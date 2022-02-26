Timberwolves throttled by Philadelphia in James Harden’s 76ers debut

One night after a thrilling win in which they outlasted Memphis, Minnesota had a chance to deliver an encore in a similarly exciting matchup at Target Center.

That did not happen.

Instead, the Timberwolves were boat raced by a re-charged Philadelphia, who received a pretty notable re-enforcement coming out of the all-star break.

Armed with James Harden, whom the 76ers acquired at the trade deadline but just now was making his debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, Philadelphia dominated Minnesota in just about every sense en route to a 133-102 victory.

Joel Embiid was far and away the best player on the floor, imposing his will at every turn. He finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Harden was hyper-efficient in his first game in a 76ers’ jersey, tallying 27 points on just 12 shots to go with 12 assists and eight rebounds. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia’s all-important “third star,” had 28 points of his own on 12 for 16 shooting.

Anthony Edwards largely struggled for the second time in as many games, though he did score the team’s final 10 points of the third quarter — one of the few moments all night in which Target Center possessed any juice. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points, but 13 of those came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

Minnesota (32-29) didn’t force turnovers, didn’t get points in transition and didn’t make outside shots. This all while Philadelphia (36-23) shot 51 percent from the field and 49 percent from 3-point range. The Wolves haven’t been blown out many times this season, but that was the formula for it to happen.

Friday was a continuation of the Timberwolves’ severe struggles on the second half of back-to-backs this season, which is of particular relevance considering the Wolves next four games consist of two more back to backs. It’s not enough to be great one night and terrible the next if the Timberwolves truly want to get where they plan to go this season.