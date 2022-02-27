News
Grand opening event for ‘Romanian Spring Traditions Exhibit’ is March 6 at Landmark
Romanian culture and crafts come to Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul on March 6, when the Heritage Organization of Romanian Americans in Minnesota kicks off its Spring Traditions event with music, dance and art from 1 to 4 p.m.
The group will be celebrating its Romanian Spring Traditions Exhibit, located in the North Gallery of the Landmark Center. Among the events will be music by Duo Fara Nume and a violin and accordion performance.
Visitors can also try making Martisor, a spring tradition in Romania involving a lucky charm symbolizing love and rebirth. Other festivities include demonstrations of making polymer clay jewelry and performances of traditional Romanian folk dances. Some of the activities take place in Room 317 of the Landmark Center.
HORA is also hosting other art-related events on March 27, April 3 and April 10. For more information on the events, go to
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces
By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and JAMES LaPORTA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian defense forces put up fierce resistance Saturday, slowing the advance of the larger and better-armed Russian military closing in on Kyiv, the capital. European nations and the U.S. rushed assistance to the country, including more ammunition and weapons, and announced another round of powerful sanctions aimed at further isolating Russia from the global financial system.
Terrified men, women and children sought safety inside and underground, and the government maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets. More than 150,000 Ukrainians fled for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries, and the United Nations warned the number could grow to 4 million if fighting escalates.
“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised.
To aid Ukraine’s ability to hold out, the U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Saturday, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms. Germany said it would send missiles and anti-tank weapons to the besieged country and that it would close its airspace to Russian planes.
The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system, which moves money around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions worldwide. They also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on Russia’s central bank.
The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Moscow for the invasion.
It was unclear how much territory Russian forces have seized. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.”
A senior U.S. defense official said more than half of the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered the country and Moscow has had to commit more fuel supply and other support units inside Ukraine than originally anticipated. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. assessments, did not provide further details.
Even as Zelenskyy called on his countrymen to join the fight, it was impossible to know how effective Ukraine has been in slowing the Russian advance. A curfew in Kyiv set to last through Monday morning forced everyone inside, though the relative quiet of the capital was sporadically broken by gunfire.
Fighting on the city’s outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces. Small groups of Russian troops were reported inside Kyiv, but Britain and the U.S. said the bulk of Russian forces were 19 miles (30 kilometers) from the city’s center as of Saturday afternoon.
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.
Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others had been wounded during Europe’s largest land war since World War II. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties.
In Kyiv, a missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the southwestern outskirts near one of the city’s two passenger airports, leaving a jagged hole of ravaged apartments over several floors. A rescue worker said six civilians were injured.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said troops in Kyiv were fighting Russian “sabotage groups.” Ukraine says some 200 Russian soldiers have been captured and 3,500 have been killed.
Markarova said Ukraine was gathering evidence of shelling of residential areas, kindergartens and hospitals to submit to The Hague for consideration as possible war crimes.
Zelenskyy reiterated his openness to talks with Russia in a video message Saturday, saying he welcomed an offer from the leaders of Turkey and Azerbaijan to organize diplomatic efforts, which so far have faltered.
The Kremlin gave a terse confirmation of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev but gave no hint of restarting talks. A day earlier, Zelenskyy offered to negotiate a key Russian demand: abandoning ambitions of joining NATO.
Putin sent troops into Ukraine after he spent weeks denying that’s what he intended, all the while building up a force of almost 200,000 troops along the countries’ borders. He claims the West has failed to take seriously Russia’s security concerns about NATO, the Western military alliance that Ukraine aspires to join. But he has also expressed scorn about Ukraine’s right to exist as an independent state.
Putin hasn’t disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine, but Western officials believe he is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
The effort was already coming at great cost to Ukraine, and apparently to Russian forces as well.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said a Russian missile was shot down before dawn Saturday as it headed for the dam of the sprawling water reservoir that serves Kyiv, and Ukraine said a Russian military convoy was destroyed near the city early Saturday. Footage showed soldiers inspecting burned-out vehicles after Ukraine’s 101st brigade reported destroying a column of two light vehicles, two trucks and a tank. The claim could not be verified.
Highways into Kyiv from the east were dotted with checkpoints manned by uniformed Ukrainian troops and young men in civilian clothes carrying automatic rifles. Low-flying planes patrolled the skies, though it was unclear if they were Russian or Ukrainian.
In addition to Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine’s coastline, which stretches from near the Black Sea port of Odesa in the west to beyond the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.
“I don’t care anymore who wins and who doesn’t,” Ruzanna Zubenko said as her large family was forced from their home outside Mariupol after it was badly damaged by shelling on Friday. “The only important thing is for our children to be able to grow up smiling and not crying.”
If the Russian troops succeed, Ukraine would be cut off from access to all of its sea ports, which are vital for its economy. In Mariupol, Ukrainian soldiers guarded bridges and blocked people from the shoreline amid concerns the Russian navy could launch an assault from the sea.
Fighting also raged in two territories in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Authorities in the city of Donetsk said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling.
The U.S. government urged Zelenskyy early Saturday to evacuate Kyiv but he turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. Zelenskyy issued a defiant video recorded on a downtown Kyiv street early Saturday, saying he remained in the city.
“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” the Ukrainian president said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”
The conflict has driven thousands of Ukrainians from their homes in search of safety. U.N. officials said more than 150,000 Ukrainians had left the country for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring nations and estimated 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.
Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men between the ages of 18 and 60 were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.
“My son was not allowed to come. My heart is so sore, I’m shaking,” said Vilma Sugar, 68.
Hungary and Poland both opened their borders to Ukrainians. At Poland’s Medyka crossing, some said they had walked for 15 miles (35 kilometers) to reach the border.
“They didn’t have food, no tea, they were standing in the middle of a field, on the road, kids were freezing,” said Iryna Wiklenko as she waited on the Polish side for her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law to make it across.
Officials in Kyiv urged residents to seek shelter, to stay away from windows and to take precautions to avoid flying debris or bullets. Many spent Friday night in basements, underground parking garages and subway stations, and prepared to do the same on Saturday.
Shelves wore thin at some Kyiv grocery stores and pharmacies, and some worried how long stockpiles of food and medicine might last.
The U.S. and its allies have beefed up troops on NATO’s eastern flank but so far have ruled out deploying troops to fight Russia. Instead, the U.S., the European Union and other countries have slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of Russian businesses and individuals including Putin and his foreign minister.
Zelenskyy appealed for tougher sanctions.
Among the tough possibilities that remain to stanch the Kremlin’s access to hundreds of billions in cash: Sanctioning the Russian Central Bank and cutting Russia from the SWIFT international payment system.
A senior Russian official on Saturday shrugged off sanctions as a reflection of Western “political impotence.”
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Moscow could react to the sanctions by opting out of the last remaining nuclear arms pact, freezing Western assets and cutting diplomatic ties with nations in the West.
“There is no particular need in maintaining diplomatic relations,” Medvedev said. “We may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights.”
Isachenkov reported from Moscow. LaPorta reported from Boca Raton, Florida. Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Mstyslav Chernov and Nic Dumitrache in Mariupol, Ukraine; Jill Lawless in London; Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin; Raf Casert and Lorne Cook in Brussels; Vanessa Gera in Warsaw; Matt Sedensky in New York; Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and Robert Burns, Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Who should Vikings target in draft? It depends on position.
Let the speculation begin.
Now that the Vikings have officially moved forward with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager and Kevin O’Connell as head coach, both men can slowly start to put their fingerprints on the roster as a whole. The next couple of months will be critical as ownership already has made it clear that it expects the Vikings to be highly competitive next season.
Though the elephant in the room this offseason is still quarterback Kirk Cousins, or more specifically, his enormous $45 million cap hit, the Vikings have a chance to make a splash with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft.
Asked last week how the Vikings will approach the draft, Adofo-Mensah mentioned “a shared vision” with O’Connell, adding that they will work “side by side” to make the best decision for the franchise.
With the NFL scouting combine starting next week in Indianapolis, here are some positions the Vikings should look into ahead of next season, as well as some prospects that might be available when they are on the clock.
CORNERBACK
You can never have too many cornerbacks, right? That’s a mantra former head coach Mike Zimmer lived by during his tenure in the Twin Cities. Isn’t it ironic, then, that Zimmer left the cupboard pretty bare in the secondary? For the Vikings, there might not be a bigger need than cornerback this offseason. Patrick Peterson is set to hit the open market along with Mackensie Alexander, leaving Cam Dantzler and Kris Boyd as the only cornerbacks on the roster with tangible experience under their belt. Luckily for the Vikings, this prospect pool is deep at cornerbacks.
Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)
There’s a chance Stingley is long gone by the time the Vikings are on the clock. He was a star at LSU as a true freshman, flashing elite ball skills, and looking like a lock to be the first cornerback taken off the board whenever he was draft eligible. That said, the narrative surrounding Stingley changed a bit as he struggled to replicate his production as a sophomore and junior. He also battled through some injuries during his collegiate career that might make NFL teams wary of taking him too early in the draft.
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (Cincinnati)
You won’t find a cornerback more physically imposing than Gardner in the upcoming draft. He’s blessed with a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame and used it to his advantage during his career with the Bearcats. He developed into a legitimate shutdown cornerback over time, and according to Pro Football Focus, never allowed a touchdown in his collegiate career. He’s got good athleticism, too, and plays with the swagger needed to excel at the position.
Trent McDuffie (Washington)
Nevermind the 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame. What he lacks in size compared to some of his peers, McDuffie makes up for with his aggressiveness in coverage. His prowess in both man and zone coverage should allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level. He also excels against the run, using his speed and quickness to shed blocks, then has fearlessness to come up and make the tackle. While he might not be the top cornerback on the draft board, the Vikings would be thrilled to add McDuffie to the roster.
PASS RUSHER
It’s still unclear how the Vikings plan to move forward with star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. They have until March 20 to decide if they want to pick up his $18 million roster bonus. The status of outside linebacker Anthony Barr is also in question. He isn’t currently under contract, and thus, the Vikings could decide to move on from him. No matter what happens with Hunter and Barr this offseason, the Vikings could afford to add another pass rusher. There should be some good options when they are on the clock.
George Karlaftis (Purdue)
While most pass rushers use their speed and quickness to beat blockers at the point of attack, Karlaftis uses his brute strength to get into the backfield with regularity. His power is tangible, and he also has a relentless motor that is highly coveted at the next level. If there’s a knock on Karlaftis it’s that he will need to find other ways to beat blockers in the NFL. He’s not going to overpower everyone in his path like he did in college.
David Ojabo (Michigan)
When it comes to Michigan pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson is getting most of the attention. And for good reason. He’s among the favorites to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft. That said, Ojabo is certainly no slouch. His elite speed and quickness off the edge allows him to dance around blockers. He’s also very twitchy, and thus, can counter blocks with his ability to effortlessly change directions. He’s very raw and will need to develop at the next level. That said, Ojabo’s seemingly limitless potential is reason enough to spend some good draft capital on him.
Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)
Nobody at the Senior Bowl raised their draft stock more than Johnson. He improved his with his dominance in individual drills and is likely to get drafted in the first round because of it. He hails from Eden Prairie — #OneOfUs — and should steadily improve at the next level. The biggest question mark with Johnson is his ceiling as a pass rusher. Though his motor should allow him to make an impact, he needs to improve his ability to beat blockers at the point of attack.
QUARTERBACK
This hinges on what the Vikings decide to do with Cousins. If they keep him, there’s no chance they will waste the No. 12 pick on a project quarterback. If they move on from Cousins, though, things could get pretty interesting when the Vikings are on the clock.
Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)
While there isn’t a clear cut No. 1 quarterback in this draft, Pickett is a good option for teams in need of a signal caller. He has good size, a solid arm, and quality athleticism for the position, as well as a tangible competitive fire. His most glaring weakness is the timing of his throws. Though he’s pretty accurate, Pickett often bails from the pocket because he doesn’t make reads fast enough.
Malik Willis (Liberty)
If the Vikings want to go in a completely different direction at quarterback, Willis is their guy. He is pretty much everything Cousins is not. Though the timing of his throws can leave something to be desired, Willis has very good arm talent and elite athleticism. He can fit throws into tight windows if given enough time in the pocket, and if he breaks contain, he’s a human highlight reel in the open field. The biggest issue with Willis is that he played against lower level competition in college. Will his skill set translate to the NFL right away?
Matt Corral (Ole Miss)
After playing in an offense predicated on run-pass options in college, some question whether Corral is a guy that can win from the pocket in the NFL. He has a pretty strong arm and flashed some impressive athleticism throughout his collegiate career. That said, Corral getting taken with the No. 12 pick might be viewed as a reach.
Seniors on Gophers men’s basketball team credited with laying foundation
Seniors on the Gophers men’s basketball team have meant much more to the foundation of what first-year head coach Ben Johnson is working to build than their four wins in 17 Big Ten games so far this season.
Johnson brought in six scholarship players through the NCAA transfer portal, and four of those have become major contributors on the court, while center Eric Curry stuck around to play a sixth season.
“When you are building it, you always wonder through good and bad, is it going to play out the way you want it to or need it to for the growth of your program?” Johnson asked Friday. “I think these guys have done just an unbelievable job of being an example of what we want to be about.
“They really set the tone; they set the bar,” he continued. “They’ve been great, not only with me and our staff, but everybody — academics, people in the community. I think it’s really laid the ground work of what we are doing and what we are trying to do.”
The Gophers will send off Curry, Payton Willis Luke Loewe, E.J. Stephens, Sean Sutherlin, Charlie Daniels, Danny Ogele and walk-on Joey Kern during their final home game against Indiana at 5 p.m. Sunday at Williams Arena.
While they have a .500 winning percentage in all games and .235 mark in conference games this season, Johnson said they batted 1.000 on each addition.
“Does his personality fit? Is he a winner? Does he want to be here” Is he going to be driven? All that. Do they know what they are signing up for?” Johnson said, laying out criteria for new additions. “We got extremely lucky with every guy. We’ve had zero issues. They way they’ve been able to bond with each other from Day 1 and their ability to be coached. They have allowed us to coach them every single day. I know from doing this a long time, that is not always the case. It’s been a really really enjoyable group for sure.”
Willis played at Vanderbilt for two years, at Minnesota in 2019-20, College of Charleston last year before a return to the U this winter. He called his pride in wearing maroon and gold “unbelievable.”
“It’s not only being a teammate or a player,” Willis said Friday. “(It’s) the fan support, the camaraderie and love that we get around the Twin Cities is amazing. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else and finish it out anywhere else.”
Sunday’s game between Minnesota (13-13, 4-13) and Indiana (17-10, 8-9) doubles as Fan Appreciation Day. And for Willis, that gratitude extends to being able to close it out with Curry.
“It’s just amazing that it’s come to this point,” Willis said. “Not only to be able to go out there with him — he’s obviously my best friend — but all these guys that have come back. I’m grateful to all of them. Can’t really put it into words. I know its going to feel surreal being out there on Sunday.”
Johnson admitted he didn’t expect a heavy playing load this season from Curry, who had three seasons curtailed or derailed by injuries.
“I’ll be honest, I was thinking, ‘man, if he could give us 18 minutes a game, I thought that was going to be like heaven,’ ” Johnson said. Curry has instead played 27 minutes per game across 23 games, missing only three due to an ankle sprain. He is averaging a career high 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.
On top of the affect on the program, Johnson said there is a personal appreciation for what the seniors have done for him.
“Belief and trust in me, for one,” Johnson said. “They kind of came here on a leap of faith without me having a body of work. Trusted my vision and thoughts and what I told them: how we are going to play, how it’s going to be run, the culture we are going to have here. I think total belief — that’s pretty cool. They obviously didn’t have to do it.”
Then there’s the adage of how you never forget your first.
“Obviously they want to win as much as we can win this year, and they want to see where we can take this year,” Johnson said. “But each and every one of those guys has a lot of pride in the year they’ve spend here and what this is all about. … They are always going to be remembered.”
