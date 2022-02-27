News
Nations pledge to remove ‘selected’ Russian banks from SWIFT
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose ”restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.
Saturday’s move includes cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.
Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war. The allies — criticized ever after for responding too weakly to Russia’s 2014 aggression — shelved the idea. Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.
The U.S. has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based SWIFT system to kick out a country — Iran, over its nuclear program. But kicking Russia out of SWIFT would also hurt other economies, including those of the U.S. and key ally Germany.
The disconnection from SWIFT announced by the West Saturday is partial, leaving Europe and the United States room to escalate penalties further later.
In Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.” She said more banks could be hit “as appropriate.”
Von der Leyen said the EU would “commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship — so-called golden passports — that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”
Meet Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s new Office of Neighborhood Safety
Since St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter appointed Brooke Blakey director of a new city initiative, she’s been getting questions from people she knows: What is the Office of Neighborhood Safety?
Blakey, most recently a Metro Transit police officer, first heard from law enforcement colleagues.
“I explained this office was definitely not replacing the police department and that it really is an opportunity for us to work together, for collaboration with our police department, our fire department, our public health, our county systems,” she said recently.
The St. Paul City Council formally changed a city ordinance last week, creating the Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS) within the city attorney’s office. It’s the product of years of work — before Carter began his first mayoral term in 2018, he ran on a platform of “community-first” safety, saying, “True community safety means preventing crime before it happens — by investing in strong neighborhoods.”
A community-based panel of more than 40 people made recommendations to the city last year about alternatives to some 911 responses and suggested forming an office to focus on violence prevention, from which ONS was born.
“For years, I have talked about the need to address public safety issues holistically and fund greater community safety through taking care of people — not just reacting to violent crime through more police *after* something bad has already happened,” council member Mitra Jalali wrote about the unanimous council approval of the ordinance to create the new office.
A range of organizations doing this work are already in place, and ONS “will continue to push forward community-centered initiatives that support targeted services to people experiencing crises, including mental health,” Jalali added.
The city also will establish a neighborhood safety community council, which will be open for applications.
Blakey takes the helm at ONS on Monday.
She grew up in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, learning from her parents, who she described as strong advocates for the community: Art Blakey was Minnesota State Fair police chief for 37 years and a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy who rose to the rank of commander. Carolyn Carroll-Blakey worked for St. Paul Mayor Larry Cohen and Model Cities, and retired from human resources at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.
Brooke Blakey spoke with the Pioneer Press last week about the career path that led to her new job and how she’ll get started in the role. The interview transcript is edited for clarity and conciseness:
I know you’ve worked in a variety of fields. Can you walk me through them?
I started my career at the YWCA of St. Paul, where I was the coordinator for the Youth Achievers Program, which was a job-readiness work-experience program for young people in the Frogtown/Summit-University area. I was a participant in the program (in high school), went to college (graduating from the University of Minnesota with bachelor’s degrees in child psychology and criminology) and was hired as coordinator. That was my introduction into community work, but also juvenile services.
I decided to go to graduate school, so I went to John Jay College of Criminal Justice out in New York (earning a degree in forensic psychology). I landed a contract with the (police) civilian review board in Minneapolis. That was my first introduction into the investigation world. I went to school for forensics and I wanted to be an investigator. I always said, “Where in the world can you find a job where they pay you to be nosy all day?”
I transitioned over to Ramsey County Child Protection (as a child-protection worker) and then eventually over to the Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office (as an investigator), where I spent the next 10 years. I learned so much about community, courts, policing.
During that time, I went to school to become a police officer. I decided to join the State Fair Police Department, which I did while maintaining my job at the public defender’s office because I felt it gave me such a unique insight to both sides of the table.
I joined the Metro Transit Police Department in 2014. I ran the juvenile diversion program for awhile, which Chief (John) Harrington (now Minnesota Public Safety commissioner) had me initiate because I’ve had experience in the juvenile world and then eventually transitioned over to the Homeless Action Team. Then moved into doing a lot more community engagement before this opportunity came to be the director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety, which was just a natural progression of police work, public safety and utilizing all of the systems that we have in place to really get to the root of why people commit crime, helping people navigate those systems.
Do you know what your work will look like on day one?
I think I’ll be introducing myself and beginning to answer the questions that everybody wants to know: What is this work, what does it look like and how am I going to be involved?
One of the biggest things is definitely getting together the office’s community commission, to really get community residents, local stakeholders, our police department, our fire, our public health, our county systems — and get that representation so that we can start to piece together strategic plans about what it can look like so that we can inform the community.
Then, start to plan out the first 30 days, 60 days, 90 days. The biggest thing is that there there has to be data and there has to be results and actions to legitimize this department and show what this office can do. I’ve seen it with the HAT (Homeless Action Team at Metro Transit) program, so I know it is something that can be accomplished, that there can be tangible numbers and not just anecdotal stories about moving people forward and having safety in our community.
How will you be able to report on whether it’s working, whether it’s having an impact?
Everybody looks at crime statistics as their leading goal and is crime decreasing. We have to look at it over time.
There is a dashboard that’s already in place for the community-first public safety framework, and getting that information out about what our nonprofits are doing, what our public schools are doing, how the partnerships between the city departments, Ramsey County, the sheriff’s department, all of those things interact and how we’re seeing differences in trends.
This is a lot of data-driven information that we’re using and strategic investments. This is not just some warm fuzzy that we’re hoping for, but some real transformational outcomes for every part of the city.
Going into the work, what do you think will be the most difficult part of it?
The fact that everything takes time and everybody wants an immediate answer right now and everybody wants to feel safe right now. I think the biggest thing is wanting and showing results sooner than later — really trying to get at the root causes of things but also showing those baby steps, and where that bigger and long-term goal is.
We didn’t get here in 30, 60, 90 days, and we’re not necessarily going to get out of it in that time, but being able to show we’re making some strides and some impacts that you can see and that have been measurable.
Since there have been some media reports about the end of your time at Metro Transit, to avoid further speculation, could you explain what the internal affairs investigation was about and what the outcome was?
Not at this point because it’s still actively being handled. I think the biggest thing is my time at Transit did nothing but give me growth. I did not leave on bad terms or under a cloud of speculation. I left because I had an opportunity to take what I was doing to a new level.
(Metro Transit confirmed to the Pioneer Press that an internal affairs investigation into a complaint is complete, the complaint is still open and there was no final discipline; a spokesman says details about the complaint are not public information. Blakey was a captain and the department’s chief of staff as of last year; when she put in her resignation and left the department this month, her rank was officer and she said her duties were responding to police calls and working on the Homeless Action Team).
Is there anything else you’d want people to know about you or your new job?
I’m excited to be in this role, I’m excited to take those next steps, and making sure that the city in which I grew up and the community that I love has the opportunity to feel safe.
1 dead, 1 injured in Spanish Lake shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Spanish Lake late Saturday morning.
According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
Clay said county officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to a hospital.
Police learned the men shot one another after getting into an altercation on the parking lot.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS if you’d like to remain anonymous.
Sorting fact, disinformation after Russia’s attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday.
DIRECTLY WITNESSED:
— Many checkpoints were seen on the drive into Kyiv from the east, manned by uniformed servicemen and police and sometimes backed up with men in civilian clothes, who appear to be in their late teens and are carrying automatic rifles.
— Low-flying planes that appeared to be Su-25 fighter jets have been spotted patrolling the skies over Kyiv, but it couldn’t be discerned if they were Russian or Ukrainian.
— Eerie quiet on the streets of Mariupol, an Azov Sea port city and industrial center that is seen as a key target for Russia to seize. Police are frequently patrolling the streets. Air or artillery strikes can be heard in the distance. Soldiers are guarding bridges and blocking people from the seashore area.
— Explosions heard from central Kyiv, about 800 meters (half a mile) from the president’s headquarters.
— A tall apartment building in Kyiv hit by shelling, with major damage, on the eastern side of the Dneiper River that cuts through the capital, 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the government quarter.
— Shooting near a main thoroughfare leading into central Kyiv from the south.
— Ukrainian soldiers evacuating an unmarked military vehicle damaged by gunfire in Kyiv, in the Obolon district about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the government quarter.
— Ukrainian military establishing defensive positions at bridges around Kyiv. Armored personnel carriers driving through Kyiv streets. Ukrainian authorities have placed snowplows at some spots along Kyiv roads to force traffic to slow down.
— Russian missile launcher seen on the edge of the northeastern city of Kharkiv, shelling heard in the distance.
— A bridge destroyed at Ivankiv, some 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Kyiv.
ANNOUNCED BY RUSSIAN AUTHORITIES:
— In Moscow, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a break in action by troops when he accepted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal a day earlier to hold talks about the possibility of a nonaligned status for Ukraine, and that the Russian troops resumed their advance after the talks didn’t happen. But AP journalists in various areas of Ukraine witnessed that Russia never stopped its offensive.
— Russia’s military said it has taken over Melitopol, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) off of the Azov Sea coast. The claim could not be independently verified.
— The Russian military said it took control of an airport outside the Ukrainian capital. The airport in Hostomel, a town 7 kilometers (4 miles) from Kyiv, has a runway long enough to receive all types of aircraft, including the biggest cargo planes. Control would allow Russia to airlift troops directly to Kyiv’s outskirts.
— The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces sealed the cities of Sumy and Konotop in northeastern Ukraine. It said they have knocked out 211 military infrastructure facilities. The claims couldn’t be independently confirmed.
ANNOUNCED BY UKRAINIAN AUTHORITIES:
— The Armed Forces of Ukraine tweeted that Russians had lost 11 helicopters, seven aircraft including three Su-30 CM, a column of equipment, and a fuel train.
— Ukraine’s military said it shot down a Russian military transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official. It was unclear how many were on board. Transport planes can carry up to 125 paratroopers. Russia has not commented on the incident.
— Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russian attempts to push into Kyiv have been repelled and that Russian forces have hit civilian areas and infrastructure.
— Ukraine’s health minister said Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded but didn’t specify whether those figures included civilians and military forces. Russia hasn’t released any casualty figures. A day earlier, the Ukrainian military said it has killed over 1,000 Russian troops while fending off Moscow’s invasion. Neither claim about human losses could be independently verified.
— Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulator said higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, after it was seized by the Russian military. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the reported levels don’t pose any danger to the public. The Russian Defense Ministry said radiation levels in the area have remained normal.
— Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said gunfire and explosions in several parts of the city came as Ukrainian troops were fighting groups of Russian saboteurs. He also said five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
— Authorities in Donetsk, the largest city in the separatist-held territories, said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended Saturday because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling. The claim could not immediately be independently verified.
ANNOUNCED BY OFFICIALS ELSEWHERE:
— A senior U.S. Defense official says advancing Russian forces were roughly 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) outside Kyiv as of Saturday, and that an unspecified number of Russian military “reconnaissance elements” had entered the capital.
— The U.K. Ministry of Defense said that the speed of the Russian advance temporarily slowed, probably because of logistics and strong Ukrainian resistance. Overnight clashes in Kyiv likely involved limited numbers of prepositioned Russian sabotage groups, the ministry said.
— Two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine said Russian Airborne Forces attacked Ukrainian units on the outskirts of Kyiv early Saturday on three sides. Ukrainian forces repelled some of the assaults.
— Moldova’s national naval agency said a Moldovan-flagged ship was hit by a missile in “neutral waters” in the Black Sea, leaving two crew members seriously injured.
— A U.S. defense official said a Russian amphibious assault was underway, and thousands of Russian naval infantry were moving ashore from the Sea of Azov, west of Mariupol. The official said Ukrainian air defenses have been degraded but are still operating, and that about a third of the combat power that Russia massed around Ukraine is now in the country.
