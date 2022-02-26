News
Woodbury man charged with wife’s murder wants confession thrown out
The Woodbury man accused of fatally stabbing his wife last year while six children were upstairs watching TV asked a judge Friday to throw out a confession he made after his arrest in Wisconsin.
McKinley Phillips, 40, was indicted in November on a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his 42-year-old wife, Shevon, multiple times in the basement of their Woodbury home on June 25, 2021. Six children, ranging in age from 5 to 15, were in the house at the time, according to the criminal complaint.
Phillips took a Greyhound bus headed for Chicago after the fatal stabbing, police said. Officers found him on the bus around 3 a.m. the next day near Tomah, Wisconsin, where he was arrested and jailed.
In an interview with Woodbury police detectives who traveled to the Monroe County Jail, Phillips said he had gotten into an argument with his wife after “he found a letter to her from an old boyfriend who was currently in jail,” the complaint states. He went on to describe stabbing her several times in the back with a folding pocket knife.
When he was arrested in Tomah, Phillips was “wearing the same clothing he was wearing at the time of the murder … covered in what appeared to be blood splatter,” the complaint states.
At a hearing Friday in Washington County District Court, defense attorney Mac Guptil said Phillips’ right to have an attorney present while he spoke with police was violated because he was not adequately advised that an attorney who was licensed in Minnesota would immediately be available to him.
“It is not my intent to allege that there was any type of involuntariness related to the statement made by Mr. Phillips; it’s about whether the advisement was appropriate and the waiver (to his Miranda rights) was appropriate,” Guptil said.
Kevin Mueller, criminal division chief for the Washington County Attorney’s office, said in court that Guptil’s challenge involves whether law enforcement officers properly advised Phillips that he would receive a Minnesota-licensed attorney before reading the Miranda statement to him.
“As a result, I guess, the allegation is that the statement should be tossed out as unconstitutional,” Mueller said. “And to piggy-back on top of that, the other suggestion is that the grand jury indictment should also be tossed out to the extent that evidence of that first statement was used in the grand jury.”
Prosecutors have until April 1 to respond to the challenge. Mueller said after the hearing that he could not comment further.
Friday’s hearing was held by videoconference so that relatives of the victim could watch. Phillips participated from jail in Stillwater.
He’s due back in court May 6 for a pretrial hearing.
Literary calendar for the week of Feb. 27
New poetry collections, a new novel and essays from prison are what make up this week’s literary calendar:
JOYCE SUTPHEN: Former Minnesota State Poet Laureate introduces her new poetry collection, “This Long Winter,” made up of poems meditating on life in the rural world: reflections on hard work, aging, and the ravages of time. Sutphen grew up on a Minnesota farm and earned a doctorate in Renaissance drama from the University of Minnesota. Among her prize-winning collections are “Straight Out of View” and “Naming the Stars,” winner of a Minnesota book Award. She is coeditor, with Connie Wanek and Thom Tammaro, of “To Sing Along the Way: Minnesota Women Poets from Pre-Territorial Days to the Present.” In-person. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Register at: nextchapterbooksellers.com.
THOMAS/STARK: Lee Thomas, Minneapolis poet, communications consultant and university instructor, reads from his poetry collection “Honey in the Dark,” and Chris Stark (Anishinaabe and Cherokee), award-winning writer, educator, organizer and researcher, reads from “Carnival Lights,” a blend of fact and fiction about multigenerational trauma in the lives of an Ojibwe family. In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Wendy Webb fans, rejoice. The Mistress of Northern Gothic’s new novel, “The Stroke of Winter,” will be published Oct. 4 from Lake Union Publishing. No word yet on the plot, but a mansion somewhere near big water is probably in our future.
“The Sentences that Create Us: Crafting a Writer’s Life in Prison,” PEN America’s new book of essays written by current and former prisoners, was launched locally last week in a virtual program presented by Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and Minneapolis-based Moon Palace bookstore, hosted by Caits Meissner, PEN America’s Director for Prison and Justice Writing. This groundbreaking essay anthology features writers who have served or are serving time behind bars, including Luis J. Rodriguez, poet, novelist, journalist and critic, former Los Angeles poet laureate and a major figure in contemporary Chicano literature. The contributors offer lessons on editing, revision, seeking publication, establishing writing routines and starting prison-based publications and writing groups. Supported by a $1.5 million Mellon Foundation grant to distribute 75,000 copies to prison libraries and higher education and creative-writing programs working with justice-involved communities..
It’s hard to believe it was 60 years ago come May that Helen Gurley Brown’s groundbreaking book “Sex and the Single Girl” jumped to bestseller lists, becoming single women’s bible, giving them empowerment to want a career and good sex. Her defining message: Finding a husband didn’t have to be a woman’s only goal in life. Now, a new generation gives Helen a reboot with “Sex and the Single Woman: 24 Writers Update Helen Gurley Brown’s Cult Classic for a New Era.” Topics include some Brown did not address, such as the viewpoints and needs of women of color, queer and transgender women and women with disabilities. Edited by Eliza Smith and Rebecca Traister. Says the publisher, HarperCollins: “The book honors HGB’s signature irreverent spirit, while reclaiming joy for all women”
GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances
By STEVE PEOPLES
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party’s leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will help the GOP retake control of Congress this fall — and perhaps the White House soon thereafter.
Largely unmentioned? Former President Donald Trump and his chief grievances.
Lies about election fraud, the focus of last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, have been an afterthought for the opening days of this year’s four-day affair. Some high-profile speakers distanced themselves from Trump’s approving rhetoric toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine shortly before the gathering. Some didn’t mention Trump’s name.
Instead, those most likely to seek the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024 rallied in favor of more parental control of schools, railed against any mention of systemic racism and rejected pandemic-related mandates.
The unified message from more than a half-dozen top elected officials, delivered to thousands of mostly white activists at an annual event event not known for moderation, will be tested when Trump delivers the keynote address Saturday night. But with momentum heading toward the 2022 midterms, Republicans are increasingly optimistic they have found a forward-looking strategy to expand the GOP’s appeal and win back women and independents who fled the party during Trump’s presidency.
“There are people that perhaps have never voted the same way any of you have in a presidential race and they’re really angry,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told conservative activists Friday. “And that’s why I believe that for all the negative we’ve heard, the pendulum is swinging.”
Democrats have reason to be concerned if Republicans can stay focused.
The party is clinging to paper-thin majorities in the House and Senate, and voter sentiment has swung in an ominous direction for Democrats since President Joe Biden took office. In an AP-NORC poll conducted Feb. 18-21, 70% of Americans said the country was headed in the wrong direction. As few as 44% said the same in April 2021.
And as public opinion shifts, the GOP is drawing on the same playbook that Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin used last fall to win in a state Trump lost by 10 points a year earlier. Youngkin avoided Trump and his biggest grievances, including the false notion that the 2020 presidential election was plagued by mass voter fraud.
It was much the same this week in Florida.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who tried to block the certification of Biden’s electoral victory after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, sidestepped a question about whether he would challenge Trump in a 2024 prospective matchup.
“I’ve said I’m not planning to run for president,” Hawley told reporters before his speech, which focused on Biden’s foreign policy challenges and the teaching of systemic racism.
Hawley also declined to say whether he wants Trump to run again in 2024: “I never give him advice, including on this.”
The senator then distanced himself from the Republicans, including Trump, who have offered soft praise for Putin. “That’s a mistake. Putin is our enemy. Let’s be clear about that,” Hawley said.
Trump told supporters at his Florida estate this week that Putin was “pretty smart” for seizing Ukraine.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has also refused to rule out a 2024 presidential bid should Trump run, did not mention the former president in his 20-minute address. Instead, he railed against what he called “Fauci-ism,” a reference to leading government health official Anthony Fauci’s cautious approach to the pandemic.
After touting his own anti-mask and anti-vaccine policies as governor, DeSantis trained his harshest criticism at the Democratic president. He said Biden “hates” Florida.
”He’s had the worst first year of any president since the 1800s,” DeSantis said.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about his work in the Trump administration, but he did not repeat his own flattering comments about Putin from earlier in the week, when he called the Russian leader “very capable” and said he has “enormous respect for him.”
Pompeo, who reminded attendees of his potential 2024 ambitions by citing a recent trip to Iowa, said those focused on systemic racism, not the nation’s foreign adversaries, represent the greatest threat to America’s future.
“There is no threat greater to the United States than that which emanates inside our republic, emanates inside our school system, if we do not teach our children, the next generation, that we are not a racist nation,” Pompeo said.
While Trump was not celebrated by most of the top Republicans on the speaking program, there were exceptions. And many lower-profile speakers praised the former president, repeated his lie that the 2020 election was stolen and downplayed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, considered a potential running mate for Trump in 2024, talked about the 2016 presidential election and allegations that Democrats in power “spied” on the Trump campaign. But she pivoted quickly to the future.
“We have some fantastic fighters, like President Donald Trump. But he’s not alone. The American people are on our side,” Noem said, touting her own efforts as governor to block pandemic-related restrictions.
But even Nigel Farage, a former British politician and one of Trump’s top allies abroad, urged conference participants to move past Trump’s obsession with his 2020 election loss.
“Does it make sense for the Republican Party to go on talking about the stolen election?” he asked, as some in the crowd shouted, “Yes!” “This message of a stolen election, if you think about it, is a negative, backward-looking message. … That negative anger must be turned into a positive.”
Meanwhile, conference organizers on Sunday will release the results of their annual presidential straw poll, which Trump has dominated in recent years. Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, noted that some other would-be presidential contenders are popular as well.
DeSantis, in particular, was a favorite of the large crowd, which applauded almost every time his name was referenced or his picture appeared on the big screens at the head of the hotel ballroom room.
“Trump looms large,” Schlapp said in an interview. “No. 1 is, Does he run again? And it’s overwhelming that people want him to. But there’s a diversity of opinion.”
Another collection of ambitious Republicans, the more aggressive Trump critics, were excluded from the conference altogether. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were among them.
Christie addressed the snub during a call Wednesday with reporters on redistricting. He co-chairs the GOP group directing the party’s efforts and noted he also chairs fundraising for Republican governors.
“CPAC is a good group of people, but it’s one group of people in our party,” Christie said when asked about his absence. “I’ve got plenty of forums to work in the party. … Those are the efforts that are going to determine how we do this fall in elections, not some conference where we’re going to be doing some talking in February.”
___
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Nick Riccardi in Denver and Emily Swanson in Washington contributed to this report.
A look at 50 years of Metropolitan State University: 1971-2022
Here’s a look at key events during the history of Metropolitan State University, which now spans more than 50 years in St. Paul.
June 1971: Metropolitan State University is founded by the Minnesota Legislature at the request of the Citizens League with a nontraditional focus on group learning and credit for prior experience. David E. Sweet is appointed the first president. Offices are located in a downtown St. Paul skyway space above a Walgreens pharmacy on Wabasha Street.
February 1972: The first 50 students are admitted.
Feb. 1, 1973: The first 12 students graduate.
1975: The school’s name is changed from Minnesota Metropolitan State College to Metropolitan State University.
September 1977: Reatha Clark King, an accomplished chemist whose discoveries about metallic alloys were used by NASA’s rocket program in the 1969 lunar landing, is appointed the school’s second president. King, who had worked cotton fields as a child alongside her parents, illiterate sharecroppers in the deep South, is the first Black woman to lead a university that is not a historically Black college or university, or HBCU.
1983: Metro State classes are held at 100 sites throughout the Twin Cities metro area.
June 23, 1987: Caps and gowns are worn at commencement for the first time.
May 4, 1988: Gov. Rudy Perpich signs legislation naming the former site of St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood as the school headquarters.
Oct. 30, 1990: The Minneapolis campus moves to 730 Hennepin Ave.
1991-92: Academic affairs are divided into three colleges: Professional and Community Studies, Liberal Arts and Management.
1993: Major construction moves forward at the St. Paul campus.
1994: New main building opens its doors on the main campus in Dayton’s Bluff and welcomes the school’s first freshman class. Graduate programs in nursing and business administration are added. The School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice opens in leased space on St. Paul’s Energy Park Drive.
2002: Library construction begins on the St. Paul campus.
2005: In Minneapolis, Metro State co-locates with Minneapolis Community and Technical College at 1501 Hennepin Ave.
2009: Construction of the new Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center begins in Brooklyn Park.
2016: A new student center building opens on the St. Paul campus in January, and the Jason R. Carter Science Education Center opens in April.
January 2022: A biography of the school’s second president — “Find a Trail or Blaze One: A Biography of Dr. Reatha Clark King” — commissioned by the university and written by Kate Leibfried is chosen as a finalist for the Minnesota Book Awards.
Feb. 21, 2022: In line with its 50th anniversary, Metro State drops its old logo — which features the image of a campus building — and adopts a colorful new one.
