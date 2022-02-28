News
MN’s big budget surplus grows again, reaching $9.3 billion
Minnesota’s projected state budget surplus has grown — again.
Now it’s forecast to be about $9.3 billion, according to figures released by the state Monday morning. That’s up from the record-breaking $7.7 billion figure released in December. For context, the state’s entire two-year budget is about $52 billion.
The increase was driven by higher-than-previously-expected income, spending and corporate profits, state officials said.
The new forecast likely doesn’t account for Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine. “Geopolitical conflict” is listed as a reason for uncertainty in the new figure, according to a brief statement issued by budget officials.
More details, as well as reaction from top officials, will come later Monday.
The new forecast isn’t all cash in the bank, but rather a projection of where the state’s finances will be. Lawmakers will use it to fashion a budget that ultimately must be approved by both chambers and Gov. Tim Walz in a process that likely will play out into May.
Here’s the entire statement released Monday morning by the office of Minnesota Management and Budget:
“The Minnesota budget and economic outlook remains positive. A forecast improvement of $1.507 billion for the current biennium leads to a revised projected general fund surplus of $9.253 billion for FY 2022-23. A higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecast results in an improved revenue projection while spending is slightly lower in E-12 education and Health and Human Services. The revenue and spending forecast changes are mostly one-time and the structural balance in the FY 2024-25 planning estimates remains positive and largely unchanged from November. Uncertainty due to inflation and geopolitical conflict pose risk to the budget and economic outlook.”
A quick refresher on the politics driving it all: The Senate is controlled by Republicans, and the House by Democrats; Walz is a Democrat, and all of them will be on the ballot in November.
In the broadest strokes, Walz and fellow Democratic-Farmer-Labor members want to spend the bulk of the money on social programs, while Republicans want most of it for tax cuts.
Both parties agree on some basic ideas of increased spending, such as recruiting and retaining more police officers. And both parties agree on the idea of tax relief, especially for the lower income brackets. However, in both those examples — as in others — a path of consensus has yet to emerge.
Another important dynamic: If lawmakers and Walz can’t agree on how to spend the surplus, nothing much happens. The money would just accumulate and sit there. No risk of government shutdown.
That’s because the state operates on two-year budgets, and lawmakers and Walz approved a roughly $52 billion two-year budget last year.
News
After two males steal safe from St. Paul mosque, Islamic group calls on FBI to investigate
After two men stole a safe from a mosque in St. Paul, the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Minnesota chapter called on Monday for the FBI to investigate.
Officers who responded to Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in Frogtown on Sunday morning were told by a person who viewed security footage that it showed two males used keys to enter the building at 955 W. Minnehaha Ave., according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. The safe they stole contained $4,000 in cash, wallets and a checkbook, she said.
The burglary happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Sunday, a police report said. No one was under arrest as of Monday morning.
The suspects drove a black pick-up truck without license plates, according to CAIR-MN.
“We call on the FBI to join the St. Paul Police Department in the investigation of this incident targeting a house of worship,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein in a statement. “We will be working with mosque leaders throughout Minnesota to increase security precautions.”
News
Dolphins reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady this offseason
When the Miami Dolphins made the surprising move on Jan. 10 to fire former coach Brian Flores, many believed it had to mean there was a big-name coaching pursuit owner Steve Ross and the Dolphins were prepared to make.
According to a Monday morning report, there was one — just not who everyone thought in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Dolphins once planned to pursue former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, according to Pro Football Talk, which also reported on Monday morning that Miami wanted to pair Payton with quarterback Tom Brady. Both Payton and Brady announced retirements this offseason.
The Dolphins declined to comment on the report.
The report said Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL that names the Dolphins scrapped the plan, but Payton announced his retirement roughly a week before Flores’ lawyers filed the suit. The Dolphins, at that point in time, were also preparing for a second round of interviews with eventual head coach Mike McDaniel and fellow finalist Kellen Moore, who remains Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.
If the Dolphins were to pursue Payton while he was still under contract with the Saints before his retirement, the Dolphins first would have had to reach an agreement with the Saints for potential compensation for hiring Payton, per NFL rules. If an agreement were reached, the Dolphins then could work out an agreement directly with Payton.
The report also links Brady to a potential ownership stake in the future.
Leading the Saints since 2006, Payton accumulated a 161-97 record, including playoffs. He won a Super Bowl in 2009.
Ross, a Michigan alum and donor, shut down the idea of the Dolphins going after Harbaugh the same day Flores was fired, saying he would not be the one to take Harbaugh away from the Wolverines.
Flores’ lawsuit alleges racially discriminating hiring practices across the NFL against Black coaches seeking high-end roles. Against the Dolphins, Flores claims he was offered financial incentive to tank in the 2019 season, his first at the helm in Miami. He also alleged that he was pressured to tamper with an unnamed quarterback, which sources have said was Brady, before his 2020 free agency when he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
News
The Best Cream Bronzers for a Sun-Kissed Glow
There’s nothing quite like a sun-kissed glow, but that particular lit-from-within, naturally luminous aesthetic is a touch harder to achieve during these cold, grey days, not to mention sun damage is a very real issue and it’s important to slather on that SPF no matter the season. Full disclosure, I used to adore baking all day in the sun, but did a full 180 over the past few years, and now refuse to step outside without covering my entire body in sunscreen, plus a wide-brimmed hat for added protection during the summer. Luckily, you can take care of your your skin and still score that golden glow without sun exposure, all thanks to bronzer.
Truthfully, I’ve been a little scared of bronzers for much of my adult life, considering I grew up in the early aughts era during which slapping a sparkly orange bronzer *all* over was the norm. Thankfully, makeup trends have changed and I’ve learned my lesson about powdering on a full face of glittery, five-shades-too-dark bronzer from forehead to chin, somehow forgetting to apply anything to my ghostly white neck while still managing to ruin every white shirt I owned.
While I have a few powder bronzers I use from time to time, I’m more partial to a cream bronzer, which I’ve found to be far easier to use in order to get that sun-kissed glow, and also less prone to creating those dread orange-y streaks. There are always exceptions, but in general, cream bronzers are more blendable, lighter and more natural, since the formulas glide right onto your skin. The creamy texture creates a radiant, dewy appearance that looks and feels more like your actual skin, and is less likely to cake or crease, too.
Cream bronzers are also great multi-taskers; they add warmth and depth, and while a contour should technically be a different shade, bronzer works in a pinch. I’ve always loved using a bronzer on my eyelids, too, especially during the summer, for that “just got back from a day at the beach” vibe. While everyone uses bronzer differently, depending on their skin type, tone and concerns, the key is to first find the right bronzer for your skin tone, and also not to overdo it. For bronzers, the general rule is to apply where the sun would naturally hit your face, so the main spots are your temples, cheekbones, bridge of your nose and a touch on your chin.
Below, see the best cream bronzers that will give you a natural, sun-kissed glow no matter the season.
