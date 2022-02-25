News
Ravens re-sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson
The Ravens are bringing a familiar face back to Baltimore.
The team announced Thursday that it re-signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson, reuniting with a popular player who helped stabilize an injury-riddled secondary late last season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jefferson, 30, was signed to Ravens’ practice squad Dec. 13 and quickly elevated to the 53-man roster to help a secondary that lost safety DeShon Elliott and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters to season-ending injuries. Jefferson appeared in four games, recording 17 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup while also contributing on special teams.
The veteran said he’s been watching more film “than I ever have in my career,” which helped him earn one of the Ravens’ top coverage grades according to Pro Football Focus at the end of last season.
“Just being able to be in the locker room and just being in the league so long and seeing different locker rooms and seeing how things have shook out in every type of situation off the field, I think it’s just an added bonus for GMs or front offices,” Jefferson told The Baltimore Sun earlier this month. “I think it helps them sleep better at night knowing that they’ve gotten somebody in the locker room that can kind of keep it tame and controlled and set a standard in there. I think that’s huge when you’re trying to build a roster for organizations.”
After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens before the 2017 season. He started 16 games in 2017, 14 in 2018 and five in 2019, when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Ravens released Jefferson with a year remaining on his contract, and he sat out the 2020 season while recovering.
He appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers in November, his first game action since the 2019 season, before being cut from the practice squad in December.
This story will be updated.
3,000 Securian workers begin gradual return to downtown St. Paul in late March, but ‘hybrid work will be our new normal’
Securian Financial, which had roughly 3,000 workers in downtown St. Paul before the pandemic, will begin a “phased return” to its old digs at 400 and 401 Robert St. on March 22.
That said, after two years away, “hybrid work will be our new normal,” said a spokesman on Thursday.
For many downtown restaurants and small vendors, the return — even in a staggered, hybrid format — can’t come fast enough. In response to concerns about safety and a general lack of foot traffic downtown, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced this week that some city employees will work out of vacant Skyway storefronts to provide more eyes on the ground.
In October, the chief executive officers of Securian and Ecolab had penned separate letters to Carter urging him to take a stronger stand against downtown crime.
Securian, the ninth largest insurance company in the U.S., employs some 6,500 workers, nearly half of them situated in the capital city. The company, which has provided insurance and financial products since its founding in St. Paul in 1880, adopted remote work on a company-wide basis in the early days of the pandemic.
With COVID case numbers declining nationally, company supervisors will begin blending in-office and virtual work on March 22, said company spokesman Jeff Bakken, in an email on Thursday. All employees will begin doing the same on April 5, but a return to in-person work five days per week isn’t on the horizon in the near future, if ever.
“Hybrid work will be our new normal moving forward,” Bakken said. “We hope our return adds to the energy we are seeing again in downtown St. Paul.”
High tech underground business complex hidden near this Illinois town
VALMEYER, Ill. – Millions of boxes containing federal archives are being stored in a cave located in a small Illinois town.
Columbia resident Joe Koppeis owns restaurants, hotels, hardware stores, shopping centers, supermarkets, and other businesses throughout southern Illinois. After the nearby village of Valmeyer flooded in 1993, the small community was moved to the top of a bluff, and in the process, acquired a rock quarry.
Officials approached Koppeis for development ideas. After coming up with the idea of an underground business complex, Koppeis signed an agreement with Valmeyer for the development of Rock City.
It consists of 6 million square feet of space where one million of that has been developed so far. Rock City is earthquake, tornado, and electromagnetic proof, according to Koppeis, and has a year-round temperature of 58 degrees with cold storage capabilities down to -15.
Other features include insulated and fireproof wall systems, 25-40 feet high ceilings, and is sustainable and energy-efficient.
Food and meat companies such as Little Caesars, Cargill, and more currently store inventory in the climate-controlled underground spaces.
Rock City is not just for warehouse space, there is office space available as well. Koppeis said he hopes to see computer data centers businesses at the underground complex due to its cooling and long-haul fiber capabilities.
“It’s just so different here than it is anywhere else. I kind of like figuring out how to do things differently,” he said.
Koppeis is currently working to bring a bitcoin mining company to Rock City.
In addition to warehouse and distribution, and food, cold, data, and refrigerated storage, the underground business complex currently houses 2.5 million boxes containing military and civilian personnel records. A total of 70 employees work to maintain the files, answer questions and scan them.
Before the site became Rock City, a limestone mine was there that served the Midwest and beyond. It was later turned into a rural organic farm and harvesting area. Outside Rock City is a conservation area with a five-mile hiking trail.
For more information, visit Rock City Development’s website.
Can Danielle Hunter play outside linebacker? New Vikings DC Ed Donatell thinks so.
When it comes to star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, the Vikings have until March 20 to decide if they want to pick up his $18 million roster bonus. They also could try to renegotiate Hunter’s contract to lessen his massive $26.1 million cap hit heading into next season.
Nonetheless, if the Vikings decide to move forward with Hunter on the roster, it sounds like new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell envisions him playing multiple positions. That would include Hunter playing his usual position of defensive end, as well as outside linebacker for the first time in his career.
This change stems from the fact that Donatell intends to deploy a 3-4 base defense rather than a 4-3.
In this new scheme, Hunter’s responsibilities wouldn’t change much. He would still be asked to rush the passer with reckless abandon. The main difference is Hunter would do so while standing up as an outside linebacker, rather than putting his hand in the ground as a defensive end.
Though it can be difficult to teach players a 3-4 defense, especially if they’ve grown accustom to a 4-3, Donatell has done it a few times during his career.
“The only thing I want to do different here is do it better,” Donatell, hinting at the Vikings’ struggles on defense last season, said Thursday. “I don’t fear anything. I want to put all my experience together to fix it.”
Donatell mentioned that he will also use a 4-3 base defense from time to time. In those situations, Hunter would line up at defensive end like he has throughout his career.
The goal of running multiple fronts, Donatell said, is to be unpredictable for opposing offenses.
“That will make us hard to play against,” he said. “Everything we will do will be engineered to make it hard for the quarterback.”
That mentality explains why new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said it was “a no-brainer” to reach out to Donatell in the first place. In putting together his coaching staff, O’Connell asked himself things like, “What kept him up at night when he was putting together a game plan as an offensive coordinator?”
“It’s guys like Ed Donatell,” O’Connell said. “He’s been doing it for a long time in this league.”
CONFIDENCE IN COUSINS
It wouldn’t be a Vikings news conference if quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t come up. After getting a vote of confidence from O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week, Cousins drew praise from new offense coordinator Wes Phillips on Thursday.
“I’m really excited to work with him,” said Phillips, who has a history with Cousins that dates back to their time together in Washington. “He’s got great arm talent. He’s athletic. He can throw from all kinds of different platforms. He can throw off drift. He’s an incredibly accurate quarterback. He’s a real pro to work with.”
‘UP-AND-COMING GUY’
Talking to reporters for the first time since being hired earlier this week, new special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels shed some light on his interview process.
“When I first talked to Kevin (O’Connell), he mentioned, ‘It’s easy for me to make a decision to hire a guy with experience. But that’s not what I’m after. I’m after an up-and-coming guy,’ ” Daniels recalled. “For him to have that belief in me, and have trust in me, it says a lot. I can’t thank him enough for it.”
Listen to the 32-year-old Daniels talk for a few minutes and it’s easy to see why O’Connell was drawn to him. He speaks with a sense of conviction that should translate nicely to his special teams units next season.
“We are going to be a team that’s going to have a simple approach but an aggressive mindset,” Daniels said. “We are always going to be on the attack. That’s just how we’re going to approach it.”
