Review: Minnesota Orchestra keeps the drama within the music at Rachmaninoff concert
Friday evening’s Rachmaninoff concert at Orchestra Hall had a bit less drama than one taking place at Carnegie Hall on the same night. In New York, the Vienna Philharmonic performed Rachmaninoff’s 2nd piano concerto, and were under threat of protest for featuring Russian conductor Valery Gergiev and Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, both of whom have shown support for Russian president Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic announced the two musicians would be replaced by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin and pianist Seong-Jin Cho.
In Minneapolis, the Minnesota Orchestra’s presentation of Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Opus 45, along with Julia Perry’s “Short Piece for Orchestra” and Richard Strauss’ “Don Quixote, Fantastic Variations on a Theme of a Knightly Character,” Opus 35, went by without a hitch. Led by guest conductor Karina Canellakis, the orchestra kept the drama within the performance of the music itself.
Julia Perry’s riveting “Short Piece for Orchestra” opened the concert. Susie Park, the first associate concertmaster, made a dashing soloist in the piece, as well as the subsequent works, with colorful hair and a glittery jacket. It matched the sparkle of her decisive playing.
Perry’s tight melodies traveled across different instruments in the work. From the searching quality of the flutes to intense jolts of percussion, the piece offered surprises, a push and pull of dissonance and resolution, and a cliffhanger of an ending.
The orchestra explored a more sentimental side of itself with Strauss’ “Don Quixote.” Guest cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras played the theme music for the title character, who dreams of knightly adventures far more wondrous than reality. From whimsical playfulness to emotional fantasy, Queyras brought listeners into Don Quixote’s quixotic journey. Throughout, Queyras kept eye contact with conductor Canellakis, and played with an expressive face, almost as if he were acting alongside the performance of his cello playing.
Queyras and principal violist Rebecca Albers had a fun musical banter as Don Quixote and his friend Sancho Panza, a farmer Don Quixote imagines to be his squire, with additional contributions by Park.
“Battle with the Sheep,” in which Don Quixote imagines to be in a battle of the evil Emperor Alifanfaron, was a highlight. The wind instruments created an airy, bleating sound for the sheep, with additional strange music coming from the violas. The wind machine used in “The Ride Through the Air,” and the pizzicato in “The Voyage in the Enchanted Boat” added delight and wonder to the imaginative, soaring piece.
As for the Rachmaninoff, there was something about “Symphonic Dances” that seemed ominous at this brink of war. The work’s fiery angst felt apropos to the Russian troops moving into Ukrainian cities.
We don’t know what the composer would have thought of Putin, but in general he was pretty apolitical. (Putin, by contrast, has expressed desire to exhume the composer’s body from its resting place in New York and bring it to Russia, though that wish was denied by Rachmaninoff’s family.)
Rachmaninoff left Russia after the revolution in 1918, emigrating to Dresden and then eventually the United States. He wrote “Symphonic Dances,” his last completed work, in New Jersey. World War II had begun in Europe, but neither the United States nor Russia had joined the war yet. The piece is filled with references to the composer’s earlier music, as well as as liturgical music. Throughout, Rachmaninoff reminisces about memories of his old country. It’s a complex, gripping piece of music, ably handled by Canellakis. Her conducting was focused, engaged, and led the orchestra to emotional heights in an excellent evening of music.
What: Minnesota Orchestra plays Tchaikovsky's Pathetique Symphony
When: March 3-5
Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
Tickets: $104-$30; 612-371-5600 or minnesotaorchestra.org
Glenn Zimmerman’s 2022 spring weather outlook
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Transitions are hard. You can use that phrase to define a lot of things. In this case, we are using it to define the transition from winter to summer.
March
Wild swings in temperatures are a benchmark of March. You know the old saying “In like a lamb, out like a lion?” That is March, in a nutshell, be ready for anything. You expect March to be all springtime and flowers and sunny days, but that is never the case. Snow, wind, rain, thunderstorms, more rain and cold are all part of every March.
After a mild December, we’ve had two months with below normal temperatures to this point. I think this March will be back on the warmer side of normal. March will be a wet month with a chance of early-in-the-month snow. Any of the spring months could see severe weather, and we will have the risk of a few strong storm systems too.
March of 2021 was wet with above-normal rain and some strong thunderstorms. I think this year we will have a wet month, with a few thunderstorm chances, and a chance of snow. March 2021 was warmer than normal, and I think that trend will continue in 2022.
April
April is always a hard month to predict. Average high temperatures warm from the lower 60s at the start of the month, to the lower 70s at the end of the month. And you know the old line “April showers bring May flowers.” Yes, it can be a wet month.
I think this April is going to be a wet one with above-normal rainfall. Easter is on the 17th and we’ve had snow on Easter. But this year, since it will be warmer than normal in April, a snow chance this month is a long shot.
April 2021 was a little cooler than normal and a little wetter than normal. I think this April 2022 will keep with the wetter than a normal theme, but also be warmer than normal.
May
I have a friend who sells pools. He always asks me “what are the chances of hitting 90 this May.” His theory, if it gets warm early in the month, he will sell more pools.
Last year, our May was cool and we did not hit 90 in 2021 until almost the second week of June. In fact, May of 2020 didn’t have a 90-degree reading. 2019 was the last May we hit 90. But I think this year, warm air will rule. So there is a better chance of a 90 or higher this year.
I think this May will also trend wetter than normal continuing on the wet theme from April, and building on the information from Angela’s visit from the National Weather Service. Sounds like the rivers will be able to handle the extra water.
So to compare the years: May 2021 was cooler than normal. This year, we will be warmer. But that warmer trend will bring more rain. 2021 was drier than normal by almost 2 inches. 2022 will be different, more rain, and maybe more thunderstorms.
Last Spring we didn’t have much severe weather, but I think the combination of a shifting global pattern and a warmer push in temps this year will bring more active weather. Bottom line: more storms.
Soucheray: Another way to say it: We’re Division I, let’s look like it
Regarding less dangerous wars, it was a clash of two cultural titans and ancient St. Paul institutions when the University of St. Thomas made an unsolicited offer to buy the Town & Country Club golf course. It might as well have been a drawing of pistols featuring James J. Hill, a club founder in 1888, and Thomas Aquinas, a medieval theologian and philosopher for whom the school was named in 1885.
It had been rumored for years that St. Thomas eyed the property covetously, but this was the first time a number was put on the table.
Lawyers and accountants were summoned. The club rejected the offer, told the university it didn’t wish to further engage the subject and soon enough the dust settled.
Back in the day, it was presumed that St. Thomas wanted land for academic expansion. These days, they need to build athletic facilities to accommodate their transition to Division I college athletics. They have quickly outgrown their britches.
And now St. Thomas, under the direction of vice president and athletics director Phil Esten, needs to keep looking for land.
“I think Wayne Gretzky said you’ll miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,” Esten said. “We took a shot at Town & Country and it didn’t work out. We perfectly understand. It wasn’t a calamity for us. We will move on.”
St. Thomas fields 22 varsity sports, or exactly double the number of teams that it had back when I was playing noon-hour cards in the grill in Murray Hall at what was then the College of St. Thomas. They need a hockey arena, football field, baseball and basketball facilities, softball fields, you name it. And when the average Joe, including me, wonder why all of these needs weren’t taken care of before going DI, we are reminded that St. Thomas got kicked out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for being, well, too proficient.
St. Thomas suddenly had no conference home. Just five months into his new tenure, in 2019, Esten secured an invitation to join the Summit League and later approval from the NCAA to reclassify directly from Division III to Division I, a move never before done in modern intercollegiate athletics history.
They couldn’t have accomplished the development of new facilities. They didn’t know they were going to be homeless.
“We can continue to play in our current facilities,” Esten said, “but we want to enhance the experience for fans and the athletes.”
I think that’s DI talk for “we’re DI, let’s look like it.” Esten, a St. Thomas alum, has been in DI programs his entire career: Penn State; the University of California, Berkeley; Ohio State; and the University of Minnesota, where he was the point man for the planning, construction, fundraising and corporate sponsorship for TCF Bank Stadium, now Huntington Bank Stadium. We might presume that Esten has plans. The Highland Bridge site is in play as well as others we don’t know about.
And Esten knows everybody in town plays the game, “just put it there, or over there, or down there.” When a fellow suggested replacing O’Shaughnessy Field with a new combined hockey/basketball building, Esten said the scheduling would be a nightmare. Yes, 22 varsity sports.
And to think in our day, we thought nothing of calling the place sleepy.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
Minnesota Opera names adjacent building, reveals plans
Minnesota Opera has announced the new name and opening date for the venue next to its main offices in Minneapolis’ North Loop. Formerly known as the Lab Theater, the building will be called the Luminary Arts Center.
The building, which MN Opera acquired in February 2019, is being renovated and is scheduled to open in September. Luminary will host productions; new and previous building tenants will move in then.
According to a MN Opera news release, the Luminary Arts Center building is an 8,000-square-foot stone box with 30-foot ceilings, carved out of the foundation of a historic Itasca warehouse along the Mississippi River. The theater was designed and developed in 1988 for the Guthrie Theater as a laboratory for new works and served as the Guthrie’s second stage until its current theater complex opened in 2006. The Lab Theater had recently been a stage space for theater, music, dance, cabaret, fashion and burlesque.
MN Opera’s $6 million renovation includes flooring and acoustic improvements to the stage. The renovated theater will have 224 seats. Major productions are staged at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul.
