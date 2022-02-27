News
Class 1A girls hockey final: Warroad blitz brings first state title in 11 years
For the second time in as many days, goals came in bunches for Warroad.
And a team from Hockeytown USA did something for the first time in 11 years.
Kate Johnson had a pair of power-play tallies in a four-goal second period and Warroad beat Proctor/Hermantown 6-1 in the Class 1A girls’ hockey championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
In the tournament for the seventh straight season, Warroad (26-3-1) outscored its three tournament foes 18-1 to earn the school’s first title since going back-to-back in 2010 and 2011. It finished second in 2018 and 2019.
“More towns, more universities and more people gotta care about girls’ hockey like Warroad does. These guys have it special there; they get what they need. We don’t take a backseat to our boys’ program. It’s very unique,” said coach David Marvin. “They get it, but they delivered today and all season. … It’s gonna be a lot of fun coming home.”
Talya Hendrickson and Madison Lavergne also scored in the pivotal second period. Abby Chamernick had three assists in the 17 minutes.
Warroad scored four goals in 2:03 late in the third period to beat South St. Paul 5-0 in a Friday semifinal.
“We usually just have one really good period where we just get a ton of goals,” Johnson said.
Hendrickson then finished the thought. “And usually we just build off that momentum, and then we can keep it going the rest of the game. It just depends on the period we decide to start in.
Obviously, we’d hope it’d be the first, but it’s not always the first.”
“I hope it’s the first,” quickly added goaltender Kendra Nordick, leading to laughter from all three players.
Down 1-0 after the opening period, a couple of rebounds off Chamernick shots found the back of the Mirage net, and Warroad was on its way.
Hendrickson, a Franklin Pierce University commit, was left alone near the blue paint at 3:02, and Lavergne scored off a scramble in front at 5:51.
Two unsuccessful Proctor/Hermantown penalty kills put the Mirage deeper in debt.
Lila Lanctot, who had a natural hat trick Friday and scored in the third period, perfectly fed Johnson in front for a one-timer at 9:17. Johnson was left alone for an easy rebound of a
Chamernick shot in the period’s final minute.
“Those were big goals. Created some separation, gave us some breathing room,” Marvin said.
Nya Sieger scored 2:45 into the game and Abby Pajari made 28 saves for Proctor/Hermantown (21-8-1), looking for its second straight title. It beat Warroad 3-1 in a 2021 semifinal.
“We just didn’t play well in the second period at all,” said coach Emma Stauber. “First period we controlled a lot, we were taking away time and space causing them to force plays and make turnovers. We had a lot of pressure in their zone. … Coming back out for the second they got that first goal and from there it was just kind of a downward spiral for us.”
Other games
• Iyla Ryskamp scored twice and Orono beat South St. Paul 5-2 for third place. Lilie Ramirez and Paige Johnson scored for the Packers.
• River Lakes beat Mankato East 2-0 for the consolation crown.
What If SWIFT Rejects Sanctions Against Russia?
Russia’s obscene invasion of Ukraine this week put a spotlight on a vast system of international payments that has rarely if ever received as much attention as in the last 72 hours: the Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT. SWIFT is a global cooperative company run by the world’s largest banks, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Belgium. SWIFT is a kind of digital lingua franca that banks use to communicate and verify tens of millions of daily transactions (particularly across borders) in close to real time. The hotly debated issue this week is whether or not to kick Russia’s banks off the SWIFT platform, which would severely hamper Russia’s ability to do business abroad.
In the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s invasion, it appeared that booting Russia from SWIFT was not going to be part of the sanctions package, largely because some European leaders, notably Germany’s new chancellor Olaf Scholz, opposed the measure. (It is well-known that Germany and other European nations depend heavily on Russian energy exports.) But as of Saturday, US, UK, European Union and Canadian officials said that they plan to issue sanctions that would remove some Russian banks from SWIFT. That doesn’t mean it will happen (more on this below) but it’s remarkable how far down this path the world has been before.
First, a note about scope: Even without the SWIFT ban, the current sanctions against Russia, its officials and oligarchs are the largest and most sweeping imposed on any nation since World War 2; consider that Iran—also the recipient of tough international sanctions—has an economy about a third the size of Russia’s.
But it’s instructive to note that the exact same SWIFT debate took place in 2014, following Russia’s original assault on Ukraine. David Cameron, who was the UK Prime Minister at the time—and when the UK was still part of the European Union— was especially keen to get the EU to support removing Russia from SWIFT. Then as now, several European leaders were reluctant, but that hardly mattered—because SWIFT, which is a private company not accountable to any government or international institution, flatly refused to take action against Russia.
In a statement issued October 6, 2014, SWIFT said:
SWIFT and its stakeholders have received calls to disconnect institutions and entire countries from its network – most recently Israel and Russia.
SWIFT is a neutral global cooperative company set up under Belgian law. It was established by and for its members to create a shared worldwide messaging service and a common language for international transactions….
SWIFT services are designed to facilitate its customers’ compliance with sanctions and other regulations, however SWIFT will not make unilateral decisions to disconnect institutions from its network as a result of political pressure.
SWIFT regrets the pressure, as well as the surrounding media speculation, both of which risk undermining the systemic character of the services that SWIFT provides its customers around the world. As a utility with a systemic global character, it has no authority to make sanctions decisions.
Any decision to impose sanctions on countries or individual entities rests solely with the competent government bodies and applicable legislators. Being EU-based, SWIFT complies fully with all applicable European law.
SWIFT will not respond to individual calls and pressure to disconnect financial institutions from its network.
That’s pretty categorical, and the last two paragraphs are classic European can-kicking. Implying that of course SWIFT would comply with Russian sanctions if only it were “applicable European law,” the organization surely knew that any such action would take years at a minimum, because it would require approval from all EU nations. (SWIFT did comply with a 2012 EU regulation regarding Iran.) It is going to be fascinating to see if eight years, and/or what seems like heightened international outrage about Russia, will change SWIFT’s posture about removing Russian banks.
On Saturday, SWIFT issued the following statement to FIN:
SWIFT is a neutral global cooperative set up and operated for the collective benefit of its community of more than 11,000 institutions in 200 countries. Any decision to impose sanctions on countries or individual entities rests solely with the competent government bodies and applicable legislators. Being incorporated under Belgian law, our obligation is to comply with related EU and Belgian regulation.
We are aware of the Joint Statement by the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States in which they state they will implement new measures in the coming days with respect to Russian banks. We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction.
The ambiguity here suggests that we won’t have a full answer before next week at the earlier.
SWIFT’s 2014 refusal to remove Russia is not, however, the entire story. The historical record strongly suggests that the United States, under Barack Obama, was uncomfortable with kicking Russia off SWIFT. The basic problem: the degree of counterparty risk made Russian banks, arguably, too big to fail. An Atlantic Council review of Western sanctions noted: “The US Treasury worried that too severe sanctions would cause another Lehman Brothers crisis, so it moved cautiously. Russian central-bank reserves and the SWIFT payments system were out of bounds.”
No doubt such concerns remain; whether they will prevail in 2022 is the question FIN is closely watching.
Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia
How does the world confront a Russian leader who is acting like Hitler?
How should the United Nations deal with Russia, which has a veto in the Security Council but is led by a war criminal?
After his massive attack on a sovereign Ukraine, Vladimir Putin cannot be treated as a normal leader. He must be branded an international pariah and condemned by the vast majority of nations as an outlaw.
The U.N. General Assembly should suspend Russia from participation at the United Nations, as it did to apartheid South Africa in 1974.
Some may scoff that this would be irrelevant since it won’t save Ukrainians in the short term. Neither will harsh economic sanctions that will only play out over time. And it’s too late to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv for Ukrainian troops.
Yet Putin clearly cares about his international image. Otherwise he wouldn’t be so obsessed about justifying his invasion by promoting the foul narrative that Ukraine’s leaders are a bunch of Nazis threatening Moscow and bent on “genocide” against Russian-speaking Ukrainians.
Maybe, locked in his COVID bunker, Putin really believes this nonsense. But the rest of the world has to demonstrate that it rejects his lies. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, plaintively asked, in a speech to the Russian people on the eve of the invasion, “How could I be a Nazi?”
In reality, Putin is aping Adolf Hitler, claiming the neighboring state of Ukraine has no right to exist, because he wants to annex it to Russia. The Russian leader has also promised to carry out “denazification” in Ukraine, which means Russian forces will seek to kill or imprison Zelenskyy and a list of other government leaders, along with civilians who oppose the invasion.
Since hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are likely to demonstrate against any puppet leader imposed by Moscow, this opens the door for massive civilian casualties — and no one doubts Putin would be ready to inflict them. The Russian leader is already guilty of massive war crimes in Syria, where Russian planes deliberately bombed schools, hospitals, and markets in order to save the regime of Bashar Assad.
So it is critically important for the U.N. General Assembly to demonstrate that a majority of members — not just the West — sees through Putin’s lies. As Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said Thursday: “Pretending now that the U.N. can work as if nothing happens will be immoral.”
That immorality was on full view at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday night, as Putin — speaking in Moscow — thumbed his nose at the world body, formally announcing the invasion was on, just as council members were discussing how to prevent it.
Ironically, the meeting was being chaired by Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, since Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council at the moment. It was as if Saddam Hussein were chairing a council meeting discussing how to reverse the invasion and annexation of Kuwait.
To add insult to injury, Nebenzia claimed: “We are being aggressive not to the Ukrainian people, but to the junta that is in power in Kyiv.” You can’t get more cynical than that Kremlin doublespeak.
Translated: A Russian dictator has the right to remove a president chosen by a free vote of the Ukrainian public — and replace him with a Kremlin-controlled regime. And he can kill as many civilians as he needs to get the deed done.
If the United Nations lets Putin get away with this claim, then the world body might as well declare itself dead.
However, there are signs that a broad segment of the U.N.’s member states understands that Putin must not be allowed to get away with murder.
The Kenyan ambassador to the Security Council, Martin Kimani, was quite blunt in a Security Council speech challenging Putin’s dream of restoring the Russian empire. If that were acceptable behavior, Kimani said, then every African country would be at war with its neighbors trying to change borders drawn by former colonial powers.
And other members have surely noted that Putin hinted he was willing to use nuclear weapons against any nation that tries to “interfere” with his invasion, saying this “will lead to the kind of consequences you have never experienced in your entire history.” Those are the words of a leader who could embroil the world in a nuclear war.
So it is time for the introduction of a U.N. General Assembly resolution to suspend Russia until such time as Putin pulls back from Ukraine. Or maybe indefinitely.
If enough U.N. members sign on, even China might recognize that its Russian ally is stabbing it in the back — by undercutting Beijing’s sacred mantra that no country has the right to interfere in another country’s sovereign affairs.
To paraphrase Ukraine’s Ambassador Kyslytsya on Wednesday: “There should be no purgatory for war criminals. They should go straight to hell.”
Meanwhile, the U.N.’s future is on the line, as is Ukraine’s — and perhaps the world’s.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
By ZEKE MILLER, RAF CASERT, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and KEN SWEET
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.
The decision, announced as Ukrainian forces battled Saturday to hold Russian forces back from Ukraine’s capital and residents sheltered in subway tunnels, basements and underground garages, has potential to spread the pain of Western retaliation for President Vladimir Putin’s invasion to ordinary Russians far more than previous rounds of penalties.
“Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine, but what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The European Union, United States, United Kingdom and other allies have steadily stepped up the intensity of their sanctions since Russia launched the invasion late last week.
While U.S. and European officials made clear they still were working out the mechanics of how to implement the latest measures, and intend to spare Russia’s oil and natural gas exports, the sanctions in total potentially could amount to some of the toughest levied on a nation in modern times. If fully carried out as planned, the measures will severely damage the Russian economy and markedly constrain its ability to import and export goods.
The U.S. and European allies announced the moves in a joint statement as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”
The central bank restrictions target access to the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, and are meant to block Russia’s ability to support the ruble as it plunges in value amid tightening Western sanctions.
U.S. officials said Saturday’s steps were framed to send the ruble into “free fall” and promote soaring inflation in the Russian economy.
The decline of the ruble would likely send inflation soaring, which would hurt everyday Russians and not just the Russian elites who were the targets of the original sanctions. The resulting economic disruption, if Saturday’s measures are as harsh as described, could leave Putin facing political unrest at home.
Analysts predicted intensifying runs on banks by Russians, and falling government reserves as Russians scrambled to sell their targeted currency for safer assets.
The U.S. officials noted that previously announced sanctions have already had an impact on Russia, bringing its currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.
Saturday’s move also includes cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.
The fine print of the sanctions was still being ironed out over the weekend, officials said, as they work to limit the impact of the restrictions on other economies and European purchases of Russian energy.
Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war. The allies — criticized ever after for responding too weakly to Russia’s 2014 aggression — shelved the idea back then. Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.
The U.S. has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based SWIFT system to kick out a country — Iran, over its nuclear program. But kicking Russia out of SWIFT could also hurt other economies, including those of the U.S. and key ally Germany.
Only rarely has the West and its allies fired a full salvo of its available financial weapons on a country. Iran and North Korea, two previous targets, had far smaller roles in the world economy, while Russia, with its enormous petroleum reserves, plays a much bigger role in global trade, and parts of Europe depend on its natural gas.
The disconnection from SWIFT announced by the West on Saturday is partial, leaving Europe and the United States room to escalate penalties later. Officials said they had not fully settled on which banks would be cut off.
Announcing the measures in Brussels, the EU Commission president, von der Leyen, said she would push the bloc to “paralyze the assets of Russia’s Central bank” so that its transactions would be frozen. Cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” she added.
“Cutting banks off will stop them from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports,” she added.
Getting the EU on board for sanctioning Russia through SWIFT had been a tough process since EU trade with Russia amounted to 80 billion euros, about 10 times as much as the United States, which had been an early proponent of such measures.
Germany specifically had balked at the measure since it could hit them hard. But Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that “after Russia’s shameless attack … we are working hard on limiting the collateral damage of decoupling (Russia) from SWIFT so that it hits the right people. What we need is a targeted, functional restrictions of SWIFT.”
As another measure, the allies announced a commitment “to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship — so-called golden passports — that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”
The group also announced the formation this week of a trans-Atlantic task force to ensure that these and other sanctions on Russia are implemented effectively through information sharing and asset freezes.
“These new sanctions, which include removing several Russian banks from SWIFT and sanctioning Russia’s central bank, are likely to cause serious damage to the Russian economy and its banking system,” said Clay Lowery, executive vice president of the Institute of International Finance. “While details on how the new sanctions affect energy are still emerging, we do know that sanctions on its central bank will make it more difficult for Russia to export energy and other commodities.”
Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said that even without a complete SWIFT ban, “these measures will still be painful to Russia’s economy. They reinforce the measures already taken earlier this week by making transactions more complicated and difficult.”
Ziemba says how much pain the sanctions render on the Russian economy will depend on which banks are restricted and which measures are taken to restrict the ability of the Central Bank to operate.
“Regardless, these sort of escalating sanctions, removing banks from SWIFT, restricting the Central Bank, this will all make it more difficult to get commodities from Russia and will increase the pressure on the financial market.”
Meantime, the U.S. Embassy in Russia is warning Americans of multiple reports of non-Russian credit and debit cards being declined in Russia. In a tweet Saturday night, the American Embassy said the problem appears to be related to recent sanctions, imposed on Russian banks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The embassy says U.S. citizens in Russia should be prepared with alternate means of payment should cards be declined. It also reminded U.S. citizens that the State Department advises against travel to Russia.
___
Casert reported from Brussels and Sweet from New York. Associated Press writers Frank Jordan, Fatima Hussein and Josh Boak contributed to this report.
