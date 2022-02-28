News
A Spectacular, 16-Foot-Wide Basquiat Is Back on the Market After Six Years
Whenever a Basquiat appears on the market, huge interest and astronomical sales are all but guaranteed, but Phillips just announced a particularly scintillating offer from the Japanese collector Yusaku Maezawa: Basquiat’s 1982 Untitled, an enormous and stunning self-portrait of sorts inspired by Picasso’s Guernica that clocks in at approximately 16 feet across. In Untitled, Basquiat renders himself as a dreadlocked demon surrounded by slashes of vivid red, green, black and white paint. Phillips is anticipating that the painting will sell for approximately $70 million, and Maezawa, who acquired Untitled at auction in 2016 for $57.3 million, is happy to give up the treasure so that it can be enjoyed by others.
“The past six years of having Basquiat’s Untitled was nothing but a great pleasure and it has become a memorable piece in my collection,” Maezawa said in a statement. “I believe that art collections are something that should always continue to grow and evolve as the owner does. I also believe that it should be shared so that it can be a part of everyone’s lives. I hope that Untitled will continue its great journey in good hands and that it will bring smiles to many people all around the world.”
Indeed, amongst a catalog of extraordinary creations that makes up Basquiat’s output, this painting sticks out for its enormity and for the starkness of its visual communication. The artist often filled his canvases with recurring symbols and motifs, but none of those flourishes are present here. With colors that function as a nod to Abstract Expressionism, Basquiat placed himself front and center and also indicted himself; indicted his own rage.
“Seldom in the auction world are you fortunate enough to see an artwork whose dynamism matches that of its artist and collector,” Jean-Paul Engelen, Phillips’ President, Americas, added in a statement. “And that is exactly what we have here. Works of this caliber are rarely seen at auction and the demand from collectors is unprecedented. We are honored to have been entrusted by Mr. Maezawa with the sale of Untitled.”
MN’s big budget surplus grows again, reaching $9.3 billion
Minnesota’s projected state budget surplus has grown — again.
Now it’s forecast to be about $9.3 billion, according to figures released by the state Monday morning. That’s up from the record-breaking $7.7 billion figure released in December. For context, the state’s entire two-year budget is about $52 billion.
The increase was driven by higher-than-previously-expected income, spending and corporate profits, state officials said.
The new forecast likely doesn’t account for Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine. “Geopolitical conflict” is listed as a reason for uncertainty in the new figure, according to a brief statement issued by budget officials.
More details, as well as reaction from top officials, will come later Monday.
The new forecast isn’t all cash in the bank, but rather a projection of where the state’s finances will be. Lawmakers will use it to fashion a budget that ultimately must be approved by both chambers and Gov. Tim Walz in a process that likely will play out into May.
Here’s the entire statement released Monday morning by the office of Minnesota Management and Budget:
“The Minnesota budget and economic outlook remains positive. A forecast improvement of $1.507 billion for the current biennium leads to a revised projected general fund surplus of $9.253 billion for FY 2022-23. A higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecast results in an improved revenue projection while spending is slightly lower in E-12 education and Health and Human Services. The revenue and spending forecast changes are mostly one-time and the structural balance in the FY 2024-25 planning estimates remains positive and largely unchanged from November. Uncertainty due to inflation and geopolitical conflict pose risk to the budget and economic outlook.”
A quick refresher on the politics driving it all: The Senate is controlled by Republicans, and the House by Democrats; Walz is a Democrat, and all of them will be on the ballot in November.
In the broadest strokes, Walz and fellow Democratic-Farmer-Labor members want to spend the bulk of the money on social programs, while Republicans want most of it for tax cuts.
Both parties agree on some basic ideas of increased spending, such as recruiting and retaining more police officers. And both parties agree on the idea of tax relief, especially for the lower income brackets. However, in both those examples — as in others — a path of consensus has yet to emerge.
Another important dynamic: If lawmakers and Walz can’t agree on how to spend the surplus, nothing much happens. The money would just accumulate and sit there. No risk of government shutdown.
That’s because the state operates on two-year budgets, and lawmakers and Walz approved a roughly $52 billion two-year budget last year.
After two males steal safe from St. Paul mosque, Islamic group calls on FBI to investigate
After two men stole a safe from a mosque in St. Paul, the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Minnesota chapter called on Monday for the FBI to investigate.
Officers who responded to Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in Frogtown on Sunday morning were told by a person who viewed security footage that it showed two males used keys to enter the building at 955 W. Minnehaha Ave., according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. The safe they stole contained $4,000 in cash, wallets and a checkbook, she said.
The burglary happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Sunday, a police report said. No one was under arrest as of Monday morning.
The suspects drove a black pick-up truck without license plates, according to CAIR-MN.
“We call on the FBI to join the St. Paul Police Department in the investigation of this incident targeting a house of worship,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein in a statement. “We will be working with mosque leaders throughout Minnesota to increase security precautions.”
Dolphins reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady this offseason
When the Miami Dolphins made the surprising move on Jan. 10 to fire former coach Brian Flores, many believed it had to mean there was a big-name coaching pursuit owner Steve Ross and the Dolphins were prepared to make.
According to a Monday morning report, there was one — just not who everyone thought in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Dolphins once planned to pursue former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, according to Pro Football Talk, which also reported on Monday morning that Miami wanted to pair Payton with quarterback Tom Brady. Both Payton and Brady announced retirements this offseason.
The Dolphins declined to comment on the report.
The report said Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL that names the Dolphins scrapped the plan, but Payton announced his retirement roughly a week before Flores’ lawyers filed the suit. The Dolphins, at that point in time, were also preparing for a second round of interviews with eventual head coach Mike McDaniel and fellow finalist Kellen Moore, who remains Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.
If the Dolphins were to pursue Payton while he was still under contract with the Saints before his retirement, the Dolphins first would have had to reach an agreement with the Saints for potential compensation for hiring Payton, per NFL rules. If an agreement were reached, the Dolphins then could work out an agreement directly with Payton.
The report also links Brady to a potential ownership stake in the future.
Leading the Saints since 2006, Payton accumulated a 161-97 record, including playoffs. He won a Super Bowl in 2009.
Ross, a Michigan alum and donor, shut down the idea of the Dolphins going after Harbaugh the same day Flores was fired, saying he would not be the one to take Harbaugh away from the Wolverines.
Flores’ lawsuit alleges racially discriminating hiring practices across the NFL against Black coaches seeking high-end roles. Against the Dolphins, Flores claims he was offered financial incentive to tank in the 2019 season, his first at the helm in Miami. He also alleged that he was pressured to tamper with an unnamed quarterback, which sources have said was Brady, before his 2020 free agency when he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
