News
Doctor urges importance of COVID booster shots for adults over 65
ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area and across the country continue to drop, but a Washington University infectious disease specialist says booster shots are more important than ever for one group.
“If you are vaccinated, you still have a risk if you haven’t had a boost,” said Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Washington University School of Medicine.
Powderly said the vaccine booster message needs to be ramped up again for those over age 65
“Our immunity does decline as we get older,” he said.
Powderly said many in the older population did receive the first two vaccination shots last year, but 43% of them have not received the booster. He said the waning of the vaccine happens quicker in an older population.
“The good news is that our immune system will still respond to the vaccine even if you’re older,” Powderly said.
He is calling on family members, caregivers, and doctors to remind those over 65 to get the booster.
“If you want to have that protection at its highest level, particularly if you are older and want to avoid any risk of getting into a hospital or getting into an ICU, then boosting your immune system is a wise thing to do,” he said.
Although mask mandates are being lifted, precautions should be taken for those over 65. Powderly predicts we will be living with COVID for years to come.
“For the foreseeable future, this is going to be part of our life,” said Powderly. “I think adjusting to how we manage this is an important thing for all of us in society to think about.”
News
St. Louis alderman urges city to salt side streets. Why it’s a challenge
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderman took to social media Thursday over the city’s handling of this winter storm. He called for the city to start treating side streets.
The city does not plow, treat, or salt them largely because of heavy “on-street” parking in city neighborhoods. The dreaded “wintry mix” of sleet and freezing rain has made clearing the streets especially challenging.
Kent Flake, the commissioner of the Street Department, said this storm was a challenge because plowing was not an option for most of it.
“When you have this wintry mix it’s a different animal than fighting snow,” said Flake.
The city treats and plows what are called “hill” routes, in addition to main thoroughfares like Hampton, Grand, and Natural Bridge. Flake said the first day of the storm, as well as the first part of day 2, were “salt and treat” events only.
“The biggest thing about ‘hill’ routes is that they don’t get traffic, so you don’t track that salt around like you do a major or secondary (route),” he said. “Until you actually see some (traffic) movement or sunshine, you don’t really see a lot of (melting) activity out there.”
He said even with treating or salting without traffic volume, the ‘hill’ streets won’t improve very quickly. That would be even more true for side streets. Being able to plow is key, but up until Thursday afternoon, city snowplows were only throwing down chemicals.
The sleet coated and “hugged” the pavement. Putting snowplow blades down in those conditions would tear up the blades without really improving the streets. That changed when the sleet and slush piled up to about an inch.
Still, 23rd Ward Alderman, Joe Vaccaro, called on the city to at least try treating/salting all side streets because the icy streets city residents have in front of their homes now aren’t good enough.
“We’re charged for these services (via city earnings taxes, et al) that we’re not getting. Let’s get what we deserve what the people in the city should get, what we pay for,” Ald. Vaccaro said. “This is unacceptable to have people not being able to go down their street to get to work.”
He also called out the city’s handling of this for its work staff. There was a delayed start and early dismissal for city workers Thursday, but the decision was made Thursday morning after most workers had likely already headed to work.
A spokesman for Mayor, Tishaura Jones, said that although this was not the city’s first winter storm, the conditions were unique. He said the mayor would be looking to improve communications among the leaders of city departments and their staff.
News
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson, bolstering secondary with popular locker room presence
The Ravens will look to a familiar face to help rebuild the NFL’s worst pass defense.
The team announced Thursday that it re-signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson, bringing back a beloved locker room presence whose play was an unexpected bright spot for an injury-riddled secondary late last season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jefferson, 30, was signed to Ravens’ practice squad Dec. 13 and was quickly elevated to the 53-man roster to help a secondary that lost starting safety DeShon Elliott and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters to season-ending injuries. He appeared in four games, playing 89 defensive snaps and recording 17 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup while also contributing on special teams.
Jefferson, who had played in just two NFL games since his previous stint with the Ravens ended in 2019, immersed himself in the team’s culture as if he had never left. He touted his love for Baltimore on social media and called the opportunity “kind of something I would probably dream about.”
In a recent interview, the veteran said he’s been watching more film “than I ever have in my career,” which helped him earn one of the Ravens’ top coverage grades according to Pro Football Focus at the end of last season.
“Just being able to be in the locker room and just being in the league so long and seeing different locker rooms and seeing how things have shook out in every type of situation off the field, I think it’s just an added bonus for GMs or front offices,” Jefferson told The Baltimore Sun earlier this month. “I think it helps them sleep better at night knowing that they’ve gotten somebody in the locker room that can kind of keep it tame and controlled and set a standard in there. I think that’s huge when you’re trying to build a roster for organizations.”
After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens before the 2017 season. He started 16 games in 2017, 14 in 2018 and five in 2019, when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Ravens released Jefferson with a year remaining on his contract, and he sat out the 2020 season while recovering.
He appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers in November, his first game action since the 2019 season, before being cut from their practice squad in December.
The Ravens were in dire straits when Jefferson rejoined them and never pulled out of a tailspin that saw them fall from the AFC’s No. 1 seed to an 8-9 final record.
Coach John Harbaugh nonetheless expressed his appreciation for Jefferson’s contributions. “He’s one of our guys,” he said shortly after the veteran safety began practicing. “Tony is one of our guys. Having him back, I think it’s a good shot in the arm for all of us, and he can still play.”
Jefferson was delighted to feel wanted again.
“I don’t think front offices around the league probably thought I was healthy, or I don’t know what their circumstances were when it came to me, regardless of the amount of tape I’ve put out for seven years,” he said after the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “But I do know I got my opportunity here. They know me here. I just wanted to go out there and showcase that I am healthy and go and play football. That was kind of my mindset if I were to get in — just go out and show.”
News
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.
The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.
The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” in the response as the virus becomes endemic.
The two people familiar with the change spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action before the announcement.
The change comes as nearly all U.S. states that had put in place indoor mask-wearing mandates for the winter omicron surge are letting them lapse as cases have precipitously dropped nationwide. Some have eliminated the mandates entirely, while others have kept mask-wearing requirements in place for schools and medical facilities.
It was not immediately clear how the new CDC guidance would affect U.S. federal mandates requiring face coverings on public transportation.
The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has said a change has been in the works.
“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can’t be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line,” she said during a White House briefing last week.
However, she declined to give a specific day when the CDC would announce a change. CDC officials on Thursday refused to confirm a release date.
Doctor urges importance of COVID booster shots for adults over 65
St. Louis alderman urges city to salt side streets. Why it’s a challenge
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson, bolstering secondary with popular locker room presence
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson
3,000 Securian workers begin gradual return to downtown St. Paul in late March, but ‘hybrid work will be our new normal’
High tech underground business complex hidden near this Illinois town
Can Danielle Hunter play outside linebacker? New Vikings DC Ed Donatell thinks so.
TDK Technologies is hiring software technology professionals
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News1 week ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’