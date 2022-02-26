News
Class 2A girls hockey semifinals: Minnetonka 2, Edina 1
Near the right post, Senja Leeper moved the puck from her forehand to her backhand and somehow squeezed a shot into the net. Knowing it crossed the line, the freshman started to celebrate with her Minnetonka teammates.
However, the officials did not signal a goal. Two began to confer. Then conferred a bit more. Then they decided it was time to go to the video.
As the officials were looking at a monitor, Minnetonka’s student section cheered, then, like everyone, anxiously waited. And waited. So did the players.
“I was confident that they were going to count it,” said coach Tracy Cassano.
Finally, what barely turned out to be the game-winning goal was awarded late in the second period.
Minnetonka’s penalty-kill unit was stellar late, and the Skippers held off Edina 2-1 in a Class 2A girls hockey semifinal Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.
“Man, they earned that win,” Cassano said.
The third-seeded Skippers (24-6-0) will face No. 1 Andover or No. 5 Gentry Academy in Saturday night’s final.
More than a few Minnetonka hearts may have skipped a beat in the final six minutes, and especially the final few seconds, as Edina was buzzing with three power play opportunities, including a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:07.
But shots were blocked, Sophia Johnson made a couple key stops and the horn sounded.
“The kids stayed calm, and they did the job they needed to do,” Cassano said. “They executed our PK, which we worked on yesterday and earned that win.”
“Give us 10 more seconds and we get another crack at that net,” said Edina coach Sami Reber, her voice trailing off. “We knew it was going to be a battle.”
There are no secrets between the teams that faced each other prior three times this season. Minnetonka won 3-2 in overtime in a holiday tournament; Edina earned 2-1 and 3-1 Lake Conference wins a dozen days apart in mid-January.
“We kind of came in, and we were like ‘This is our game,’” said Lindzi Avar, who scored Minnetonka’s first goal. “It’s hard to beat a team three times, and we just wanted this more than they did today.”
Johnson made 23 saves for Minnetonka, seeking its first title since winning three straight from 2011-13. It finished third in 2019 and 2020.
Avar scored in the first period with a pinpoint wrister into the top corner from right circle. Vivian Jungels nearly tied it while the Hornets were shorthanded, but her shot clanked off the post. Johnson made a pair of point-blank saves in the period’s waning seconds to maintain the Minnetonka lead.
Tori Anderson scored on a rebound midway through the third period to get the Hornets on the scoreboard, and Uma Corniea denied a penalty shot 35 seconds later to maintain the one-goal shortfall.
“I thought we had the momentum on ice and the energy switched right away. We were all positive and cheering each other on. I feel like it helped us a little bit,” said captain Jane Kuehl.
Alabama man given two life sentences for Bethalto triple murder conviction
ST. LOUIS–An Alabama man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to two life terms for the December 2019 deaths of three people in Bethalto.
Brady Witcher, 41, was found guilty last month in the execution-style deaths of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son 30-year old Andrew Brooks, and roommate 32-year-old John McMillan. Witcher and his friend Brittany McMillan are also charged with murder and other crimes in Alabama and Tennessee
Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list. There was a manhunt for the two fugitives in Alabama and Tennessee. A tip led Hazelwood Police to a hotel where they were arrested on December 20, 2019. Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one county of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
McMillan pleaded guilty in December for her role. and was sentenced to life in prison.
“These murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said after the guilty verdict. “It was a dark day when he and his co-defendant drove into our community, fleeing crimes in multiple other states, and destroyed so many lives.”
Friday, after sentencing, Haine said in a statement that the victims’ family members spoke in court and forgave Witcher “and prayed for his redemption.”
Pub crawl to honor 21st birthday of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Friday, Feb. 25, would have been Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz’s 21st birthday. He was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August 2021.
A pub crawl is being held this weekend to honor the fallen hero.
Friendship Brewing Company in Wentzville is participating. On Friday evening, they’ll raise a glass in Schmitz’s honor. The funds raised from the sales of the suds will go to the nonprofit Freedom 13. It was founded by Schmitz’s father, Mark Schmitz, to support veterans and their families.
Friendship Brewing Company is also offering a specialty beer named after Schmitz.
“We brewed the Jared Schmitz beer. Generally, those are $10 per can, and 100% go to the foundation. Because it’s his birthday, we’re doing four cans for $30,” said Brian Nolan, the owner of Friendship Brewing Company.
The Wentzville brewery isn’t the only establishment taking part in a pub crawl to honor Jared Schmitz. Nearly 200 bars and restaurants in 25 states will be raising funds and glasses to the 13 service members killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan attack, like Mascots bar in St. Peters.
“We have these Freedom 13 bracelets in right now. So, we’re selling for $5 and got those from the family as well,” said Jennifer Stanley, the owner of Mascots. “All the proceeds go back to the Freedom 13 as well. We’re also matching cash donations, check donations, Venmo and checks. Mascots will match those as well.”
Jared Schmitz’s father, Mark, and stepmother, Jacquelyn, will go to the St. Louis Blues game tonight, where the Marine will be honored. After the game, Mark and Jacquelyn will serve as honorary bartenders at Mascots.
“That’s exactly what we want it to be. Everybody deserves to celebrate your kid or family member on their 21st birthday and have a drink,” said Stanely. “We’re just a small local community, and that’s what we want to do with them. We just want to celebrate Jared.”
Lawmakers want to ask voters to decide on Medicaid expansion, again
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Six months after the state started enrolling thousands of Missourians into the Medicaid program following a court’s ruling, lawmakers may reverse the voters’ decision.
Missouri voters could yet again have another question on the ballot about Medicaid expansion. This time it would ask if lawmakers could have control over funding Mo HealthNet and if work requirements should be in place for recipients.
“That is definitely a line in the sand for us,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said Thursday. “I mean people voted on it, the court said they have to expand it, they have to fund it.”
In August 2020, the question appeared on the ballot for voters, asking if the state should expand Medicaid to an additional, 275,000 people between the ages of 19 and 64 making less than $17,800 a year.
“Yet here we are again trying to undo the will of the people,” Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) said.
The measure was approved by 53 percent of the voters and was supposed to expand eligibility for Medicaid on July 1, 2021, but instead, lawmakers did not appropriate the funding. Last fall, expansion moved forward after a court ruling. As of Feb. 18, roughly 66,500 Missourians are now in the program under the expansion population.
Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) is sponsoring the legislation which would unravel what voters passed in 2020. He hopes to give lawmakers the ability to either fund or defund the expansion population.
“This would allow us to uncouple parts of the Medicaid program and prioritize them through the appropriations process in the event that we would need to and there would be a variety of reasons that we would potentially have to,” Smith said.
He explained to the House members Thursday, there are roughly three different populations within the program. The first is what he called a “mandatory population,” which is generally age and blind and disabled folks. The next is the expansion population, those that have been allowed in the program since October. The last category he said is the “unique population” where Medicaid is provided optionally.
Smith’s House Joint Resolution 117 passed the House Thursday 95-45. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it sounds like majority leadership supports the idea.
“I do think the idea of being able to find distinctions in certain populations to adjust to variables changing is not a bad idea,” Rowden said. “If the federal government one day says we’re on the hook for billions of dollars and have no ability in the budget to distinguish between populations, then that is Armageddon for education.
Currently, the program is 90% funded by federal dollars. The question would once again be up to voters, asking if they would separate the expansion population and if so, allow lawmakers to deny them coverage.
“Recall, the voters would get the choice here, they get the final say,” Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel) said. “They get to speak on this, that’s what this would allow, we owe them that opportunity.”
Besides the funding power, it would also ask if those on Medicaid should be required to work or job search for 80 hours a month in order to receive health coverage.
“Currently, we don’t have this, and this would just set a minimum threshold and say you need to engage in work, but if not in work, community engagement, civic engagement, volunteering or attain a level of education where you could enter the workforce,” Deaton said.
Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury) is not only concerned this could jeopardize the entire program but the department that would have to track the hours. She said she’s aware of Missourians waiting hours on the phone trying to reach someone in the call center and sometimes never getting through.
“The Department of Social Services [DSS] and our computer system, our outdated computer system would be relied on to implement this and they’re not capable of doing this,” Unsicker said. “We don’t know what the federal government will do if we pass this language, and nobody has asked the federal government what will happen.”
Under the legislation, Medicaid participants could file for exemptions for the work requirements if they fall under certain categories, like having a disability or if you or a family member recently had a baby or had a loved one pass away.
It also would stop Missouri some paying health care costs of people from outside of Missouri but who are treated at in-state hospitals.
The measure now goes to the Senate, where if approved, could be on the ballot this fall.
