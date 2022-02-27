News
Column: With Aaron Rodgers and Phil Mickelson around, we could all use a break from the world of sports
Like all NHL teams, the Chicago Blackhawks send out daily medical updates about players’ injuries.
Defenseman Calvin de Haan and goaltender Marc-André Fleury, for instance, were excused from practice earlier this week for “maintenance.” This can be general soreness or just a mental break for a player to get his body and mind in tune for upcoming games.
Pro sports seasons are a long grind, and finding a way to keep athletes mentally and physically prepared is an ongoing struggle. The days of Cal Ripken Jr. shrugging off aches and pains to keep his consecutive games streak alive are ancient history.
And with recent changes in attitudes regarding the importance of maintaining one’s mental health, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, no one needs to apologize for taking time off to recharge.
But players aren’t the only ones in dire need of a break.
Fans could use a maintenance day, or perhaps even a week, to help us deal with the current goings-on in the world of sports.
We can start with a moratorium on Phil Mickelson, the golfer who decided to go into hiding after being exposed as the selfish, money-obsessed guy we always suspected him to be. Mickelson told a reporter he considered joining a proposed Saudi-financed rival golf league, despite Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the murder of U.S. citizen and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, just to get the PGA Tour to change its ways — meaning more money for golfers.
“They’re scary (bleeps) to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”
After a public outcry, Mickelson released a statement saying his comments were “off the record” and “out of context” — which author/reporter Alan Shipnuck refuted — while apologizing for the inflammatory words.
“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words,” he said. “I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee called it “one of the worst apologies I’ve ever seen written” and compared Lefty unfavorably with Tiger Woods.
“I’d dare say 100% of the players out there would rather play with Tiger and they recognize Tiger for being authentic,” Chamblee said. “Phil’s always had a reputation amongst the players as trying to manipulate almost every scenario to benefit himself.”
That’s a description that perfectly fits Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback who apparently didn’t learn a lesson from last year’s offseason antics when he kept fans guessing about his future. He teased them again last week with an Instagram post expressing “gratitude” to “teammates … past and current,” adding he loved them and would “cherish the memories we’ve made.”
The next day Rodgers appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show,” an outlet that never challenges Rodgers’ views. Everyone tuned in as if it were a reality-show finale, waiting on the big reveal.
Instead, Rodgers told McAfee there would be no news and explained the cryptic post was simply the result of his 12-day Panchakarma cleanse — a holistic healing treatment that includes therapeutic vomiting, detoxification of the blood, yoga and meditation.
The cleanse put Rodgers in the mood for thanking everyone in sight, including former fiancee Shailene Woodley.
“It’s kind of a recentering,” he said. “Takes away mental stress. When I come out (I feel) just intense gratitude. That was just where I was at. Felt an immense amount of gratitude.”
Excuse us while we all induce some therapeutic vomiting of our own to cleanse ourselves of Rodgers’ incessant craving for media attention. We’d all be immensely grateful if he would just go away for a while and detox out of sight.
It also would be nice to be able to enjoy the rites of spring training — hearing real major-leaguers telling us about how they lost weight during the offseason and are committed to having a great season.
Instead we’re treated to the thoughts of minor-leaguers who won’t even make the 2022 roster and seeing grainy photos of Commissioner Rob Manfred emerging from hibernation like baseball’s Bigfoot, trying to heroically settle the owners’ lockout before Monday’s deadline that would postpone the start of the regular season.
Manfred earlier this month bragged that “in the history of baseball, the only person who has made a labor agreement without a dispute — and I did four of them — was me.” Yet this was the first time he has engaged with the union since the lockout began in December, leaving the negotiations to mere mortals.
If he’s such a master negotiator, why wasn’t Manfred involved in talks all along? If you didn’t know better, you’d think that the owners want games postponed to force the players union to cave in to their demands and that they sent in Manfred at the last minute just for show. Talks ended Saturday with no progress toward a deal, making a postponement of opening day likely.
Sports is supposed to be a diversion from real-world problems, a chance to relax and enjoy athletes competing without worrying about wars, inflation, crime, a pandemic or any other modern-day stressor.
Now we all might need a break from the constant stream of idiocy that’s causing stress rather than reducing it.
Anyone up for a maintenance year?
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the 1st steps to rebuilding the offensive line? Will Tarik Cohen be on the roster in Week 1? And who are some top cornerback targets to fill a clear area of need?
We’re less than a week from the NFL combine and less than three from the opening of free agency. What approach will new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus take in rebuilding the Chicago Bears roster? The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reads the tea leaves in this week’s Bears mailbag.
How are the Bears going to address the offensive line? Free agency or the draft? — @daniel11605
As much as general manager Ryan Poles talked about building a roster beginning with both lines, this is something to watch. We’ll need some clues to get a better idea of the direction the team will go first. To me, you have to start with evaluating the offensive linemen the team has under contract. Where do the Bears want to line up Teven Jenkins when they hit the field this spring? If the answer is left tackle, then maybe that position isn’t at the top of the to-do list when free agency opens next week. If the Bears believe Jenkins is best at right tackle or guard, do they believe Larry Borom has a shot at anchoring left tackle?
If the Bears don’t see a long-term left tackle option on the roster, that is a major hole to fill — and could lead thm to pursue Cam Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars) or Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints) in free agency, provided they reach the open market. Robinson played on the franchise tag last year, and the Jaguars will have to tag him again or re-sign him before free agency. The window for teams to use the franchise or transition tag opened Tuesday. The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft, so they could draft a left tackle and allow Robinson to depart. The Saints surely would like to retain Armstead, but they are buried in salary-cap issues.
I think most believe veteran Cody Whitehair is best at guard, so the Bears could keep him there. James Daniels is a pending free agent and should command a big payday on the open market. Sam Mustipher has 1½ years of starting experience, but the Bears likely will seek an upgrade or competition at center. Borom could project as a tackle or guard, but the Bears might want to add competition.
If the Bears really want to overhaul the offensive line, they probably would have to do so via free agency and the draft by using their second- or third-round pick. First, we need to hear from Poles and coach Matt Eberflus on how they feel about the players the team has under contract.
Can you foresee any solutions where the Bears can bolster their offensive line, wide receivers and some missing holes on defense without somehow moving a large salary? Just seems like too many holes and not enough cap space. — @eric_pedersen83
I agree that the Bears have a lot of issues to address on both sides of the ball, and it will require some difficult decisions. It will be fascinating to see how the new regime prioritizes some of these needs. The Bears have the cap space to make some big moves in free agency and can make a few moves to create additional operating room, but if Poles stays true to his word, he will be doing some bargain shopping. It’s about finding fits for the scheme and getting players with experience to fill roles. It will be a process for Poles to do a complete roster makeover, which will take some time. A roster is never “set,” but figure he probably needs two swings through free agency and two draft classes to really get things rolling.
Is it a foregone conclusion that Allen Robinson won’t return? — @bearssox4ever
Foregone conclusion? No. But I certainly expect Robinson to explore his options in free agency, and my hunch is that will lead him to sign elsewhere. For whatever reason, there just didn’t seem to be chemistry between him and quarterback Justin Fields last season. Robinson will be seeking a huge payday, and the Bears might choose to use their resources differently.
Any chance the Bears would franchise tag James Daniels? Not sure what the salary-cap ramifications would be, but I think he still has untapped potential. Is the feeling around the league about him that he is ascending or capped out? — @jeffdetra
I think people believe Daniels’ best football is ahead of him. He’s only 24, has a lot of experience and was pretty good last season. That being said, I would be very surprised if the Bears chose to use the franchise tag on him considering it comes with a price tag of $16.7 million. It’s possible the Bears will see if they can work out a new contract, but I would expect him to at least explore what’s out there on the open market. He could easily get a deal that tops $10 million annually.
Where has everyone on Matt Nagy’s staff landed? — @1959WhiteSox
Defensive quality control assistant Ronell Williams is the only member of Nagy’s staff to remain with the Bears under Eberflus. Coaches who have not landed work for 2022, to my knowledge, include Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, tight ends coach Clancy Barone, assistant special teams coach Brian Ginn, strength coach Jason Loscalzo, offensive quality control/quarterbacks coach Mike Snyder, assistant defensive line coach Shane Toub and offensive assistants Tom Herman and Henry Burris.
These coaches have been hired elsewhere:
- Juan Castillo: Washington Commanders tight ends coach
- Sean Desai: Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defense
- Chris Jackson: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach
- Bill McGovern: UCLA defensive coordinator
- Mike Pettine: Minnesota Vikings assistant head coach
- Michael Pitre: Atlanta Falcons running backs coach
- Donovan Raiola: Nebraska offensive line coach
- Chris Rumph: Minnesota Vikings defensive line
- Bill Shuey: Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebackers coach
- Chris Tabor: Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator
- Deshea Townsend: Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach
Who are the options for starting cornerbacks in free agency? — @twtamtrakandrew
J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots will be the most coveted cornerback if he reaches the open market. He’s a potential candidate for the franchise tag, although the Patriots have generally avoided using that. Other veterans available include Stephon Gilmore, Carlton Davis, Casey Hayward, Darious Williams, Steven Nelson, Kyle Fuller and Charvarius Ward. One thing I would keep in mind is that Eberflus did pretty well in Indianapolis with an aging veteran in Xavier Rhodes, whom the Colts were able to sign on the cheap. Rhodes was slower than he was originally in Minnesota, but the Colts identified a player who would fit their scheme and wouldn’t take up much cap space. It was a terrific signing.
So it’s possible the Bears would take a similar approach — and it might not be someone whom they would sign in the first wave of free agency, when teams inevitably overpay. Cornerback is a huge need, and the Bears need to infuse the position with at least two new options to raise the level of play.
There seems to be a view that an offensive player is the inevitable pick in the second round, but would you be shocked if the Bears took a defensive player with their first pick given the change of scheme and holes at CB, LB, safety and DT? — @davidpbmaddox
I’m not sure who has that view. It’s really hard to predict what a team is going to do in Round 1 this far out — although last year at this time, it was apparent that if the Bears didn’t make a move for a big-time veteran quarterback, they would move mountains to try to draft one. It’s even more difficult to predict what position a team will target in Round 2. What if Poles makes his most significant moves in free agency on offense? Would folks saying an offensive pick is inevitable pivot at that point? I’ve always said it’s best to see what happens through the first two weeks of free agency to get a better idea of the true roster needs a team has. We can talk at length about positions of need, but it’s impossible to say who the top-graded players will be when the Bears are on the clock. My best advice is to wait and see what shakes out with the roster. Which players will be signed? Which players will be released? What areas of need will look more settled by early April? Take a step back and see what clues the team leaves.
How does Tarik Cohen’s future with the Bears look right now? Should we expect him on the roster in Week 1? — @Bearssznn
A key date for Cohen is coming up shortly after the new league year starts March 16. He has a $3.9 million base salary for 2022, and $2.5 million of that becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the trigger date. Typically, these trigger dates are in the first few days of the league year. Right now, $2.5 million of his base salary is guaranteed for injury, and Cohen has missed the last 31 games (including postseason) since tearing the ACL in his right knee early in the 2020 season. Needless to say, it has been a long road back with at least one significant detour. Given the time he has missed and the money he’s owed — $4 million when including a workout bonus — I would not be surprised if the Bears decided to move on.
Of course, it’s impossible for me to say where he is physically right now, as the team has said next to nothing about his rehabilitation and how it differed from a more typical return from an ACL injury. That seems like a lot of money to pay a gadget player on offense and punt returner, but that’s just my opinion. The timing of the guarantee in the base salary and the change in front office and coaching staff certainly complicate things.
News
Krugman: Laundered money could be Putin’s Achilles’ Heel
The United States and its allies aren’t going to intervene with their own forces against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. I’ll leave it to others with relevant expertise to speculate about whether we’ll send more arms to the Ukrainian government or, if the Russian attack achieves quick success, help arm the Ukrainian resistance.
For the most part, however, the West’s response to Putin’s naked aggression will involve financial and economic sanctions. How effective can such sanctions be?
The answer is that they can be very effective, if the West shows the will — and is willing to take on its own corruption.
By conventional measures the Putin regime doesn’t look very vulnerable, at least in the short run.
True, Russia will eventually pay a heavy price. There won’t be any more pipeline deals; there will be hardly any foreign direct investment. After all, who will want to make long-term commitments to a country whose autocratic leadership has shown such reckless contempt for the rule of law? But these consequences of Putin’s aggression will take years to become visible.
And there seems to be only limited room for trade sanctions. For that, we can and should blame Europe, which does far more trade with Russia than the U.S. does.
The Europeans, unfortunately, have fecklessly allowed themselves to become highly dependent on imports of Russian natural gas. This means that if they were to attempt a full-scale cutoff of Russian exports they would impose soaring prices and shortages on themselves. Given sufficient provocation, they could still do it: Modern advanced economies can be incredibly resilient in times of need.
But even the invasion of Ukraine probably won’t be enough to persuade Europe to make those sorts of sacrifices. It’s telling, and not in a good way, that Italy wants luxury goods — a favorite purchase of the Russian elite — excluded from any sanctions package.
Financial sanctions, reducing Russia’s ability to raise and move money overseas, are more easily doable — indeed, on Thursday President Joe Biden announced plans to crack down on Russian banks. But the effects will be limited unless Russia is excluded from SWIFT, the Belgium-based system for payments between banks. And a SWIFT exclusion might in practice mean a stop to Russian gas supplies, which brings us back to the problem of Europe’s self-inflicted vulnerability.
Yet the world’s advanced democracies have another powerful financial weapon against the Putin regime, if they’re willing to use it: They can go after the vast overseas wealth of the oligarchs who surround Putin and help him stay in power.
Everyone has heard about giant oligarch-owned yachts, sports franchises and incredibly expensive homes in multiple countries; there’s so much highly visible Russian money in Britain that some people talk about “Londongrad.” Well, these aren’t just isolated stories.
Filip Novokment, Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman have pointed out that Russia has run huge trade surpluses every year since the early 1990s, which should have led to a large accumulation of overseas assets. Yet official statistics show Russia with only moderately more assets than liabilities abroad. How is that possible? The obvious explanation is that wealthy Russians have been skimming off large sums and parking them abroad.
The sums involved are mind-boggling. Novokment et al estimate that in 2015 the hidden foreign wealth of rich Russians amounted to around 85% of Russia’s GDP. To give you some perspective, this is as if a U.S. president’s cronies had managed to hide $20 trillion in overseas accounts. Another paper co-written by Zucman found that in Russia, “the vast majority of wealth at the top is held offshore.” As far as I can tell, the overseas exposure of Russia’s elite has no precedent in history — and it creates a huge vulnerability that the West can exploit.
But can democratic governments go after these assets? Yes. As I read it, the legal basis is already there, for example in the Countering America’s Enemies Through Sanctions Act, and so is the technical ability. Indeed, Britain froze the assets of three prominent Putin cronies earlier this week, and it could give many others the same treatment.
So we have the means to put enormous financial pressure on the Putin regime (as opposed to the Russian economy). But do we have the will? That’s the trillion-ruble question.
There are two uncomfortable facts here. First, a number of influential people, both in business and in politics, are deeply financially enmeshed with Russian kleptocrats. This is especially true in Britain. Second, it will be hard to go after laundered Russian money without making life harder for all money launderers, wherever they come from — and while Russian plutocrats may be the world champions in that sport, they’re hardly unique: Ultrawealthy people all over the world have money hidden in offshore accounts.
What this means is that taking effective action against Putin’s greatest vulnerability will require facing up to and overcoming the West’s own corruption.
Can the democratic world rise to this challenge? We’ll find out over the next few months.
Paul Krugman writes a column for the New York Times.
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: Clarence the Exuberant, allegedly (?) Clarence the Gymnastic, leaves one last (?) calling card at St. Isidore Farm!
Our livestock, ourselves
DebK of Rosemount reports: “College friend Debby of Dallas noted in a text this morning that I’m likely ‘the only 71-year-old who’s happy to have a baby on her birthday.’ Debby refers to events of Saturday, when I both launched another year and welcomed a new baby — occasions which give me a long-awaited opportunity to address skeptics in the BB community: those who still harbor doubts about the prowess of Clarence, St. Isidore Farm’s long-serving ram.
“I wrote last autumn of Clarence’s move to a sheep farm near New Prague, where he is reportedly dedicated to the continuation of his line. The weekend before his relocation, Clarence was observed making final, determined efforts to sire lambs for us. Doing so required Clarence to (ahem) do the deed through the fence that separates rams from ewes here at the farm.
“My description of this feat evidently strained credulity for some BB readers, though I provided testimony of witnesses: an experienced farm-sitter and her college-age daughter. [Bulletin Board interjects: Let the record show that while we have on the rarest occasion doubted DebK of Rosemount, we have never doubted Clarence the Exuberant!] In fairness, even to me it seemed unlikely that our elderly ram could overcome the logistical challenges required to fulfill his mission. Taxman and I both saw the entire episode mostly as a heartwarming illustration of Clarence’s trademark exuberance.
“Fast-forward about 144 days to my 71st birthday, which coincided with a day-long spiritual retreat hosted by our farm parish. We attended, happy to be spending the miserably cold, windy day inside. By midafternoon, Taxman (who likes to get his money’s worth) was uncharacteristically eager to make an exit, which we did — a full hour and one-half before the retreat’s scheduled conclusion.
“No more than half an hour later, just minutes after I’d poured myself a birthday tipple, Taxman returned from the sheep barn to announce that his nemesis, Margaret (the ewe he endlessly threatens to ‘ship to South St. Paul’), was about to give birth in the frigid, filthy loafing area.
“Lambs born in severe cold are subject to hypothermia. Recognizing that Margaret’s baby would be in real peril, we leapt into action. Taxman quickly converted the tack room into a maternity ward while I madly scrambled to relocate and sterilize our lambing equipment. By the time we returned to the loafing area, Margaret had delivered a fine ewe lamb, immediately dubbed ‘Little Debbie,’ who was already attempting to figure out where and how to get something to eat. She and I have more than a birthday in common, it seems.
“This kind of thing takes a lot out of shepherds our age, so while Taxman and I are delighted with our new arrival, we’re hoping that the rest of the wooly Class of 2022 will arrive according to plan — In April, having been fathered in the conventional way by the young ram intended as Clarence’s replacement.”
Our “mini-trees,” ourselves
GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “It’s February, which means it was time to break out my mini-tree and give it a test drive. This wrought-iron tree is only 3 feet tall. That makes it simpler to set up and decorate, but surprisingly just as difficult to photograph as the big one.
“But what should the theme be? I discarded the obvious choices, such as Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, Presidents’ Day and, of course, St. Polycarp Day (February 23). Instead, I decided to pay tribute to my brother Mark (no longer of Dayton’s Bluff), who is celebrating a milestone birthday this month.
“Mark is an artist, and one of his specialties is miniature paintings. I have eight of those, so onto the tree they went. That left the tree rather bare, so I also included ornaments that he and other family members have given me from their travels to faraway places. Then I added three ornaments that one of my cousins made, plus a variety of other handmade ornaments which may foreshadow trees to come.”
Life Imitates Art
Dog Park Division
Writes THE HASTINGS CRAZY QUILTER: “You’ve all watched the scene in a movie: Kept apart by circumstances beyond their control, they see each other across a room/street/field. Unable to help themselves, they rush joyously toward each other, to crash together . . . in a tangle of eight legs and two tails. Yes, art imitates life, at least life at the dog park where Urika, my Catahoula leopard dog, saw her buddy Gracie, the yellow Lab, after about a week apart. They really are best buddies and were so happy to see each other. Sometimes they run around the park in synchronization, just enjoying life and each other.
“That’s what keeps getting me up early in the morning, although I have to admit I stay in bed when it’s below zero. And Urika knows this; if she hears the wind howling, she just snuggles down more in the bed.”
Out of the mouths of babes
THE QUIET ONE IN NORTH BRANCH: “Subject: Not exactly what she had in mind.
“My 6-year-old granddaughter, Matilda the Super Farmgirl, was visiting. We were going over one of her school books, and there was a discussion about the three states of water. I asked her what the solid state of water is called, and she confidently shouted ‘Minnesota!’ Not the correct answer, yet not entirely incorrect.”
Life as we know it
THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES writes: “It was the worst of jobs that led me to the best of jobs 70 years ago, in March of 1952.
“I heard about a job opening at the telephone company, as a sales representative, that paid a whopping $40 per week. (My sister Nora had been working as a bookkeeper for five years, and she was earning only $20 a week.) I was told that the training would take six weeks, and we would receive full pay during that time. Wow! Too good to be true.
“The dress code required all girls to wear suits and high heels. All six girls arrived that first morning eager to start, only to be informed that the training was not in a classroom. We were told to sit beside one of the workers and just observe what she was doing. The only men in the room were the walking supervisors; their dress code evidently required suits, and whistles worn around their necks. Each one was in charge of a section of about a dozen girls, and they walked endlessly up and down the rows and blew their whistles at every infraction they observed.
“We were allowed one potty break in the morning and one in the afternoon. We knew it was our turn when our supervisor marched to the middle of our section and let loose with an ear-piercing two-note blast from his whistle. Each section had a designated time to march in orderly fashion to line up at the restroom door. Our time was strictly enforced — and mind you, this was no large facility. It was just an ordinary one-person-at-a-time bathroom, which means that if the girl at the front of the line took too long, sorry, you’re out of luck. Darn good thing at age 19 I had good bladder control.
“It became apparent that none of the workers I sat beside had anything to do with sales; they were all bill collectors: dunning, mean, intimidating bill collectors. This was not a good fit for me. I was a child of the Depression; I observed the look on my mother’s face when her sewing machine was repossessed. I wanted out of there, fast.
“Luck and opportunity were at my side. My friend told me her husband was being transferred out of town, and she was going to have to resign from her job as Continuity Director at the same radio station where my brother-in-law was an announcer. So I called in sick and went for an interview, and I got the job — the job that meant I woke up every morning and could hardly wait to go to work. Remember ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’? Not too far from the mark, but that’s another story.
“I do cringe a bit, though, when I remember the Station Manager’s huge smile after I answered his question about my qualifications. I had confidently answered: ‘I was Feature Editor of my school newspaper!’”
Then & Now
Or: Mundane to Profound (responsorial) (responsorial)
WSP ELSIE (“formerly EAST SIDE ELSIE”): “Like THE FARM BOY of St. Paul (Sunday BB, 2/20/2022), I have been in awe of my mother’s trust of me when I was a young teen. Friends and I would take the bus after school, from the East Side of St. Paul, to Lake and Nicollet or farther, to have a quick dinner and then see a band at Mister Lucky’s. We’d take the bus (including at least one transfer) back to downtown St. Paul about 11 p.m. or midnight, including a couple-of-blocks walk from the bus to home. Weekends would be even later, catching the last bus from downtown at 1 a.m. — occasionally missing it and having to hang out at White Castle until the first morning bus at 4 or 5 a.m.
“I agree, FARM BOY: I gave my mom little reason to distrust me, and that was rewarded with increased opportunities throughout my teen years.
“I think I was stricter with my son (who is now 50 and a good, respectful, responsible young man).”
RICKRICH of Circle Pines: “Subject: Simpler Times – if we only knew . . .
“I, too, have not written in a while. However, THE LINGUIDIOT’s tales of a youngest child (Sunday BB, 2/6/2022) definitely struck a chord.
“I’ve reached an age (and I hate to admit it) where I’ve become an occasional mall walker. This past Saturday, I decided to walk a few laps inside Har Mar Mall.
“Har Mar brings back some great memories: those carefree summer days of my youth when I’d leave the house sometime after breakfast and my mom wouldn’t see me until just before dinner — and she wouldn’t worry.
“My friends and I would hop on our bikes and ride all over Roseville, sometimes stopping to explore the shops in Har Mar. The mall has definitely changed over the past 60 years, but I can still place all of my favorites:
“Team Electronics (the ‘high-end’ stereo room and dream of owning a reel-to-reel tape recorder, and HUGE speakers), Har Mar Snack Bar, Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour, Snyder’s Drugstore (snack counter and a little kiosk to check your radio and TV vacuum tubes), S.S. Kresge (toy department), Drew Fabrics (only because it was situated between Snyder’s and Kresge’s), J.C. Penney, Fanny Farmer, Musicland, Field-Schlick, United Stores, Coast-to-Coast Hardware, Hove’s/National T, the Pet Store, and in my teen-age years, Cicero’s Pizza, the Kingsmen Hair Stylists, and Roseville State Bank (where I got my first car loan).
“And speaking of ‘Then & Now — Or: Mundane to Profound’: I still remember when Rosedale opened. Two of my favorites on the first floor were Woolworth’s and a little shop called ‘Now & Then.’ Luckily, I was too naïve to understand why Now & Then sold odd-looking pipes and incense (among other unmentionables), but I just went in to look at the black-light posters and dream of listening to music on some really HUGE speakers!”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Our Community of Strangers Division
RAFI’S AUNT BARBARA: “Subject: You’ve gone international.
“This is from a British cozy mystery I am reading (‘Wrongfully Infused,’ by H. Y. Hanna): ‘How weird! I thought. What a strange coincidence that that term should be in the crossword. I’d heard of the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon—when something new you’d never experienced or heard of before suddenly starts cropping up everywhere, straight after you’ve just encountered it.’”
Our times
Or: The Lowest Common Consumer
THE MIGHTY WICKARD of “Blaine — Where Surely You Know I Won’t Call You Shirley”: “Subject: I’m cleaning on a jet pain.
“While doing an online preflight check-in, I saw a panel called ‘Advice to Passengers.’ It sounds as if updated restrictions mean Delta passengers will no longer be able to bring fireworks, ammunition, car batteries or household cleaners on board. Note: Please plan accordingly for your car-battery, compressed-gas-cylinder and household-cleaner requirements in flight.
“Remember back in the good old days, when the flight attendants would go up and down the aisle with a cart selling a full selection of car batteries and then stop by later to pick up your empty compressed-gas cylinders? In First Class, they’d even just give one to everybody.
“‘Oh nice! 1985 Ford Bronco, please — and a Drano and an Easy-Off oven cleaner, too, if you don’t mind. Mine are almost empty.’”
Band Name of the Day: Clarence and His Skeptics
Column: With Aaron Rodgers and Phil Mickelson around, we could all use a break from the world of sports
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the 1st steps to rebuilding the offensive line? Will Tarik Cohen be on the roster in Week 1? And who are some top cornerback targets to fill a clear area of need?
Krugman: Laundered money could be Putin’s Achilles’ Heel
Sunday Bulletin Board: Clarence the Exuberant, allegedly (?) Clarence the Gymnastic, leaves one last (?) calling card at St. Isidore Farm!
Minnesota’s state record walleye is going home
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Less chilling, but just as thrilling, night skies in March
Letters: Borrowing to spend is just so … easy
Men’s hockey: Gophers wrap up Big Ten title, then blank Wisconsin again
Live updates: ICRC asked to repatriate bodies of soldiers
Class 2A girls state hockey: Andover beats Minnetonka in a 5-4 thriller to complete Huskies’ perfect season
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’