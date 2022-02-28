News
Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about the draft and free agency entering the NFL scouting combine
With free agency and the NFL draft fast approaching, the Ravens’ offseason rebuild has largely stabilized.
The franchise has a succession plan at team president and a new head athletic trainer. Coach John Harbaugh’s staff overhaul is complete. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ankle is healthy enough to handle practice sessions. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will have the fifth-year option on his contract exercised. Cornerback Marcus Peters isn’t expected to be a salary cap casualty. And general manager Eric DeCosta has warned that the Ravens probably won’t spend much this offseason, anyway.
As team officials prepare for the offseason’s next phase, they’ll head to Indianapolis this week for the NFL scouting combine. DeCosta’s scheduled to talk Wednesday afternoon. With big decisions on the horizon, here’s what Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon make of what could and should come next.
What are you hoping to learn at the combine from either Eric DeCosta or the players themselves?
Walker: We’re unlikely to hear anything radically different from DeCosta from what he said at his season-ending news conference earlier this month. But the questions around Lamar Jackson’s contract status have only intensified over the last few weeks, with national commentators even suggesting that he consider staying off the practice field until he reaches an extension agreement.
That projected urgency runs counter to what we’ve heard from Jackson, who seems disinterested in discussing his contract at every turn, and from DeCosta, who said the Ravens are working on Jackson’s timeline. It’s a difficult situation to read, so we have to take any chance we can get to pull another morsel from the Ravens general manager, who will probably go back to radio silence after the draft.
Shaffer: So, um, any update on those Jackson negotiations? Wednesday’s press conference will mark nearly four weeks since DeCosta said the extension talks were “at Lamar’s pace.” In that span, Jackson’s worked out with quarterback trainer Adam Dedeaux, hung out with Kanye West and set a high score on a game called “Slap and Run.” But did he make time for further negotiations with the Ravens’ front office?
DeCosta’s presser will also be his first since Sashi Brown, the former Cleveland Browns general manager, was named Dick Cass’ successor as Ravens president. His perspective on the team’s new power structure should be interesting.
Doon: Where does DeCosta see the most value at pick No. 14? There should be plenty of options at their biggest positions of need — offensive line, defensive line and cornerback — but would they rather stick to their best-player-available mantra in the first round? Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross could be plug-and-play as a rookie, but does DeCosta see more upside in a player like Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams or Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean? What if a talented but raw prospect like Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is still on the board? Hearing DeCosta’s thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of this draft class will be illuminating.
If you’re a Ravens official, which prospect are you most interested in seeing this week?
Walker: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum seems to be the team’s most popular mock draft prom date, and it makes sense given the strong possibility that Bradley Bozeman will no longer be a Raven in a few weeks.
But the Ravens have at least as much work to do on their defensive front, and that means they’ll have their eyes on three Georgia defensive linemen who project to be available at No. 14. Do they prefer powerhouse defensive end Travon Walker, who would bring the versatility they have always prized up front? Or massive defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who would step right in as a replacement for Brandon Williams? Or maybe defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who raised his stock at the Senior Bowl and would provide more pass-rush pop than Davis?
Shaffer: Linderbaum. The Iowa center is a popular mock draft pick for the Ravens at No. 14 overall — a potential All-Pro talent who would project as a plug-and-play starter if Bradley Bozeman leaves in free agency. But at 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds, Linderbaum is considered a better fit for zone-running schemes than the gap schemes the Ravens have favored under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. If you’re going to take a center that high, you’d better be sure he can do everything you want in Year One.
Doon: Walker. The Georgia defensive lineman has the versatility the Ravens covet, lining up with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up edge rusher and even dropping into coverage on occasion. Scouts are somewhat split on the 6-5, 275-pound Walker, with The Athletic, NFL Network and ESPN ranking him among their top-15 prospects, while Bleacher Report and NFL.com have him outside their top 40. If he showcases the speed and explosiveness that made him a standout player for the national champion Bulldogs, he might rise out of the Ravens’ range.
Considering all the talent they could lose this offseason, what is the Ravens’ most important roster need?
Walker: They have more work to do on defense, but the offensive line has to be their top priority. If they cannot protect Jackson, they undermine everything else they’re trying to build. The Ravens need at least one young tackle to compete with Patrick Mekari for snaps and to hedge against the uncertainty around left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s surgically repaired ankle. They need to identify a long-term starter at left guard. They might need a starting center if Bozeman signs elsewhere. Yes, they have internal candidates, but we saw how the existing group stumbled without Stanley as an anchor in 2021. The Ravens need more talent up front, plain and simple.
Shaffer: If the Ravens expect a bounce-back year from Stanley — and that’s a big if, especially this early in the offseason — defensive line should be their top priority. Considering the number of young pieces returning along the offensive line, and DeCosta’s regular investment in the position through the draft, 2022 should be a smoother year up front.
On defense, there’s a lot to potentially replace. Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis are pending free agents. Derek Wolfe’s injury history will loom large as the team sorts out its depth chart. Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington have been better run stoppers than pass rushers. The Ravens can modernize their line this offseason to better handle opposing offenses, but that takes serious investment.
Doon: This is a tough one. Stanley’s injury concerns, Mekari’s relative inexperience at tackle and Bozeman’s pending free agency put the offensive line in a perilous spot without further reinforcements. At time same time, the possible departure of both Campbell and Williams up front is massive. The Bengals might have reached the Super Bowl with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, but the Ravens can’t go into the 2022 season with the same group up front after allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL (57). Adding multiple linemen either through the draft or free agency has to be the top priority.
At which positions should the Ravens avoid investing significant free-agent or draft capital this offseason?
Walker: Quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, running back. This is an offseason for rebuilding the chassis of a team that did not protect its quarterback or defend opposing quarterbacks nearly well enough in 2021. The Ravens should reserve their largest investments for both lines and perhaps a big-play threat in the secondary.
That’s not to say they have no work to do at the skill positions. They could use a dependable wide receiver to complement Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman, a versatile running back to offer some peace of mind behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and a pass-catching tight end to help out Mark Andrews. But these would be nice highlights around the edges of the painting.
Shaffer: Quarterback, running back and tight end, but let’s not get crazy here. Does that mean the Ravens should drop $15 million a year on Allen Robinson II in free agency? Of course not. But if a can’t-miss receiver prospect — USC’s Drake London, anyone? — falls to No. 14, or wherever the Ravens pick first, it would be hard to blame DeCosta for taking what might be the best player available.
Same goes for a position like inside linebacker. There’s a lot to like about Patrick Queen’s potential, but the Ravens could find him a running mate (and perhaps more) in the first round.
Doon: What they said. I’ll add that I don’t think it’s worthwhile for the Ravens to target a high-priced wide receiver or cornerback in free agency. Ravens fans can dream about how Chris Godwin or Allen Robinson would fit with Jackson or how former Terp J.C. Jackson would look next to Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, but there’s a reason the Ravens have always avoided being big spenders in free agency. If you want to add more star power at those positions, do it in the draft.
Aside from Mike Macdonald’s hiring at defensive coordinator, which Ravens coaching change is the offseason’s most interesting?
Walker: The decision not to make many coaching changes on offense is probably more interesting than any of the hires the Ravens made to fill out Macdonald’s staff. Will we see different wrinkles from Greg Roman this season or immediately re-enter the cycle of frustration between griping fans and the much-scrutinized offensive coordinator?
That wasn’t the question, though. Perhaps the most interesting addition was not a coach but new head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon. At his season-ending news conference, Harbaugh made it clear the Ravens are looking at every possible avenue to reduce their injury rate in 2022. It would be unfair to blame previous head trainer Ron Medlin for their terrible luck last season; no medical staffer is a miracle worker in this brutal sport. But Harbaugh put a spotlight on the team’s health going into next season, so Dixon will come in with plenty of eyes on him.
Shaffer: Zach Orr’s homecoming is the Ravens’ most feel-good hire, but Ryan Osborn’s arrival can’t be overlooked. Maybe no one knows what Macdonald expects from his staff better than the team’s new defensive assistant.
Osborn spent last season as a Michigan “analyst,” helping turn the Wolverines’ star edge rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, into projected first-round picks. As a graduate assistant at Mississippi State and Florida, Osborn also worked under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who as the defensive coordinator at Georgia worked with a young Macdonald. Considering the Ravens’ needs on defense — an improved pass rush and staff cohesion chief among them — Osborn could have a pivotal role.
Doon: Tight ends coach Bobby Engram had been with the Ravens since 2014 before becoming Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last month. While he worked with the tight ends for only three seasons after previously coaching their wide receivers, his loss will certainly be felt by Andrews and Co. The addition of George Godsey is an intriguing one, as he helped Dolphins tight ends record an NFL-high 122 catches last year. But it’s fair to wonder how much Andrews will miss his old position coach after blossoming into one of the best tight ends in the league in 2021.
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ S2 Finale: Nasty, Heartwarming Lessons in Generational Relations
Danny McBride and company have been at the top of their game all season on The Righteous Gemstones, and this week’s finale is no exception. “I Will Tell of All Your Deeds” sticks the landing, answering every question and tying every loose end while hammering home its message as to how generations should relate to each other. Also, a baby is born in a port-a-john. Gemstones, take a bow…
The finale’s first order of business is to finally reveal what really happened to journalist Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman). During his campaign to expose corrupt evangelicals, Block enlists Texas pastor Lyle Lissons (Eric André) to bring him dirt on competing churches. Block expects Lyle to help him destroy Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), but now that Lyle is getting in business with Jesse, this is no longer in his best interests. When Block attempts to blackmail Lyle into cooperating, a firefight breaks out between Block and Lyle’s goons. While Block is technically responsible for his own death (shout-out to eagle-eyed viewers who noticed the wall of cast-iron cookware and suspected a ricochet weeks ago), it’s Lyle who decides to burn all the evidence, including his own friends, just in case. This prologue is the best kind of reveal; by now, the audience could have guessed the broad strokes, but the details (all the business with the grenades) are fresh and funny.
Lyle Lissons is Jesse Gemstone’s dark mirror in every way, a clumsy blockhead with occasional flashes of brilliance who craves power and prestige, resents his withholding father, and takes his friends for granted. But where Jesse has a conscience, Lyle is ruthless. He and his wife Lindy (Jessica Lowe) have seized power from his elderly father (John Amos), to whom they are physically abusive. Jesse willfully puts his drinking buddies in dangerous or embarrassing situations, but he does at least halfway care what happens to them. Lyle also has a bit of Kelvin in him, running an orphanage that is also a training ground for his band of dirt bike-riding assassins, to whom he shows no loyalty. The Cycle Ninja jailbreak from the end of last week’s episode turns out to be an unsanctioned operation, the gang looking out for each other because Lyle won’t protect them. Now, they’re shaking him down for $200,000, and they won’t be very happy if he doesn’t pay up.
Meanwhile, the Gemstones are more united and functional than ever. Eli has thrown his full support behind Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) and invested in Zion’s Landing, the Christian timeshare resort they share with the Lissons. Jesse and Amber, in turn, demonstrate their respect for Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) by visiting him on the set of his new movie. Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Baltz) have more or less adopted Tiffany (Valyn Hall), who is due to give birth any day now, and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) finally has a seat at Sunday brunch next to Kelvin (Adam Devine). The entire happy family journeys together to the groundbreaking ceremony for Zion’s Landing, where they dance, drink, and hang out with pop star Joe Jonas (Joe Jonas). Even Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) shows up at the Florida beach party, broken nose and all, looking to patch things up with Tiffany.
In a moment of panic and indecision, Tiffany runs from Baby Billy and takes refuge in a portable toilet to cry and get her bearings. This is surely a lightbulb moment for attentive fans, who remember the account of Tiffany’s own birth back in the Baptism episode. Tiffany was born into a toilet bowl, and even before she goes into labor, you know history is about to repeat. Concurrent with the high-stakes drama of the rest of the episode, Tiffany gives birth alone on the crapper and her baby falls into the blue goop of the septic tank. This becomes the final checkpoint on Baby Billy’s road to redemption, as he unflinchingly debases himself to save his newborn son, diving into the filth to retrieve him. This proves both to himself and to Tiffany that he no longer fears being a father. It’s the season’s last big gross-out gag, and true to The Righteous Gemstones, it’s somehow both nasty and heartwarming.
During the party, Eli gets a phone call from Junior (Eric Roberts), who is once again his friend and ally. Junior uses his shady connections to trace one of the Cycle Ninja’s recovered firearms back to Texas, which is all Eli needs to put the puzzle together. At the same time, Lyle slips up in front of Jesse and ends up confessing his entire role in this season’s plot. He expects Jesse to understand, because he believes that they’re alike and that Jesse wants his father dead. But Jesse has never been that far gone, and he and Lyle end up fighting. Jesse nails Lyle in the head with his biblical sling, which he apparently keeps on him all the time now. He gets the job done with one blow, redeeming his poor marksmanship during the shootout with the Cycle Ninjas after the Baptism. Further, when Lyle is nonresponsive, Jesse immediately seeks his family’s help as to how to handle his possibly murdering their business partner. An earlier Jesse may have tried to cover his tracks alone, but he’s done keeping secrets from his loved ones.
The arrival of Lindy Lissons turns the tables, and she and a revived Lyle hold the entire Gemstone brood at gunpoint (minus Tiffany, Baby Billy, and Keefe, who has been waiting in line for the bathroom this whole time). The family demonstrates solidarity, letting the Lissons escape in exchange for BJ’s safety. Cut to a month later, and this bond is holding strong. Judy has learned to appreciate the people around her, particularly BJ, who finally feels as if he belongs. Kelvin and Keefe are running a new Youth Squad of juvenile athletes, though let’s hope Kelvin’s gleeful objectification of his young charges’ muscular development gets no creepier than it is here. Eli has taken a step back at the church, letting his children share the spotlight without him.
But in the season’s final moments we see that Eli has not totally set aside the Maniac Kid within, as he has apparently hired the Cycle Ninjas to track down the Lissons at their Alaska hideaway and execute them. The murder of the Lissons, which is intercut with a triumphant Gemstones musical number, evokes the famous “settling all family business” montage from The Godfather, juxtaposing a false declaration of religious righteousness against the performance of evil deeds. The direction and performance of the Lissons’ execution is half funny, half horrifying, and as the credits roll over the sound of Lyle being torn apart by wolves, it’s as if the storytellers are daring us to laugh, even though we should definitely be judged for it.
This season of The Righteous Gemstones has been about what generations owe to each other, a relevant topic in an America whose youngest are projected to live shorter, less prosperous lives than their parents. What will we inherit, and when? Gemstones’ thesis is that children shouldn’t view their parents as obstacles to be overthrown, but also that parents shouldn’t make themselves obstacles in the first place. Progress has to come from a place of mutual trust, and from acceptance that passing down a legacy means letting it change under new leadership. Eli accepts that his kids will do what he’s done, but differently. Jesse and Amber accept that Gideon won’t do what they’ve done, at all. Everyone learns the value of loving and trusting their family. Judy finds that there’s fulfillment in taking care of Tiffany, who is younger than her, but also her elder on the family tree. Baby Billy seeks forgiveness from his first son and gets a second chance at being a father. Lyle and Lindy try to summarily discard their elders and receive a horrible death. It doesn’t get much clearer than that.
This episode could easily stand as a series finale, but The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed for a third season, and creator Danny McBride sees this saga going on indefinitely. What will these corrupt but lovable huxters learn next year? God only knows.
Review: Imagine Dragons deliver bombastic, kid-friendly concert to packed Target Center
Las Vegas rock band Imagine Dragons hit Minneapolis’ Target Center Sunday night for a big, loud evening of arena-rattling anthems for a deliriously enthusiastic crowd of about 14,000.
The band broke through a decade back with a series of increasingly bombastic, populist songs clearly influenced by U2. While they don’t get the same radio airplay they once did, it was clear Sunday that their fans are still standing with them. If anything, their affection for Imagine Dragons has only grown during the four years since the band’s last proper tour.
The audience included a surprising number of kids – as in, they were still in diapers when “Radioactive” hit No. 1 in 2012. Charismatic lead singer Dan Reynolds even addressed the youngsters directly at one point, introducing “It’s OK” with an “It’s OK to be yourself, don’t let anyone change you”-style mini sermon.
Watching Sunday’s show, it’s easy to see Imagine Dragons’ youth appeal, starting with the band’s name. Their songs are built on huge, easy-to-grasp hooks. A series of cinematic sci-fi/fantasy clips played several times during the show on a massive screen behind the band, giving the night the feel of a summertime blockbuster at the local IMAX theater.
Reynolds, who was raised in the Mormon church, brought a (hunky) youth pastor vibe to the entire evening, grinning widely as he sprinted around the circular stage and onto its catwalk that extended into the arena floor. Several times, he talked about some serious topics – depression, career uncertainty, death – but the punch line of each story came straight out of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” (which the band covered during a mid-show acoustic set): “Every little thing is gonna be all right.”
Several times, Reynolds praised Minneapolis, as I’m sure he does in whatever city he’s playing. But he also thanked an unnamed radio station (likely Cities 97) as one of the first in the country to play his band’s music.
As for the music, as previously mentioned, the songs are big and brash and totally unsubtle. Particularly during the first part of the show, each number felt like the final encore, with confetti cannons, columns of steam and a roaring rhythm section. Even the slower songs – like “Shots” and “Wreck” – started deceptively gentle before blossoming into ragers.
As such, two hours of this stuff got to be numbing pretty quickly. And, oof, Reynolds’ lyrics are bursting with trite teenage melodrama. It seems Imagine Dragons aspire to be a (blander) Americanized version of late-period Coldplay and, for better or worse, Sunday’s show suggests they’ve achieved that goal.
Live updates: US official: Belarus may join Ukraine invasion
By The Associated Press
The latest on the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last week.
Belarus has been providing support for Russia’s war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.
The American official has direct knowledge of current U.S. intelligence assessments and says the decision by Belarus’ leader on whether to bring Belarus further into the war depends on talks between Russia and Ukraine happening in the coming days. The official spoke anonymously to discuss the sensitive information.
Russian forces have encountered strong resistance from Ukraine defenders, and U.S. officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult, and slower, than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.
— James LaPorta
___
CLEVELAND — Russia has apparently rendered Facebook largely unusable across leading Russian telecommunications providers amid rising friction between Moscow and the social media platform.
The London-based internet monitor NetBlocks reports that Facebook’s network of content-distribution servers in Russia was so badly restricted Sunday that “content no longer loads, or loads extremely slowly making the platforms unusable.”
Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday announced plans to “partially restrict” access to Facebook. That same day, Facebook’s head of security policy had said the company was barring Russian state media from running ads or otherwise profiting on its platform anywhere in the world.
Facebook says it has also refused a request by the Kremlin not to run fact checks related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the platform for users inside Russia.
NetBlocks reported earlier that access to Twitter was similarly restricted Saturday. That was a day after Twitter said it was temporarily halting ads in both Ukraine and Russia.
The Twitter and Facebook restrictions can be circumvented inside Russia using VPN software, just as users do in mainland China.
___
TOKYO — Asian stock prices have fallen after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and as President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces on high alert.
U.S. futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 2.5% early Monday. The stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney was higher.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused markets to swing wildly, given the potential impact on inflation, energy supplies and other areas. The Russian ruble has weakened sharply but was steady early Monday at 83.86 to the dollar.
Japan joined moves by the U.S. and Western nations to impose sanctions on Russia, including blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.
—-
BERLIN — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.
In a statement late Sunday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi says Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike. He says his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.
The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged.
Such facilities typically hold low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a “very real risk.” He says if the sites are damaged there could be “potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment.”
___
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.
The Australian government’s announcement Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.
Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.
Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country’s defense minister, Viktor Khrenin. Belarus is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.
___
TORONTO — The two largest media companies in Canada are dropping Russian state TV channel RT from their cable offerings.
Rogers spokesman Andrew Garas says Russia Today will no longer be available on its channel lineup as of Monday.
The Bell media company also is removing RT.
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is commending the action, saying Russia has been conducting warfare in Ukraine since 2014 and information warfare across the world. He says RT is the propaganda arm of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime that spreads disinformation.
___
FRANKFURT, Germany — An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The European Central Bank said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced “significant deposit outflows” due to “geopolitical tensions.”
The ECB says Vienna-headquartered Sberbank Europe AG “is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due.” The bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank, whose majority shareholder is the Russian government.
Europe’s bank resolution board separately says it has imposed a payments ban on money owed by the bank and a limit on how much depositors can withdraw. The board will decide on further steps, which could include restructuring, selling or liquidating the bank.
Sberbank Europe operates 185 branches and has more than 3,933 employees.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
he ministry’s statement Sunday does not give any information on casualties among Ukraine’s armed forces.
Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger.
Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.
___
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his government will remain neutral regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bolsonaro said he had a two-hour long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to talk about the war and assured Russia’s leader that Brazil will keep a neutral position. However, Brazil’s foreign ministry later said Bolsonaro did not speak to Putin on Sunday, but rather was referring to his two-hour meeting with the Russian during a visit to Moscow earlier this month.
Brazil’s ultra conservative president said Sunday that he does not want to “bring the consequences of the conflict” to Brazil.
Bolsonaro says that Russia has no intention of carrying out any massacres and that in some regions of Ukraine “90% of the people want to get closer to Russia.”
The Brazilian president also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying people “entrusted the fate of the nation to a comedian.”
___
WASHINGTON — The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.
The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the U.S. is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.
The decision comes on the heels of Germany’s announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine.
The high-speed Stingers are very accurate and are used to shoot down helicopters and other aircraft. Ukrainian officials have been asking for more of the powerful weapons.
The Baltic states have also been providing Ukraine with Stingers since January, and in order to do that had to get U.S. permission.
___
TORONTO — Canada will send an additional $25 million worth of defensive military equipment to Ukraine in an effort to help the country defend against Russia’s invasion.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the equipment includes helmets, body armor, gas masks and night-vision gear.
She says it will be routed through Poland to get there as quickly as possible.
Anand says Canada will offer up cybersecurity experts who can help Ukraine “defend its networks against cyber attacks that are increasingly forming part of modern-day warfare.”
___
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday.
The vote on Sunday to authorize an emergency meeting was 11 in favor, Russia opposed, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. That was the exact same vote on a resolution Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. But in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated.
Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asked for the General Assembly meeting to be held under the so-called “Uniting for Peace” resolution, initiated by the United States and adopted in November 1950 to circumvent vetoes by the Soviet Union during the Korean War.
That resolution gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.
—
MOSCOW — The U.S. Embassy in Moscow urged American citizens in Russia to think about leaving the country immediately on Sunday, as some airlines halt flights there and some countries close their skies to Russian aircraft.
“U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” the Embassy said in a statement on its website.
U.S. officials in recent weeks have urged Americans not to travel to Russia, and warned that the U.S. government could not help in any evacuation of Americans from there.
An earlier alert recommended Americans develop contingency plans about how to leave the country if necessary.
The European Union was among those announcing Sunday they were closing their airspace to Russian flights
—-
NEW YORK CITY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Sunday forbidding her state from doing business with Russia. The order includes canceling its investments in Russia.
During a press conference in Albany, the governor said her state would also welcome refugees from the besieged country. Hochul said New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States.
“If you need a place to stay, you want to come over here, we will help you become integrated into our community,” she said.
The economic sanctions follow those issued by President Joe Biden to help siphon resources from the Russian government, which launched its long-expected invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.
It remains to be seen how Hochul’s move will aid the effort to severely squeeze the Russian economy in the global effort to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to retreat.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv’s mayor is both filled with pride over his citizens’ spirit and anxious about how long they can hold out.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, after a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were no plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv.
“We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,” he said. “Right now we are encircled.”
When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the city of 2.8 million people initially reacted with concern but also a measure of self-possession. However, nerves started fraying when grocery stores began closing and the city’s famously deep subway system turned its stations into bomb shelters.
The mayor confirmed to the AP that nine civilians in Kyiv had been killed so far, including one child.
___
NEW YORK — Some early signs are emerging of significant economic consequences to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine three days ago. While official quotes for the Russian ruble were unchanged at roughly 84 rubles to the dollar, one online Russian bank, Tinkoff, was giving an unofficial exchange rate of 152 rubles over the weekend.
Videos from Russia showed long lines of Russians trying to withdraw cash from ATMs, while the Russian Central Bank issued a statement calling for calm, in an effort to avoid bank runs. Reports also showed that Visa and Mastercard were no longer being accepted for those with international bank accounts.
“Banks and credit card companies dealing with Russia are going into lock down mode given the fast pace and increasing bite of the sanctions,” said Amanda DeBusk, a partner with Dechert LLP.
Russia may have to temporarily close bank branches or declare a national bank holiday to protect its financial system, analysts said.
“If there’s a full-scale banking panic, that’s a driver of crisis in its own right,” said Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and Director of the European Institute. “A rush into dollars by the Russian general population moves things into an entirely new domain of financial warfare.”
___
MOSCOW — The Russian military said Sunday that some of its troops were killed and some were wounded in Ukraine — admitting for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday “there are dead and wounded among our comrades,” without offering any numbers, but adding that Russia’s losses were “many times” fewer than those of Ukraine’s forces.
It was the first time Russian military officials mentioned casualties on their side. Ukraine has claimed that its forces killed 3,500 Russian troops. Konashenkov also said that since the start of the attack Thursday, the Russian military have hit 1,067 Ukrainian military facilities, including 27 command posts and communication centers, 38 air defense missile system and 56 radar stations.
Konashenkov’s claims and Ukraine’s allegations that its forces killed thousands of Russian troops can’t be independently verified.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Hundreds of people protested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Belarus on Sunday. The protests came despite the fact that the authoritarian Belarusian government has sided with Moscow.
The anti-war rallies spanned at least 12 Belarusian cities, and human rights advocates reported that more than 170 people have been arrested. In the capital of Minsk, demonstrators marched in different parts of the city carrying Ukrainian flags. A large pile of flowers kept growing at the building of Ukraine’s Embassy.
___
JERUSALEM — Around 2,500 Ukrainian Jews have asked to immigrate to Israel and take citizenship since the onset of Russia’s invasion, a quasi-governmental organization says.
The Jewish Agency for Israel, which handles immigration matters, said that it has received over 5,000 inquiries about immigration to Israel. Around half have requested to immigrate immediately, the agency said.
Ukraine is home to a Jewish community of around 43,000. But approximately 200,000 Ukrainians are eligible for immigration under Israel’s Law of Return, which extends the right to citizenship to anyone with one Jewish grandparent.
___
TORONTO — Canada is joining many European countries in closing its airspace to all Russian aircraft as the West ramps up pressure on Russia for invading Ukraine.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Sunday that Canada will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks.
Most European countries have either announced they are closing their airspace or said they intend to do so. So far Spain, Greece, Serbia and Turkey are among the few left that haven’t joined in the move against Russia.
___
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top migration official says more than 300,000 Ukrainians fleeing war have entered the 27-nation bloc in recent days and is warning that Europe must be ready for millions to arrive.
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson is urging the bloc’s interior ministers meeting on Sunday to trigger a special protection mechanism set up 20 years ago to help deal with influxes of refugees.
“We have to prepare for even bigger numbers, and we have to prepare for the support that we need to give to the Ukrainians fleeing,” she told reporters at the EU meeting in Brussels.
The protection system was set up in the wake of the wars in former Yugoslavia and Kosovo, when thousands of people were forced to flee their homes. It has never been used. It provides residence permits for a fixed time, the possibility of jobs, accommodation, social welfare, medical treatment and education for children.
___
ATHENS — Authorities say Greece is sending ammunition, assault rifles and missile launchers to Ukraine in response to a request by Ukraine’s government.
The military aid was decided at a meeting Sunday morning between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and senior defense officials.
A C-130 plane with the equipment has arrived in Poland, and a second one will arrive later, a Defense Ministry official said.
Two more planes carrying humanitarian aid such as blankets and food have also left Athens International Airport for Poland, the spokesman said.
___
GENEVA — The World Health Organization is warning that oxygen supplies – important for the fight against COVID-19 and other illnesses – are reaching a “very dangerous point” in Ukraine due to transportation difficulties in the wake of Russia’s military invasion, jeopardizing thousands of lives.
“The majority of hospitals could exhaust their oxygen reserves within the next 24 hours. Some have already run out. This puts thousands of lives at risk,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge in a joint statement Sunday afternoon in Europe.
They said electricity and power shortages, and the danger of ambulances getting caught in the crossfire, were increasing the risks to patients.
___
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan has decided to join the United States and European nations in cutting key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system to step up sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Japan will also freeze assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Kishida told reporters.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo and the act shakes the foundation of the international order. It’s an outright violation to international law and we strongly denounce the act,” Kishida said.
In a statement welcoming new sanctions from Japan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US and its allies “will continue working closely together to impose further severe costs and make Putin’s war of choice a strategic failure.”
___
MOSCOW — From Moscow to Siberia, Russians have taken to the streets again on Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demonstrators marched in city centers, chanting “No to war.”
Protests against the invasion started on Thursday and have continued for four days in a row, despite police swiftly moving to detain hundreds of people each day.
In St. Petersburg, where dozens gathered in the city center, police in riot gear grabbed protesters and dragged some to police vans, even though the demonstration was peaceful.
According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday afternoon police detained at least 356 Russians in 32 cities over anti-war demonstrations.
___
KYIV, UKRAINE — The office of Ukraine’s president has confirmed that a delegation will meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops draw closer to Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy office said Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border and did not give a precise time for the meeting.
The meeting news came shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.
___
BERLIN — Approximately 100,000 people have turned out in Berlin to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Police said large crowds have filled the area originally planned for the demonstration, around the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, and that they were allocating additional space to accommodate the protesters.
Sunday’s protest was peaceful, including many families with children. People waved yellow and blue Ukrainian flags to show their support. Some carried placards with slogans such as “Hands off Ukraine” and “Putin, go to therapy and leave Ukraine and the world in peace.”
___
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine.
Putin asserted at a meeting with his top officials on Sunday that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.
The alert means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch. He told the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”
___
WARSAW, Poland — While countries like Poland and Hungary have welcomed fleeing Ukrainians, some foreign citizens seeking to leave Ukraine have reported difficulties at the Polish border.
An Indian volunteer in Poland said Sunday some Indian citizens seeking to flee Ukraine into Poland are stuck at the border leading into Medyka, Poland, and unable to cross.
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said Sunday that Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine to Romania and Hungary. But some have arrived at the border with Poland apparently unaware of this and are stuck.
Ruchir Kataria, the volunteer, told The Associated Press that the Indians seeking to cross at Medyka were told in broken English: “Go to Romania.” But they had already made long journeys on foot to the border, and have no way to reach the border with Romania hundreds of kilometers away.
____
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is committing 100 billion euros ($112.7 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2% of its GDP.
Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag in Berlin on Sunday that it was clear “we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy.”
Germany had come under criticism for not investing adequately in its defense budget and not doing enough to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On Saturday evening, the German government announced it would be sending weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine to help troops against invading Russia forces.
___
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports.
The International Judo Federation on Sunday cited “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine” for suspending Putin’s honorary president status.
The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.
The judo federation is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word “war” to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin since Thursday. Others have used phrases such as “escalation of conflict.”
A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as development manager.
___
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s prime minister says the country is sending 100 tons of humanitarian aid to assist civilians caught up in the fighting in Ukraine.
Naftali Bennett told a meeting of his Cabinet Sunday that the aid includes medical equipment and medicine, tents, sleeping bags and blankets.
Bennett did not comment on a report by Israeli public broadcaster Kan which said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Israeli leader to mediate talks on ending the crisis with Russia. Bennett’s office confirmed there had been a call but declined to comment on the report. The Ukrainian embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.
Bennett has treaded carefully in his public comments on Russia’s invasion. He has voiced support for Ukrainian civilians but has stopped short of condemning Russia. Israeli relies on Russia for security coordination in Syria, where Russia has a military presence and where Israel frequently strikes hostile targets.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president says his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow’s 3-day-old invasion.
Speaking in a video message Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues. He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn’t accept Russia’s selection of Belarus.
The Kremlin said Sunday that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats.
“The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians,” Peskov said.
___
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats. “The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians,” Peskov said.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who previously expressed their own readiness for peace talks with Russia but haven’t mentioned any specific details on their location and timing.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, and its troops are closing in on the capital, Kyiv, and making significant gains along the country’s coast.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.
Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Sunday that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.
Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. But until Sunday, they remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.
Videos on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.
Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces have been unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway.
The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border.
___
GENEVA — The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia’s invasion on Thursday — though it believed the “real figures are considerably higher” because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relayed the count late Saturday from the U.N. human rights office, which has strict methodologies and verification procedures about the toll from conflict.
___
Follow AP’s coverage at
