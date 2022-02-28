Connect with us

After two males steal safe from St. Paul mosque, Islamic group calls on FBI to investigate

21 seconds ago

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the FBI to investigate a burglary of a safe from Masjid Al-Ihsan in St. Paul early Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. CAIR-MN released a surveillance photo of a man who they said is a suspect. (Courtesy of CAIR-MN)
After two men stole a safe from a mosque in St. Paul, the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Minnesota chapter called on Monday for the FBI to investigate.

Officers who responded to Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in Frogtown on Sunday morning were told by a person who viewed security footage that it showed two males used keys to enter the building at 955 W. Minnehaha Ave., according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. The safe they stole contained $4,000 in cash, wallets and a checkbook, she said.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations released a surveillance photo of a man who they said stole a safe from Masjid Al-Ihsan in St. Paul. (Courtesy of CAIR-MN)

The burglary happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Sunday, a police report said. No one was under arrest as of Monday morning.

The suspects drove a black pick-up truck without license plates, according to CAIR-MN.

“We call on the FBI to join the St. Paul Police Department in the investigation of this incident targeting a house of worship,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein in a statement. “We will be working with mosque leaders throughout Minnesota to increase security precautions.”

Advertisement

Dolphins reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady this offseason

7 mins ago

February 28, 2022

Dolphins reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady this offseason
When the Miami Dolphins made the surprising move on Jan. 10 to fire former coach Brian Flores, many believed it had to mean there was a big-name coaching pursuit owner Steve Ross and the Dolphins were prepared to make.

According to a Monday morning report, there was one — just not who everyone thought in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Dolphins once planned to pursue former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, according to Pro Football Talk, which also reported on Monday morning that Miami wanted to pair Payton with quarterback Tom Brady. Both Payton and Brady announced retirements this offseason.

The Dolphins declined to comment on the report.

The report said Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL that names the Dolphins scrapped the plan, but Payton announced his retirement roughly a week before Flores’ lawyers filed the suit. The Dolphins, at that point in time, were also preparing for a second round of interviews with eventual head coach Mike McDaniel and fellow finalist Kellen Moore, who remains Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.

If the Dolphins were to pursue Payton while he was still under contract with the Saints before his retirement, the Dolphins first would have had to reach an agreement with the Saints for potential compensation for hiring Payton, per NFL rules. If an agreement were reached, the Dolphins then could work out an agreement directly with Payton.

The report also links Brady to a potential ownership stake in the future.

Leading the Saints since 2006, Payton accumulated a 161-97 record, including playoffs. He won a Super Bowl in 2009.

Ross, a Michigan alum and donor, shut down the idea of the Dolphins going after Harbaugh the same day Flores was fired, saying he would not be the one to take Harbaugh away from the Wolverines.

Flores’ lawsuit alleges racially discriminating hiring practices across the NFL against Black coaches seeking high-end roles. Against the Dolphins, Flores claims he was offered financial incentive to tank in the 2019 season, his first at the helm in Miami. He also alleged that he was pressured to tamper with an unnamed quarterback, which sources have said was Brady, before his 2020 free agency when he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Best Cream Bronzers for a Sun-Kissed Glow

13 mins ago

February 28, 2022

The Best Cream Bronzers for a Sun-Kissed Glow
The Best Cream Bronzers for a Sun Kissed Glow

There’s nothing quite like a sun-kissed glow, but that particular lit-from-within, naturally luminous aesthetic is a touch harder to achieve during these cold, grey days, not to mention sun damage is a very real issue and it’s important to slather on that SPF no matter the season. Full disclosure, I used to adore baking all day in the sun, but did a full 180 over the past few years, and now refuse to step outside without covering my entire body in sunscreen, plus a wide-brimmed hat for added protection during the summer. Luckily, you can take care of your your skin and still score that golden glow without sun exposure, all thanks to bronzer.

Truthfully, I’ve been a little scared of bronzers for much of my adult life, considering I grew up in the early aughts era during which slapping a sparkly orange bronzer *all* over was the norm. Thankfully, makeup trends have changed and I’ve learned my lesson about powdering on a full face of glittery, five-shades-too-dark bronzer from forehead to chin, somehow forgetting to apply anything to my ghostly white neck while still managing to ruin every white shirt I owned.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

While I have a few powder bronzers I use from time to time, I’m more partial to a cream bronzer, which I’ve found to be far easier to use in order to get that sun-kissed glow, and also less prone to creating those dread orange-y streaks.  There are always exceptions, but in general, cream bronzers are more blendable, lighter and more natural, since the formulas glide right onto your skin. The creamy texture creates a radiant, dewy appearance that looks and feels more like your actual skin, and is less likely to cake or crease, too.

Cream bronzers are also great multi-taskers; they add warmth and depth, and while a contour should technically be a different shade, bronzer works in a pinch. I’ve always loved using a bronzer on my eyelids, too, especially during the summer, for that “just got back from a day at the beach” vibe. While everyone uses bronzer differently, depending on their skin type, tone and concerns, the key is to first find the right bronzer for your skin tone, and also not to overdo it. For bronzers, the general rule is to apply where the sun would naturally hit your face, so the main spots are your temples, cheekbones, bridge of your nose and a touch on your chin.

Below, see the best cream bronzers that will give you a natural, sun-kissed glow no matter the season.

Woman shot in an altercation at Pin-Up Bowl in Delmar Loop

19 mins ago

February 28, 2022

Woman shot in an altercation at Pin-Up Bowl in Delmar Loop
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot while at the Pin-Up Bowl in the Delmar Loop late Sunday night.

Police said shots were fired at 11:56 p.m. when an altercation started in the Pin-Up Bowl. It continued outside to the front of the business. The suspects then began shooting at each other. Then they entered their vehicles and fled the scene.

While officers were at the scene located at 6191 Delmar Boulevard, they found out a victim had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound. She was shot in the back while at the Pin-Up Bowl incident. She was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

