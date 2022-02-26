News
Alabama man given two life sentences for Bethalto triple murder conviction
ST. LOUIS–An Alabama man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to two life terms for the December 2019 deaths of three people in Bethalto.
Brady Witcher, 41, was found guilty last month in the execution-style deaths of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son 30-year old Andrew Brooks, and roommate 32-year-old John McMillan. Witcher and his friend Brittany McMillan are also charged with murder and other crimes in Alabama and Tennessee
Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list. There was a manhunt for the two fugitives in Alabama and Tennessee. A tip led Hazelwood Police to a hotel where they were arrested on December 20, 2019. Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one county of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
McMillan pleaded guilty in December for her role. and was sentenced to life in prison.
“These murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said after the guilty verdict. “It was a dark day when he and his co-defendant drove into our community, fleeing crimes in multiple other states, and destroyed so many lives.”
Friday, after sentencing, Haine said in a statement that the victims’ family members spoke in court and forgave Witcher “and prayed for his redemption.”
News
Pub crawl to honor 21st birthday of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Friday, Feb. 25, would have been Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz’s 21st birthday. He was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August 2021.
A pub crawl is being held this weekend to honor the fallen hero.
Friendship Brewing Company in Wentzville is participating. On Friday evening, they’ll raise a glass in Schmitz’s honor. The funds raised from the sales of the suds will go to the nonprofit Freedom 13. It was founded by Schmitz’s father, Mark Schmitz, to support veterans and their families.
Friendship Brewing Company is also offering a specialty beer named after Schmitz.
“We brewed the Jared Schmitz beer. Generally, those are $10 per can, and 100% go to the foundation. Because it’s his birthday, we’re doing four cans for $30,” said Brian Nolan, the owner of Friendship Brewing Company.
The Wentzville brewery isn’t the only establishment taking part in a pub crawl to honor Jared Schmitz. Nearly 200 bars and restaurants in 25 states will be raising funds and glasses to the 13 service members killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan attack, like Mascots bar in St. Peters.
“We have these Freedom 13 bracelets in right now. So, we’re selling for $5 and got those from the family as well,” said Jennifer Stanley, the owner of Mascots. “All the proceeds go back to the Freedom 13 as well. We’re also matching cash donations, check donations, Venmo and checks. Mascots will match those as well.”
Jared Schmitz’s father, Mark, and stepmother, Jacquelyn, will go to the St. Louis Blues game tonight, where the Marine will be honored. After the game, Mark and Jacquelyn will serve as honorary bartenders at Mascots.
“That’s exactly what we want it to be. Everybody deserves to celebrate your kid or family member on their 21st birthday and have a drink,” said Stanely. “We’re just a small local community, and that’s what we want to do with them. We just want to celebrate Jared.”
News
Lawmakers want to ask voters to decide on Medicaid expansion, again
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Six months after the state started enrolling thousands of Missourians into the Medicaid program following a court’s ruling, lawmakers may reverse the voters’ decision.
Missouri voters could yet again have another question on the ballot about Medicaid expansion. This time it would ask if lawmakers could have control over funding Mo HealthNet and if work requirements should be in place for recipients.
“That is definitely a line in the sand for us,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said Thursday. “I mean people voted on it, the court said they have to expand it, they have to fund it.”
In August 2020, the question appeared on the ballot for voters, asking if the state should expand Medicaid to an additional, 275,000 people between the ages of 19 and 64 making less than $17,800 a year.
“Yet here we are again trying to undo the will of the people,” Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) said.
The measure was approved by 53 percent of the voters and was supposed to expand eligibility for Medicaid on July 1, 2021, but instead, lawmakers did not appropriate the funding. Last fall, expansion moved forward after a court ruling. As of Feb. 18, roughly 66,500 Missourians are now in the program under the expansion population.
Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) is sponsoring the legislation which would unravel what voters passed in 2020. He hopes to give lawmakers the ability to either fund or defund the expansion population.
“This would allow us to uncouple parts of the Medicaid program and prioritize them through the appropriations process in the event that we would need to and there would be a variety of reasons that we would potentially have to,” Smith said.
He explained to the House members Thursday, there are roughly three different populations within the program. The first is what he called a “mandatory population,” which is generally age and blind and disabled folks. The next is the expansion population, those that have been allowed in the program since October. The last category he said is the “unique population” where Medicaid is provided optionally.
Smith’s House Joint Resolution 117 passed the House Thursday 95-45. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it sounds like majority leadership supports the idea.
“I do think the idea of being able to find distinctions in certain populations to adjust to variables changing is not a bad idea,” Rowden said. “If the federal government one day says we’re on the hook for billions of dollars and have no ability in the budget to distinguish between populations, then that is Armageddon for education.
Currently, the program is 90% funded by federal dollars. The question would once again be up to voters, asking if they would separate the expansion population and if so, allow lawmakers to deny them coverage.
“Recall, the voters would get the choice here, they get the final say,” Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel) said. “They get to speak on this, that’s what this would allow, we owe them that opportunity.”
Besides the funding power, it would also ask if those on Medicaid should be required to work or job search for 80 hours a month in order to receive health coverage.
“Currently, we don’t have this, and this would just set a minimum threshold and say you need to engage in work, but if not in work, community engagement, civic engagement, volunteering or attain a level of education where you could enter the workforce,” Deaton said.
Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury) is not only concerned this could jeopardize the entire program but the department that would have to track the hours. She said she’s aware of Missourians waiting hours on the phone trying to reach someone in the call center and sometimes never getting through.
“The Department of Social Services [DSS] and our computer system, our outdated computer system would be relied on to implement this and they’re not capable of doing this,” Unsicker said. “We don’t know what the federal government will do if we pass this language, and nobody has asked the federal government what will happen.”
Under the legislation, Medicaid participants could file for exemptions for the work requirements if they fall under certain categories, like having a disability or if you or a family member recently had a baby or had a loved one pass away.
It also would stop Missouri some paying health care costs of people from outside of Missouri but who are treated at in-state hospitals.
The measure now goes to the Senate, where if approved, could be on the ballot this fall.
News
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital Friday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
With growing signs that Russia aims to overthrow him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told European Union leaders in a video link-up from his bunker late Thursday that it might be the last time they saw him alive.
But on Friday Zelenskyy released a video of himself and his senior aides outside the presidential office in Kyiv to reassure Ukrainians that he and other top officials would stay in the capital.
He later appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. “This night they will storm,” he said.
The assault, anticipated for weeks by the West, amounts to Europe’s largest ground conflict since World War II as President Vladimir Putin tries to restore Moscow’s Cold War influence. It is unclear how much or little Russian forces have seized or the extent of the casualties.
U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO partners agreed Friday to send thousands of troops to help protect allies along the alliance’s eastern edge. Biden spoke later with Zelenskyy to convey his support and “commended the brave actions of the Ukrainian people who were fighting to defend their country,” the White House said.
Here are the things to know about the conflict and the security crisis in former Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe:
RUSSIAN TROOPS MARCH ON
The Russian military said Friday it had encircled the cities of Sumy and Konotop in northeastern Ukraine, but was “taking steps to ensure civilians’ safety.”
Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces have so far knocked out 211 Ukrainian military installations, including 17 command centers, 19 air defense missile systems, 39 radar units, 67 tanks and six warplanes. The Russian military also said it seized a strategic airport outside Kyiv, allowing it to quickly build up forces to take the capital.
Late Friday, the Russian military said it has taken over Melitopol, a city near the Azov Sea. The claim could not immediately be independently verified.
Meanwhile, a senior U.S. defense official said it’s estimated that Russia has now launched more than 200 missiles into Ukraine and some have hit residential areas, although it was unclear if they were deliberately targeted.
But U.S. defense officials believe the Russian offensive has encountered considerable resistance and is proceeding slower than Moscow had envisioned.
Ukraine’s military reported shooting down an II-76 Russian transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official. It was unclear how many were on board. Transport planes can carry up to 125 paratroopers.
HINTS OF TALKS TO STOP THE FIGHTING
Hopes for a negotiated end to the war dimmed on Friday after a tentative agreement to discuss Zelenskyy’s offer to designate Ukraine a non-aligned country appeared to break down.
The Kremlin initially said it was ready to send a delegation to Belarus, then later backpedaled, saying it preferred to meet in Warsaw. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested it was too late, saying Zelenskyy should have agreed to talks earlier on.
But late Friday, Zelenskyy’s spokesman Sergii Nikiforov wrote on Facebook that the two sides are consulting on a place and time for the talks.
Hungary’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, offered Budapest as a possible location. Also writing on Facebook, he said he put the proposal to both Russia’s and Ukraine’s government and neither dismissed it.
Before the invasion, the West had rejected Russia’s demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO. Putin used the refusal to justify the invasion, claiming that the West left him no other choice.
CIVILIANS IN HARM’S WAY
Waking to the second day of Russia’s invasion, horrified civilians found themselves at risk as artillery shells rained down on some residential buildings on Kyiv’s outskirts.
City residents stood uneasily in doorways of apartment buildings watching armored personnel carriers driving down the streets.
After 8 p.m., a large boom was heard near Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the square in central Kyiv. And the mayor said five explosions struck near a major power plant just outside the city. The causes of the explosions was not immediately known.
Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said its staffers have so far verified at least 25 civilian deaths and 102 injured, mostly from shelling and airstrikes.
A spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, Shabia Mantoo, said more than 100,000 people were believed to have left their homes in Ukraine and that “up to 4 million people may flee to other countries if the situation escalates.”
FLEEING FOR SAFETY
Thousands of Ukrainians crossed Friday into neighboring countries to the west in search of safety from the unfolding war in their country.
With men of military age banned from leaving the country, most of those who crossed borders were women, children and the elderly.
One woman from Kyiv who arrived in Przemsyl, Poland, described how men were pulled off trains in Ukraine before they got to the border.
Cars were backed up for several miles at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive the Ukrainians, providing shelter, food and legal help. These countries also eased their usual border procedures, including COVID-19 testing requirements.
POPE’S PERSONAL APPEAL FOR PEACE
The pope broke protocol with an in-person visit Friday to the Russian Embassy to “express his concern about the war” in Ukraine.
Pope Francis’ extraordinary gesture was viewed as a sign of his anger at Russia’s actions, and his willingness to make a personal appeal for the end of hostilities.
The pope traveled to and from the embassy in a small white car, with Vatican officials saying they knew of no such previous papal initiative.
NUCLEAR WAR NIGHTMARE REVISITED
Reviving Cold War fears of a nuclear showdown, Putin has warned in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop his takeover of Ukraine.
Whether an empty threat or not, Putin’s words re-animated the specter of nuclear war — through accident or miscalculation.
The Russian president said in a speech early Thursday that despite “losing a considerable part of its capabilities after the fall of the Soviet Union,” Russia remains “one of the most powerful nuclear states” and has “a certain advantage in several cutting-edge weapons.”
PROMISES OF MONEY FOR UKRAINE
The United Nations plans to seek over $1 billion in donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine over the next three months, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Friday.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU has decided on an “unprecedented” 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in economic aid for Ukraine.
TURNING THE SCREWS ON RUSSIA
The West has taken a military option in Ukraine off the table, but world leaders — with the exception of Moscow ally China — are preparing measures aimed at hurting the Russian economy and its leaders, including Putin himself.
The U.S., Britain, Canada and European Union said Friday they will sanction Putin and Lavrov, his foreign minister. The EU unanimously agreed to freeze their assets.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the U.S. sanctions will include a travel ban.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the sanctions showed the “total helplessness” of the West. “Who are you going to talk to? … A nuclear power, a great country; who have you decided to play with?” Zakharova said in televised remarks.
EU ministers have said that even further sanctions were still possible, including booting Russia out of SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.
Asian and Pacific countries have joined the West in taking punitive measures against Russia, including export controls aimed at starving its industries and military of semiconductors and other high-tech products.
In retaliation to a British ban on Aeroflot flights, Russia’s civil aviation authority forbade U.K. flights to and over Russia starting Friday.
Canada’s largest province is pulling all Russian vodka from government-owned liquor stores, Ontario’s finance minister said. Quebec is considering a ban on Russian liquor.
The Council of Europe also suspended Russia from the continent’s foremost human rights organization.
And in pop culture, the wildly popular Eurovision song contest also banned Russia from the May finals in Turin, Italy.
SPORTING WORLD TURNS ITS BACK
Russia has been stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA w ith St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, and Formula One dropped this season’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September
The showpiece final in the European men’s football season will still be held on May 28 but at the 80,000-seat Stade de France.
The International Ski Federation announced Russia will not host any more of its World Cup events this winter, and the European curling championships scheduled to be held in November in Perm, Russia, will also be relocated, the sport’s international governing body announced on Friday.
The International Tennis Federation also canceled all events taking place in Russia indefinitely.
___
Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine at
Alabama man given two life sentences for Bethalto triple murder conviction
Pub crawl to honor 21st birthday of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz
Lawmakers want to ask voters to decide on Medicaid expansion, again
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
Live updates: Unclear if Japan to join in Russia sanctions
Washington University seeking participants for Alzheimer’s study
Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine
Former St. Anthony Village High School coach/administrator arrested in sexual misconduct investigation
US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich
Class A state hockey semifinals: Warroad 5, South St. Paul 0
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News1 week ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’