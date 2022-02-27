News
US, EU, UK agree to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT
By ZEKE MILLER and RAF CASERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block “selected’ Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose ”restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” The central bank sanctions restrictions target $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal.
Saturday’s move includes cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.
Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war. The allies — criticized ever after for responding too weakly to Russia’s 2014 aggression — shelved the idea. Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.
The U.S. has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based SWIFT system to kick out a country — Iran, over its nuclear program. But kicking Russia out of SWIFT would also hurt other economies, including those of the U.S. and key ally Germany.
The disconnection from SWIFT announced by the West on Saturday is partial, leaving Europe and the United States room to escalate penalties further later.
Announcing the measures in Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said would push the bloc also to “paralyze the assets of Russia’s Central bank” so that its transactions would be frozen. Cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” she added.
“Cutting banks off will stop them from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports,” she added.
Getting the EU on board for sanctioning Russia through SWIFT had been a tough process since EU trade with Russia amounted to 80 billion euros, about 10 times as much as the United States, which had been an early proponent of such measures.
Germany specifically had balked at the measure since it could hit them hard. But Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that “after Russia’s shameless attack … we are working hard on limiting the collateral damage of decoupling (Russia) from SWIFT so that it hits the right people. What we need is a targeted, functional restrictions of SWIFT.”
As another measure, the allies announced a commitment “to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship — so-called golden passports — that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”
The group also announced the formation this week of a transatlantic task force to ensure that these and other sanctions on Russia are implemented effectively through information sharing and asset freezes.
Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security said despite a complete SWIFT ban, “these measures will still be painful to Russia’s economy. They reinforce the measures already taken earlier this week by making transactions more complicated and difficult.”
Ziemba says how much pain the sanctions render on the Russian economy will depend on which banks have been restricted and which measures are taken to restrict the ability of the Central Bank to operate.
“Regardless, these sort of escalating sanctions, removing banks from SWIFT, restricting the Central Bank, this will all make it more difficult to get commodities from Russia and will increase the pressure on the financial market.”
___
Casert reported from Brussels. Associated Press writers Frank Jordan, Ellen Knickmeyer and Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.
Meet Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s new Office of Neighborhood Safety
Since St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter appointed Brooke Blakey director of a new city initiative, she’s been getting questions from people she knows: What is the Office of Neighborhood Safety?
Blakey, most recently a Metro Transit police officer, first heard from law enforcement colleagues.
“I explained this office was definitely not replacing the police department and that it really is an opportunity for us to work together, for collaboration with our police department, our fire department, our public health, our county systems,” she said recently.
The St. Paul City Council formally changed a city ordinance last week, creating the Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS) within the city attorney’s office. It’s the product of years of work — before Carter began his first mayoral term in 2018, he ran on a platform of “community-first” safety, saying, “True community safety means preventing crime before it happens — by investing in strong neighborhoods.”
A community-based panel of more than 40 people made recommendations to the city last year about alternatives to some 911 responses and suggested forming an office to focus on violence prevention, from which ONS was born.
“For years, I have talked about the need to address public safety issues holistically and fund greater community safety through taking care of people — not just reacting to violent crime through more police *after* something bad has already happened,” council member Mitra Jalali wrote about the unanimous council approval of the ordinance to create the new office.
A range of organizations doing this work are already in place, and ONS “will continue to push forward community-centered initiatives that support targeted services to people experiencing crises, including mental health,” Jalali added.
The city also will establish a neighborhood safety community council, which will be open for applications.
Blakey takes the helm at ONS on Monday.
She grew up in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, learning from her parents, who she described as strong advocates for the community: Art Blakey was Minnesota State Fair police chief for 37 years and a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy who rose to the rank of commander. Carolyn Carroll-Blakey worked for St. Paul Mayor Larry Cohen and Model Cities, and retired from human resources at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.
Brooke Blakey spoke with the Pioneer Press last week about the career path that led to her new job and how she’ll get started in the role. The interview transcript is edited for clarity and conciseness:
I know you’ve worked in a variety of fields. Can you walk me through them?
I started my career at the YWCA of St. Paul, where I was the coordinator for the Youth Achievers Program, which was a job-readiness work-experience program for young people in the Frogtown/Summit-University area. I was a participant in the program (in high school), went to college (graduating from the University of Minnesota with bachelor’s degrees in child psychology and criminology) and was hired as coordinator. That was my introduction into community work, but also juvenile services.
I decided to go to graduate school, so I went to John Jay College of Criminal Justice out in New York (earning a degree in forensic psychology). I landed a contract with the (police) civilian review board in Minneapolis. That was my first introduction into the investigation world. I went to school for forensics and I wanted to be an investigator. I always said, “Where in the world can you find a job where they pay you to be nosy all day?”
I transitioned over to Ramsey County Child Protection (as a child-protection worker) and then eventually over to the Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office (as an investigator), where I spent the next 10 years. I learned so much about community, courts, policing.
During that time, I went to school to become a police officer. I decided to join the State Fair Police Department, which I did while maintaining my job at the public defender’s office because I felt it gave me such a unique insight to both sides of the table.
I joined the Metro Transit Police Department in 2014. I ran the juvenile diversion program for awhile, which Chief (John) Harrington (now Minnesota Public Safety commissioner) had me initiate because I’ve had experience in the juvenile world and then eventually transitioned over to the Homeless Action Team. Then moved into doing a lot more community engagement before this opportunity came to be the director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety, which was just a natural progression of police work, public safety and utilizing all of the systems that we have in place to really get to the root of why people commit crime, helping people navigate those systems.
Do you know what your work will look like on day one?
I think I’ll be introducing myself and beginning to answer the questions that everybody wants to know: What is this work, what does it look like and how am I going to be involved?
One of the biggest things is definitely getting together the office’s community commission, to really get community residents, local stakeholders, our police department, our fire, our public health, our county systems — and get that representation so that we can start to piece together strategic plans about what it can look like so that we can inform the community.
Then, start to plan out the first 30 days, 60 days, 90 days. The biggest thing is that there there has to be data and there has to be results and actions to legitimize this department and show what this office can do. I’ve seen it with the HAT (Homeless Action Team at Metro Transit) program, so I know it is something that can be accomplished, that there can be tangible numbers and not just anecdotal stories about moving people forward and having safety in our community.
How will you be able to report on whether it’s working, whether it’s having an impact?
Everybody looks at crime statistics as their leading goal and is crime decreasing. We have to look at it over time.
There is a dashboard that’s already in place for the community-first public safety framework, and getting that information out about what our nonprofits are doing, what our public schools are doing, how the partnerships between the city departments, Ramsey County, the sheriff’s department, all of those things interact and how we’re seeing differences in trends.
This is a lot of data-driven information that we’re using and strategic investments. This is not just some warm fuzzy that we’re hoping for, but some real transformational outcomes for every part of the city.
Going into the work, what do you think will be the most difficult part of it?
The fact that everything takes time and everybody wants an immediate answer right now and everybody wants to feel safe right now. I think the biggest thing is wanting and showing results sooner than later — really trying to get at the root causes of things but also showing those baby steps, and where that bigger and long-term goal is.
We didn’t get here in 30, 60, 90 days, and we’re not necessarily going to get out of it in that time, but being able to show we’re making some strides and some impacts that you can see and that have been measurable.
Since there have been some media reports about the end of your time at Metro Transit, to avoid further speculation, could you explain what the internal affairs investigation was about and what the outcome was?
Not at this point because it’s still actively being handled. I think the biggest thing is my time at Transit did nothing but give me growth. I did not leave on bad terms or under a cloud of speculation. I left because I had an opportunity to take what I was doing to a new level.
(Metro Transit confirmed to the Pioneer Press that an internal affairs investigation into a complaint is complete, the complaint is still open and there was no final discipline; a spokesman says details about the complaint are not public information. Blakey was a captain and the department’s chief of staff as of last year; when she put in her resignation and left the department this month, her rank was officer and she said her duties were responding to police calls and working on the Homeless Action Team).
Is there anything else you’d want people to know about you or your new job?
I’m excited to be in this role, I’m excited to take those next steps, and making sure that the city in which I grew up and the community that I love has the opportunity to feel safe.
1 dead, 1 injured in Spanish Lake shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Spanish Lake late Saturday morning.
According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
Clay said county officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to a hospital.
Police learned the men shot one another after getting into an altercation on the parking lot.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS if you’d like to remain anonymous.
