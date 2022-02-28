News
Perron, Binnington help Blues pound Blackhawks 4-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 for their fourth straight win.
Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip.
Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season.
The Blues improved to 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks, closing out their season series.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 stops for Chicago, turning away several quality chances for St. Louis.
By JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer
Soulard cleaning up after Mardi Gras roars
ST. LOUIS – The streets of Soulard were quiet Sunday after the much-anticipated wild return of Mardi Gras on Saturday, where thousands of people of all ages came dressed in green, gold, and purple.
“One of the greatest traditions here in St. Louis. We’re so glad we’re able to bring that tradition back,” said Mardi Gras Foundation board member Bess McCoy.
McCoy said last year’s virtual event was good but it felt great having the neighborhood staple in person.
“We were able to keep it alive during COVID by going virtual. I think this year especially, folks are just ready to get back together. We’re excited to give them the opportunity to reconnect,” she said.
McCoy said Saturday’s event couldn’t have gone better and cleaning up after thousands is what the area prepares for each year.
“As soon as outdoor sales closed, we had cleanup crews out here working, and they’re going to be working around the clock until we get everything cleaned up and put back to normal,” she said.
Local businesses also cleaned up.
“Having Mardi Gras is about the same economic impact as if we were to host the World Series every February here in St. Louis. So, it’s really important for the Soulard neighborhood and region as a whole,” McCoy said.
Epic Pizza co-owner Todd George said the Mardi Gras celebration keeps getting better each year.
“One of the best crowds we’ve seen. Everyone from 21 to 80 seemed like they were out yesterday, so we had a great time,” George said.
George said it’s the people in the neighborhood and those who come for Mardi Gras who help make it special.
“It was in the 20s, people were out. It was great to see right up until the last slice we sold last night,” he said. “It was spectacular.”
George said January and February are generally slower, but Saturday Mardi Gras helps make up for that.
“Having this down here is such an economic driver. It’s really like Game 7 of the World Series. It’s that good,” George said.
George, like many business owners, was glad to see things go well for Soulard.
“There’s something for everyone during Mardi Gras down here. It’s an amazing event,” he said.
Ukrainian Catholic church member describes dire situation in Ukraine
ST. LOUIS – Ukrainian Catholics at St. Mary’s Assumption Church in St. Louis are praying for peace and strength amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian flag on display in the church hall—and all throughout the church—is a distinct reminder of the country’s ongoing fight to maintain independence.
Yuriy Safronov, deacon at St. Mary’s Assumption Church, said he was in Ukraine three days ago, and saw firsthand how Ukrainians are struggling to survive.
“Families go to border and men have to leave their family, women with kids with suitcases crossing border, to make it simple,” he said. “I was in line for 10 hours. Three women passed out; I was helping to get them back to normal.”
Safronov said the country needs medical support for wounded soldiers, food, generators, and heaters.
The church is trying to collect monetary donations as well, but getting it to Ukraine is not going to be easy.
“Situation is that you can’t really transfer money to Ukraine,” Safronov said. “People think just money, but all banking right now, does not supporting the systems out of cash or something like that. So we’re looking for people who can bring money across border.”
So far, 368,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began Thursday.
Check out 9 ways to help Ukrainians during this crisis for ways you can support the Ukrainian community here in St. Louis and abroad.
Gophers’ furious comeback falls short in 84-79 loss to Indiana
Senior Day for the Gophers men’s basketball team looked bleak midway through the second half at Williams Arena on Sunday.
Indiana was running Minnesota out of its own gym as the U wanted to send its eight seniors out with a win in the final regular-season home game at The Barn.
The Hoosiers blitzed the flat-footed Gophers with a 23-5 stretch to start the second half. At one point, Indiana led a 70-43. In the middle of it, Minnesota turned the ball over, didn’t get back on defense and Jordan Geronimo threw down a dunk. Ben Johnson called a timeout to try to stop the snowballing.
It didn’t happen immediately, but the Gophers’ showed pride with a 24-4 comeback to jolt the crowd. They fought until the end, but the hole was took big and Indiana held on for a 84-79 win.
For Johnson, the seniors’ contribution during his first year leading his alma mater was more than wins and losses. He credited the eight with setting the foundation for how Minnesota wants to conduct itself on and off the court. After the game, the U honored Eric Curry, Payton Willis Luke Loewe, E.J. Stephens, Sean Sutherlin, Charlie Daniels, Danny Ogele and walk-on Joey Kern. With their families present, Johnson presented them with framed jerseys.
Willis poured in 19 second-half points and finished with a game-high 28. He had an open 3-pointer with a minute left, but it hit the iron and he groaned at the missed opportunity. He didn’t stop there, making two more treys in the final 35 seconds.
E.J. Stephens made a 3 with five second left to make it 82-79, but Xavier Johnson was fouled on the inbound and made both free throws.
The Hoosiers didn’t have a basket after Plymouth native Race Thompson’s dunk with 3:30 remaining, yet their 10 made free throws helped hold off Minnesota.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 14 points, which was three points below his season average. In the first half, Jackson Davis was limited to six points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Minnesota’s hill to climb was too big because Indiana was able to shoot 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range.
The Gophers trailed 40-33 at the half, with five players scoring at least five points. With a 3-pointer on the final possession of the half, Willis led Minnesota with nine points.
Johnson led all scorers with 16 points in the opening 20 minutes, which is above his per-game average of 11 points. He finished with 24.
The Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9) had lost five straight games before a 74-64 win vs. Maryland on Thursday. Minnesota (13-14, 4-14) have lost four of their last five games.
