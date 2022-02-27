Minnesota’s state record walleye is going home

Minnesota’s most famous walleye, the largest one ever confirmed caught on hook and line, is headed back to Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail where it spent its natural life.

The late Hermantown, Minn., resident LeRoy Chiovitte’s stuffed 17½-pound walleye, which has stood as the state record since he caught it on May 13, 1979, will be permanently displayed at the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center, operated by the Gunflint Trail Historical Society.

Joanne Chiovitte and her children made their decision to donate the mounted fish that’s enclosed in a glass case, with family members agreeing it’s too important a piece of Minnesota history to keep in any one living room.

“We’ve had 40 years to look at it. Now, everyone can see it,” said Mike Chiovitte, LeRoy and Joanne’s son.

Bonnie Schudy, Chik-Wauk Museum director, picked up the fish earlier last week and, after a stop at Bowe Taxidermy in Duluth to be cleaned, the mount will be displayed in the museum’s antique boat and motor display building. A ceremony is planned for Memorial Day weekend in May when the museum opens for the summer season.

“It’s coming home to stay,” Schudy said.

Schudy was deluged with Chiovitte walleye memorabilia, and stories, when she stopped at Joanne’s apartment to pick up the fish, including the official state record certificate awarded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, along with the original Duluth News Tribune newspapers carrying front-page stories about the big fish as well as a ream of clippings from other newspaper articles that have followed over the past nearly 43 years.

“It seems like, just about every fishing season, someone would call and they’d do another story on it,” said Jeff Alberts, Chiovitte’s son-in-law. “LeRoy didn’t mind talking about it.”

The fish transfer was facilitated by a couple of columns that ran in the Duluth News Tribune outdoors section last summer, the first noting that LeRoy Chiovitte passed away in 2019, at the age of 82, with no specific plans on where his big fish should go after he was gone.

“I’m glad you called me. I’m glad it’s going up there,” Joanne Chiovitte noted. “It is going to be very strange not having that fish in that spot to look at every day.”

In its place will go a large painting of the record fish that was drawn off a photograph and is life-like in scale.

Chik-Wauk was readers’ choice, too

Joanne had been mulling what would be a suitable, permanent home for such a treasure as the official state record of the official state fish of Minnesota. She and LeRoy had talked about the stuffed walleye going to the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward. But museum officials told the News Tribune last summer they had no interest and no room for it.

When the News Tribune solicited readers for ideas for a new home for the fish, they came pouring in from across the country, everything from the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame in Little Falls, big box outdoor sporting goods stores, small-town bars, the Bell Museum in St. Paul and the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth.

But by far the most popular suggestion was the Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center on Saganaga Lake. As the crow flies, the museum is only about 1 mile from where the fish was caught.

“This is such an honor. This is such a big deal for our (Gunflint Trail) community,” Schudy said. “We’re absolutely ecstatic. Our whole board is ecstatic. … The fact the fish was caught right there makes it so special. It’s going to be a great draw.”

Apparently there were some differences within the Chiovitte family, at first divided between the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Chik-Wauk. But Schudy said she sent Joanne a handwritten letter explaining why Chik-Wauk wanted the fish so much. Schudy got the happy phone call in December.

It’s entirely possible Chiovitte’s walleye record may never be broken. These days most anglers would measure, photograph and release such a huge walleye, and released fish don’t qualify for the official state record. Moreover, the area of the Seagull River where the record came from is now off-limits to anglers in the spring, specifically to protect concentrations of spawning walleyes.

The closest anyone has come to catching (and keeping) a walleye as big was on July 4, 1989, when then-University of Minnesota President Bob Bruininks caught one that weighed 17 pounds, 6 ounces on Loon Lake along the Gunflint Trail. It was weighed more than two hours after it was dead and it’s possible it might have bested Chiovitte’s record had it been weighed sooner. But we’ll never know.

For more information on the museum, go to gunflinthistory.org.