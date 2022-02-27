News
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
By The Associated Press
The latest on the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.
Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces have been unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway.
The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border.
___
GENEVA — The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia’s invasion on Thursday — though it believed the “real figures are considerably higher” because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relayed the count late Saturday from the U.N. human rights office, which has strict methodologies and verification procedures about the toll from conflict.
OCHA also said damage to civilian infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of people of access to electricity or water, and produced a map of “humanitarian situations” in Ukraine — mostly in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.
The human rights office had reported early Friday an initial count by its staffers of at least 127 civilian casualties – 25 people killed and 102 injured – mostly from shelling and airstrikes.
____
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Belarus counterpart to demand that the country, Ukraine’s neighbor, quickly order Russian troops to leave.
In a phone conversation Saturday, Macron denounced “the gravity of a decision that would authorize Russia to deploy nuclear arms on Belarus soil,” a statement by the presidential palace said.
Macron told Alexander Lukashenko that fraternity between the people of Belarus and Ukraine should lead Belarus to “refuse to be a vassal and an accomplice to Russia in the war against Ukraine,” the statement said.
Belarus was one one of several axes used by Russia to launch attacks on Ukraine, with Belarus the point to move toward the capital Kyiv, a senior U.S. defense official has said.
Macron has pushed persistently to try to claw out a ceasefire amid the war, using the telephone to talk to all sides, diplomacy and sanctions by the European Union.
___
MOSCOW — Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia, a move that comes as Moscow’s ties with the West plunge to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced early Sunday that the measure was taken in retaliation for the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes.
On Saturday, the agency also reported closing the Russian airspace for planes from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to them doing the same.
____
WASHINGTON — The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose ”restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would push the bloc also to “paralyze the assets of Russia’s Central bank” so that its transactions would be frozen.
Cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” she said.
As a third measure, she said the EU would “commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship—so called golden passports—that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”
___
COPENHAGEN— Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet says two freelancers working for the paper were injured when the car they were traveling in was hit by gunfire near the village of Ohtyrka in eastern Ukraine.
The reporter and photographer were taken to a local hospital, Ekstra Bladet said, adding their injuries were not life-threatening. The paper was working with a security firm to have the two journalists evacuated.
___
BERLIN — Germany officials said Saturday that the country is preparing to close its airspace to Russian planes.
Transport Minister Volker Wissing backs such a measure and has ordered all preparations for this to be undertaken, his ministry said on Twitter.
Hours earlier, a German-registered DHL cargo plane made a sharp turn back out of Russian airspace, according to air traffic monitoring website FlightAware.com.
—-
GENEVA — A respected Swiss newspaper is reporting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his Swiss counterpart on Saturday to act as a neutral mediator between Ukraine and Russia, and help work toward a ceasefire between the two countries.
Daily Tages Angeizer said the request of Swiss President Ignazio Cassis came in the context of the upcoming Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva starting on Monday, at which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to attend on Tuesday.
The report, which was not immediately confirmed by the Swiss Foreign Ministry that Cassis also leads, cited Swiss experience with such issues — notably a mediation effort carried out by Switzerland after Russian forces seized control of Crimea in 2014.
Ministry spokesman Andreas Heller told The Associated Press late Saturday that he could not immediately confirm whether any such communication had taken place between the two presidents, but said Switzerland was ready to offer its “good offices” for any such initiative.
____
MOSCOW — More and more Russians spoke out Saturday against the invasion of Ukraine, even as their government’s official rhetoric grew increasingly harsher.
Street protests, albeit small, resumed in the Russian capital of Moscow, the second-largest city of St. Petersburg and other Russian cities for the third straight day, with people taking to the streets despite mass detentions on Thursday and Friday. According to OVD-Info, rights group that tracks political arrests, at least 460 people in 34 cities were detained over anti-war protests on Saturday, including over 200 in Moscow.
Open letters condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine kept pouring, too. More than 6,000 medical workers put their names under one on Saturday; over 3,400 architects and engineers endorsed another while 500 teachers signed a third one. Similar letters by journalists, municipal council members, cultural figures and other professional groups have been making the rounds since Thursday.
A prominent contemporary art museum in Moscow called Garage announced Saturday it was halting its work on exhibitions and postponing them “until the human and political tragedy that is unfolding in Ukraine has ceased.”
___
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council will meet Sunday afternoon to hold a procedural vote on a request by Ukraine for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly in light of Russia’s invasion of its country.
There are no vetoes on a procedural vote in the council, unlike on resolutions. A procedural vote requires approval from nine of the 15 council members.
Council diplomats said approval is virtually certain, and the emergency meeting of the General Assembly is expected to be held on Monday.
Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted Thursday that he asked General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid to prepare for an emergency meeting in the coming days.
He said the meeting should be held under the so-called “Uniting for Peace” resolution, initiated by the United States and adopted in November 1950 to circumvent vetoes by the Soviet Union during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The resolution gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings to consider matters of international peace and security when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.
Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
___
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top diplomat says he’s calling an urgent meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers on Sunday to weigh yet more measures against Russia as it wages its military campaign in Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted Saturday that “I am convening a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers tomorrow at 18.00 (Central European Time, 1700 GMT) to adopt further measures in support of Ukraine, against aggression by Russia.”
Borrell says he will propose to the ministers that they endorse “a package of emergency assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces, to support them in their heroic fight.”
It will be third time the ministers have met in a week. Previously they have endorsed two packages of sanctions; one raft targeting Russians involved in the recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, and another hitting Russia’s economy, and freezing the assets of the president and foreign minister.
___
BERLIN — Russia’s space agency said Saturday that it is suspending cooperation with its European partners in response to EU sanctions.
In a Twitter post, Roscosmos said it would withdraw its personnel from the European space port in Kourou, French Guiana.
Several European satellites have been launched with Soyuz rockets from Kourou, and more were scheduled over the coming year.
Thierry Breton, a senior EU official who oversees the 27-nation bloc’s space policy, said Roscosmos’ decision would have “no consequence on the continuity and quality” of its flagship Galileo global positioning system or the Copernicus program of Earth observation satellites.
Breton said the EU would strive to develop the Ariane 6 and VegaC launchers “to ensure Europe’s strategic autonomy.”
___
BERLIN — In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine and supports some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia.
Germany’s chancellery announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.”
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. “In this situation, it is our duty to help Ukraine, to the best of our ability, to defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”
In addition, the German economy and climate ministry said Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
Germany had long stuck to a policy of not exporting deadly weapons to conflict zones, including Ukraine. As recently as Friday, government officials said they would abide by that policy.
The country has faced criticism from Ukrainian officials and other allies that it has not acted decisively enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. Previously, Germany contributed 5,000 helmets to Ukraine’s defense.
In addition, Germany will send 14 armored vehicles and up to 10,000 tons of fuel to Ukraine.
___
ROME — The Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See says Pope Francis spoke by phone on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The embassy tweeted that “the Holy Father expressed his deepest pain for the tragic events that are taking place in our country.”
Zelenskyy tweeted that he thanked the pontiff for “praying for peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire. The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness.”
The pope, who has repeatedly called war folly, has designated March 2, Ash Wednesday, as a day of fasting and prayer for peace.
____
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s open for talks with Russia.
Zelenskyy said in a video message Saturday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organize such talks. He added that “we can only welcome that.”
Zelenskyy also said he and Erdogan “agree that a ban on the passage of Russian warships into the Black Sea is very important today,” adding that “it has been done.” Turkey, however, hasn’t announced any ban for Russian warships to move through Turkish Straits following Erdogan’s talk with Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy also said the Ukrainian diplomats have succeeded in persuading the country’s European allies to cut Ukraine’s allies to cut Russia off SWIFT international payment system, saying it would cost Russia billions of dollars in what he said is a “concrete price for its treacherous invasion of Ukraine.”
The U.S. and the European Union officials said kicking Russia out of SWIFT is possible as part of a next round of sanctions, but no such move has been announced yet.
Zelenskyy said that “Ukrainians’ readiness to protect our state, our solidarity and courage have thwarted the scenario of occupation of our country.”
“The world has seen that Ukrainians are strong, Ukrainians are brave, Ukrainians stand on their land and will not surrender it,” he said.
___
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is weighing sanctioning the Russian Central Bank, a move aimed at targeting more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, according to two administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
The White House hasn’t made a final decision on the move, the officials said. The step could cause broad economic impact to the Russian economy, but also have reverberations in the broader global economy.
The White House declined to comment on the report.
__ Matt Lee
___
NEW YORK — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call Saturday that the United Nations is determined to step up humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.
He said he will launch an appeal Tuesday to fund U.N. humanitarian operations in the conflict-wracked country, the U.N. spokesman said.
___
LITHUANIA — The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have decided to close their airspace to Russian airlines, transport officials in the three countries say.
The legal formulation for the measure is underway and it wasn’t immediately clear when precisely the ban would take effect.
Lithuanian Transport Marius Skuodis told media outlets that the goal of the Baltic countries is to issue the ban at the same time.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted on Saturday that Western nations should isolate Russia both economically and politically after its invasion on Ukraine, saying “there is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies.”
Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits told local news agency LETA that the country’s decision to close its airspace to Russian airlines will be made in coordination with Estonia, Lithuania and the EU.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — The authorities in the Ukrainian capital say a curfew in the city will last through early Monday as Russian troops are pressing the offensive into Kyiv.
The city authorities previously announced the curfew to last from 5 pm to 8 am, but then clarified the order and specified that it will last from Friday afternoon until Monday’s morning to keep people indoors through the day Sunday.
The measure comes as the Ukrainian authorities reported fighting with small groups of Russian troops that infiltrated the city. More Russian troops are closing in on Kyiv.
Some grocery stores were open until the curfew went into effect. The array of goods was thin. The concern for now is how long stockpiles will last. Some pharmacies were similarly open, but there were reports that new shipments from distributors had halted.
In addition, the Interfax news agency reported that Ukraine’s three major cellphone service providers have blocked access for Russian SIM cards.
___
MEDYKA, POLAND — Lines of vehicles miles long are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as tens of thousands rush to neighboring countries to escape danger from invading Russian troops.
Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday. The largest numbers were arriving in Poland, where 2 million Ukrainians have already settled to work in recent years. Poland’s government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone.
One family from Chernivtsi in western Ukraine waited 20 hours before being able to cross the border into Siret in northern Romania.
At the border town of Medyka, the line of vehicles waiting to enter Poland stretched many miles into Ukraine.
___
WARSAW, Poland – Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says the European Union should grant Ukraine the group’s membership in an express way.
Duda said on Twitter that Poland is for immediately granting Ukraine the status of a candidate to the 27-member EU. Duda added that Ukraine should have access to EU funds, to help it rebuild from damage caused by Russia’s armed invasion. “Ukraine deserves that,” Duda tweeted.
In Rome, the Ukrainian ambassador to Rome backed that sentiment, insisting that “Ukraine earned and has the right to be a member of the European Union.”
Ambassador Yaroslav Melnyk said Saturday on Italian state TV that “the destiny of Ukraine is the destiny of Europe” and that “when bombs fall in Ukraine that means bombs fall in Europe.”
___
BUDAPEST — For the second time in three days, several thousand protesters gathered Saturday in Hungary’s capital to demonstrate against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to urge world leaders to apply sanctions on Moscow.
The protest, organized by Budapest’s Ukrainian community, was attended by Hungarians, Ukrainians, Russians and others and filled one of the city’s main avenues in front of the Russian Embassy.
Dasha Ivashuk, who fled Ukraine into Hungary on Friday night, said she attended the protest to call for an end to the violence.
“I’m here to say we just want to live in peace,” she said. “We don’t want to run from the bombs that are taking place all over Ukraine for the last several days.”
Thousands of people also gathered in Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expressing solidarity with its people.
___
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A senior U.S. defense official says the United States estimates that more than 50% of Russian combat power arrayed along Ukraine’s borders has entered Ukraine. That is up from a U.S. estimate Friday that one-third of the Russian force had been committed to the fight.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. assessments, would not say how many Russian troops that amounts to inside Ukraine, but the U.S. had estimated the total Russian force arrayed near Ukraine at more than 150,000.
The official said advancing Russian forces were roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) outside Kyiv as of Saturday, and that an unspecified number of Russian military “reconnaissance elements” had entered the capital.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.”
“Russian forces are bypassing major Ukrainian population centres while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them,” the ministry said.
—By Robert Burns
___
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian peace activists have held a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine following the Balkan nation’s decision not to join international sanctions against Moscow.
Serbia has criticized the attack on Ukraine but has remained a rare country in Europe that refused to impose sanctions against its traditional Slavic political ally Russia.
Holding a huge Ukrainian flag, the activists from Women in Black group held banners in Belgrade reading “Stop Putin!” and calling for peace. Ukrainians living in Serbia also joined the gathering.
Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership but the country’s populist authorities have fostered close ties with Russia and China.
___
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia and the Czech Republic have closed down their airspaces for Russian planes because of the invasion of Ukraine.
Slovenia’s government on Saturday said the ban relates to all aircraft registered in Russia and operators based in Russia and licensed by a competent Russian authority. The decision became effective immediately and will remain in force until needed, the government said.
Saturday’s decision was announced by Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka a day after the Czech Republic banned all Russian airlines from using Czech airports.
“We’re stepping up our measures against the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Kupka said.
___
ROME — Thousands of people have turned out in Milan to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The march in Italy’s business capital appeared to be the largest of similar protests held Saturday in many Italian cities. In Milan, many participants held up a 20-by-10 meter (66-by-33 foot) rainbow-hued peace banner – with the enormous cloth sometimes covering their heads – to show opposition to the invasion.
In Rome, several hundred people rallied in a square in the city’s historic center in a protest organized by Italian labor leaders.
___
BEREGSURANY, Hungary — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told a news conference that Hungary is accepting all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine, regardless of whether they are subject to military conscription into the Ukrainian armed forces.
“We’re letting everyone in,” Orban said in the border town of Beregsurany. “I’ve seen people who have no travel documents, but we’re providing them too with travel documents. And we’re also allowing in those who have arrived from third countries after the proper screening.”
Several thousand refugees fleeing Ukraine have crossed into Hungary in recent days, entering through five border crossings along Hungary’s 137-kilometer (85-mile) border with Ukraine.
The move is a significant shift, for Hungary under Orban has in recent years firmly opposed all forms of immigration.
Regarded as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the European Union, Orban has pursued close economic and diplomatic ties with the Kremlin. But he said that Russia’s invasion of Hungary’s neighbor would likely cause changes in his relationship with Putin, and that Hungary was supporting all proposed sanctions against Moscow at the European level.
___
TOKYO — From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and hundreds of protesters have turned out on the streets to join anti-war rallies spreading around the world as Russia’s troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital.
Several hundred Ukrainians living in Japan gathered outside of Tokyo’s main train stations Saturday, chanting “Stop war!” and “Peace for Ukraine.” They held up signs including “No war,” “Stop Putin, Stop Russia,” while others waved Ukrainian flags. At a separate rally reportedly organized by Russian residents in Japan, several dozen people chanted “Hands off Ukraine!”
In Taiwan, more than 100 demonstrators chanting “Stand with Ukraine” and “Glory to Ukraine” protested outside the Russian representative office in Taiwan on Saturday.
“My family, my friends are now sheltered in their basements because of the air attacks,” said Yulia Kolorova, a 49-year-old Ukrainian living in Taiwan.
___
PARIS — The captain of a Russian cargo ship intercepted early Saturday in the English Channel was formally advised that his vessel breaks European Union sanctions levied days ago for its invasion of Ukraine, France’s finance ministry said.
Customs officials examined the Baltic Leader after it was escorted to the port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer before a written contravention was handed to the captain, a ministry statement said.
A spokesperson for the Maritime Prefecture, Veronique Magnin, said the seizure of the ship apparently was the first such action in the English Channel.
The vessel, which was carrying cars, is owned by PSB Lizing, which an official close to Public Affairs Minister Olivier Dussopt said is among Russian companies listed in the EU sanctions. He confirmed that PSB Lizing is a subsidiary of PSB, or Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company
The approximately 130-meter-(426.5 foot) ship was headed from Rouen, in Normandy, to Saint Petersburg, and was stopped near Honfleur,
___
MOSCOW — A senior Russian official has warned that Moscow could react to Western sanctions over its attack on Ukraine by opting out of the last remaining nuclear arms pact and freezing Western assets.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, shrugged off a set of crippling sanctions that the U.S., the European Union and other allies slapped on Russia as a reflection of Western “political impotence.”
In comments posted on his page on Russian social media VKontakte, Medvedev said the sanctions could offer Moscow a pretext for a complete review of its ties with the West, suggesting that Russia could opt out of the New START nuclear arms control treaty that limits the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals.
Medvedev also raised the prospect of cutting diplomatic ties with Western countries, saying “we may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights.”
He pointed at the possibility of freezing Western assets in the country if the West proceeds with threats to freeze Russian assets.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — A rescue worker says at least six civilians were injured by a rocket that hit a high-rise apartment building on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.
Petro Prokopov, a firefighter who was taking part in rescue efforts, said the building on the southwestern edge of Kyiv near Zhuliany airport was hit between 16 and 21 floors on Saturday. He said at least six people were injured and apartments on two floors were gutted by fire. Emergency responders have evacuated 80 people.
Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted an image showing a gaping hole on one side of the apartment building.
Separately, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said a Russian missile was shot down before dawn Saturday as it headed for the dam of the sprawling water reservoir that serves Kyiv. “If the dam is destroyed, the flooding will cause catastrophic casualties and losses – including flooding of residential areas of Kyiv and its suburbs,” the ministry said.
—-
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian health minister says that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Saturday that there were three children among those killed. His statement made it unclear whether the casualties included both military and civilians.
He said another 1,115 people, including 33 children, were wounded in the Russian invasion that began Thursday with massive air and missile strikes and troops forging into Ukraine from the north, east and south.
___
Follow AP’s coverage at
News
Class 1A girls hockey final: Warroad blitz brings first state title in 11 years
For the second time in as many days, goals came in bunches for Warroad.
And a team from Hockeytown USA did something for the first time in 11 years.
Kate Johnson had a pair of power-play tallies in a four-goal second period and Warroad beat Proctor/Hermantown 6-1 in the Class 1A girls’ hockey championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
In the tournament for the seventh straight season, Warroad (26-3-1) outscored its three tournament foes 18-1 to earn the school’s first title since going back-to-back in 2010 and 2011. It finished second in 2018 and 2019.
“More towns, more universities and more people gotta care about girls’ hockey like Warroad does. These guys have it special there; they get what they need. We don’t take a backseat to our boys’ program. It’s very unique,” said coach David Marvin. “They get it, but they delivered today and all season. … It’s gonna be a lot of fun coming home.”
Talya Hendrickson and Madison Lavergne also scored in the pivotal second period. Abby Chamernick had three assists in the 17 minutes.
Warroad scored four goals in 2:03 late in the third period to beat South St. Paul 5-0 in a Friday semifinal.
“We usually just have one really good period where we just get a ton of goals,” Johnson said.
Hendrickson then finished the thought. “And usually we just build off that momentum, and then we can keep it going the rest of the game. It just depends on the period we decide to start in.
Obviously, we’d hope it’d be the first, but it’s not always the first.”
“I hope it’s the first,” quickly added goaltender Kendra Nordick, leading to laughter from all three players.
Down 1-0 after the opening period, a couple of rebounds off Chamernick shots found the back of the Mirage net, and Warroad was on its way.
Hendrickson, a Franklin Pierce University commit, was left alone near the blue paint at 3:02, and Lavergne scored off a scramble in front at 5:51.
Two unsuccessful Proctor/Hermantown penalty kills put the Mirage deeper in debt.
Lila Lanctot, who had a natural hat trick Friday and scored in the third period, perfectly fed Johnson in front for a one-timer at 9:17. Johnson was left alone for an easy rebound of a
Chamernick shot in the period’s final minute.
“Those were big goals. Created some separation, gave us some breathing room,” Marvin said.
Nya Sieger scored 2:45 into the game and Abby Pajari made 28 saves for Proctor/Hermantown (21-8-1), looking for its second straight title. It beat Warroad 3-1 in a 2021 semifinal.
“We just didn’t play well in the second period at all,” said coach Emma Stauber. “First period we controlled a lot, we were taking away time and space causing them to force plays and make turnovers. We had a lot of pressure in their zone. … Coming back out for the second they got that first goal and from there it was just kind of a downward spiral for us.”
Other games
• Iyla Ryskamp scored twice and Orono beat South St. Paul 5-2 for third place. Lilie Ramirez and Paige Johnson scored for the Packers.
• River Lakes beat Mankato East 2-0 for the consolation crown.
News
What If SWIFT Rejects Sanctions Against Russia?
Russia’s obscene invasion of Ukraine this week put a spotlight on a vast system of international payments that has rarely if ever received as much attention as in the last 72 hours: the Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT. SWIFT is a global cooperative company run by the world’s largest banks, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Belgium. SWIFT is a kind of digital lingua franca that banks use to communicate and verify tens of millions of daily transactions (particularly across borders) in close to real time. The hotly debated issue this week is whether or not to kick Russia’s banks off the SWIFT platform, which would severely hamper Russia’s ability to do business abroad.
In the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s invasion, it appeared that booting Russia from SWIFT was not going to be part of the sanctions package, largely because some European leaders, notably Germany’s new chancellor Olaf Scholz, opposed the measure. (It is well-known that Germany and other European nations depend heavily on Russian energy exports.) But as of Saturday, US, UK, European Union and Canadian officials said that they plan to issue sanctions that would remove some Russian banks from SWIFT. That doesn’t mean it will happen (more on this below) but it’s remarkable how far down this path the world has been before.
First, a note about scope: Even without the SWIFT ban, the current sanctions against Russia, its officials and oligarchs are the largest and most sweeping imposed on any nation since World War 2; consider that Iran—also the recipient of tough international sanctions—has an economy about a third the size of Russia’s.
But it’s instructive to note that the exact same SWIFT debate took place in 2014, following Russia’s original assault on Ukraine. David Cameron, who was the UK Prime Minister at the time—and when the UK was still part of the European Union— was especially keen to get the EU to support removing Russia from SWIFT. Then as now, several European leaders were reluctant, but that hardly mattered—because SWIFT, which is a private company not accountable to any government or international institution, flatly refused to take action against Russia.
In a statement issued October 6, 2014, SWIFT said:
SWIFT and its stakeholders have received calls to disconnect institutions and entire countries from its network – most recently Israel and Russia.
SWIFT is a neutral global cooperative company set up under Belgian law. It was established by and for its members to create a shared worldwide messaging service and a common language for international transactions….
SWIFT services are designed to facilitate its customers’ compliance with sanctions and other regulations, however SWIFT will not make unilateral decisions to disconnect institutions from its network as a result of political pressure.
SWIFT regrets the pressure, as well as the surrounding media speculation, both of which risk undermining the systemic character of the services that SWIFT provides its customers around the world. As a utility with a systemic global character, it has no authority to make sanctions decisions.
Any decision to impose sanctions on countries or individual entities rests solely with the competent government bodies and applicable legislators. Being EU-based, SWIFT complies fully with all applicable European law.
SWIFT will not respond to individual calls and pressure to disconnect financial institutions from its network.
That’s pretty categorical, and the last two paragraphs are classic European can-kicking. Implying that of course SWIFT would comply with Russian sanctions if only it were “applicable European law,” the organization surely knew that any such action would take years at a minimum, because it would require approval from all EU nations. (SWIFT did comply with a 2012 EU regulation regarding Iran.) It is going to be fascinating to see if eight years, and/or what seems like heightened international outrage about Russia, will change SWIFT’s posture about removing Russian banks.
On Saturday, SWIFT issued the following statement to FIN:
SWIFT is a neutral global cooperative set up and operated for the collective benefit of its community of more than 11,000 institutions in 200 countries. Any decision to impose sanctions on countries or individual entities rests solely with the competent government bodies and applicable legislators. Being incorporated under Belgian law, our obligation is to comply with related EU and Belgian regulation.
We are aware of the Joint Statement by the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States in which they state they will implement new measures in the coming days with respect to Russian banks. We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction.
The ambiguity here suggests that we won’t have a full answer before next week at the earlier.
SWIFT’s 2014 refusal to remove Russia is not, however, the entire story. The historical record strongly suggests that the United States, under Barack Obama, was uncomfortable with kicking Russia off SWIFT. The basic problem: the degree of counterparty risk made Russian banks, arguably, too big to fail. An Atlantic Council review of Western sanctions noted: “The US Treasury worried that too severe sanctions would cause another Lehman Brothers crisis, so it moved cautiously. Russian central-bank reserves and the SWIFT payments system were out of bounds.”
No doubt such concerns remain; whether they will prevail in 2022 is the question FIN is closely watching.
News
Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia
How does the world confront a Russian leader who is acting like Hitler?
How should the United Nations deal with Russia, which has a veto in the Security Council but is led by a war criminal?
After his massive attack on a sovereign Ukraine, Vladimir Putin cannot be treated as a normal leader. He must be branded an international pariah and condemned by the vast majority of nations as an outlaw.
The U.N. General Assembly should suspend Russia from participation at the United Nations, as it did to apartheid South Africa in 1974.
Some may scoff that this would be irrelevant since it won’t save Ukrainians in the short term. Neither will harsh economic sanctions that will only play out over time. And it’s too late to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv for Ukrainian troops.
Yet Putin clearly cares about his international image. Otherwise he wouldn’t be so obsessed about justifying his invasion by promoting the foul narrative that Ukraine’s leaders are a bunch of Nazis threatening Moscow and bent on “genocide” against Russian-speaking Ukrainians.
Maybe, locked in his COVID bunker, Putin really believes this nonsense. But the rest of the world has to demonstrate that it rejects his lies. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, plaintively asked, in a speech to the Russian people on the eve of the invasion, “How could I be a Nazi?”
In reality, Putin is aping Adolf Hitler, claiming the neighboring state of Ukraine has no right to exist, because he wants to annex it to Russia. The Russian leader has also promised to carry out “denazification” in Ukraine, which means Russian forces will seek to kill or imprison Zelenskyy and a list of other government leaders, along with civilians who oppose the invasion.
Since hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are likely to demonstrate against any puppet leader imposed by Moscow, this opens the door for massive civilian casualties — and no one doubts Putin would be ready to inflict them. The Russian leader is already guilty of massive war crimes in Syria, where Russian planes deliberately bombed schools, hospitals, and markets in order to save the regime of Bashar Assad.
So it is critically important for the U.N. General Assembly to demonstrate that a majority of members — not just the West — sees through Putin’s lies. As Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said Thursday: “Pretending now that the U.N. can work as if nothing happens will be immoral.”
That immorality was on full view at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday night, as Putin — speaking in Moscow — thumbed his nose at the world body, formally announcing the invasion was on, just as council members were discussing how to prevent it.
Ironically, the meeting was being chaired by Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, since Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council at the moment. It was as if Saddam Hussein were chairing a council meeting discussing how to reverse the invasion and annexation of Kuwait.
To add insult to injury, Nebenzia claimed: “We are being aggressive not to the Ukrainian people, but to the junta that is in power in Kyiv.” You can’t get more cynical than that Kremlin doublespeak.
Translated: A Russian dictator has the right to remove a president chosen by a free vote of the Ukrainian public — and replace him with a Kremlin-controlled regime. And he can kill as many civilians as he needs to get the deed done.
If the United Nations lets Putin get away with this claim, then the world body might as well declare itself dead.
However, there are signs that a broad segment of the U.N.’s member states understands that Putin must not be allowed to get away with murder.
The Kenyan ambassador to the Security Council, Martin Kimani, was quite blunt in a Security Council speech challenging Putin’s dream of restoring the Russian empire. If that were acceptable behavior, Kimani said, then every African country would be at war with its neighbors trying to change borders drawn by former colonial powers.
And other members have surely noted that Putin hinted he was willing to use nuclear weapons against any nation that tries to “interfere” with his invasion, saying this “will lead to the kind of consequences you have never experienced in your entire history.” Those are the words of a leader who could embroil the world in a nuclear war.
So it is time for the introduction of a U.N. General Assembly resolution to suspend Russia until such time as Putin pulls back from Ukraine. Or maybe indefinitely.
If enough U.N. members sign on, even China might recognize that its Russian ally is stabbing it in the back — by undercutting Beijing’s sacred mantra that no country has the right to interfere in another country’s sovereign affairs.
To paraphrase Ukraine’s Ambassador Kyslytsya on Wednesday: “There should be no purgatory for war criminals. They should go straight to hell.”
Meanwhile, the U.N.’s future is on the line, as is Ukraine’s — and perhaps the world’s.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Class 1A girls hockey final: Warroad blitz brings first state title in 11 years
What If SWIFT Rejects Sanctions Against Russia?
Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary
Leonid Bershidsky: Putin can safely ignore Russian critics of his war — for now
Gophers advance to WCHA semifinals, end Tommies’ season
Yes, the Timberwolves foul a lot. It’s on them to do something about it.
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News1 week ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues