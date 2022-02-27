News
Sorting fact, disinformation after Russia’s attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday.
DIRECTLY WITNESSED:
— Many checkpoints were seen on the drive into Kyiv from the east, manned by uniformed servicemen and police and sometimes backed up with men in civilian clothes, who appear to be in their late teens and are carrying automatic rifles.
— Low-flying planes that appeared to be Su-25 fighter jets have been spotted patrolling the skies over Kyiv, but it couldn’t be discerned if they were Russian or Ukrainian.
— Eerie quiet on the streets of Mariupol, an Azov Sea port city and industrial center that is seen as a key target for Russia to seize. Police are frequently patrolling the streets. Air or artillery strikes can be heard in the distance. Soldiers are guarding bridges and blocking people from the seashore area.
— Explosions heard from central Kyiv, about 800 meters (half a mile) from the president’s headquarters.
— A tall apartment building in Kyiv hit by shelling, with major damage, on the eastern side of the Dneiper River that cuts through the capital, 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the government quarter.
— Shooting near a main thoroughfare leading into central Kyiv from the south.
— Ukrainian soldiers evacuating an unmarked military vehicle damaged by gunfire in Kyiv, in the Obolon district about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the government quarter.
— Ukrainian military establishing defensive positions at bridges around Kyiv. Armored personnel carriers driving through Kyiv streets. Ukrainian authorities have placed snowplows at some spots along Kyiv roads to force traffic to slow down.
— Russian missile launcher seen on the edge of the northeastern city of Kharkiv, shelling heard in the distance.
— A bridge destroyed at Ivankiv, some 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Kyiv.
ANNOUNCED BY RUSSIAN AUTHORITIES:
— In Moscow, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a break in action by troops when he accepted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal a day earlier to hold talks about the possibility of a nonaligned status for Ukraine, and that the Russian troops resumed their advance after the talks didn’t happen. But AP journalists in various areas of Ukraine witnessed that Russia never stopped its offensive.
— Russia’s military said it has taken over Melitopol, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) off of the Azov Sea coast. The claim could not be independently verified.
— The Russian military said it took control of an airport outside the Ukrainian capital. The airport in Hostomel, a town 7 kilometers (4 miles) from Kyiv, has a runway long enough to receive all types of aircraft, including the biggest cargo planes. Control would allow Russia to airlift troops directly to Kyiv’s outskirts.
— The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces sealed the cities of Sumy and Konotop in northeastern Ukraine. It said they have knocked out 211 military infrastructure facilities. The claims couldn’t be independently confirmed.
ANNOUNCED BY UKRAINIAN AUTHORITIES:
— The Armed Forces of Ukraine tweeted that Russians had lost 11 helicopters, seven aircraft including three Su-30 CM, a column of equipment, and a fuel train.
— Ukraine’s military said it shot down a Russian military transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official. It was unclear how many were on board. Transport planes can carry up to 125 paratroopers. Russia has not commented on the incident.
— Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russian attempts to push into Kyiv have been repelled and that Russian forces have hit civilian areas and infrastructure.
— Ukraine’s health minister said Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded but didn’t specify whether those figures included civilians and military forces. Russia hasn’t released any casualty figures. A day earlier, the Ukrainian military said it has killed over 1,000 Russian troops while fending off Moscow’s invasion. Neither claim about human losses could be independently verified.
— Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulator said higher than usual gamma radiation levels have been detected in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, after it was seized by the Russian military. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the reported levels don’t pose any danger to the public. The Russian Defense Ministry said radiation levels in the area have remained normal.
— Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said gunfire and explosions in several parts of the city came as Ukrainian troops were fighting groups of Russian saboteurs. He also said five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
— Authorities in Donetsk, the largest city in the separatist-held territories, said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended Saturday because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling. The claim could not immediately be independently verified.
ANNOUNCED BY OFFICIALS ELSEWHERE:
— A senior U.S. Defense official says advancing Russian forces were roughly 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) outside Kyiv as of Saturday, and that an unspecified number of Russian military “reconnaissance elements” had entered the capital.
— The U.K. Ministry of Defense said that the speed of the Russian advance temporarily slowed, probably because of logistics and strong Ukrainian resistance. Overnight clashes in Kyiv likely involved limited numbers of prepositioned Russian sabotage groups, the ministry said.
— Two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine said Russian Airborne Forces attacked Ukrainian units on the outskirts of Kyiv early Saturday on three sides. Ukrainian forces repelled some of the assaults.
— Moldova’s national naval agency said a Moldovan-flagged ship was hit by a missile in “neutral waters” in the Black Sea, leaving two crew members seriously injured.
— A U.S. defense official said a Russian amphibious assault was underway, and thousands of Russian naval infantry were moving ashore from the Sea of Azov, west of Mariupol. The official said Ukrainian air defenses have been degraded but are still operating, and that about a third of the combat power that Russia massed around Ukraine is now in the country.
News
Bird e-scooters to take flight this spring in Hastings
The city of Hastings is partnering with Bird Rides to offer electric scooters for rent starting this spring, with a hope they entice more people to visit historic downtown and tool around on riverfront trails.
The city council earlier this month approved a license agreement with Bird Rides that allows the California-based company to launch the e-scooter sharing service with up to 100 of the two-wheelers this year throughout the city. Bird Rides will pay the city a $500 license fee, plus $50 for each e-scooter.
After being approached by Bird Rides last fall, council members then adopted an ordinance that establishes rules for e-scooters and e-bikes. It covers things such as where they allowed, such as on trails and along shoulders of streets and roads, and not allowed like downtown sidewalks.
John Hinzman, the city’s community development director, said officials with Bird Rides told him last week they’d like to roll them out in four weeks. Hinzman said he had to enlighten the Santa Monica company of the unpredictability of spring in Minnesota.
“So I put a big asterisk next to that,” he said.
POPPING UP ACROSS THE STATE
In Minnesota, Bird Rides e-scooters have popped up in recent years in cities of varying sizes, including St. Paul, Minneapolis, Duluth and Albert Lea, although they will be new to the south metro.
“It’ll be interesting here,” Hinzman said. “It could it be as a tourist attraction for folks, because there are not many places that offer these outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul.”
Hinzman envisions most people will be using the e-scooters on the city’s paved trails, including a 10-mile loop, which takes users along the banks of the Vermillion and Mississippi rivers and through Levee Park in the city’s historic downtown.
But he also envisions them being used for transportation, maybe by boaters who dock at marinas across the river.
“That might create more trips downtown, be kind of a fun way to get over the bridge,” he said.
MEETING CONCERNS OVER SAFETY, OPERATING
City staff and council members had a number of safety and operating concerns with bringing a scooter-sharing service online, but Hinzman believes they’ve addressed in the ordinance and license agreement with Bird Rides, which was founded in 2017 by a former Uber and Lyft executive who grew up in Appleton, Wis.
Riding on downtown sidewalks was one concern, although that will be prohibited under city rules. A GPS tracking system and other technology within an e-scooter will make sure of that by slowing them down and bringing them to a halt at downtown sidewalks.
Safety was another concern. The e-scooters have a top speed of 15 mph on flat surfaces, and users must comply with all traffic laws, Hinzman said.
The agreement with Hastings states that Bird Rides must encourage users to wear helmets and also requires the company to secure a $1.5 million liability insurance policy. The city cannot be held responsible for personal injuries, death or property damage, according to the agreement.
The company must also keep data on any accidents that may happen on its e-scooters.
DITCHED SCOOTERS
The city’s rules also address e-scooters being ditched on private property or in crosswalks or along shoulders of roads — all issues that have come up in other places. When an e-scooter is “discarded or left haphazardly in the right-of-way or areas where they shouldn’t be left,” Hinzman said, a police officer or another city worker can impound the e-scooter. Bird Rides will be charged a $50 impound fee and $20 a day thereafter.
Bird will also have a local fleet manager whose job is to track them down and put them at places where people generally want to rent them, he said.
When it comes to age, users must be over 18 years old. The Bird app that a customer must to download before rental will ask for age verification as part of the user agreement.
When done, the app will require the user to snap a photo that shows where it is left as a way to ensure it is properly parked and does not impede right-of-way access, Hinzman said.
The cost to ride a Bird e-scooter is $1 to unlock it and then an additional per-minute rate, for an average price of $7 a ride, according to Bird, which has them in 375 cities in 25 counties.
News
Wentzville School Board rescinds decision on banned book
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school district has reversed its earlier decision to remove a book from its school libraries in the face of criticism and a class-action lawsuit.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Wentzville School Board on Friday accepted a review committee’s recommendation to retain Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” which it had previously banned because of its explicit descriptions of sex, violence, rape, and incest.
School board vice president Daniel Brice says the district should “tighten its policies” regarding some books, but he notes that parents already had the right to request that certain titles not be available to their children.
News
Two St. Paul men honored by State Patrol for saving suicidal teen in 2021
Rashaad Marks and Elijah Andrys-Akins were out running errands on Jan. 20, 2021 for a funeral. Marks’ mom had just died, and his mind was on her when they drove onto the Maryland Avenue bridge in St. Paul.
Suddenly, he saw a young boy, about 13 or 14 years of age who was preparing to jump off the bridge into the Interstate 35E traffic below. Marks yelled for his friend to pull over. Other bystanders with cell phones recording had already started to gather, which bothered Marks.
“He was on our right, on the side of the bridge on the other side of the rail,” Marks said. “I jumped out and ran to him, grabbed his shirt and just started pleading with him.”
Andrys-Akins joined Marks, dragging the boy over the railing onto the sidewalk.
“I just remember telling him that he’s got a whole life ahead of him still, and that I’m here to listen if he wanted to talk,” Marks said.
HONORED AT STATE PATROL AWARDS CEREMONY
The two kept him calm until the police arrived. They were honored Friday by the Minnesota State Patrol during an awards ceremony, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Marks said he knew his mother would have been proud of him.
“I believe it was destiny that I showed up at that moment to save someone after my mom passed the week before,” he said.
Marks and Andrys-Akins received the Meritorious Citizenship Award, which is presented to those who have assisted the State Patrol in providing a significant service to the public.
“As an organization, we are appreciative of the support we get in this state and support from citizens who do their due duty and help others, and in particular help our state troopers, when they need it most,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol.
OTHERS ALSO HONORED
Of the other awards given to troopers around the state, four were presented to those serving in the East Metro.
The following were awarded the Life Saving Award:
On April 25, Trooper Blake Cederstrom responded to a medical call on Interstate 94 in Newport. A man had accidentally discharged his gun while driving. The bullet struck him in the hip, causing severe bleeding. Cederstrom packed the wound, applied pressure and kept the man calm until medics arrived.
On Aug. 20, Trooper Alexander Johnson responded to a call of a pedestrian walking in traffic on Minnesota Highway 36. He watched the woman run up the ramp and sit on the concrete barrier. She told him she was going to jump into the traffic below. While Trooper Pedro Ortega talked with the woman, Johnson wrapped his arms around her and pulled her over the barrier to safety.
On Sept. 15, Trooper Megan Brynell responded to a medical call with a vehicle off the road in the East Metro. The woman inside was unconscious. Brynell broke a window to get inside and pulled the woman out. The woman was not breathing and had no pulse, so Brynell began CPR and administered Narcan, a drug used to counter overdoses. Trooper Kendall LeMay assisted until medics arrived.
On Dec. 17, Troopers Mitchell Johnson and James Lee responded to a vehicle that swerved into a ditch off of Interstate 694. They found the man inside unresponsive so they broke the window to get to him. The man had no pulse so they started CPR. Trooper Ben Lockman arrived on scene and the three worked on the man, giving him two doses of Narcan before he regained consciousness.
Several other troopers were honored for their service. To view the entire ceremony, go online to the Minnesota State Patrol 2021 Awards Presentation on YouTube.
Sorting fact, disinformation after Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Bird e-scooters to take flight this spring in Hastings
Wentzville School Board rescinds decision on banned book
Two St. Paul men honored by State Patrol for saving suicidal teen in 2021
Other voices: Prepare for Russian cyber warfare
Minnesota United earns high-value point in 1-1 draw at Philadelphia Union
Two men arrested, charged for Baden neighborhood murder
Photos: Crowds flock to Soulard for Mardi Gras festivities
FOX 2 journalists among those honored at Urban League Black History event
New Dolphins tight ends coach calls blocking at his position ‘integral part of our offense’
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Britney Spears attacks ‘scum’ sister Jamie Lynn in scathing Instagram post
-
News1 week ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News2 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues