MN’s big budget surplus grows again, reaching $9.3 billion

Minnesota’s projected state budget surplus has grown — again.

Now it’s forecast to be about $9.3 billion, according to figures released by the state Monday morning. That’s up from the record-breaking $7.7 billion figure released in December. For context, the state’s entire two-year budget is about $52 billion.

The increase was driven by higher-than-previously-expected income, spending and corporate profits, state officials said.

The new forecast likely doesn’t account for Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine. “Geopolitical conflict” is listed as a reason for uncertainty in the new figure, according to a brief statement issued by budget officials.

More details, as well as reaction from top officials, will come later Monday.

The new forecast isn’t all cash in the bank, but rather a projection of where the state’s finances will be. Lawmakers will use it to fashion a budget that ultimately must be approved by both chambers and Gov. Tim Walz in a process that likely will play out into May.

Here’s the entire statement released Monday morning by the office of Minnesota Management and Budget:

“The Minnesota budget and economic outlook remains positive. A forecast improvement of $1.507 billion for the current biennium leads to a revised projected general fund surplus of $9.253 billion for FY 2022-23. A higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecast results in an improved revenue projection while spending is slightly lower in E-12 education and Health and Human Services. The revenue and spending forecast changes are mostly one-time and the structural balance in the FY 2024-25 planning estimates remains positive and largely unchanged from November. Uncertainty due to inflation and geopolitical conflict pose risk to the budget and economic outlook.”

A quick refresher on the politics driving it all: The Senate is controlled by Republicans, and the House by Democrats; Walz is a Democrat, and all of them will be on the ballot in November.

In the broadest strokes, Walz and fellow Democratic-Farmer-Labor members want to spend the bulk of the money on social programs, while Republicans want most of it for tax cuts.

Both parties agree on some basic ideas of increased spending, such as recruiting and retaining more police officers. And both parties agree on the idea of tax relief, especially for the lower income brackets. However, in both those examples — as in others — a path of consensus has yet to emerge.

Another important dynamic: If lawmakers and Walz can’t agree on how to spend the surplus, nothing much happens. The money would just accumulate and sit there. No risk of government shutdown.

That’s because the state operates on two-year budgets, and lawmakers and Walz approved a roughly $52 billion two-year budget last year.