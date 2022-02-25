News
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson, bolstering secondary with popular locker room presence
The Ravens will look to a familiar face to help rebuild the NFL’s worst pass defense.
The team announced Thursday that it re-signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson, bringing back a beloved locker room presence whose play was an unexpected bright spot for an injury-riddled secondary late last season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jefferson, 30, was signed to Ravens’ practice squad Dec. 13 and was quickly elevated to the 53-man roster to help a secondary that lost starting safety DeShon Elliott and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters to season-ending injuries. He appeared in four games, playing 89 defensive snaps and recording 17 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup while also contributing on special teams.
Jefferson, who had played in just two NFL games since his previous stint with the Ravens ended in 2019, immersed himself in the team’s culture as if he had never left. He touted his love for Baltimore on social media and called the opportunity “kind of something I would probably dream about.”
In a recent interview, the veteran said he’s been watching more film “than I ever have in my career,” which helped him earn one of the Ravens’ top coverage grades according to Pro Football Focus at the end of last season.
“Just being able to be in the locker room and just being in the league so long and seeing different locker rooms and seeing how things have shook out in every type of situation off the field, I think it’s just an added bonus for GMs or front offices,” Jefferson told The Baltimore Sun earlier this month. “I think it helps them sleep better at night knowing that they’ve gotten somebody in the locker room that can kind of keep it tame and controlled and set a standard in there. I think that’s huge when you’re trying to build a roster for organizations.”
After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens before the 2017 season. He started 16 games in 2017, 14 in 2018 and five in 2019, when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Ravens released Jefferson with a year remaining on his contract, and he sat out the 2020 season while recovering.
He appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers in November, his first game action since the 2019 season, before being cut from their practice squad in December.
The Ravens were in dire straits when Jefferson rejoined them and never pulled out of a tailspin that saw them fall from the AFC’s No. 1 seed to an 8-9 final record.
Coach John Harbaugh nonetheless expressed his appreciation for Jefferson’s contributions. “He’s one of our guys,” he said shortly after the veteran safety began practicing. “Tony is one of our guys. Having him back, I think it’s a good shot in the arm for all of us, and he can still play.”
Jefferson was delighted to feel wanted again.
“I don’t think front offices around the league probably thought I was healthy, or I don’t know what their circumstances were when it came to me, regardless of the amount of tape I’ve put out for seven years,” he said after the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “But I do know I got my opportunity here. They know me here. I just wanted to go out there and showcase that I am healthy and go and play football. That was kind of my mindset if I were to get in — just go out and show.”
News
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.
The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.
The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” in the response as the virus becomes endemic.
The two people familiar with the change spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action before the announcement.
The change comes as nearly all U.S. states that had put in place indoor mask-wearing mandates for the winter omicron surge are letting them lapse as cases have precipitously dropped nationwide. Some have eliminated the mandates entirely, while others have kept mask-wearing requirements in place for schools and medical facilities.
It was not immediately clear how the new CDC guidance would affect U.S. federal mandates requiring face coverings on public transportation.
The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has said a change has been in the works.
“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can’t be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line,” she said during a White House briefing last week.
However, she declined to give a specific day when the CDC would announce a change. CDC officials on Thursday refused to confirm a release date.
News
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson
The Ravens are bringing a familiar face back to Baltimore.
The team announced Thursday that it re-signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson, reuniting with a popular player who helped stabilize an injury-riddled secondary late last season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jefferson, 30, was signed to Ravens’ practice squad Dec. 13 and quickly elevated to the 53-man roster to help a secondary that lost safety DeShon Elliott and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters to season-ending injuries. Jefferson appeared in four games, recording 17 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup while also contributing on special teams.
The veteran said he’s been watching more film “than I ever have in my career,” which helped him earn one of the Ravens’ top coverage grades according to Pro Football Focus at the end of last season.
“Just being able to be in the locker room and just being in the league so long and seeing different locker rooms and seeing how things have shook out in every type of situation off the field, I think it’s just an added bonus for GMs or front offices,” Jefferson told The Baltimore Sun earlier this month. “I think it helps them sleep better at night knowing that they’ve gotten somebody in the locker room that can kind of keep it tame and controlled and set a standard in there. I think that’s huge when you’re trying to build a roster for organizations.”
After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens before the 2017 season. He started 16 games in 2017, 14 in 2018 and five in 2019, when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Ravens released Jefferson with a year remaining on his contract, and he sat out the 2020 season while recovering.
He appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers in November, his first game action since the 2019 season, before being cut from the practice squad in December.
This story will be updated.
News
3,000 Securian workers begin gradual return to downtown St. Paul in late March, but ‘hybrid work will be our new normal’
Securian Financial, which had roughly 3,000 workers in downtown St. Paul before the pandemic, will begin a “phased return” to its old digs at 400 and 401 Robert St. on March 22.
That said, after two years away, “hybrid work will be our new normal,” said a spokesman on Thursday.
For many downtown restaurants and small vendors, the return — even in a staggered, hybrid format — can’t come fast enough. In response to concerns about safety and a general lack of foot traffic downtown, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced this week that some city employees will work out of vacant Skyway storefronts to provide more eyes on the ground.
In October, the chief executive officers of Securian and Ecolab had penned separate letters to Carter urging him to take a stronger stand against downtown crime.
Securian, the ninth largest insurance company in the U.S., employs some 6,500 workers, nearly half of them situated in the capital city. The company, which has provided insurance and financial products since its founding in St. Paul in 1880, adopted remote work on a company-wide basis in the early days of the pandemic.
With COVID case numbers declining nationally, company supervisors will begin blending in-office and virtual work on March 22, said company spokesman Jeff Bakken, in an email on Thursday. All employees will begin doing the same on April 5, but a return to in-person work five days per week isn’t on the horizon in the near future, if ever.
“Hybrid work will be our new normal moving forward,” Bakken said. “We hope our return adds to the energy we are seeing again in downtown St. Paul.”
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson, bolstering secondary with popular locker room presence
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson
3,000 Securian workers begin gradual return to downtown St. Paul in late March, but ‘hybrid work will be our new normal’
High tech underground business complex hidden near this Illinois town
Can Danielle Hunter play outside linebacker? New Vikings DC Ed Donatell thinks so.
TDK Technologies is hiring software technology professionals
Class 2A girls hockey quarterfinals: Minnetonka 9, Burnsville 0
Best Pet Insurance Companies: Top 7 Pet Coverage Plans for Dogs & Cats (2022 Reviews)
Ryan Pace joins the Atlanta Falcons as a senior personnel executive, while Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles adds to his staff
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News1 week ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’