Krugman: Laundered money could be Putin’s Achilles’ Heel

Our livestock, ourselves

DebK of Rosemount reports: “College friend Debby of Dallas noted in a text this morning that I’m likely ‘the only 71-year-old who’s happy to have a baby on her birthday.’ Debby refers to events of Saturday, when I both launched another year and welcomed a new baby — occasions which give me a long-awaited opportunity to address skeptics in the BB community: those who still harbor doubts about the prowess of Clarence, St. Isidore Farm’s long-serving ram.

“I wrote last autumn of Clarence’s move to a sheep farm near New Prague, where he is reportedly dedicated to the continuation of his line. The weekend before his relocation, Clarence was observed making final, determined efforts to sire lambs for us. Doing so required Clarence to (ahem) do the deed through the fence that separates rams from ewes here at the farm.

“My description of this feat evidently strained credulity for some BB readers, though I provided testimony of witnesses: an experienced farm-sitter and her college-age daughter. [Bulletin Board interjects: Let the record show that while we have on the rarest occasion doubted DebK of Rosemount, we have never doubted Clarence the Exuberant!] In fairness, even to me it seemed unlikely that our elderly ram could overcome the logistical challenges required to fulfill his mission. Taxman and I both saw the entire episode mostly as a heartwarming illustration of Clarence’s trademark exuberance.

“Fast-forward about 144 days to my 71st birthday, which coincided with a day-long spiritual retreat hosted by our farm parish. We attended, happy to be spending the miserably cold, windy day inside. By midafternoon, Taxman (who likes to get his money’s worth) was uncharacteristically eager to make an exit, which we did — a full hour and one-half before the retreat’s scheduled conclusion.

“No more than half an hour later, just minutes after I’d poured myself a birthday tipple, Taxman returned from the sheep barn to announce that his nemesis, Margaret (the ewe he endlessly threatens to ‘ship to South St. Paul’), was about to give birth in the frigid, filthy loafing area.

“Lambs born in severe cold are subject to hypothermia. Recognizing that Margaret’s baby would be in real peril, we leapt into action. Taxman quickly converted the tack room into a maternity ward while I madly scrambled to relocate and sterilize our lambing equipment. By the time we returned to the loafing area, Margaret had delivered a fine ewe lamb, immediately dubbed ‘Little Debbie,’ who was already attempting to figure out where and how to get something to eat. She and I have more than a birthday in common, it seems.

“This kind of thing takes a lot out of shepherds our age, so while Taxman and I are delighted with our new arrival, we’re hoping that the rest of the wooly Class of 2022 will arrive according to plan — In April, having been fathered in the conventional way by the young ram intended as Clarence’s replacement.”

Our “mini-trees,” ourselves

GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “It’s February, which means it was time to break out my mini-tree and give it a test drive. This wrought-iron tree is only 3 feet tall. That makes it simpler to set up and decorate, but surprisingly just as difficult to photograph as the big one.

“But what should the theme be? I discarded the obvious choices, such as Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, Presidents’ Day and, of course, St. Polycarp Day (February 23). Instead, I decided to pay tribute to my brother Mark (no longer of Dayton’s Bluff), who is celebrating a milestone birthday this month.

“Mark is an artist, and one of his specialties is miniature paintings. I have eight of those, so onto the tree they went. That left the tree rather bare, so I also included ornaments that he and other family members have given me from their travels to faraway places. Then I added three ornaments that one of my cousins made, plus a variety of other handmade ornaments which may foreshadow trees to come.”

Life Imitates Art

Dog Park Division

Writes THE HASTINGS CRAZY QUILTER: “You’ve all watched the scene in a movie: Kept apart by circumstances beyond their control, they see each other across a room/street/field. Unable to help themselves, they rush joyously toward each other, to crash together . . . in a tangle of eight legs and two tails. Yes, art imitates life, at least life at the dog park where Urika, my Catahoula leopard dog, saw her buddy Gracie, the yellow Lab, after about a week apart. They really are best buddies and were so happy to see each other. Sometimes they run around the park in synchronization, just enjoying life and each other.

“That’s what keeps getting me up early in the morning, although I have to admit I stay in bed when it’s below zero. And Urika knows this; if she hears the wind howling, she just snuggles down more in the bed.”

Out of the mouths of babes

THE QUIET ONE IN NORTH BRANCH: “Subject: Not exactly what she had in mind.

“My 6-year-old granddaughter, Matilda the Super Farmgirl, was visiting. We were going over one of her school books, and there was a discussion about the three states of water. I asked her what the solid state of water is called, and she confidently shouted ‘Minnesota!’ Not the correct answer, yet not entirely incorrect.”

Life as we know it

THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES writes: “It was the worst of jobs that led me to the best of jobs 70 years ago, in March of 1952.

“I heard about a job opening at the telephone company, as a sales representative, that paid a whopping $40 per week. (My sister Nora had been working as a bookkeeper for five years, and she was earning only $20 a week.) I was told that the training would take six weeks, and we would receive full pay during that time. Wow! Too good to be true.

“The dress code required all girls to wear suits and high heels. All six girls arrived that first morning eager to start, only to be informed that the training was not in a classroom. We were told to sit beside one of the workers and just observe what she was doing. The only men in the room were the walking supervisors; their dress code evidently required suits, and whistles worn around their necks. Each one was in charge of a section of about a dozen girls, and they walked endlessly up and down the rows and blew their whistles at every infraction they observed.

“We were allowed one potty break in the morning and one in the afternoon. We knew it was our turn when our supervisor marched to the middle of our section and let loose with an ear-piercing two-note blast from his whistle. Each section had a designated time to march in orderly fashion to line up at the restroom door. Our time was strictly enforced — and mind you, this was no large facility. It was just an ordinary one-person-at-a-time bathroom, which means that if the girl at the front of the line took too long, sorry, you’re out of luck. Darn good thing at age 19 I had good bladder control.

“It became apparent that none of the workers I sat beside had anything to do with sales; they were all bill collectors: dunning, mean, intimidating bill collectors. This was not a good fit for me. I was a child of the Depression; I observed the look on my mother’s face when her sewing machine was repossessed. I wanted out of there, fast.

“Luck and opportunity were at my side. My friend told me her husband was being transferred out of town, and she was going to have to resign from her job as Continuity Director at the same radio station where my brother-in-law was an announcer. So I called in sick and went for an interview, and I got the job — the job that meant I woke up every morning and could hardly wait to go to work. Remember ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’? Not too far from the mark, but that’s another story.

“I do cringe a bit, though, when I remember the Station Manager’s huge smile after I answered his question about my qualifications. I had confidently answered: ‘I was Feature Editor of my school newspaper!’”

Then & Now

Or: Mundane to Profound (responsorial) (responsorial)

WSP ELSIE (“formerly EAST SIDE ELSIE”): “Like THE FARM BOY of St. Paul (Sunday BB, 2/20/2022), I have been in awe of my mother’s trust of me when I was a young teen. Friends and I would take the bus after school, from the East Side of St. Paul, to Lake and Nicollet or farther, to have a quick dinner and then see a band at Mister Lucky’s. We’d take the bus (including at least one transfer) back to downtown St. Paul about 11 p.m. or midnight, including a couple-of-blocks walk from the bus to home. Weekends would be even later, catching the last bus from downtown at 1 a.m. — occasionally missing it and having to hang out at White Castle until the first morning bus at 4 or 5 a.m.

“I agree, FARM BOY: I gave my mom little reason to distrust me, and that was rewarded with increased opportunities throughout my teen years.

“I think I was stricter with my son (who is now 50 and a good, respectful, responsible young man).”

RICKRICH of Circle Pines: “Subject: Simpler Times – if we only knew . . .

“I, too, have not written in a while. However, THE LINGUIDIOT’s tales of a youngest child (Sunday BB, 2/6/2022) definitely struck a chord.

“I’ve reached an age (and I hate to admit it) where I’ve become an occasional mall walker. This past Saturday, I decided to walk a few laps inside Har Mar Mall.

“Har Mar brings back some great memories: those carefree summer days of my youth when I’d leave the house sometime after breakfast and my mom wouldn’t see me until just before dinner — and she wouldn’t worry.

“My friends and I would hop on our bikes and ride all over Roseville, sometimes stopping to explore the shops in Har Mar. The mall has definitely changed over the past 60 years, but I can still place all of my favorites:

“Team Electronics (the ‘high-end’ stereo room and dream of owning a reel-to-reel tape recorder, and HUGE speakers), Har Mar Snack Bar, Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour, Snyder’s Drugstore (snack counter and a little kiosk to check your radio and TV vacuum tubes), S.S. Kresge (toy department), Drew Fabrics (only because it was situated between Snyder’s and Kresge’s), J.C. Penney, Fanny Farmer, Musicland, Field-Schlick, United Stores, Coast-to-Coast Hardware, Hove’s/National T, the Pet Store, and in my teen-age years, Cicero’s Pizza, the Kingsmen Hair Stylists, and Roseville State Bank (where I got my first car loan).

“And speaking of ‘Then & Now — Or: Mundane to Profound’: I still remember when Rosedale opened. Two of my favorites on the first floor were Woolworth’s and a little shop called ‘Now & Then.’ Luckily, I was too naïve to understand why Now & Then sold odd-looking pipes and incense (among other unmentionables), but I just went in to look at the black-light posters and dream of listening to music on some really HUGE speakers!”

The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon

Our Community of Strangers Division

RAFI’S AUNT BARBARA: “Subject: You’ve gone international.

“This is from a British cozy mystery I am reading (‘Wrongfully Infused,’ by H. Y. Hanna): ‘How weird! I thought. What a strange coincidence that that term should be in the crossword. I’d heard of the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon—when something new you’d never experienced or heard of before suddenly starts cropping up everywhere, straight after you’ve just encountered it.’”

Our times

Or: The Lowest Common Consumer

THE MIGHTY WICKARD of “Blaine — Where Surely You Know I Won’t Call You Shirley”: “Subject: I’m cleaning on a jet pain.

“While doing an online preflight check-in, I saw a panel called ‘Advice to Passengers.’ It sounds as if updated restrictions mean Delta passengers will no longer be able to bring fireworks, ammunition, car batteries or household cleaners on board. Note: Please plan accordingly for your car-battery, compressed-gas-cylinder and household-cleaner requirements in flight.

“Remember back in the good old days, when the flight attendants would go up and down the aisle with a cart selling a full selection of car batteries and then stop by later to pick up your empty compressed-gas cylinders? In First Class, they’d even just give one to everybody.

“‘Oh nice! 1985 Ford Bronco, please — and a Drano and an Easy-Off oven cleaner, too, if you don’t mind. Mine are almost empty.’”

Band Name of the Day: Clarence and His Skeptics