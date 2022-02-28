5 players and positions to watch for Giants at NFL Combine

The Giants are a regular headliner at the annual NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Their losing gives them high NFL Draft picks every year.

They hold selection Nos. 5 and 7 this April: their own and the Chicago Bears’, respectively. They have a ton of roster needs. And there is a chance they could trade back from one of their positions, too.

So there are numerous possibilities for which positions GM Joe Schoen will draft and where he’ll draft them.

Here are five players and positions to watch as the Giants meet with the top prospects and watch them work out up close.

IKEM EKWONU, OT, N.C. STATE

One agent who does not represent Ekwonu told the Daily News the Wolfpack lineman might be the most impressive prospect he’s ever met considering Ekwonu’s ability, personality, intelligence and maturity. The N.C. State junior asked agents who were recruiting him to describe specifics of how they would negotiate his contract and blew people away with his thorough approach. The Charlotte, N.C., product lists at 6-4, 320 pounds. He plays nasty and scouts believe he is versatile enough to play either tackle or guard. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in a Friday conference call that Ekwonu probably won’t get to the Giants’ pick at No. 5, but “if he did, they’d probably just turn in the card.” The Giants are seeking upgrades almost across their entire O-line, outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas. Alabama tackle Evan Neal is another lineman that would help the Giants immediately, but some people believe he could go No. 1 to the Jaguars. Mississippi State tackler Charles Cross is another name to watch. And Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum could be on Schoen’s radar in a trade back scenario.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX, EDGE, OREGON

Once the Bills got franchise QB Josh Allen in 2018, Schoen helped Buffalo GM Brandon Beane attack the pass rush with Buffalo’s top pick for three straight years. They took Ed Oliver at No. 9 in 2019, A.J. Epenesa at No. 54 in 2020, and in 2021 used their top two picks on pass rushers: Gregory Rousseau at No. 30 and Carlos Basham at No. 61. The Giants badly need a stud edge rusher and help getting to the quarterback in general. Thibodeaux, a 6-5, 258-pound junior from Los Angeles, has power and upside and defends the run. Keep an eye also on Georgia edge Travon Walker, Florida State edge Jermaine Johnson III — who had a strong Senior Bowl — and Utah off-ball linebacker Devin Lloyd, whose ability to rush off the edge conjures Micah Parsons comparisons (not to say they’re the same player; just speaking about versatile usage).

AHMAD “SAUCE” GARDNER, CB, CINCINNATI

The Giants need to draft a good, young corner this year. James Bradberry, 28, and Adoree Jackson, 26, aren’t long-term answers and might not be short-term answers for the Giants at the outside corner positions, either. Both veterans are expensive, too. Gardner, from Detroit, is 6-3, 200 pounds with long arms and swagger. He’s confident. He can play press man. He is the kind of player opposing offenses would have to game plan for. The previous Giants regime knew corner was a major need, too. They would have drafted either South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn or Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II at No. 11 last year if the board had fallen a certain way. And they traded up in the third round for Central Florida’s Aaron Robinson, who they hope will lock down the slot. The Giants’ top scouts were traveling to see Gardner’s Bearcats in person early last fall, as well, before the team asserted itself as a clear College Football Playoff contender. Cincinnati has a lot of talent on its roster, but Gardner is the cream of the crop. Other corners to watch: LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Washington’s Trent McDuffie.

KYLE HAMILTON, S, NOTRE DAME

The Giants already have free safety Xavier McKinney on the back end, but they could move on from Logan Ryan. And while Hamilton needs to get stronger and continue to develop, he has exceptional raw talent, range and instincts. He might not even make it to the Giants’ first pick. Some believe the Texans (No. 3) are high on him, unless that becomes the trade spot for a quarterback-hungry team, and Houston slides back and gets another player it likes, such as Michigan defensive end David Ojabo. But Giants D-coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale probably would be thrilled to have a weapon like Hamilton to unleash. Martindale also is coming off his lone down year as Ravens defensive coordinator caused by rampant injuries to Baltimore’s secondary. Anything that strengthens the back end so Wink can unleash blitzes and pressure on the front end is a plus.

TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS

Every year, scouts, GMs, coaches, agents and reporters all identify their own core groups of players that they believe in and go to bat for. Burks is one of mine. The 6-3, 225 pounder had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 TDs as a junior in the SEC, plus 14 carries for 112 yards and another score on the ground. USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson are two other receivers who could instantly help Daniel Jones, especially if the Giants make significant changes at the position, whether it’s cutting Sterling Shepard or trading Kadarius Toney. London and Wilson project as higher picks early in this pre-draft process, too. But Burks is dominant, he’s incredibly tough, and he has a rare combination of traits: he’s big and fast. Maybe he’d be a pick in a trade back from No. 7. Maybe Schoen would take London or Wilson instead. Don’t discount the receiver position, though, and keep an eye on Burks to make an immediate impact wherever he lands.