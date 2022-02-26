Connect with us

Twin Cities landmarks glow blue and yellow in support of Ukraine



Various Twin Cities landmarks were illuminated Friday night in support of Ukraine as the eastern European country weathers a Russian invasion.

The Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis will glow blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — through the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

“We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world,” the agency said in a tweet.

Other buildings in downtown Minneapolis were illuminated in support of Ukraine. They included Cappella Tower and U.S. Bank Stadium.

Similarly, lights in downtown Stillwater were expressing solidarity with Ukraine courtesy of Mayor Ted Kozlowski.

Around the world, buildings and landmarks were similarly lit. They included the Empire State Building in New York, the Colosseum in Rome, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Paris City Hall and 10 Downing Street in London.

Class 2A girls hockey semifinals: Minnetonka 2, Edina 1

February 26, 2022


Near the right post, Senja Leeper moved the puck from her forehand to her backhand and somehow squeezed a shot into the net. Knowing it crossed the line, the freshman started to celebrate with her Minnetonka teammates.

However, the officials did not signal a goal. Two began to confer. Then conferred a bit more. Then they decided it was time to go to the video.

As the officials were looking at a monitor, Minnetonka’s student section cheered, then, like everyone, anxiously waited. And waited. So did the players.

“I was confident that they were going to count it,” said coach Tracy Cassano.

Finally, what barely turned out to be the game-winning goal was awarded late in the second period.

Minnetonka’s penalty-kill unit was stellar late, and the Skippers held off Edina 2-1 in a Class 2A girls hockey semifinal Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.

“Man, they earned that win,” Cassano said.

The third-seeded Skippers (24-6-0) will face No. 1 Andover or No. 5 Gentry Academy in Saturday night’s final.

More than a few Minnetonka hearts may have skipped a beat in the final six minutes, and especially the final few seconds, as Edina was buzzing with three power play opportunities, including a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:07.

But shots were blocked, Sophia Johnson made a couple key stops and the horn sounded.

“The kids stayed calm, and they did the job they needed to do,” Cassano said. “They executed our PK, which we worked on yesterday and earned that win.”

“Give us 10 more seconds and we get another crack at that net,” said Edina coach Sami Reber, her voice trailing off. “We knew it was going to be a battle.”

There are no secrets between the teams that faced each other prior three times this season. Minnetonka won 3-2 in overtime in a holiday tournament; Edina earned 2-1 and 3-1 Lake Conference wins a dozen days apart in mid-January.

“We kind of came in, and we were like ‘This is our game,’” said Lindzi Avar, who scored Minnetonka’s first goal. “It’s hard to beat a team three times, and we just wanted this more than they did today.”

Johnson made 23 saves for Minnetonka, seeking its first title since winning three straight from 2011-13. It finished third in 2019 and 2020.

Avar scored in the first period with a pinpoint wrister into the top corner from right circle. Vivian Jungels nearly tied it while the Hornets were shorthanded, but her shot clanked off the post. Johnson made a pair of point-blank saves in the period’s waning seconds to maintain the Minnetonka lead.

Tori Anderson scored on a rebound midway through the third period to get the Hornets on the scoreboard, and Uma Corniea denied a penalty shot 35 seconds later to maintain the one-goal shortfall.

“I thought we had the momentum on ice and the energy switched right away. We were all positive and cheering each other on. I feel like it helped us a little bit,” said captain Jane Kuehl.

Alabama man given two life sentences for Bethalto triple murder conviction

February 26, 2022


ST. LOUIS–An Alabama man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to two life terms for the December 2019 deaths of three people in Bethalto.

Brady Witcher, 41, was found guilty last month in the execution-style deaths of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son 30-year old Andrew Brooks, and roommate 32-year-old John McMillan. Witcher and his friend Brittany McMillan are also charged with murder and other crimes in Alabama and Tennessee

Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list. There was a manhunt for the two fugitives in Alabama and Tennessee. A tip led Hazelwood Police to a hotel where they were arrested on December 20, 2019. Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one county of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

McMillan pleaded guilty in December for her role. and was sentenced to life in prison.

“These murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said after the guilty verdict. “It was a dark day when he and his co-defendant drove into our community, fleeing crimes in multiple other states, and destroyed so many lives.”

Friday, after sentencing, Haine said in a statement that the victims’ family members spoke in court and forgave Witcher “and prayed for his redemption.”

Pub crawl to honor 21st birthday of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

February 26, 2022


ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Friday, Feb. 25, would have been Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz’s 21st birthday. He was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August 2021.

A pub crawl is being held this weekend to honor the fallen hero.

Friendship Brewing Company in Wentzville is participating. On Friday evening, they’ll raise a glass in Schmitz’s honor. The funds raised from the sales of the suds will go to the nonprofit Freedom 13. It was founded by Schmitz’s father, Mark Schmitz, to support veterans and their families.

Friendship Brewing Company is also offering a specialty beer named after Schmitz.

“We brewed the Jared Schmitz beer. Generally, those are $10 per can, and 100% go to the foundation. Because it’s his birthday, we’re doing four cans for $30,” said Brian Nolan, the owner of Friendship Brewing Company.

The Wentzville brewery isn’t the only establishment taking part in a pub crawl to honor Jared Schmitz. Nearly 200 bars and restaurants in 25 states will be raising funds and glasses to the 13 service members killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan attack, like Mascots bar in St. Peters.

“We have these Freedom 13 bracelets in right now. So, we’re selling for $5 and got those from the family as well,” said Jennifer Stanley, the owner of Mascots. “All the proceeds go back to the Freedom 13 as well. We’re also matching cash donations, check donations, Venmo and checks. Mascots will match those as well.”

Jared Schmitz’s father, Mark, and stepmother, Jacquelyn, will go to the St. Louis Blues game tonight, where the Marine will be honored. After the game, Mark and Jacquelyn will serve as honorary bartenders at Mascots.

“That’s exactly what we want it to be. Everybody deserves to celebrate your kid or family member on their 21st birthday and have a drink,” said Stanely. “We’re just a small local community, and that’s what we want to do with them. We just want to celebrate Jared.”

