to pay for a vet bill.
Altogether, Pumpkin is as straightforward as it gets when it comes to coverage options and reimbursement. If you’re looking for an easy-to-understand pet insurance provider, Pumpkin is an excellent choice to consider.
Click Here to Learn More About Pumpkin Pet Insurance
#2. Spot Pet Insurance: Best for Multi-Pet Discounts
Spot Pet Insurance is a straightforward insurance company offering a few plans with affordable premiums. The company offers both cat and dog policies and includes accident and illness and accident-only plans.
The company’s accident and illness plans cover the following:
- Accidents
- Unexpected illnesses
- Hereditary conditions
- Chronic issues
- Alternative therapies
- Behavioral issues
Like most pet insurance companies, Spot Pet Insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions.
The company’s dog plans start at $17 per month, while its cat plans begin at $11. These rates are based on a $5,000 annual limit, 70% reimbursement rate, and $500 deductible for a single pet. However, you can receive a more detailed quote by filling out a short form on the Spot website.
If you’d like to cover preventive care with your pet insurance policy, you can add optional preventive care coverage to your policy for a small additional cost. Spot’s range of pet insurance policies makes it easy to customize your coverage to your specific needs.
After your 14-day waiting period, you can start receiving coverage for visiting any licensed vet, emergency clinic, or specialist. Simply submit your claim through the Spot website or mobile app. The company will then send you a direct deposit or a check with your reimbursement.
With your insurance coverage, you can also receive free access to VetConnect, a pet telehealth helpline. This helpline can be beneficial in cases where you aren’t sure whether your pet needs to go to the vet or not. Because the helpline is available 24/7, you can also count on it during emergencies.
Spot offers a special deal for new customers. When you sign up for a new insurance policy, you may be able to receive a $25 Amazon gift card as a thank you from the company. You can also benefit from Spot’s 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to receive a refund if you are dissatisfied with your experience.
Overall, Spot Pet Insurance is a reliable pet insurance provider with the customizable coverage options you need for your pet.
Click Here to Learn More About Spot Pet Insurance
#3. ASPCA Pet Health Insurance: Affordable Insurance for Dogs and Cats
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance offers comprehensive coverage to help you pay for a range of treatments your pet may require. The company focuses on making pet insurance accessible by using plain language and clearly laying out its coverage terms.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance offers insurance coverage for both cats and dogs. The company’s most popular plan is its Complete Coverage plan, which includes reimbursement for the exam fees and diagnostics and treatments for:
- Accidents
- Hereditary or congenital conditions
- Illnesses
- Behavioral issues
Complete Coverage makes it easy to pay your vet bills. You’ll simply need to pay your bill at the vet’s office, submit a claim to ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, and receive your reimbursement through direct deposit or the mail. You’ll receive either 90%, 80%, or 70% of your covered expenses back depending on your reimbursement package.
If you’d rather opt for a cheaper plan, you may want to choose the company’s accident-only plan. This policy gives you some cushion if your pet gets hurt in an accident.
You can also add preventive care coverage to any ASPCA Pet Health Insurance plan. This coverage can provide funds for vaccines, screenings, dental cleanings, and more.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance does not limit its coverage to any networks or certain types of vets. As a result, you can receive reimbursement for visiting any vet within the U.S. or Canada.
This company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for all of its new customers. This guarantee allows you to receive a refund of your initial costs if you decide to cancel your plan within 30 days.
If you’re confused by certain insurance terms, like “exclusions,” or “waiting period,” you can review the company’s “Pet Insurance in Plain English” page. This page defines a range of common terms related to insurance to ensure that you understand your coverage and the details of your plan.
Additionally, the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance website includes helpful resources for pet parents regarding health, lifestyle, insurance, care, and breeds.
To get started with ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, simply fill out a quick quote form on the company’s website with information about your location, your pet’s breed, and your pet’s health. You’ll be able to see your predicted rates as soon as you hit “submit.”
Overall, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance is a reliable insurance provider that makes receiving coverage for your pet simple.
Click Here to Learn More About ASPCA Pet Insurance
#4. Pets Best: Best for Fast Claims Processing
Pets Best is a pet insurance provider offering plans for cats and dogs. The company provides coverage for:
- Accidents
- Illnesses (diabetes, allergies, hereditary and congenital conditions, hip dysplasia, and more)
- Routine care (annual check-ups, vaccinations, etc.)
- Exam fees
- Prescription medications
- Physical rehabilitation
- Acupuncture and chiropractic treatments
Meanwhile, the company’s plans exclude:
- Pre-existing conditions
- Parasites
- Elective procedures
- Preventive procedures
- Prescription food
- Holistic and experimental therapies
You can choose to purchase accident and illness coverage or accident-only coverage, then add a routine care plan to your policy for an additional fee. If you’re looking for an affordable policy, you can choose the accident-only plan, which costs just $6 per month for cats and $9 per month for dogs.
Pets Best makes it easy to manage your pet insurance right from your smartphone or tablet. You can download the Pets Best app to submit claim forms, view your pet documents, and access the company’s 24/7 pet helpline. This helpline can give you a way to talk with a veterinary professional without needing to schedule an in-person appointment.
Pets Best does not charge any upper age limit on its accident and illness policies and offers payment through one annual deductible. You can also set up optional Vet Direct Pay, which authorizes the company to send reimbursement straight to your vet’s office.
If you’re unsure which pet insurance plan is right for your needs, you can check out the company’s guide to choosing insurance. This guide, located on the Pets Best website, breaks down the coverage included in each of its policies, ensuring that you know exactly what you will pay for with your new policy.
You can also narrow your options by filling out the company’s free quote form. Once you input your pet’s information, Pets Best will give you a quote and specify the coverage included in its quoted premium. You can then adjust the coverage as you see fit and see how your premium would change.
Altogether, Pets Best makes the process of purchasing pet insurance straightforward and offers affordable, customizable plans to suit your budget.
Click Here to Learn More About Pets Best
#5. Healthy Paws: Best Reviews
Healthy Paws is a top-rated pet insurance company offering comprehensive, unlimited coverage for pet owners. This company has received the #1 customer rating every year since 2019 from PetInsuranceQuotes.com.
Healthy Paws offers one easy-to-understand pet insurance policy, taking all of the guesswork out of receiving pet insurance coverage. This plan covers all new:
- Accidents
- Illnesses
- Injuries
- Cancer
- Genetic conditions
- Chronic conditions
- Emergency care
Meanwhile, the plan excludes the following:
- Pre-existing conditions
- Preventive care
- Elective procedures
- Examination fees
Pre-existing conditions are any conditions your pet experienced before your pet insurance coverage began. All pet insurance companies exclude these conditions in their coverage.
With your Healthy Paws plan, you can receive reimbursement for up to 90% of your vet bills for the conditions included in your plan. Healthy Paws processes most claims within two days, allowing you to receive the funds you need quickly.
Healthy Paws has no maximum limits, per-incident limits, annual limits, or lifetime caps on claim payouts. As a result, you can receive unlimited coverage for most new accidents or illnesses your pet faces without worrying about exceeding coverage limits. You can also begin using your coverage after a short 15-day waiting period.
Healthy Paws is a mission-driven company. When you purchase a pet insurance plan through the company, you will also support its cause to help homeless pets receive the medical attention they need to leave the shelters.
Additionally, this company goes above and beyond to ensure its customers’ satisfaction and improve customer experiences. One way the company prioritizes customer experiences is through its user-friendly pet insurance iPhone app. This app makes it easy to manage your pet insurance policy and add new pets to your plan.
If you’re considering beginning a policy with Healthy Paws, you can get started by filling out the quote form on the company’s website. Simply enter your pet’s name, sex, age, and breed along with your contact information to preview your rates. This quote will include your monthly rate, reimbursement percentage, and annual deductible.
Altogether, we recommend Healthy Paws as the best pet insurance company in the industry.
Click Here to Learn More About Healthy Paws
#6. Embrace Pet Insurance: Best for Comprehensive Coverage
Embrace Pet Insurance is a top-rated pet insurance provider offering plans for adult dogs, puppies, adult cats, and kittens. This company provides insurance plans that cover the following:
- Illnesses and conditions
- Accidents and injuries
- Dental accidents and illnesses
- Veterinary exam fees
- Tests, procedures, and treatments
- Follow-up care
The company states that it covers pretty much anything other than pre-existing conditions. However, while the company does not cover pre-existing conditions, Embrace handles these conditions differently than other pet insurance providers.
Embrace will only review your pet’s medical history from the last 12 months to establish its pre-existing illnesses. Additionally, the company will provide coverage for curable conditions, as long as your pet has not experienced symptoms for those conditions in the past year.
Aside from its insurance coverage, Embrace also offers a Wellness Rewards program. This program is an optional, flexible plan you can add to your insurance plan to help cover the cost of preventive and routine care for your pet. Your Wellness Rewards plan can reimburse you for expenses such as:
- Grooming
- Nail trims
- Dental cleanings
- Spay/neuter surgery
You can choose between a $250, $450, or $650 allowance from this plan, then use these funds toward your preventive and routine expenses throughout the year.
Embrace also offers discounts to reduce your overall costs of securing insurance. For example, if you have more than one pet, you can receive a 10% discount when starting a policy for both pets. You can also receive a healthy pet deductible, which decreases your annual deductible by $50 every year you do not receive accident or illness reimbursement.
Embrace’s waiting period is only two days for accidents and 14 days for illnesses, allowing you to begin using your coverage quickly after your policy begins.
Altogether, Embrace Pet Insurance is one of the best pet insurance companies for its flexible plans, comprehensive coverage, and generous discounts.
Click Here to Learn More About Embrace Pet Insurance
#7. Lemonade: Best Insurance for Puppies and Kittens
Lemonade is an insurance provider offering “insurance for the 21st century,” according to its website. The company provides a hassle-free digital experience, fast payments, and AI technology to streamline your pet insurance process.
Lemonade offers carefully crafted insurance plans to provide the coverage your pet actually needs at an affordable price. With your Lemonade plan, you can receive reimbursement for:
- Diagnostics (blood tests, lab work, CT scans, ultrasounds)
- Procedures (emergency care, hospitalization, surgery, outpatient, and specialty)
- Medication (prescription medications and injections)
The company also offers preventive packages to help you save money on routine annual care. These packages can provide coverage for expenses such as:
- Wellness exams
- Routine dental cleanings
- Vaccines
- Heartworm medication
If you have a new puppy or kitten, you can purchase a preventive care package specifically for young pets. This package covers spaying or neutering, microchipping, six vaccines, and flea medication.
Lemonade’s waiting periods are two days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, and six months for ligament events. However, the company’s preventive packages have no waiting periods, allowing you to use their benefits as soon as you purchase them.
Lemonade offers reimbursement for any vet in the U.S., as long as they have the necessary licenses to provide veterinary care in your state. Once you submit a claim through the Lemonade app, the company will send your reimbursement directly to your bank account.
The company also offers a few discounts to save on your insurance premiums. You can receive a 10% bundle discount, 5% annual discount, and 5% multi-pet discount. If you’d like a better idea of your premiums and deductibles, you can fill out a free quote form on the Lemonade website.
While Lemonade also sells renters, homeowners, car, and life insurance, we think it’s one of the best pet insurers in the industry.
Click Here to Learn More About Lemonade Pet Insurance
What Is Pet Insurance?
Owning a pet is a significant financial responsibility. Not only do you need to pay for high-quality food, treats, toys, gear, and other necessities, you also need to cover any medical treatments your pet may need. Unfortunately, in the case of a pet emergency or unexpected illness, you may not have the funds on hand to pay for all of the treatments your furry friend needs.
Like human health insurance, pet insurance can provide you with the funds you need to cover expenses related to your pet’s health. Pet insurance has three primary components:
Premium: The amount you pay each month to keep your insurance active. For pet insurance, premiums typically range between $10 and $900 per month per pet.
Deductible: The amount you would need to pay toward vet bills annually before your pet insurance kicks in. For example, if you receive a $1,000 vet bill and your deductible is $250, you would need to pay that $250, then your insurance provider would base its reimbursement on the $750 remaining in your bill.
Reimbursement percentage: The amount of your vet bill that your insurance plan will cover. For example, if your reimbursement percentage is 90%, your insurance provider would cover 90% of your covered expenses outside your deductible.
Most comprehensive pet insurance plans provide coverage for the following:
- Illnesses and conditions
- Accidents and injuries
- Dental accidents and illnesses
- Exam fees
- Tests, procedures, and treatments
However, you can typically adjust your plan to include only what you want to cover. For example, most companies offer an accident-only plan that only provides reimbursement for accidents.
Pet insurance also typically excludes pre-existing conditions. This means that if your pet already has an illness that requires ongoing treatment, you cannot begin a new insurance policy and expect your insurance to cover future treatments for that illness. Most policies have waiting periods of around 14 days to prevent you from submitting claims for pre-existing medical conditions.
Like any insurance plan, owning pet insurance is a bit of a gamble. You may end up paying your monthly premium for years and never actually submit any claims to your insurance provider. While it may feel like you’re wasting money, many pet owners find the small monthly premium worth the peace of mind they receive that they could afford a more expensive treatment if their pet needed it.
How We Ranked the Top Pet Insurance Companies
Dozens of companies exist across the pet insurance industry, each with its own features, plans, and prices. When we developed this list of the best pet insurance companies, we reviewed numerous companies, then narrowed our options based on the following factors:
Plans and Coverage Options
The coverage you can receive through an insurance company is one of the most important factors to consider. You want to ensure that the company you choose offers the right coverage for your pet’s needs without burdening you with unnecessary coverage, such as boarding fees or a “pet owner assistance package.”
Generally, the best pet insurance providers are ones that offer flexible coverage options, allowing you to pick and choose what you include in your policy. Most of the companies that made our list offer customizable plans or allow you to choose from two or three different policies with varying coverage options.
However, we also included Healthy Paws, which offers one comprehensive policy, for simplicity’s sake. We know that some readers would prefer a one-and-done policy rather than needing to spend time choosing their coverage components.
Deductibles
An insurance policy’s deductible is another crucial aspect to examine before signing up for that plan. Deductibles are the amount of money insurance plans deduct from their coverage each year. For example, if your deductible is $500, you’ll need to pay $500 of your vet bills in a single year before your insurance will kick in.
Typically, the lower your deductible, the higher your premium (monthly cost). When we chose the best pet insurance providers to add to our list, we made sure to select options with flexible deductibles, allowing you to choose the right pet insurance cost for your needs.
Annual Reimbursement Limits
Many insurance companies have annual coverage limits, signifying the maximum reimbursement the company will provide you each year. If you exceed this limit, you’ll need to pay any remaining vet bills or treatment expenses out of pocket.
While pet expenses can often be unpredictable, you should try to choose a company with annual coverage limits that exceed what you would expect to pay in a year. This way, you’ll have a better chance of receiving the coverage you need through your insurance policy.
On our list, we included some companies with high annual coverage limits and a few with unlimited coverage, allowing you to choose the company that suits your expected pet expenses.
Reviews
Reading customer reviews is a good idea whenever you make a significant purchase or buy from a new company. Customer reviews can give you valuable insight into a company’s business practices, customer service, and other elements you may not see simply from viewing its website.
When we chose the best pet insurance companies for our list, we read numerous customer reviews of each company. You can feel confident that all of the organizations on our list have overwhelmingly positive reviews from previous and current customers.
Wellness Benefits
Basic pet insurance typically does not include wellness coverage, which is coverage for vaccinations, dental care, flea medicine, and other routine treatments your pet needs to stay healthy. However, some companies do offer optional wellness benefits that you can add to your plan for an additional fee. Other companies include wellness coverage in their comprehensive plans but leave it out of accident and illness coverage.
Most of the companies on our list offer wellness coverage either in an add-on or as part of a comprehensive plan. Whether you choose to purchase this coverage or not, it’s nice to know it’s available through these companies if you ever do want to add it.
Types of Pet Insurance Plans
Insurance companies typically offer a few different pet insurance plans that cover various expenses. Here are the most common types of pet insurance plans:
Accident and Illness Plans
Accident and illness plans are pet insurance companies’ most popular coverage options. These plans cover the major unexpected expenses you may encounter with your pet: accidents that leave your pet injured and illnesses that pop up with no warning.
Accident and illness insurance can provide a safety net for most of the surprise expenses you may face with your pet while leaving routine care and vaccinations up to you to cover.
Accident-Only Plans
Accident-only plans are a more affordable alternative to accident and illness plans. If you can only spare a few dollars a month toward insurance, an accident-only plan may be your best choice. These plans offer coverage for accident-related expenses, such as if your dog were to break a bone from getting too excited at the park.
Wellness Plans for Routine Care
If you feel like you spend an arm and a leg on routine care for your pet, such as heartworm medications, check-ups, and vaccinations, you may benefit from a wellness plan. Most companies offer wellness coverage as an add-on to accident-only coverage or accident and illness coverage.
Comprehensive Coverage (Accident, Illness, and Wellness)
Comprehensive coverage plans include coverage for all of the above expenses: accidents, illnesses, and wellness needs. If you’re looking for the best pet insurance plans for all of the expenses your pet could face, we recommend comprehensive plans.
What’s Covered by Pet Insurance
While pet insurance can give you the funds you need to cover a range of pet-related expenses, it is not all-inclusive. Typically, pet insurance plans cover some or all of the following expenses:
- Accidents
- Injuries
- Chronic illnesses
- Short-term illnesses
- Hereditary and congenital conditions
- Testing and diagnostics
- Surgeries
- Hospitalizations
Some insurance plans also cover:
- Holistic and alternative procedures
- Wellness procedures
- Grooming
- Behavioral training
However, most pet insurance policies do not cover the following:
- Pre-existing conditions
- Experimental treatments
- Non-veterinary expenses
- Prescription food
- Boarding fees
Before purchasing a pet insurance plan, you should read its inclusions and exclusions thoroughly to understand your coverage.
How Is the Cost of Pet Insurance Determined?
Pet insurance costs typically include two factors: your premium, or your monthly/annual payment for the insurance policy, and your deductible, or the yearly amount you must pay before your insurance kicks in. However, insurance companies adjust these two costs for each customer based on the following factors:
Pre-Existing Conditions
While many insurance plans do not cover pre-existing illnesses or other conditions, some companies consider these conditions when determining your premium. The more the company thinks it will need to reimburse you each year, the higher your premium will be. As a result, if your pet already has a few ongoing problems, your premium may be higher than you’d expect.
Pet Age
Your pet’s age can also play a role in your insurance premiums. Very young and very old pets typically have more vet expenses than middle-aged ones. For example, puppies and kittens need more vaccinations than older pets and typically undergo spay or neuter surgeries once they are a few months old. Meanwhile, older pets often experience joint problems and chronic illnesses more than younger ones.
Keep in mind that some insurance companies have an upper age limit. If you have an older pet, you’ll want to make sure to choose a policy with no age limit.
Preventive Care Add-Ons
If you choose to add wellness coverage or preventive care to your insurance policy, your premium will increase in turn.
Deductible That You Select
Additionally, most insurance deductibles have an inverse relationship with premiums. The higher your deductible, the less your insurance company will need to pay when you submit a claim, making your premium lower as well.
Where You Live
Many insurance companies adjust their rates depending on your location. Some geographic locations have higher vet costs than others, making pet insurance more expensive in those areas. Typically, the cost of living in your area correlates to your insurance premium.
How To Make Pet Insurance More Affordable
Many pet owners choose not to purchase insurance for their pets because they simply do not want to pay the monthly premium. They figure they would rather pay vet bills out of pocket and risk high expenses down the line.
If you’re in the same boat as the pet owners above, you may want to look into a few ways to make pet insurance more affordable. Many companies offer the following discounts to decrease your costs:
Multipet Discounts
Many companies offer discounts when you purchase plans for more than one pet. For example, Embrace offers a 10% discount on your pet insurance premium when starting a second pet policy.
Spay/Neuter Discounts
Pet insurers sometimes offer a discount for cats and dogs who are spayed or neutered. This is because companies know that they will not need to cover any vet bills related to pregnancy down the line.
Military Discounts
If you’re a current or former military member, you may be able to receive a discount through some companies.
Annual Pay Discounts
Additionally, many insurance providers offer a discount when you pay your annual insurance premium in full rather than paying each month. If you have enough money on hand to cover your yearly premium, taking advantage of this discount makes sense.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is the Average Cost of Pet Insurance?
The average monthly premium for pet insurance for dogs is $45, while the average for cats is $19. However, the exact amount you will pay depends on the above factors.
Is Pet Insurance Really Worth It?
If you’ve owned a pet for a while and never purchased insurance before, you may be wondering: Is pet insurance worth it? While you’ll need to determine for yourself whether pet insurance is worth the cost, many pet owners find the cost of their insurance worthwhile in the long run.
The most important question you should ask yourself to determine if pet insurance is worthwhile is: could I afford a $2,000 vet treatment tomorrow?
If you’re not financially secure enough to pay a large veterinary bill out of pocket, a pet insurance plan could give you an extra cushion for significant bills. However, if you’d have no problem paying a sizable bill, insurance coverage may not be necessary.
Still, you never know what expenses your pet may incur overtime. If your pet were to develop a severe condition tomorrow, it would be too late to purchase insurance to cover that condition, as most policies exclude pre-existing illnesses. However, buying pet insurance coverage now can give you a safety net if any expensive situations arise down the line.
Is Pet Insurance Tax Deductible?
No, pet insurance is typically not tax-deductible. While human health insurance premiums are tax-deductible, this policy does not apply to pet-related medical expenses or insurance premiums. The only exception is if your pet is a certified service animal, you may be able to deduct associated costs from your taxes.
Does Pet Insurance Cover Exotic Animals?
The insurance companies on our list only offer coverage for dogs and cats. However, some companies expand their coverage to include exotic pets, such as:
- Birds
- Ferrets
- Reptiles
- Rabbits
If you have any exotic pets, you’ll want to look for a company that offers an exotic pet plan. However, keep in mind that insurance for exotic pets is often more expensive than plans for cats and dogs. Because exotic pets require specialized vet treatment, their bills are often more costly.
Can You Get Pet Insurance if Your Animal Has Pre-Existing Conditions?
Insurance policies typically do not cover pre-existing medical conditions. This means that if your pet has already begun showing symptoms of an illness or disease, such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc., you cannot receive coverage for these conditions.
Similarly, if your pet recently experienced an accident, you cannot purchase an insurance policy today and expect it to cover the expenses related to that accident. If you could, pet owners would only buy insurance once their pet faces an expensive problem, which goes against the philosophy behind insurance.
With that said, your pet having a pre-existing illness or condition does not prevent you from qualifying for insurance. You can still purchase a comprehensive, accident and illness, or accident-only plan through any of the companies on our list. While your pet’s pre-existing condition will not qualify for coverage, you can still use the plan to cover any other included expenses.
Additionally, some companies, like Embrace, allow you to cover curable pre-existing illnesses with their insurance policies. For example, if your cat had ringworm over a year ago and has been completely symptom-free and treatment-free for a year, your Embrace policy would cover any future bouts of ringworm.
Is Cat Insurance Cheaper Than Dog Insurance?
Cat insurance policies tend to be cheaper than dog ones. This is because, generally, cats require less expensive medical treatment than dogs.
Most cats stay indoors their entire lives, meaning they don’t have much of a risk of contracting illnesses or fleas outside the house. Additionally, cats are often more resilient than dogs. If you’ve ever heard that cats have nine lives, you know that cats can recover from falls and other minor accidents relatively quickly.
In contrast, dogs are more likely to experience hereditary conditions, such as cruciate ligament issues, than cats. Overall, cats are simply more affordable for insurance companies to insure, leading companies to make their premiums lower.
Can You Get Discounts for Insuring Multiple Pets?
Many insurance companies offer discounts when pet parents insure more than one pet through their company. Insurers offer this discount for a few reasons:
- To incentivize pet parents to purchase a policy for each of their pets, rather than just the pet who experiences the highest vet costs
- To encourage pet owners to choose the same insurance company for all of their pets
Some companies require you to hold a separate policy for each pet you would like insurance for, while others allow you to bundle your pets into the same policy. Bundling may make your coverage more affordable but lower your overall annual coverage maximum.
Taking advantage of multi-pet discounts makes sense if you already plan to purchase insurance coverage for more than one pet. However, you may want to quote around to different companies to see if you can get an even lower rate for your second pet than you could receive through the discount.
Does Pet Insurance Cover Dental?
Some pet insurance plans include dental-related expenses, while others don’t. If you’d like your insurance to cover dental work, you should be sure to work with a company that includes this coverage.
Embrace, for example, offers coverage for the following dental expenses:
- Teeth removal
- Root canals
- Gingivitis
- Crowns
- Stomatitis
- Gum disease
- Damaged teeth
Meanwhile, other companies only cover dental-related accidents, such as if your dog’s tooth got knocked out while playing.
Finally, some companies base their dental coverage on your pet’s age and health. For example, Pets Best only offers this coverage for pets who are under three years old and have had a clear dental exam in the last 13 months.
