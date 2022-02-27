Who should Vikings target in draft? It depends on position.

Let the speculation begin.

Now that the Vikings have officially moved forward with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager and Kevin O’Connell as head coach, both men can slowly start to put their fingerprints on the roster as a whole. The next couple of months will be critical as ownership already has made it clear that it expects the Vikings to be highly competitive next season.

Though the elephant in the room this offseason is still quarterback Kirk Cousins, or more specifically, his enormous $45 million cap hit, the Vikings have a chance to make a splash with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft.

Asked last week how the Vikings will approach the draft, Adofo-Mensah mentioned “a shared vision” with O’Connell, adding that they will work “side by side” to make the best decision for the franchise.

With the NFL scouting combine starting next week in Indianapolis, here are some positions the Vikings should look into ahead of next season, as well as some prospects that might be available when they are on the clock.

CORNERBACK

You can never have too many cornerbacks, right? That’s a mantra former head coach Mike Zimmer lived by during his tenure in the Twin Cities. Isn’t it ironic, then, that Zimmer left the cupboard pretty bare in the secondary? For the Vikings, there might not be a bigger need than cornerback this offseason. Patrick Peterson is set to hit the open market along with Mackensie Alexander, leaving Cam Dantzler and Kris Boyd as the only cornerbacks on the roster with tangible experience under their belt. Luckily for the Vikings, this prospect pool is deep at cornerbacks.

Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)



There’s a chance Stingley is long gone by the time the Vikings are on the clock. He was a star at LSU as a true freshman, flashing elite ball skills, and looking like a lock to be the first cornerback taken off the board whenever he was draft eligible. That said, the narrative surrounding Stingley changed a bit as he struggled to replicate his production as a sophomore and junior. He also battled through some injuries during his collegiate career that might make NFL teams wary of taking him too early in the draft.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (Cincinnati)



You won’t find a cornerback more physically imposing than Gardner in the upcoming draft. He’s blessed with a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame and used it to his advantage during his career with the Bearcats. He developed into a legitimate shutdown cornerback over time, and according to Pro Football Focus, never allowed a touchdown in his collegiate career. He’s got good athleticism, too, and plays with the swagger needed to excel at the position.

Trent McDuffie (Washington)



Nevermind the 5-foot-11, 195-pound frame. What he lacks in size compared to some of his peers, McDuffie makes up for with his aggressiveness in coverage. His prowess in both man and zone coverage should allow him to make an immediate impact at the next level. He also excels against the run, using his speed and quickness to shed blocks, then has fearlessness to come up and make the tackle. While he might not be the top cornerback on the draft board, the Vikings would be thrilled to add McDuffie to the roster.

PASS RUSHER

It’s still unclear how the Vikings plan to move forward with star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. They have until March 20 to decide if they want to pick up his $18 million roster bonus. The status of outside linebacker Anthony Barr is also in question. He isn’t currently under contract, and thus, the Vikings could decide to move on from him. No matter what happens with Hunter and Barr this offseason, the Vikings could afford to add another pass rusher. There should be some good options when they are on the clock.

George Karlaftis (Purdue)



While most pass rushers use their speed and quickness to beat blockers at the point of attack, Karlaftis uses his brute strength to get into the backfield with regularity. His power is tangible, and he also has a relentless motor that is highly coveted at the next level. If there’s a knock on Karlaftis it’s that he will need to find other ways to beat blockers in the NFL. He’s not going to overpower everyone in his path like he did in college.

David Ojabo (Michigan)



When it comes to Michigan pass rushers, Aidan Hutchinson is getting most of the attention. And for good reason. He’s among the favorites to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft. That said, Ojabo is certainly no slouch. His elite speed and quickness off the edge allows him to dance around blockers. He’s also very twitchy, and thus, can counter blocks with his ability to effortlessly change directions. He’s very raw and will need to develop at the next level. That said, Ojabo’s seemingly limitless potential is reason enough to spend some good draft capital on him.

Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)



Nobody at the Senior Bowl raised their draft stock more than Johnson. He improved his with his dominance in individual drills and is likely to get drafted in the first round because of it. He hails from Eden Prairie — #OneOfUs — and should steadily improve at the next level. The biggest question mark with Johnson is his ceiling as a pass rusher. Though his motor should allow him to make an impact, he needs to improve his ability to beat blockers at the point of attack.

QUARTERBACK

This hinges on what the Vikings decide to do with Cousins. If they keep him, there’s no chance they will waste the No. 12 pick on a project quarterback. If they move on from Cousins, though, things could get pretty interesting when the Vikings are on the clock.

Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)



While there isn’t a clear cut No. 1 quarterback in this draft, Pickett is a good option for teams in need of a signal caller. He has good size, a solid arm, and quality athleticism for the position, as well as a tangible competitive fire. His most glaring weakness is the timing of his throws. Though he’s pretty accurate, Pickett often bails from the pocket because he doesn’t make reads fast enough.

Malik Willis (Liberty)



If the Vikings want to go in a completely different direction at quarterback, Willis is their guy. He is pretty much everything Cousins is not. Though the timing of his throws can leave something to be desired, Willis has very good arm talent and elite athleticism. He can fit throws into tight windows if given enough time in the pocket, and if he breaks contain, he’s a human highlight reel in the open field. The biggest issue with Willis is that he played against lower level competition in college. Will his skill set translate to the NFL right away?

Matt Corral (Ole Miss)



After playing in an offense predicated on run-pass options in college, some question whether Corral is a guy that can win from the pocket in the NFL. He has a pretty strong arm and flashed some impressive athleticism throughout his collegiate career. That said, Corral getting taken with the No. 12 pick might be viewed as a reach.