College baseball: Gophers get second win of season, Tommies get first Division I win ever

Sam Ireland allowed one run and struck out 10 over 7.1 innings to lift the Gophers baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Northeastern on Friday afternoon at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

Ireland is 2-0 and has pitched both victories for the Gophers (2-4) this season.

Brett Bateman led Minnesota at the plate, producing three of the team’s six hits, including an eighth-inning double that ended with him scoring a crucial insurance run.

Tommies get first ‘W’: Freshman Walker Retz and senior Graham Laubscher combined to pitch a three-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts to lead St. Thomas to its first Division I victory, 2-0, over Sacred Heart University in Richmond, Va. The Tommies lost to Richmond 4-3 in 12 innings in a second game Friday to fall to 1-5 on the season.

SOFTBALL

Gophers split pair: Minnesota (8-4) won 5-4 over Northern Iowa (2-5) and then lost 4-3 to No. 21 Charlotte (12-2) on the opening day of the Niner Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. Lauren Espalin had five hits and Makenna Dowell added four for the Gophers in the two games.

Tommies lose two: St. Thomas (2-5) dropped a pair of games in Youngsville, La., bowing 10-2 to Louisiana Tech (7-4) in the opener and getting no-hit in a 10-0, five-inning loss to 15th-ranked Louisiana (4-0) in the second game. Brooke Ellestad was 2-for-3 to lead the Tommies’ five-hit attack in the first game.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Bemidji State 5, Tommies 3: The Beavers (15-18, 13-12 CCHA) scored two goals in the second period and three in the third to hold off St. Thomas (3-29-1, 3-21-1) in Bemidji, Minn. Luke Manning, Grant Loven and Joey Sofo each had a goal and an assist for the Tommies. Manning is a junior forward from Stillwater.

GYMNASTICS

Two 10s, one win: Lexy Ramler scored a perfect 10 on the balance beam and teammate Mya Hooten scored a perfect 10 on the floor exercises as the Gophers gymnastics team put up a program-best 198.025 points to beat Iowa in a Big Ten dual meet at Maturi Pavillion. The Hawkeyes finished Friday’s meet with a team score of 196.375.

Ramler won the all-around competition with a 39.775 total.

SWIMMING

McHugh three-peats: Gophers senior Max McHugh won the 100-meter backstroke for the third year in a row at the Big Ten Championships in West Lafayette, Ind. His winning time was 50.67 seconds. Minnesota is eighth in the men’s team standings with 404 points.