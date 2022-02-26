News
Timberwolves throttled by Philadelphia in James Harden’s 76ers debut
One night after a thrilling win in which they outlasted Memphis, Minnesota had a chance to deliver an encore in a similarly exciting matchup at Target Center.
That did not happen.
Instead, the Timberwolves were boat raced by a re-charged Philadelphia, who received a pretty notable re-enforcement coming out of the all-star break.
Armed with James Harden, whom the 76ers acquired at the trade deadline but just now was making his debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, Philadelphia dominated Minnesota in just about every sense en route to a 133-102 victory.
Joel Embiid was far and away the best player on the floor, imposing his will at every turn. He finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Harden was hyper-efficient in his first game in a 76ers’ jersey, tallying 27 points on just 12 shots to go with 12 assists and eight rebounds. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia’s all-important “third star,” had 28 points of his own on 12 for 16 shooting.
Anthony Edwards largely struggled for the second time in as many games, though he did score the team’s final 10 points of the third quarter — one of the few moments all night in which Target Center possessed any juice. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points, but 13 of those came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.
Minnesota (32-29) didn’t force turnovers, didn’t get points in transition and didn’t make outside shots. This all while Philadelphia (36-23) shot 51 percent from the field and 49 percent from 3-point range. The Wolves haven’t been blown out many times this season, but that was the formula for it to happen.
Friday was a continuation of the Timberwolves’ severe struggles on the second half of back-to-backs this season, which is of particular relevance considering the Wolves next four games consist of two more back to backs. It’s not enough to be great one night and terrible the next if the Timberwolves truly want to get where they plan to go this season.
News
College baseball: Gophers get second win of season, Tommies get first Division I win ever
Sam Ireland allowed one run and struck out 10 over 7.1 innings to lift the Gophers baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Northeastern on Friday afternoon at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Ireland is 2-0 and has pitched both victories for the Gophers (2-4) this season.
Brett Bateman led Minnesota at the plate, producing three of the team’s six hits, including an eighth-inning double that ended with him scoring a crucial insurance run.
Tommies get first ‘W’: Freshman Walker Retz and senior Graham Laubscher combined to pitch a three-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts to lead St. Thomas to its first Division I victory, 2-0, over Sacred Heart University in Richmond, Va. The Tommies lost to Richmond 4-3 in 12 innings in a second game Friday to fall to 1-5 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Gophers split pair: Minnesota (8-4) won 5-4 over Northern Iowa (2-5) and then lost 4-3 to No. 21 Charlotte (12-2) on the opening day of the Niner Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. Lauren Espalin had five hits and Makenna Dowell added four for the Gophers in the two games.
Tommies lose two: St. Thomas (2-5) dropped a pair of games in Youngsville, La., bowing 10-2 to Louisiana Tech (7-4) in the opener and getting no-hit in a 10-0, five-inning loss to 15th-ranked Louisiana (4-0) in the second game. Brooke Ellestad was 2-for-3 to lead the Tommies’ five-hit attack in the first game.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Bemidji State 5, Tommies 3: The Beavers (15-18, 13-12 CCHA) scored two goals in the second period and three in the third to hold off St. Thomas (3-29-1, 3-21-1) in Bemidji, Minn. Luke Manning, Grant Loven and Joey Sofo each had a goal and an assist for the Tommies. Manning is a junior forward from Stillwater.
GYMNASTICS
Two 10s, one win: Lexy Ramler scored a perfect 10 on the balance beam and teammate Mya Hooten scored a perfect 10 on the floor exercises as the Gophers gymnastics team put up a program-best 198.025 points to beat Iowa in a Big Ten dual meet at Maturi Pavillion. The Hawkeyes finished Friday’s meet with a team score of 196.375.
Ramler won the all-around competition with a 39.775 total.
SWIMMING
McHugh three-peats: Gophers senior Max McHugh won the 100-meter backstroke for the third year in a row at the Big Ten Championships in West Lafayette, Ind. His winning time was 50.67 seconds. Minnesota is eighth in the men’s team standings with 404 points.
News
Twin Cities landmarks glow blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Various Twin Cities landmarks were illuminated Friday night in support of Ukraine as the eastern European country weathers a Russian invasion.
The Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis will glow blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — through the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world,” the agency said in a tweet.
Other buildings in downtown Minneapolis were illuminated in support of Ukraine. They included Cappella Tower and U.S. Bank Stadium.
Similarly, lights in downtown Stillwater were expressing solidarity with Ukraine courtesy of Mayor Ted Kozlowski.
Around the world, buildings and landmarks were similarly lit. They included the Empire State Building in New York, the Colosseum in Rome, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Paris City Hall and 10 Downing Street in London.
The I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis will glow blue and yellow tonight and through the weekend in support of the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦
We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world. pic.twitter.com/TpEl1i1eBu
— Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 25, 2022
— Mary Divine (@MaryEDivine) February 26, 2022
The view from my roof: Minneapolis lighting up in support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hUtPNR1WZH
— Angela Dallman (@angeladallman) February 26, 2022
Minneapolis skyline glowing blue and yellow tonight to show support to the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ppsxZCYCwS
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) February 26, 2022
Minneapolis stands with Ukraine tonight – The Capella Tower, Target Building, US Bank Stadium and more all lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. #WCCO @WCCO pic.twitter.com/39AkxAQSYI
— Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 26, 2022
News
Class 2A girls hockey semifinals: Minnetonka 2, Edina 1
Near the right post, Senja Leeper moved the puck from her forehand to her backhand and somehow squeezed a shot into the net. Knowing it crossed the line, the freshman started to celebrate with her Minnetonka teammates.
However, the officials did not signal a goal. Two began to confer. Then conferred a bit more. Then they decided it was time to go to the video.
As the officials were looking at a monitor, Minnetonka’s student section cheered, then, like everyone, anxiously waited. And waited. So did the players.
“I was confident that they were going to count it,” said coach Tracy Cassano.
Finally, what barely turned out to be the game-winning goal was awarded late in the second period.
Minnetonka’s penalty-kill unit was stellar late, and the Skippers held off Edina 2-1 in a Class 2A girls hockey semifinal Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.
“Man, they earned that win,” Cassano said.
The third-seeded Skippers (24-6-0) will face No. 1 Andover or No. 5 Gentry Academy in Saturday night’s final.
More than a few Minnetonka hearts may have skipped a beat in the final six minutes, and especially the final few seconds, as Edina was buzzing with three power play opportunities, including a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:07.
But shots were blocked, Sophia Johnson made a couple key stops and the horn sounded.
“The kids stayed calm, and they did the job they needed to do,” Cassano said. “They executed our PK, which we worked on yesterday and earned that win.”
“Give us 10 more seconds and we get another crack at that net,” said Edina coach Sami Reber, her voice trailing off. “We knew it was going to be a battle.”
There are no secrets between the teams that faced each other prior three times this season. Minnetonka won 3-2 in overtime in a holiday tournament; Edina earned 2-1 and 3-1 Lake Conference wins a dozen days apart in mid-January.
“We kind of came in, and we were like ‘This is our game,’” said Lindzi Avar, who scored Minnetonka’s first goal. “It’s hard to beat a team three times, and we just wanted this more than they did today.”
Johnson made 23 saves for Minnetonka, seeking its first title since winning three straight from 2011-13. It finished third in 2019 and 2020.
Avar scored in the first period with a pinpoint wrister into the top corner from right circle. Vivian Jungels nearly tied it while the Hornets were shorthanded, but her shot clanked off the post. Johnson made a pair of point-blank saves in the period’s waning seconds to maintain the Minnetonka lead.
Tori Anderson scored on a rebound midway through the third period to get the Hornets on the scoreboard, and Uma Corniea denied a penalty shot 35 seconds later to maintain the one-goal shortfall.
“I thought we had the momentum on ice and the energy switched right away. We were all positive and cheering each other on. I feel like it helped us a little bit,” said captain Jane Kuehl.
