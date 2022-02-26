News
Literary calendar for the week of Feb. 27
New poetry collections, a new novel and essays from prison are what make up this week’s literary calendar:
JOYCE SUTPHEN: Former Minnesota State Poet Laureate introduces her new poetry collection, “This Long Winter,” made up of poems meditating on life in the rural world: reflections on hard work, aging, and the ravages of time. Sutphen grew up on a Minnesota farm and earned a doctorate in Renaissance drama from the University of Minnesota. Among her prize-winning collections are “Straight Out of View” and “Naming the Stars,” winner of a Minnesota book Award. She is coeditor, with Connie Wanek and Thom Tammaro, of “To Sing Along the Way: Minnesota Women Poets from Pre-Territorial Days to the Present.” In-person. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Register at: nextchapterbooksellers.com.
THOMAS/STARK: Lee Thomas, Minneapolis poet, communications consultant and university instructor, reads from his poetry collection “Honey in the Dark,” and Chris Stark (Anishinaabe and Cherokee), award-winning writer, educator, organizer and researcher, reads from “Carnival Lights,” a blend of fact and fiction about multigenerational trauma in the lives of an Ojibwe family. In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
Wendy Webb fans, rejoice. The Mistress of Northern Gothic’s new novel, “The Stroke of Winter,” will be published Oct. 4 from Lake Union Publishing. No word yet on the plot, but a mansion somewhere near big water is probably in our future.
“The Sentences that Create Us: Crafting a Writer’s Life in Prison,” PEN America’s new book of essays written by current and former prisoners, was launched locally last week in a virtual program presented by Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and Minneapolis-based Moon Palace bookstore, hosted by Caits Meissner, PEN America’s Director for Prison and Justice Writing. This groundbreaking essay anthology features writers who have served or are serving time behind bars, including Luis J. Rodriguez, poet, novelist, journalist and critic, former Los Angeles poet laureate and a major figure in contemporary Chicano literature. The contributors offer lessons on editing, revision, seeking publication, establishing writing routines and starting prison-based publications and writing groups. Supported by a $1.5 million Mellon Foundation grant to distribute 75,000 copies to prison libraries and higher education and creative-writing programs working with justice-involved communities..
It’s hard to believe it was 60 years ago come May that Helen Gurley Brown’s groundbreaking book “Sex and the Single Girl” jumped to bestseller lists, becoming single women’s bible, giving them empowerment to want a career and good sex. Her defining message: Finding a husband didn’t have to be a woman’s only goal in life. Now, a new generation gives Helen a reboot with “Sex and the Single Woman: 24 Writers Update Helen Gurley Brown’s Cult Classic for a New Era.” Topics include some Brown did not address, such as the viewpoints and needs of women of color, queer and transgender women and women with disabilities. Edited by Eliza Smith and Rebecca Traister. Says the publisher, HarperCollins: “The book honors HGB’s signature irreverent spirit, while reclaiming joy for all women”
GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances
By STEVE PEOPLES
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party’s leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will help the GOP retake control of Congress this fall — and perhaps the White House soon thereafter.
Largely unmentioned? Former President Donald Trump and his chief grievances.
Lies about election fraud, the focus of last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, have been an afterthought for the opening days of this year’s four-day affair. Some high-profile speakers distanced themselves from Trump’s approving rhetoric toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine shortly before the gathering. Some didn’t mention Trump’s name.
Instead, those most likely to seek the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024 rallied in favor of more parental control of schools, railed against any mention of systemic racism and rejected pandemic-related mandates.
The unified message from more than a half-dozen top elected officials, delivered to thousands of mostly white activists at an annual event event not known for moderation, will be tested when Trump delivers the keynote address Saturday night. But with momentum heading toward the 2022 midterms, Republicans are increasingly optimistic they have found a forward-looking strategy to expand the GOP’s appeal and win back women and independents who fled the party during Trump’s presidency.
“There are people that perhaps have never voted the same way any of you have in a presidential race and they’re really angry,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told conservative activists Friday. “And that’s why I believe that for all the negative we’ve heard, the pendulum is swinging.”
Democrats have reason to be concerned if Republicans can stay focused.
The party is clinging to paper-thin majorities in the House and Senate, and voter sentiment has swung in an ominous direction for Democrats since President Joe Biden took office. In an AP-NORC poll conducted Feb. 18-21, 70% of Americans said the country was headed in the wrong direction. As few as 44% said the same in April 2021.
And as public opinion shifts, the GOP is drawing on the same playbook that Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin used last fall to win in a state Trump lost by 10 points a year earlier. Youngkin avoided Trump and his biggest grievances, including the false notion that the 2020 presidential election was plagued by mass voter fraud.
It was much the same this week in Florida.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who tried to block the certification of Biden’s electoral victory after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, sidestepped a question about whether he would challenge Trump in a 2024 prospective matchup.
“I’ve said I’m not planning to run for president,” Hawley told reporters before his speech, which focused on Biden’s foreign policy challenges and the teaching of systemic racism.
Hawley also declined to say whether he wants Trump to run again in 2024: “I never give him advice, including on this.”
The senator then distanced himself from the Republicans, including Trump, who have offered soft praise for Putin. “That’s a mistake. Putin is our enemy. Let’s be clear about that,” Hawley said.
Trump told supporters at his Florida estate this week that Putin was “pretty smart” for seizing Ukraine.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has also refused to rule out a 2024 presidential bid should Trump run, did not mention the former president in his 20-minute address. Instead, he railed against what he called “Fauci-ism,” a reference to leading government health official Anthony Fauci’s cautious approach to the pandemic.
After touting his own anti-mask and anti-vaccine policies as governor, DeSantis trained his harshest criticism at the Democratic president. He said Biden “hates” Florida.
”He’s had the worst first year of any president since the 1800s,” DeSantis said.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about his work in the Trump administration, but he did not repeat his own flattering comments about Putin from earlier in the week, when he called the Russian leader “very capable” and said he has “enormous respect for him.”
Pompeo, who reminded attendees of his potential 2024 ambitions by citing a recent trip to Iowa, said those focused on systemic racism, not the nation’s foreign adversaries, represent the greatest threat to America’s future.
“There is no threat greater to the United States than that which emanates inside our republic, emanates inside our school system, if we do not teach our children, the next generation, that we are not a racist nation,” Pompeo said.
While Trump was not celebrated by most of the top Republicans on the speaking program, there were exceptions. And many lower-profile speakers praised the former president, repeated his lie that the 2020 election was stolen and downplayed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, considered a potential running mate for Trump in 2024, talked about the 2016 presidential election and allegations that Democrats in power “spied” on the Trump campaign. But she pivoted quickly to the future.
“We have some fantastic fighters, like President Donald Trump. But he’s not alone. The American people are on our side,” Noem said, touting her own efforts as governor to block pandemic-related restrictions.
But even Nigel Farage, a former British politician and one of Trump’s top allies abroad, urged conference participants to move past Trump’s obsession with his 2020 election loss.
“Does it make sense for the Republican Party to go on talking about the stolen election?” he asked, as some in the crowd shouted, “Yes!” “This message of a stolen election, if you think about it, is a negative, backward-looking message. … That negative anger must be turned into a positive.”
Meanwhile, conference organizers on Sunday will release the results of their annual presidential straw poll, which Trump has dominated in recent years. Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, noted that some other would-be presidential contenders are popular as well.
DeSantis, in particular, was a favorite of the large crowd, which applauded almost every time his name was referenced or his picture appeared on the big screens at the head of the hotel ballroom room.
“Trump looms large,” Schlapp said in an interview. “No. 1 is, Does he run again? And it’s overwhelming that people want him to. But there’s a diversity of opinion.”
Another collection of ambitious Republicans, the more aggressive Trump critics, were excluded from the conference altogether. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were among them.
Christie addressed the snub during a call Wednesday with reporters on redistricting. He co-chairs the GOP group directing the party’s efforts and noted he also chairs fundraising for Republican governors.
“CPAC is a good group of people, but it’s one group of people in our party,” Christie said when asked about his absence. “I’ve got plenty of forums to work in the party. … Those are the efforts that are going to determine how we do this fall in elections, not some conference where we’re going to be doing some talking in February.”
___
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Nick Riccardi in Denver and Emily Swanson in Washington contributed to this report.
A look at 50 years of Metropolitan State University: 1971-2022
Here’s a look at key events during the history of Metropolitan State University, which now spans more than 50 years in St. Paul.
June 1971: Metropolitan State University is founded by the Minnesota Legislature at the request of the Citizens League with a nontraditional focus on group learning and credit for prior experience. David E. Sweet is appointed the first president. Offices are located in a downtown St. Paul skyway space above a Walgreens pharmacy on Wabasha Street.
February 1972: The first 50 students are admitted.
Feb. 1, 1973: The first 12 students graduate.
1975: The school’s name is changed from Minnesota Metropolitan State College to Metropolitan State University.
September 1977: Reatha Clark King, an accomplished chemist whose discoveries about metallic alloys were used by NASA’s rocket program in the 1969 lunar landing, is appointed the school’s second president. King, who had worked cotton fields as a child alongside her parents, illiterate sharecroppers in the deep South, is the first Black woman to lead a university that is not a historically Black college or university, or HBCU.
1983: Metro State classes are held at 100 sites throughout the Twin Cities metro area.
June 23, 1987: Caps and gowns are worn at commencement for the first time.
May 4, 1988: Gov. Rudy Perpich signs legislation naming the former site of St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood as the school headquarters.
Oct. 30, 1990: The Minneapolis campus moves to 730 Hennepin Ave.
1991-92: Academic affairs are divided into three colleges: Professional and Community Studies, Liberal Arts and Management.
1993: Major construction moves forward at the St. Paul campus.
1994: New main building opens its doors on the main campus in Dayton’s Bluff and welcomes the school’s first freshman class. Graduate programs in nursing and business administration are added. The School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice opens in leased space on St. Paul’s Energy Park Drive.
2002: Library construction begins on the St. Paul campus.
2005: In Minneapolis, Metro State co-locates with Minneapolis Community and Technical College at 1501 Hennepin Ave.
2009: Construction of the new Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center begins in Brooklyn Park.
2016: A new student center building opens on the St. Paul campus in January, and the Jason R. Carter Science Education Center opens in April.
January 2022: A biography of the school’s second president — “Find a Trail or Blaze One: A Biography of Dr. Reatha Clark King” — commissioned by the university and written by Kate Leibfried is chosen as a finalist for the Minnesota Book Awards.
Feb. 21, 2022: In line with its 50th anniversary, Metro State drops its old logo — which features the image of a campus building — and adopts a colorful new one.
At a time of declining enrollment nationwide, Metropolitan State University rebrands for its 50th anniversary
It’s with no small amount of pride that Metropolitan State University President Ginny Arthur explains that of the 97 new Black computer science graduates in Minnesota a few years ago, 42 of them graduated from Metro State. And many came from modest means.
“That’s the impact that we have — computer science, a well-paying field,” Arthur said. “We just raised that many families to the middle class, or better.”
And it’s with no small amount of consternation that Arthur acknowledges many employers remain oblivious. Together with three satellite locations, the compact Dayton’s Bluff campus overlooking downtown St. Paul draws upwards of 10,000 students annually, but even at a time of an intense labor shortage, it’s a been bit of a black box to too many in the private sector.
“The business community will say, ‘Metro State, do you offer two-year degrees, four-year degrees?’ They just don’t know much about us,” said Arthur, who hired a new marketing manager months after being appointed president four years ago. “We needed a more modern look.”
50TH ANNIVERSARY
That updated look rolled out this month, in line with Metro State’s 50th anniversary, with a colorful new logo, refreshed website and billboard ad campaign. The administration had even flirted with a possible name change, an option many faculty roundly rejected last year in a discussion that became so contentious, the administration took down the online discussion board.
The goal of the new marketing push is to introduce the four-year university to a new generation of working undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students, as well as prospective employers, against the somewhat-volatile backdrop of a pandemic-era economy.
And the transfer-heavy university — which into the 1990s only accepted undergrads for the latter two years of their four-year degree — is leaning into middle age differently than some of its peers. More than two years into the pandemic, upwards of two-thirds of all Metro State classes remain online.
“It’s really a combination of what works for students, and our concerns about safety,” Arthur explained. “On the student side, these are working adults. Most of them have children at home, and that’s been so uncertain during the pandemic, that they find (remote class) really convenient.”
‘SENSE OF CONNECTION’
A national labor shortage has employers hunting more eagerly than ever for well-trained graduates, and wages and salaries on the rise.
“The majority of (Metro State students) enter at the poverty level, and they track them five years after graduating … and the vast majority have entered the middle class or above,” said B Kyle, president and chief executive officer of the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, who grew up in a low-income family and worked at the university as a high school student intern. “That translates to 50,000 alumni, and together they represent over $4 billion in tax base. The majority — 85 percent — stay in Minnesota.”
Still, Metro State’s commuter campuses haven’t been immune to declining national enrollment in higher education. The school enrolled 1,200 fewer students last year than it did five years ago, but it still boasts higher enrollment and smaller declines than other Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system schools.
It’s made some significant pivots during the public health crisis, and has been an early adapter to changes such as remote learning, which are likely to stick around.
“We are grappling like any other organization these days with what is it going to mean long term for our workforce, and what’s it going to mean for our use of space? We’ve discovered, like any other employer, there’s a lot of work that people can do from their home,” Arthur said. “It’s evident in some national studies that people might be even more productive. But students may still want to come in person for that sense of place, and we’re going to struggle with that balance. This sense of connection is very important to their success.”
‘WE’RE HIGHLY INCLUSIVE’
Born in a one-room classroom above a downtown St. Paul pharmacy in 1971, Metro State currently has more than 10,000 students across four locations in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, though the primary campus remains in Dayton’s Bluff, overlooking downtown St. Paul and the Mississippi River.
The campus is getting younger and more diverse. More than half of those enrolled are students of color, 50 percent are eligible for the federal low-income Pell Grant, and 59 percent attend school part time. The average student age is 30 and dropping.
Nevertheless, it still opens its arms to older students. At the age of 74, former WCCO-TV news anchor Don Shelby fulfilled a lifelong dream and received his undergraduate degree last fall.
“We are a place where rigorous academic work occurs,” Arthur said. “Sometimes we’re underestimated on that point. We’re highly inclusive. Sometimes people succeed at Metro State when they haven’t at other places. In our mission and vision statement, we talk about our commitment to being an anti-racist learning community, (and that’s been) since the late 1990s or early 2000s.”
Arthur hired marketing director Audrey Bergengren — who had held similar roles for St. Paul College, Minnehaha Academy and Fairview Southdale Hospital — in mid-2019, even before the pandemic. The goal is to raise the school’s profile at a difficult period in the industry.
CYBERSECURITY CLASSES
Getting the attention of state lawmakers will be key in the days ahead. A new lab science building opened off East Seventh Street in 2016, and school officials are hoping that the state Legislature smiles upon their ask for $4.3 million in state bonding dollars to build out a regional cybersecurity training facility — also housed within the College of Sciences — in what had been the university’s old cafeteria.
Even with general enrollment dipping, computer science and cybersecurity classes remain near capacity, though some students are lured away by lucrative careers before graduating.
“There we have students who say, ‘The demands for my time are so great because of the shortage of workers,’ or, ‘I’m making good money, getting a degree is not my priority, not right now.’ We remain optimistic that trend will turn around,” Arthur said. “The return to getting a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree is well worth it.”
While many classes remain online, the hands-on components of Metro State’s nursing classes and lab classes are still held in person, as they have been since at least late 2020.
‘IT WAS MIND-BLOWING’
Cesar Forero, 24, of Minneapolis, studied at Lake Superior College in Duluth before transferring to Metro State.
“You can see the difference in equipment,” said Forero, looking out from behind safety goggles toward the end of an environmental chemistry lab on Monday. Forero, who grew up in Colombia, recalled the intricacies of seeing a hands-on experiment in organic chemistry up close instead of on a screen. “It was mind-blowing.”
Kate Ries, an associate professor of natural sciences, said she’s equally blown away by students like Forero.
“I love teaching at Metro State because our students are special,” said Ries, who taught classes at five private and community colleges in Minnesota before joining the permanent faculty at Metro State. “Working, caregiving and showing up every single day no matter what else is happening in their lives. If they can show up, I can show up.”
Meanwhile, a new master’s program in special education is in the works within the School of Urban Education.
MORE ACCESS TO THE MAIN CAMPUS
Depending in part upon the outcome of state bonding efforts, and a possible shift in location for an on-campus bookstore to the student center, a humble trailer at Maria Avenue and East Seventh Street housing the Institute for Community Engagement and Scholarship could be removed and replaced with a new building — a spacious addition to St. John’s Hall.
The new building would house modern art studios, new child development and cognitive psychology labs and other services related to social work and human services career tracts, including the school’s alcohol and drug counseling programs. The institute would move into the old bookstore space, with the goal of improving its connection to the neighborhood and the city’s East Side.
The new structure would replace a longstanding lease on Energy Park Drive in St. Paul, which would mean giving up the Midway campus entirely.
“We are looking at a facilities project which would create more space in the Dayton’s Bluff campus and get us out of Midway, because that’s a leased facility and that’s pretty costly,” Arthur said. “We would rather consolidate here, and give students more access to the main campus.”
ENROLLMENT DECLINES NATIONALLY
According to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, combined graduate and undergraduate enrollment at both public and private institutions of higher learning statewide peaked at more than 309,000 students in 2010, coming out of the last major recession.
Statewide enrollment has fallen annually ever since to reach a low of fewer than 220,000 students in 2020. In particular, undergraduate enrollment for students of color and Indigenous groups fell in the fall of 2020, reversing recent gains.
Metro State hasn’t been immune. A campus headcount in 2017 showed 11,342 students enrolled. The decline has been gradual, and annual, reaching a recent low last year of 10,095 students.
“We’re in the Midwest, and we know that we’re in an area of the country where it’s been predicted. We’ve talked about the enrollment cliff coming for about five or six years,” Arthur said. “For these adult students who are parents, who are working if they can, the strains of the pandemic have really caused that to dip.”
EDUCATED RESIDENTS
Years before COVID-19 became a household word, Metro State’s Center for Online Learning introduced remote learning to students who might otherwise be hard-pressed to attend class in person.
In 2020, CollegeNet — a Portland, Ore.-based company specializing in university technology — ranked Metro State in the top 3 percent of colleges and universities nationwide for its “Social Mobility Index,” which measures the likelihood low-income students will move into the middle class.
“We think we have a good quality of life in the Twin Cities, and to maintain that, we need to maintain educated residents,” Arthur said.
Much of what Metro State deems its “community faculty” is composed of practitioners in their field. Kris Ehresmann, the long-time director of infectious disease response for the Minnesota Department of Health, taught public health classes in the nursing program until the pandemic turned her into a co-pilot of sorts for the state’s COVID response.
“I think she got a little busy,” Arthur quipped.
Along a similar vein, cybersecurity classes are taught by the chief information security officer for the state of Minnesota.
“It’s a part of our educational philosophy to bring education to life that way,” Arthur said. “Metro State was a pioneer in experiential learning. When Metro State started giving credits for internships, this was scandalous in higher education. Now, of course, everybody does it.”
More: Read a timeline of Metropolitan State University’s history since it was founded in 1971.
