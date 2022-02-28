News
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance
Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance on key cities, at least for now, while a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the border with Belarus on Monday for talks with Russian officials, though prospects looked uncertain at best.
European Union defense ministers were also to meet, to discuss how to get weaponry they have pledged into Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the ruble plummeting, leading Russians to line up at banks and ATMs.
The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces put on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further.
WHAT’S HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?
Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for the time being.
Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight. Long lines formed outside supermarkets Monday as residents were allowed out of bomb shelters and homes for the first time since a curfew imposed Saturday
Exact death tolls are unclear, but Ukraine’s president says at least 16 children have been killed and another 45 wounded, among hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other casualties. Millions have fled homes or the country.
U.S. officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult, and slower, than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts. The British Defense Ministry said Monday that the bulk of Putin’s forces are about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Kyiv, their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces.
IS THERE ANY CHANCE FOR DIPLOMACY?
That’s hard to tell. Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus but it was unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said Kyiv’s delegation would demand an immediate cease-fire.
While Ukraine sent its defense minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation is led by Putin’s adviser on culture — an unlikely envoy for ending the war and a sign of how Moscow views the talks. It wasn’t immediately clear what Putin is seeking in the talks or from the war itself.
Western officials believe Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. His comments Sunday raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.
The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — are holding separate meetings Monday.
The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war Monday and vote on a resolution later in the week.
WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH RUSSIA’S NUCLEAR DETERRENT?
The Russian military said its nuclear deterrent forces have been put on high alert in line with Putin’s order.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that command posts of all components of Russia’s nuclear forces have been beefed up with additional personnel.
The Defense Ministry said that the high alert status applies to all components of Russian nuclear forces — the Strategic Missile Forces that oversee land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Northern and Pacific Fleets that have submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles; and long-range aviation, which has a fleet of nuclear-capable strategic bombers.
Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert Sunday, citing Western sanctions and “aggressive statements” by NATO powers.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE FLED?
The head of the United Nations refugee agency said that more than 500,000 people had fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia’s invasion started on Thursday.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, gave the updated figure in a tweet. A day earlier, he had said that 368,000 people had crossed into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other countries.
Shabia Mantoo, a UNHCR spokeswoman, said the latest and still growing count had 281,000 in Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia.
The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries, she said.
WHAT IS THE EUROPEAN UNION DOING?
European Union defense ministers were to meet Monday to discuss how to get weaponry they have pledged into Ukraine.
Germany’s defense minister said without elaborating that her country has “channels and possibilities” to do that, and a trainload of Czech equipment arrived Sunday. Blocking off those shipments will clearly be a key Russian priority.
That action comes on top of a raft of Western economic sanctions in which the EU has been a leading player, and the 27-nation bloc has agreed to close its airspace to Russian airlines.
WHAT ABOUT THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT?
The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Western nations moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia’s use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The ruble later recovered ground after swift action by Russia’s central bank.
People wary that sanctions would deal a crippling blow to the economy have been flocking to banks and ATMs for days, with reports on social media of long lines and machines running out.
Moscow’s department of public transport warned city residents over the weekend that they might experience problems with using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to pay fares because VTB, one of the Russian banks facing sanctions, handles card payments in Moscow’s metro, buses and trams.
Economists and analysts said that a sharp devaluation of the ruble would mean a drop in the standard of living for the average Russian. Russians are still reliant on a multitude of imported goods and the prices for those items are likely to skyrocket.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the new sanctions as “heavy,” but argued Monday that “Russia has the necessary potential to compensate the damage.”
___
Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.
Man shot at a ZX gas station in St. Louis City Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot at a gas station in St. Louis City Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Union Boulevard at the ZX Gas Station. The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived at the scene. He was then taken to the hospital.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
What you need to know about this week’s NFL scouting combine, including the top prospects, the schedule — and the Chicago Bears’ priorities
The NFL scouting combine returns to Indianapolis this week after a year off because of COVID-19.
New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus will be among the executives, coaches, agents, media and more than 300 prospects on hand as teams dive deeper into their offseason plans for the draft and free agency.
Here’s what to know about the event, including a brief controversy, what should be on the Bears leaders’ minds and the schedule.
The return
The NFL canceled the scouting combine last year because of COVID-19, and teams instead conducted virtual interviews, put their focus on college pro days and relied on regional medical assessments.
This year, they’re back to doing the interviews and assessments in person at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.
The NFL caused a stir less than two weeks before the start of the combine when it sent a memo to prospects informing them they would be restricted to a bubble environment during their time at the combine as a COVID-19 precaution. Only one medical support person would be allowed with them in the bubble.
The request was viewed as problematic for some athletes who have teams of agents, trainers and physical therapists working with them on their preparation, and agents representing more than 150 athletes reportedly set out to organize a boycott of on-field testing.
At the suggestion of a boycott, the NFL promptly lifted the players’ bubble restrictions, and plans for the event marched on.
The combine’s return to Indianapolis, where it was first hosted 35 years ago, might also be its last year there.
Last summer, the NFL told teams that it would accept bids to host the combine starting in 2023. Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Dallas were in the running for next year, NFL Network reported in the fall.
Bears priorities
Poles and Eberflus have a long list of decisions to make regarding their first Bears roster, which has more than two dozen players — many of them key contributors — set to become free agents in March.
Decisions regarding the offensive line loom large, including evaluating where second-year tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom fit, determining whether to re-sign guard James Daniels and deciding what to do at center.
Darnell Mooney is seemingly the only sure thing at wide receiver, with Allen Robinson likely set to hit free agency after playing last season on the franchise tag.
On defense, the Bears have major needs at cornerback and nickel to go with starter Jaylon Johnson, at linebacker — where only Roquan Smith is a certain returning starter — and at safety opposite Eddie Jackson.
Poles, Eberflus and their staffs will be evaluating prospects this week to see who might be able to help them plug the holes and fill out the roster. The Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick this year because of former GM Ryan Pace’s trade up for quarterback Justin Fields last year, and they have just five picks overall, starting with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round.
Poles, of course, views building through the draft as essential to getting the Bears back on track.
“At the end of the day, we want to create this core of guys that we drafted,” Poles said. “They know how to operate. We know everything about them. Because once you go outside the building over and over again (in free agency), you don’t have all of the answers. This is not like college scouting. You don’t know what they’re all about. You can’t just call up their old team because maybe they want to keep them. So there’s a little bit more mystery when you use free agency consistently.”
The Bears’ decisions in free agency aren’t far off either.
After the combine wraps up, teams have a quick one-week turnaround this year to free agency, which begins with the legal tampering period starting March 14.
Top prospects
Mock draft season is fully underway, and the latest for ESPN’s Todd McShay and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah align through the first four spots.
- Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions
- Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to the Houston Texans
- North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the New York Jets
The top-ranked quarterbacks in this class, in varying order depending on the analyst, are Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.
Among the wide receiver prospects projected to potentially go in the first round are USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Alabama’s Jameson Williams.
Local prospects
Five athletes from Notre Dame and four from Illinois were invited to the combine.
Along with Hamilton, Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., quarterback Jack Coan, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and running back Kyren Williams were invited.
Linebacker Jake Hansen, punter Blake Hayes, safety Kerby Joseph and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe are the Illinois representatives.
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn, who played at Lake Zurich in high school, also was invited.
The schedule
Prospect workouts run Thursday through Sunday, and NFL Network will air more than 50 hours of coverage.
Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will be featured Thursday, running backs and offensive linemen are Friday, defensive linemen and linebackers are Saturday and defensive backs are Sunday. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, GMs and coaches meet with the media Tuesday and Wednesday, with Poles and Eberflus scheduled for interview sessions Tuesday.
Sunshine Monday with high temperatures in upper-50s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Monday starts the week off nicely. It will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper-50s. High-pressure overhead will keep the quiet weather around for most of the week.
Temperatures will be well above normal, mainly in the 60s.
So far, the weekend forecast is looking wet.
