East St. Louis mayor wants to keep City Hall mask mandate
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — COVID-19 is very personal to East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern. He battled the deadly virus and is taking no chances. The mandatory mask requirement at City Hall is not something he’s ready to give up.
During the recent surge, only half of the City Hall offices were open at a time, even for police and fire departments. While the mayor said officers would be out on the street and 911 calls would be answered, you couldn’t just come in every day and get a police report.
“We wanted to make sure that we protect our employees, as well as our citizens, and take this thing seriously because it’s definitely a serious thing that we’re up against,” said Eastern. “We need to be sure that we do everything that we can possible to make sure that we can try to irradiate this.”
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker is dropping masking requirements for most places in the state of Illinois, but Eastern said he will double-check the law to make sure East St. Louis can keep its City Hall mask mandate in place.
Another measure the city has taken is twice-a-week COVID testing for workers.
The tests are not mandatory, but the mayor said 90 percent of his workers are voluntarily taking the test.
Eastern said he’s evaluating the measures on a month-to-month basis. He said he’s still leery of COVID and wants to keep as many measures in place to combat it.
Timberwolves throttled by Philadelphia in James Harden’s 76ers debut
One night after a thrilling win in which they outlasted Memphis, Minnesota had a chance to deliver an encore in a similarly exciting matchup at Target Center.
That did not happen.
Instead, the Timberwolves were boat raced by a re-charged Philadelphia, who received a pretty notable re-enforcement coming out of the all-star break.
Armed with James Harden, whom the 76ers acquired at the trade deadline but just now was making his debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, Philadelphia dominated Minnesota in just about every sense en route to a 133-102 victory.
Joel Embiid was far and away the best player on the floor, imposing his will at every turn. He finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Harden was hyper-efficient in his first game in a 76ers’ jersey, tallying 27 points on just 12 shots to go with 12 assists and eight rebounds. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia’s all-important “third star,” had 28 points of his own on 12 for 16 shooting.
Anthony Edwards largely struggled for the second time in as many games, though he did score the team’s final 10 points of the third quarter — one of the few moments all night in which Target Center possessed any juice. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points, but 13 of those came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.
Minnesota (32-29) didn’t force turnovers, didn’t get points in transition and didn’t make outside shots. This all while Philadelphia (36-23) shot 51 percent from the field and 49 percent from 3-point range. The Wolves haven’t been blown out many times this season, but that was the formula for it to happen.
Friday was a continuation of the Timberwolves’ severe struggles on the second half of back-to-backs this season, which is of particular relevance considering the Wolves next four games consist of two more back to backs. It’s not enough to be great one night and terrible the next if the Timberwolves truly want to get where they plan to go this season.
College baseball: Gophers get second win of season, Tommies get first Division I win ever
Sam Ireland allowed one run and struck out 10 over 7.1 innings to lift the Gophers baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Northeastern on Friday afternoon at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Ireland is 2-0 and has pitched both victories for the Gophers (2-4) this season.
Brett Bateman led Minnesota at the plate, producing three of the team’s six hits, including an eighth-inning double that ended with him scoring a crucial insurance run.
Tommies get first ‘W’: Freshman Walker Retz and senior Graham Laubscher combined to pitch a three-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts to lead St. Thomas to its first Division I victory, 2-0, over Sacred Heart University in Richmond, Va. The Tommies lost to Richmond 4-3 in 12 innings in a second game Friday to fall to 1-5 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Gophers split pair: Minnesota (8-4) won 5-4 over Northern Iowa (2-5) and then lost 4-3 to No. 21 Charlotte (12-2) on the opening day of the Niner Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. Lauren Espalin had five hits and Makenna Dowell added four for the Gophers in the two games.
Tommies lose two: St. Thomas (2-5) dropped a pair of games in Youngsville, La., bowing 10-2 to Louisiana Tech (7-4) in the opener and getting no-hit in a 10-0, five-inning loss to 15th-ranked Louisiana (4-0) in the second game. Brooke Ellestad was 2-for-3 to lead the Tommies’ five-hit attack in the first game.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Bemidji State 5, Tommies 3: The Beavers (15-18, 13-12 CCHA) scored two goals in the second period and three in the third to hold off St. Thomas (3-29-1, 3-21-1) in Bemidji, Minn. Luke Manning, Grant Loven and Joey Sofo each had a goal and an assist for the Tommies. Manning is a junior forward from Stillwater.
GYMNASTICS
Two 10s, one win: Lexy Ramler scored a perfect 10 on the balance beam and teammate Mya Hooten scored a perfect 10 on the floor exercises as the Gophers gymnastics team put up a program-best 198.025 points to beat Iowa in a Big Ten dual meet at Maturi Pavillion. The Hawkeyes finished Friday’s meet with a team score of 196.375.
Ramler won the all-around competition with a 39.775 total.
SWIMMING
McHugh three-peats: Gophers senior Max McHugh won the 100-meter backstroke for the third year in a row at the Big Ten Championships in West Lafayette, Ind. His winning time was 50.67 seconds. Minnesota is eighth in the men’s team standings with 404 points.
Twin Cities landmarks glow blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Various Twin Cities landmarks were illuminated Friday night in support of Ukraine as the eastern European country weathers a Russian invasion.
The Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis will glow blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — through the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world,” the agency said in a tweet.
Other buildings in downtown Minneapolis were illuminated in support of Ukraine. They included Cappella Tower and U.S. Bank Stadium.
Similarly, lights in downtown Stillwater were expressing solidarity with Ukraine courtesy of Mayor Ted Kozlowski.
Around the world, buildings and landmarks were similarly lit. They included the Empire State Building in New York, the Colosseum in Rome, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Paris City Hall and 10 Downing Street in London.
The I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis will glow blue and yellow tonight and through the weekend in support of the people of Ukraine.
We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world.
— Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 25, 2022
— Mary Divine (@MaryEDivine) February 26, 2022
The view from my roof: Minneapolis lighting up in support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hUtPNR1WZH
— Angela Dallman (@angeladallman) February 26, 2022
Minneapolis skyline glowing blue and yellow tonight to show support to the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ppsxZCYCwS
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) February 26, 2022
Minneapolis stands with Ukraine tonight – The Capella Tower, Target Building, US Bank Stadium and more all lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. #WCCO @WCCO pic.twitter.com/39AkxAQSYI
— Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 26, 2022
