News
Krugman: Laundered money could be Putin’s Achilles’ Heel
The United States and its allies aren’t going to intervene with their own forces against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. I’ll leave it to others with relevant expertise to speculate about whether we’ll send more arms to the Ukrainian government or, if the Russian attack achieves quick success, help arm the Ukrainian resistance.
For the most part, however, the West’s response to Putin’s naked aggression will involve financial and economic sanctions. How effective can such sanctions be?
The answer is that they can be very effective, if the West shows the will — and is willing to take on its own corruption.
By conventional measures the Putin regime doesn’t look very vulnerable, at least in the short run.
True, Russia will eventually pay a heavy price. There won’t be any more pipeline deals; there will be hardly any foreign direct investment. After all, who will want to make long-term commitments to a country whose autocratic leadership has shown such reckless contempt for the rule of law? But these consequences of Putin’s aggression will take years to become visible.
And there seems to be only limited room for trade sanctions. For that, we can and should blame Europe, which does far more trade with Russia than the U.S. does.
The Europeans, unfortunately, have fecklessly allowed themselves to become highly dependent on imports of Russian natural gas. This means that if they were to attempt a full-scale cutoff of Russian exports they would impose soaring prices and shortages on themselves. Given sufficient provocation, they could still do it: Modern advanced economies can be incredibly resilient in times of need.
But even the invasion of Ukraine probably won’t be enough to persuade Europe to make those sorts of sacrifices. It’s telling, and not in a good way, that Italy wants luxury goods — a favorite purchase of the Russian elite — excluded from any sanctions package.
Financial sanctions, reducing Russia’s ability to raise and move money overseas, are more easily doable — indeed, on Thursday President Joe Biden announced plans to crack down on Russian banks. But the effects will be limited unless Russia is excluded from SWIFT, the Belgium-based system for payments between banks. And a SWIFT exclusion might in practice mean a stop to Russian gas supplies, which brings us back to the problem of Europe’s self-inflicted vulnerability.
Yet the world’s advanced democracies have another powerful financial weapon against the Putin regime, if they’re willing to use it: They can go after the vast overseas wealth of the oligarchs who surround Putin and help him stay in power.
Everyone has heard about giant oligarch-owned yachts, sports franchises and incredibly expensive homes in multiple countries; there’s so much highly visible Russian money in Britain that some people talk about “Londongrad.” Well, these aren’t just isolated stories.
Filip Novokment, Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman have pointed out that Russia has run huge trade surpluses every year since the early 1990s, which should have led to a large accumulation of overseas assets. Yet official statistics show Russia with only moderately more assets than liabilities abroad. How is that possible? The obvious explanation is that wealthy Russians have been skimming off large sums and parking them abroad.
The sums involved are mind-boggling. Novokment et al estimate that in 2015 the hidden foreign wealth of rich Russians amounted to around 85% of Russia’s GDP. To give you some perspective, this is as if a U.S. president’s cronies had managed to hide $20 trillion in overseas accounts. Another paper co-written by Zucman found that in Russia, “the vast majority of wealth at the top is held offshore.” As far as I can tell, the overseas exposure of Russia’s elite has no precedent in history — and it creates a huge vulnerability that the West can exploit.
But can democratic governments go after these assets? Yes. As I read it, the legal basis is already there, for example in the Countering America’s Enemies Through Sanctions Act, and so is the technical ability. Indeed, Britain froze the assets of three prominent Putin cronies earlier this week, and it could give many others the same treatment.
So we have the means to put enormous financial pressure on the Putin regime (as opposed to the Russian economy). But do we have the will? That’s the trillion-ruble question.
There are two uncomfortable facts here. First, a number of influential people, both in business and in politics, are deeply financially enmeshed with Russian kleptocrats. This is especially true in Britain. Second, it will be hard to go after laundered Russian money without making life harder for all money launderers, wherever they come from — and while Russian plutocrats may be the world champions in that sport, they’re hardly unique: Ultrawealthy people all over the world have money hidden in offshore accounts.
What this means is that taking effective action against Putin’s greatest vulnerability will require facing up to and overcoming the West’s own corruption.
Can the democratic world rise to this challenge? We’ll find out over the next few months.
Paul Krugman writes a column for the New York Times.
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: Clarence the Exuberant, allegedly (?) Clarence the Gymnastic, leaves one last (?) calling card at St. Isidore Farm!
Our livestock, ourselves
DebK of Rosemount reports: “College friend Debby of Dallas noted in a text this morning that I’m likely ‘the only 71-year-old who’s happy to have a baby on her birthday.’ Debby refers to events of Saturday, when I both launched another year and welcomed a new baby — occasions which give me a long-awaited opportunity to address skeptics in the BB community: those who still harbor doubts about the prowess of Clarence, St. Isidore Farm’s long-serving ram.
“I wrote last autumn of Clarence’s move to a sheep farm near New Prague, where he is reportedly dedicated to the continuation of his line. The weekend before his relocation, Clarence was observed making final, determined efforts to sire lambs for us. Doing so required Clarence to (ahem) do the deed through the fence that separates rams from ewes here at the farm.
“My description of this feat evidently strained credulity for some BB readers, though I provided testimony of witnesses: an experienced farm-sitter and her college-age daughter. [Bulletin Board interjects: Let the record show that while we have on the rarest occasion doubted DebK of Rosemount, we have never doubted Clarence the Exuberant!] In fairness, even to me it seemed unlikely that our elderly ram could overcome the logistical challenges required to fulfill his mission. Taxman and I both saw the entire episode mostly as a heartwarming illustration of Clarence’s trademark exuberance.
“Fast-forward about 144 days to my 71st birthday, which coincided with a day-long spiritual retreat hosted by our farm parish. We attended, happy to be spending the miserably cold, windy day inside. By midafternoon, Taxman (who likes to get his money’s worth) was uncharacteristically eager to make an exit, which we did — a full hour and one-half before the retreat’s scheduled conclusion.
“No more than half an hour later, just minutes after I’d poured myself a birthday tipple, Taxman returned from the sheep barn to announce that his nemesis, Margaret (the ewe he endlessly threatens to ‘ship to South St. Paul’), was about to give birth in the frigid, filthy loafing area.
“Lambs born in severe cold are subject to hypothermia. Recognizing that Margaret’s baby would be in real peril, we leapt into action. Taxman quickly converted the tack room into a maternity ward while I madly scrambled to relocate and sterilize our lambing equipment. By the time we returned to the loafing area, Margaret had delivered a fine ewe lamb, immediately dubbed ‘Little Debbie,’ who was already attempting to figure out where and how to get something to eat. She and I have more than a birthday in common, it seems.
“This kind of thing takes a lot out of shepherds our age, so while Taxman and I are delighted with our new arrival, we’re hoping that the rest of the wooly Class of 2022 will arrive according to plan — In April, having been fathered in the conventional way by the young ram intended as Clarence’s replacement.”
Our “mini-trees,” ourselves
GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “It’s February, which means it was time to break out my mini-tree and give it a test drive. This wrought-iron tree is only 3 feet tall. That makes it simpler to set up and decorate, but surprisingly just as difficult to photograph as the big one.
“But what should the theme be? I discarded the obvious choices, such as Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, Presidents’ Day and, of course, St. Polycarp Day (February 23). Instead, I decided to pay tribute to my brother Mark (no longer of Dayton’s Bluff), who is celebrating a milestone birthday this month.
“Mark is an artist, and one of his specialties is miniature paintings. I have eight of those, so onto the tree they went. That left the tree rather bare, so I also included ornaments that he and other family members have given me from their travels to faraway places. Then I added three ornaments that one of my cousins made, plus a variety of other handmade ornaments which may foreshadow trees to come.”
Life Imitates Art
Dog Park Division
Writes THE HASTINGS CRAZY QUILTER: “You’ve all watched the scene in a movie: Kept apart by circumstances beyond their control, they see each other across a room/street/field. Unable to help themselves, they rush joyously toward each other, to crash together . . . in a tangle of eight legs and two tails. Yes, art imitates life, at least life at the dog park where Urika, my Catahoula leopard dog, saw her buddy Gracie, the yellow Lab, after about a week apart. They really are best buddies and were so happy to see each other. Sometimes they run around the park in synchronization, just enjoying life and each other.
“That’s what keeps getting me up early in the morning, although I have to admit I stay in bed when it’s below zero. And Urika knows this; if she hears the wind howling, she just snuggles down more in the bed.”
Out of the mouths of babes
THE QUIET ONE IN NORTH BRANCH: “Subject: Not exactly what she had in mind.
“My 6-year-old granddaughter, Matilda the Super Farmgirl, was visiting. We were going over one of her school books, and there was a discussion about the three states of water. I asked her what the solid state of water is called, and she confidently shouted ‘Minnesota!’ Not the correct answer, yet not entirely incorrect.”
Life as we know it
THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES writes: “It was the worst of jobs that led me to the best of jobs 70 years ago, in March of 1952.
“I heard about a job opening at the telephone company, as a sales representative, that paid a whopping $40 per week. (My sister Nora had been working as a bookkeeper for five years, and she was earning only $20 a week.) I was told that the training would take six weeks, and we would receive full pay during that time. Wow! Too good to be true.
“The dress code required all girls to wear suits and high heels. All six girls arrived that first morning eager to start, only to be informed that the training was not in a classroom. We were told to sit beside one of the workers and just observe what she was doing. The only men in the room were the walking supervisors; their dress code evidently required suits, and whistles worn around their necks. Each one was in charge of a section of about a dozen girls, and they walked endlessly up and down the rows and blew their whistles at every infraction they observed.
“We were allowed one potty break in the morning and one in the afternoon. We knew it was our turn when our supervisor marched to the middle of our section and let loose with an ear-piercing two-note blast from his whistle. Each section had a designated time to march in orderly fashion to line up at the restroom door. Our time was strictly enforced — and mind you, this was no large facility. It was just an ordinary one-person-at-a-time bathroom, which means that if the girl at the front of the line took too long, sorry, you’re out of luck. Darn good thing at age 19 I had good bladder control.
“It became apparent that none of the workers I sat beside had anything to do with sales; they were all bill collectors: dunning, mean, intimidating bill collectors. This was not a good fit for me. I was a child of the Depression; I observed the look on my mother’s face when her sewing machine was repossessed. I wanted out of there, fast.
“Luck and opportunity were at my side. My friend told me her husband was being transferred out of town, and she was going to have to resign from her job as Continuity Director at the same radio station where my brother-in-law was an announcer. So I called in sick and went for an interview, and I got the job — the job that meant I woke up every morning and could hardly wait to go to work. Remember ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’? Not too far from the mark, but that’s another story.
“I do cringe a bit, though, when I remember the Station Manager’s huge smile after I answered his question about my qualifications. I had confidently answered: ‘I was Feature Editor of my school newspaper!’”
Then & Now
Or: Mundane to Profound (responsorial) (responsorial)
WSP ELSIE (“formerly EAST SIDE ELSIE”): “Like THE FARM BOY of St. Paul (Sunday BB, 2/20/2022), I have been in awe of my mother’s trust of me when I was a young teen. Friends and I would take the bus after school, from the East Side of St. Paul, to Lake and Nicollet or farther, to have a quick dinner and then see a band at Mister Lucky’s. We’d take the bus (including at least one transfer) back to downtown St. Paul about 11 p.m. or midnight, including a couple-of-blocks walk from the bus to home. Weekends would be even later, catching the last bus from downtown at 1 a.m. — occasionally missing it and having to hang out at White Castle until the first morning bus at 4 or 5 a.m.
“I agree, FARM BOY: I gave my mom little reason to distrust me, and that was rewarded with increased opportunities throughout my teen years.
“I think I was stricter with my son (who is now 50 and a good, respectful, responsible young man).”
RICKRICH of Circle Pines: “Subject: Simpler Times – if we only knew . . .
“I, too, have not written in a while. However, THE LINGUIDIOT’s tales of a youngest child (Sunday BB, 2/6/2022) definitely struck a chord.
“I’ve reached an age (and I hate to admit it) where I’ve become an occasional mall walker. This past Saturday, I decided to walk a few laps inside Har Mar Mall.
“Har Mar brings back some great memories: those carefree summer days of my youth when I’d leave the house sometime after breakfast and my mom wouldn’t see me until just before dinner — and she wouldn’t worry.
“My friends and I would hop on our bikes and ride all over Roseville, sometimes stopping to explore the shops in Har Mar. The mall has definitely changed over the past 60 years, but I can still place all of my favorites:
“Team Electronics (the ‘high-end’ stereo room and dream of owning a reel-to-reel tape recorder, and HUGE speakers), Har Mar Snack Bar, Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour, Snyder’s Drugstore (snack counter and a little kiosk to check your radio and TV vacuum tubes), S.S. Kresge (toy department), Drew Fabrics (only because it was situated between Snyder’s and Kresge’s), J.C. Penney, Fanny Farmer, Musicland, Field-Schlick, United Stores, Coast-to-Coast Hardware, Hove’s/National T, the Pet Store, and in my teen-age years, Cicero’s Pizza, the Kingsmen Hair Stylists, and Roseville State Bank (where I got my first car loan).
“And speaking of ‘Then & Now — Or: Mundane to Profound’: I still remember when Rosedale opened. Two of my favorites on the first floor were Woolworth’s and a little shop called ‘Now & Then.’ Luckily, I was too naïve to understand why Now & Then sold odd-looking pipes and incense (among other unmentionables), but I just went in to look at the black-light posters and dream of listening to music on some really HUGE speakers!”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Our Community of Strangers Division
RAFI’S AUNT BARBARA: “Subject: You’ve gone international.
“This is from a British cozy mystery I am reading (‘Wrongfully Infused,’ by H. Y. Hanna): ‘How weird! I thought. What a strange coincidence that that term should be in the crossword. I’d heard of the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon—when something new you’d never experienced or heard of before suddenly starts cropping up everywhere, straight after you’ve just encountered it.’”
Our times
Or: The Lowest Common Consumer
THE MIGHTY WICKARD of “Blaine — Where Surely You Know I Won’t Call You Shirley”: “Subject: I’m cleaning on a jet pain.
“While doing an online preflight check-in, I saw a panel called ‘Advice to Passengers.’ It sounds as if updated restrictions mean Delta passengers will no longer be able to bring fireworks, ammunition, car batteries or household cleaners on board. Note: Please plan accordingly for your car-battery, compressed-gas-cylinder and household-cleaner requirements in flight.
“Remember back in the good old days, when the flight attendants would go up and down the aisle with a cart selling a full selection of car batteries and then stop by later to pick up your empty compressed-gas cylinders? In First Class, they’d even just give one to everybody.
“‘Oh nice! 1985 Ford Bronco, please — and a Drano and an Easy-Off oven cleaner, too, if you don’t mind. Mine are almost empty.’”
Band Name of the Day: Clarence and His Skeptics
News
Minnesota’s state record walleye is going home
Minnesota’s most famous walleye, the largest one ever confirmed caught on hook and line, is headed back to Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail where it spent its natural life.
The late Hermantown, Minn., resident LeRoy Chiovitte’s stuffed 17½-pound walleye, which has stood as the state record since he caught it on May 13, 1979, will be permanently displayed at the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center, operated by the Gunflint Trail Historical Society.
Joanne Chiovitte and her children made their decision to donate the mounted fish that’s enclosed in a glass case, with family members agreeing it’s too important a piece of Minnesota history to keep in any one living room.
“We’ve had 40 years to look at it. Now, everyone can see it,” said Mike Chiovitte, LeRoy and Joanne’s son.
Bonnie Schudy, Chik-Wauk Museum director, picked up the fish earlier last week and, after a stop at Bowe Taxidermy in Duluth to be cleaned, the mount will be displayed in the museum’s antique boat and motor display building. A ceremony is planned for Memorial Day weekend in May when the museum opens for the summer season.
“It’s coming home to stay,” Schudy said.
Schudy was deluged with Chiovitte walleye memorabilia, and stories, when she stopped at Joanne’s apartment to pick up the fish, including the official state record certificate awarded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, along with the original Duluth News Tribune newspapers carrying front-page stories about the big fish as well as a ream of clippings from other newspaper articles that have followed over the past nearly 43 years.
“It seems like, just about every fishing season, someone would call and they’d do another story on it,” said Jeff Alberts, Chiovitte’s son-in-law. “LeRoy didn’t mind talking about it.”
The fish transfer was facilitated by a couple of columns that ran in the Duluth News Tribune outdoors section last summer, the first noting that LeRoy Chiovitte passed away in 2019, at the age of 82, with no specific plans on where his big fish should go after he was gone.
“I’m glad you called me. I’m glad it’s going up there,” Joanne Chiovitte noted. “It is going to be very strange not having that fish in that spot to look at every day.”
In its place will go a large painting of the record fish that was drawn off a photograph and is life-like in scale.
Chik-Wauk was readers’ choice, too
Joanne had been mulling what would be a suitable, permanent home for such a treasure as the official state record of the official state fish of Minnesota. She and LeRoy had talked about the stuffed walleye going to the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward. But museum officials told the News Tribune last summer they had no interest and no room for it.
When the News Tribune solicited readers for ideas for a new home for the fish, they came pouring in from across the country, everything from the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame in Little Falls, big box outdoor sporting goods stores, small-town bars, the Bell Museum in St. Paul and the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth.
But by far the most popular suggestion was the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center on Saganaga Lake. As the crow flies, the museum is only about 1 mile from where the fish was caught.
“This is such an honor. This is such a big deal for our (Gunflint Trail) community,” Schudy said. “We’re absolutely ecstatic. Our whole board is ecstatic. … The fact the fish was caught right there makes it so special. It’s going to be a great draw.”
Apparently there were some differences within the Chiovitte family, at first divided between the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Chik-Wauk. But Schudy said she sent Joanne a handwritten letter explaining why Chik-Wauk wanted the fish so much. Schudy got the happy phone call in December.
It’s entirely possible Chiovitte’s walleye record may never be broken. These days most anglers would measure, photograph and release such a huge walleye, and released fish don’t qualify for the official state record. Moreover, the area of the Seagull River where the record came from is now off-limits to anglers in the spring, specifically to protect concentrations of spawning walleyes.
The closest anyone has come to catching (and keeping) a walleye as big was on July 4, 1989, when then-University of Minnesota President Bob Bruininks caught one that weighed 17 pounds, 6 ounces on Loon Lake along the Gunflint Trail. It was weighed more than two hours after it was dead and it’s possible it might have bested Chiovitte’s record had it been weighed sooner. But we’ll never know.
For more information on the museum, go to gunflinthistory.org.
News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Less chilling, but just as thrilling, night skies in March
Stargazing has it all in March. All the great evening winter constellations are still available, and in most places, you don’t have to bundle up quite as much.
The first and last two weeks of March are especially wonderful because there isn’t much moonlight, leaving you with darker skies to explore celestial treasures. The full moon is on March 18. It has several nicknames. Many Native American tribes called it the Worm Moon since that was the time of the year earthworms emerged from winter hibernation as the ground softened. Some of the other names for the March full moon are the Crow, Crust, and Lenten Moon.
Spring begins two days later on March 20, at least astronomically. The start of spring is marked by the vernal equinox, when all around the globe, days and nights are nearly equal in length, about 12 hours each. Anywhere along Earth’s equator, the sun will be directly overhead at noon. From this point on, the northern hemisphere receives more sunlight each day, increasing daylight hours until June 21. The bad news for us stargazers is that we have to wait later and later for true nightfall.
One of the great constellations of spring is rising in the evenings in the east. It’s Leo the Lion. Look for a distinctive backward question mark that outlines the chest and head of Leo. Regulus is the moderately bright star at the bottom of the question mark that marks Leo’s heart. As March continues, Leo will appear higher and higher in the sky as nightfall sets in.
Meanwhile, Orion and the rest of the beautiful winter constellations are still performing in the evening skies, but this will be the last full month you’ll be able to enjoy this close-knit group of bright stars. As Earth continues its orbit of the sun, the nighttime side of Earth will gradually turn away from that part of space where all those wonderful winter shiners are.
The three bright stars in a row that comprise Orion’s belt jump out at you. Nowhere else in the sky will you see three stars this bright in a perfect row. Below his belt are three fainter stars in a row that outline the hunter’s sword. The middle star is the famous Orion Nebula, which appears as a faint fuzzy star to the naked eye. It’s a superb telescope target, even if you have a small scope. You’re witnessing a giant cloud of excited hydrogen gas with stars gravitationally forming within it. To travel there would require a journey of over 1,300 light-years. Just one light-year equals nearly 6 trillion miles! Using a small telescope, you can see a tight cluster of four stars born within the Orion Nebula. They’re called the Trapezium stars because they’re arranged in a tight trapezoid pattern.
In the northern sky, the Big Dipper is standing up on its handle. The fainter Little Dipper is off to the left, hanging by its handle. The bright star Polaris, otherwise known as the North Star, shines at the end of the Little Dipper’s handle. Polaris shines directly above the Earth’s terrestrial North Pole, so all stars in the northern hemisphere appear to circle the North Star every 24 hours in response to the Earth’s rotation.
To be totally honest, it’s not a good month for observing the planets. In the early morning pre-twilight, Venus dominates the very low southeastern sky. With a small telescope or even a pair of binoculars, Venus will appear as a half-moon this month. That’s because of the 90-degree angle between the sun, Earth and Venus. Unfortunately, that’s about all there is to see with Venus because of its thick, highly reflective, and poisonous atmosphere. Just to the lower left of Venus at the start of March is the much fainter planet, Mars. Despite its faintness, you should easily see its distinct reddish hue. As 2022 continues, Mars will become brighter and brighter and will eventually enter the evening sky in autumn. In December, Mars will be super bright and the closest it’s been to Earth in more than two years. In the second half of March, Saturn will join Venus and Mars in the early morning sky, but it will be faint and fuzzy. On March 28, the thin waning crescent moon will join the trio of planets to make for some genuinely nice early-morning celestial eye candy!
Enjoy the star-filled and warmer nights of March!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Krugman: Laundered money could be Putin’s Achilles’ Heel
Sunday Bulletin Board: Clarence the Exuberant, allegedly (?) Clarence the Gymnastic, leaves one last (?) calling card at St. Isidore Farm!
Minnesota’s state record walleye is going home
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Less chilling, but just as thrilling, night skies in March
Letters: Borrowing to spend is just so … easy
Men’s hockey: Gophers wrap up Big Ten title, then blank Wisconsin again
Live updates: ICRC asked to repatriate bodies of soldiers
Class 2A girls state hockey: Andover beats Minnetonka in a 5-4 thriller to complete Huskies’ perfect season
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’