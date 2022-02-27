News
Trudy Rubin: What the UN should do about Russia
How does the world confront a Russian leader who is acting like Hitler?
How should the United Nations deal with Russia, which has a veto in the Security Council but is led by a war criminal?
After his massive attack on a sovereign Ukraine, Vladimir Putin cannot be treated as a normal leader. He must be branded an international pariah and condemned by the vast majority of nations as an outlaw.
The U.N. General Assembly should suspend Russia from participation at the United Nations, as it did to apartheid South Africa in 1974.
Some may scoff that this would be irrelevant since it won’t save Ukrainians in the short term. Neither will harsh economic sanctions that will only play out over time. And it’s too late to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv for Ukrainian troops.
Yet Putin clearly cares about his international image. Otherwise he wouldn’t be so obsessed about justifying his invasion by promoting the foul narrative that Ukraine’s leaders are a bunch of Nazis threatening Moscow and bent on “genocide” against Russian-speaking Ukrainians.
Maybe, locked in his COVID bunker, Putin really believes this nonsense. But the rest of the world has to demonstrate that it rejects his lies. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, plaintively asked, in a speech to the Russian people on the eve of the invasion, “How could I be a Nazi?”
In reality, Putin is aping Adolf Hitler, claiming the neighboring state of Ukraine has no right to exist, because he wants to annex it to Russia. The Russian leader has also promised to carry out “denazification” in Ukraine, which means Russian forces will seek to kill or imprison Zelenskyy and a list of other government leaders, along with civilians who oppose the invasion.
Since hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are likely to demonstrate against any puppet leader imposed by Moscow, this opens the door for massive civilian casualties — and no one doubts Putin would be ready to inflict them. The Russian leader is already guilty of massive war crimes in Syria, where Russian planes deliberately bombed schools, hospitals, and markets in order to save the regime of Bashar Assad.
So it is critically important for the U.N. General Assembly to demonstrate that a majority of members — not just the West — sees through Putin’s lies. As Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said Thursday: “Pretending now that the U.N. can work as if nothing happens will be immoral.”
That immorality was on full view at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday night, as Putin — speaking in Moscow — thumbed his nose at the world body, formally announcing the invasion was on, just as council members were discussing how to prevent it.
Ironically, the meeting was being chaired by Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, since Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council at the moment. It was as if Saddam Hussein were chairing a council meeting discussing how to reverse the invasion and annexation of Kuwait.
To add insult to injury, Nebenzia claimed: “We are being aggressive not to the Ukrainian people, but to the junta that is in power in Kyiv.” You can’t get more cynical than that Kremlin doublespeak.
Translated: A Russian dictator has the right to remove a president chosen by a free vote of the Ukrainian public — and replace him with a Kremlin-controlled regime. And he can kill as many civilians as he needs to get the deed done.
If the United Nations lets Putin get away with this claim, then the world body might as well declare itself dead.
However, there are signs that a broad segment of the U.N.’s member states understands that Putin must not be allowed to get away with murder.
The Kenyan ambassador to the Security Council, Martin Kimani, was quite blunt in a Security Council speech challenging Putin’s dream of restoring the Russian empire. If that were acceptable behavior, Kimani said, then every African country would be at war with its neighbors trying to change borders drawn by former colonial powers.
And other members have surely noted that Putin hinted he was willing to use nuclear weapons against any nation that tries to “interfere” with his invasion, saying this “will lead to the kind of consequences you have never experienced in your entire history.” Those are the words of a leader who could embroil the world in a nuclear war.
So it is time for the introduction of a U.N. General Assembly resolution to suspend Russia until such time as Putin pulls back from Ukraine. Or maybe indefinitely.
If enough U.N. members sign on, even China might recognize that its Russian ally is stabbing it in the back — by undercutting Beijing’s sacred mantra that no country has the right to interfere in another country’s sovereign affairs.
To paraphrase Ukraine’s Ambassador Kyslytsya on Wednesday: “There should be no purgatory for war criminals. They should go straight to hell.”
Meanwhile, the U.N.’s future is on the line, as is Ukraine’s — and perhaps the world’s.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
By ZEKE MILLER, RAF CASERT, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and KEN SWEET
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.
The decision, announced as Ukrainian forces battled Saturday to hold Russian forces back from Ukraine’s capital and residents sheltered in subway tunnels, basements and underground garages, has potential to spread the pain of Western retaliation for President Vladimir Putin’s invasion to ordinary Russians far more than previous rounds of penalties.
“Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine, but what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The European Union, United States, United Kingdom and other allies have steadily stepped up the intensity of their sanctions since Russia launched the invasion late last week.
While U.S. and European officials made clear they still were working out the mechanics of how to implement the latest measures, and intend to spare Russia’s oil and natural gas exports, the sanctions in total potentially could amount to some of the toughest levied on a nation in modern times. If fully carried out as planned, the measures will severely damage the Russian economy and markedly constrain its ability to import and export goods.
The U.S. and European allies announced the moves in a joint statement as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”
The central bank restrictions target access to the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, and are meant to block Russia’s ability to support the ruble as it plunges in value amid tightening Western sanctions.
U.S. officials said Saturday’s steps were framed to send the ruble into “free fall” and promote soaring inflation in the Russian economy.
The decline of the ruble would likely send inflation soaring, which would hurt everyday Russians and not just the Russian elites who were the targets of the original sanctions. The resulting economic disruption, if Saturday’s measures are as harsh as described, could leave Putin facing political unrest at home.
Analysts predicted intensifying runs on banks by Russians, and falling government reserves as Russians scrambled to sell their targeted currency for safer assets.
The U.S. officials noted that previously announced sanctions have already had an impact on Russia, bringing its currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.
Saturday’s move also includes cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.
The fine print of the sanctions was still being ironed out over the weekend, officials said, as they work to limit the impact of the restrictions on other economies and European purchases of Russian energy.
Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war. The allies — criticized ever after for responding too weakly to Russia’s 2014 aggression — shelved the idea back then. Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.
The U.S. has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based SWIFT system to kick out a country — Iran, over its nuclear program. But kicking Russia out of SWIFT could also hurt other economies, including those of the U.S. and key ally Germany.
Only rarely has the West and its allies fired a full salvo of its available financial weapons on a country. Iran and North Korea, two previous targets, had far smaller roles in the world economy, while Russia, with its enormous petroleum reserves, plays a much bigger role in global trade, and parts of Europe depend on its natural gas.
The disconnection from SWIFT announced by the West on Saturday is partial, leaving Europe and the United States room to escalate penalties later. Officials said they had not fully settled on which banks would be cut off.
Announcing the measures in Brussels, the EU Commission president, von der Leyen, said she would push the bloc to “paralyze the assets of Russia’s Central bank” so that its transactions would be frozen. Cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” she added.
“Cutting banks off will stop them from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports,” she added.
Getting the EU on board for sanctioning Russia through SWIFT had been a tough process since EU trade with Russia amounted to 80 billion euros, about 10 times as much as the United States, which had been an early proponent of such measures.
Germany specifically had balked at the measure since it could hit them hard. But Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that “after Russia’s shameless attack … we are working hard on limiting the collateral damage of decoupling (Russia) from SWIFT so that it hits the right people. What we need is a targeted, functional restrictions of SWIFT.”
As another measure, the allies announced a commitment “to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship — so-called golden passports — that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”
The group also announced the formation this week of a trans-Atlantic task force to ensure that these and other sanctions on Russia are implemented effectively through information sharing and asset freezes.
“These new sanctions, which include removing several Russian banks from SWIFT and sanctioning Russia’s central bank, are likely to cause serious damage to the Russian economy and its banking system,” said Clay Lowery, executive vice president of the Institute of International Finance. “While details on how the new sanctions affect energy are still emerging, we do know that sanctions on its central bank will make it more difficult for Russia to export energy and other commodities.”
Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said that even without a complete SWIFT ban, “these measures will still be painful to Russia’s economy. They reinforce the measures already taken earlier this week by making transactions more complicated and difficult.”
Ziemba says how much pain the sanctions render on the Russian economy will depend on which banks are restricted and which measures are taken to restrict the ability of the Central Bank to operate.
“Regardless, these sort of escalating sanctions, removing banks from SWIFT, restricting the Central Bank, this will all make it more difficult to get commodities from Russia and will increase the pressure on the financial market.”
Meantime, the U.S. Embassy in Russia is warning Americans of multiple reports of non-Russian credit and debit cards being declined in Russia. In a tweet Saturday night, the American Embassy said the problem appears to be related to recent sanctions, imposed on Russian banks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The embassy says U.S. citizens in Russia should be prepared with alternate means of payment should cards be declined. It also reminded U.S. citizens that the State Department advises against travel to Russia.
___
Casert reported from Brussels and Sweet from New York. Associated Press writers Frank Jordan, Fatima Hussein and Josh Boak contributed to this report.
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
By STEVE PEOPLES
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leading Republicans spent much of three days avoiding Donald Trump’s chief grievances or ignoring him altogether as they unified behind a midterm message designed to win back the voters the polarizing former president alienated while in office.
That changed Saturday night.
Facing thousands of cheering activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting, Trump falsely blamed his 2020 election loss on widespread voter fraud, for which there is no evidence. As Russian troops advanced on the Ukrainian capital in an invasion widely condemned by Western leaders, Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart.”
“Of course he’s smart,” Trump said, doubling down on praise of the Russian leader that many other Republicans have avoided in the wake of the invasion. “But the real problem is our leaders are dumb. Dumb. So dumb.”
While Trump expressed support for the Ukrainian people and called the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a “brave man,” he also noted his ties with other leading autocrats. He specifically pointed to his friendly relationships with Xi Jinping of China and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump then left no doubt he is the most powerful voice in Republican politics by indicating he will run for president a third time in 2024. “We did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” Trump said. “We’re going to be doing it again, a third time.”
Up until Trump’s appearance, lies about election fraud, the focus of last year’s conference, had been an afterthought among the top speakers. No one parroted Trump’s approving rhetoric toward Putin. And some leading Republicans didn’t even mention Trump’s name.
Instead, those most likely to seek the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination not named Trump united behind an agenda that includes more parental control of schools, opposition to pandemic-related mandates and a fierce rejection of “woke” culture. The message from more than a half-dozen elected officials, delivered to thousands of mostly white activists at an event that usually celebrates far-right rhetoric, does not mean the party has turned its back on Trumpism.
Far from it. The former president was a frequent topic among some of the conference’s lower-profile speakers. T-shirts proclaiming “Trump won” were being sold in the hallways. And Trump is expected to be announced the overwhelming winner of CPAC’s 2024 presidential preference straw poll on Sunday.
Still, conference organizer Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, noted that Trump does not have an absolute lock on his party’s base.
He pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in particular, who was a crowd favorite throughout the first three days of the four-year conference. Audience members applauded almost every time DeSantis’ name was referenced or his picture appeared on big screens.
“Trump looms large,” Schlapp said in an interview. “No. 1 is, Does he run again? And it’s overwhelming that people want him to. But there’s a diversity of opinion.”
And while Trump’s most controversial supporters were generally given lower-profile speaking slots over the four-day program, they were not excluded. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appeared on a Saturday morning panel hours after being featured at a conference of pro-Trump white nationalists.
Trump offered Taylor Greene a particularly warm shoutout during his speech as he ticked down the Republican officials in attendance.
“I refuse to shut up,” Taylor Greene said earlier in the day during a brief appearance as she railed against “Democrat communists.”
Despite Trump’s dominant place at the head of the Republican Party, other party leaders are increasingly optimistic they have found a forward-looking strategy to overcome pro-Trump extremism and expand the party’s appeal with control of Congress at stake in November.
It’s essentially the same playbook that Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin used last fall when he won in the swing state by avoiding Trump and his biggest grievances, including the false notion that the 2020 presidential election was plagued by mass voter fraud.
“There are people that perhaps have never voted the same way any of you have in a presidential race and they’re really angry,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Friday. “And that’s why I believe that for all the negative we’ve heard, the pendulum is swinging.”
Democrats are clinging to paper-thin majorities in the House and Senate, and voter sentiment has swung in an ominous direction for them since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. In an AP-NORC poll conducted Feb. 18-21, 70% of Americans said the country was headed in the wrong direction. As few as 44% said the same in April 2021.
Some leading Republicans seemed intent at CPAC on not helping Democrats by embracing Trump.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who tried to block the certification of Biden’s electoral victory after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, sidestepped a question about whether he would challenge Trump in a 2024 prospective matchup.
“I’ve said I’m not planning to run for president,” Hawley said. He also declined to say whether he wants Trump to run again in 2024: “I never give him advice, including on this.”
Hawley distanced himself from Republicans, including Trump, who have offered soft praise for Putin. “That’s a mistake. Putin is our enemy. Let’s be clear about that,” Hawley said.
Trump told supporters this past week that Putin was “pretty smart” for seizing Ukraine.
DeSantis, who has also refused to rule out a 2024 presidential bid should Trump run, did not mention the former president in his 20-minute address, focusing instead on his resistance to mask and vaccine mandates.
Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, spoke about his work in the Trump administration, but he did not repeat his own recent flattering comments about Putin, in which he called the Russian leader “very capable” and said he has “enormous respect for him.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, considered a potential running mate for Trump in 2024, talked about the 2016 presidential election and the unsubstantiated allegations that Democrats in power “spied” on the Trump campaign. But she pivoted quickly to the future.
“We have some fantastic fighters, like President Donald Trump. But he’s not alone. The American people are on our side,” Noem said, touting her own efforts as governor to block pandemic-related restrictions.
But even Nigel Farage, a former British politician and one of Trump’s top allies abroad, urged conference participants to move past Trump’s obsession with his 2020 election loss.
“Does it make sense for the Republican Party to go on talking about the stolen election?” he asked, as some in the crowd shouted, “Yes!” “This message of a stolen election, if you think about it, is a negative, backward-looking message. … That negative anger must be turned into a positive.”
Another collection of ambitious Republicans, the more aggressive Trump critics, were excluded from the conference altogether. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were among them.
Christie addressed the snub during an unrelated call with reporters earlier in the week. He co-chairs the GOP group directing the party’s redistricting efforts and helps lead fundraising for Republican governors.
“CPAC is a good group of people, but it’s one group of people in our party,” Christie said when asked about his absence. “I’ve got plenty of forums to work in the party. … Those are the efforts that are going to determine how we do this fall in elections, not some conference where we’re going to be doing some talking in February.”
___
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Nick Riccardi in Denver and Emily Swanson in Washington contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that Kristi Noem is the governor of South Dakota, not North Dakota.
Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary
CHICAGO — Grace Thomas is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but still not ready to take off her mask, especially around the kids at the home day care she runs in Chicago.
But whether the children continue to wear masks remains to be seen after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that healthy people in most areas of the country can safely stop wearing masks as cases continue to fall.
Thomas, 62, plans to ask parents to have their children wear masks to prevent the day care from being a potential source of transmission, but “you can’t make them wear masks if they don’t want to,” she said.
Many Americans, including parents of school children, have been clamoring for an end to masking while others remain wary that the pandemic could throw a new curveball. Now, states, cities and school districts are assessing Friday’s guidance to determine whether it’s safe to stop mask-wearing — long after others threw out such mandates and many Americans ignored them.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted Monday in response the the new guidance, although Chicago Public Schools officials said they will continue to require masks “to maintain health and safety measures.”
Los Angeles on Friday began allowing people who are vaccinated to remove their masks indoors, and Washington, D.C., had already said it would end its mask mandate on Monday. Washington state and Oregon plan to lift indoor mask mandates in late March.
But the issue still remains politically fraught: Florida’s governor on Thursday announced new recommendations called “Buck the CDC” that discourage mask wearing — even though the CDC says the state still has wide areas at high levels of concern.
Christine Bruhn, 79, a retired food science professor at the University of California at Davis, said she’ll only take off her mask if she thinks it’s safe, usually around vaccinated friends. When she’s around a large group of strangers, “I’m wearing a mask,” Bruhn said.
“I have been vaccinated and boosted but I don’t want to get sick,” said Bruhn, who also said she’ll continue crossing the street to keep her distance from people without masks if she sees any of them walking toward her.
American Medical Association President Gerald E. Harmon said Friday that he would continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings and urged “all Americans to consider doing the same” because millions are susceptible to severe illness or too young to be vaccinated.
Still, many people appear to be done with masking.
Steve Kelly, a manager of Kilroy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Indianapolis, said it seems that neither employees nor customers think much about COVID since Indiana lifted a mask mandate for restaurants.
“It doesn’t seem like anybody is wearing masks,” he said of his customers, though a few employees still do. And he said people rarely get upset anymore.
“My daughter is 13 and she wears a mask. It’s her choice,” he said. “Nobody bothers her about it and she wouldn’t care if they did.”
In central Illinois’ Effingham County, mask-wearing — and the animosity between those who do and don’t — has plummeted, said David Campbell, vice chairman of the county board. He said about the only places he sees people wearing masks are hospitals and doctors’ offices.
“Eighty-five to ninety percent of the people you see on the street, in stores, restaurants, aren’t wearing them,” said Campbell, 61. “You used to hear people say, ‘Why aren’t you wearing masks?’ but you don’t anymore.”
Under the new guidance, the CDC says people can stop wearing masks if they live in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals — accounting for more than 70% of the U.S. population.
The agency still advises people, including schoolchildren, to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high, in about 37% of U.S. counties, where about 28% of Americans live. And those with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive should wear masks, the agency said.
The recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and in airports, train stations and bus stations, but the guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions may set their own rules.
Two of the nation’s largest teachers unions weighed in, with American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten calling the guidance “long-needed new metrics for a safe off-ramp from universal masking.” She said many students and teachers have struggled with COVID-19 restrictions.
But National Education Association President Becky Pringle urged school districts to “act cautiously” and seek input from local educators before making any decisions to end mask-wearing.
Chicago high school teacher Sharon Holmes said she’ll continue to wear a mask while teaching and outside the classroom.
“My partner and my daughter both have asthma,” said the 53-year-old Holmes. “I just don’t feel safe yet, personally.”
