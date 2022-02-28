News
St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hahm leaves city employ after 35 years
As an 18-year-old high school student on the verge of entering the University of St. Thomas, Mike Hahm landed a city rec center job on St. Paul’s Rice Street, a mixed-income community where his upbringing on the “far side of Como Lake” sometimes felt more like a liability than an asset.
The year was 1986, and Hahm, the son of a St. Thomas math professor, came sporting a peach-fuzz mustache, a heavyset build and a determination to win the respect of the neighborhood youth, one kid at a time.
Fast forward 35 years, and the “Miami Vice” mustache is gone, as are the extra pounds and Hahm’s entire head of hair, but his motto remains the same. Hahm, 54, retired on Friday from city employ, capping a decades-long career spent entirely in St. Paul Parks and Recreation, including the past 14 years — and the better park of a pandemic — as its director.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will soon begin vetting candidates to lead one of the city’s most public-facing departments, which employs 500 to nearly 1,000 workers, depending upon the season, and operates on an annual budget of more than $60 million, about two-thirds of it fueled by the city’s general fund.
Until Hahm’s replacement is chosen, deputy director Tom Russell — a friend since their teen years — will oversee the department and the 13 million square feet of built space it manages.
WALKS IN THE PARK
Running that space hasn’t always been easy, but Hahm noted that even the bad days involved literal walks in the park.
Hahm — who routinely came into work at 7 a.m., hours before the first rec center opens, to get ahead of the day’s travails — hasn’t announced his next steps beyond a general desire to “continue working with community, with a leaning toward helping big ideas and big projects.”
Throughout his tenure, Hahm said he’s seen plenty of challenges, opportunities and overall changes, not the least of which has been the invasion of the dreaded emerald ash borer, an insect which has torn through city ash trees and the city forestry budget.
On brighter notes, his tenure coincided with the opening of the $11 million, seven-gorilla “Gorilla Forest” exhibit at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in 2013, the construction of CHS Field, the home of the minor league St. Paul Saints baseball team, in 2015 and, four years later, the opening of Allianz Field, where the Minnesota United professional soccer team hosts matches.
Then there were the openings of the Highland and Como pools, the Midway Peace Park, the Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary, the Arlington Hills Community Center — almost too many projects to remember, all of them under the public eye.
Aspects of Hahm’s personal life have also played out under the public eye. In 2014, constituents of City Council Member Amy Brendmoen were surprised to learn that she and Hahm — a mayoral appointee — were dating, given that the council is expected to serve as a check and balance on the authority of the mayor’s office.
The two later married, and Hahm became stepfather to Brendmoen’s three children. His next stop? South Africa, to visit his stepson during a study abroad semester in college.
AN ELABORATE REC CENTER SYSTEM
Hahm, who has overseen an elaborate rec center system beset by staffing challenges and growing maintenance needs, nodded with pride last week toward a wall of plaques outside his downtown office. The Trust for Public Land has long ranked St. Paul as first, second or third best in the nation among cities, as determined by park quality and public access.
It’s easy for longtime residents to forget that in addition to hosting among the most rec centers and parks facilities per capita, the capital city can boast that most residents live within walking distance of municipal parklands.
For a city its size, St. Paul remains one of the greenest communities in America.
EXCERPTS FROM A WORKDAY
Here are excerpts from the outgoing Parks and Rec director’s workday on Wednesday, Feb. 23, approaching his final day in office.
7:45 am: Morning walk around Como Lake with the wife, City Council President Amy Brendmoen. pic.twitter.com/ZiehHq4DiH
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 23, 2022
7:45 a.m.:
Hahm, who lives within walking distance of Como Lake, conducts a morning walk around the picturesque lake with his wife, City Council President Amy Brendmoen. Their windy morning ritual requires slip-on ice cleats. Afterward, Brendmoen shows off their pandemic project — a backyard sauna Hahm largely built himself.
8:30 a.m.:
It’s a quick drive from home to the Frogtown Community Center at 230 Como Ave., one of a handful of rec centers that were completely rebuilt during his tenure.
8:50 a.m.:
At Frogtown Community Center, Hahm attends his final meeting with Parks and Rec service directors. He’s informed that roadwork on Lexington Parkway will complicate access to Crosby Farm Regional Park for two weeks, a 17-year-old tiger at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory had to be euthanized after the discovery of a painful bone cancer, and there were four weddings — two sets of two — held at Como on Tuesday, Feb. 22 (2-22-22).
Parks and Rec Director Mike Hahm says goodbye to the troops: pic.twitter.com/RV9DUnxccS
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 23, 2022
Additional announcements: Viking Cruises will begin arriving at Lambert’s Landing on July 23. On the more immediate horizon is a possible St. Paul Public Schools teacher’s strike, and Right Track youth internship applications have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Now it’s a question of matching some 900 kids to employers. “It’s everybody’s park system,” Hahm tells the service directors. “And we rock every single day.”
10:17 a.m.:
While driving to Arlington Hills Community Center on Payne Avenue, Hahm makes a hands-free call to deputy mayor Kristin Beckmann, now deputy chief of staff to Gov. Tim Walz, asking her to put a fire under state directors and get them to hire the city’s Right Track youth interns. “We have the need,” he tells Beckmann, who says she’s eager to help. “We have the kids.”
10:30 a.m.:
Hahm meets with Ray Luster, who has spent 10 years working directly with youth in various rec centers, most of them on the East Side, as well as Rec Services Manager Andy Rodriguez. In front of him, Luster is looking at an offer letter for a promotion that would place him in the Merriam Park or Summit-University neighborhoods, well outside the East Side.
Hahm tells Luster that when he started on Rice Street 35 years ago, he was a bit of a fish out of water, but he took pains to build trust. “Everything we do is public, and for the public,” Hahm says. “If you keep ‘this is for the public’ at the front of your mind, you’re going to make the right decision.”
Hahm adds that his former mentor Bob Piram used to say, “When in doubt, tell the truth. Then you never have to figure out what you said. … Ask for advice, ask for help.”
11:15 a.m.:
Driving toward the Como maintenance office, Hahm passes Wheelock Parkway, where he notes an off-street trail will be connected to Lake Phalen later this year, the next stage of the city’s Grand Round trail system. While future improvements to the system are likely, that missing link will largely complete the cyclist loop connecting Wheelock Parkway, Como Avenue, Raymond Avenue, Pelham Boulevard, Mississippi River Boulevard, Shepard Road, Warner Road, Johnson Parkway and Lake Phalen.
Hahm gets an executive vice president from Minnesota United on the phone and urges her to hire Right Track interns, who will likely jump at the chance to join a sports team in a professional capacity. “Our participants will get a huge charge of being affiliated with that,” he says. “The success of the city is dependent on the success of the young people.”
11:30 a.m.:
At the maintenance office, Hahm and his two deputy directors host their first in-person working lunch with St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw and new St. Paul Regional Water General Manager Patrick Shea. The department leaders note a barrier to entry further complicating hiring during a labor shortage: an increasingly large percentage of young, urban applicants for internships and entry-level jobs don’t have driver’s licenses, which are needed for many positions.
12:35 p.m.:
After lunch, Hahm jumps on a conference call with Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher and other department directors to discuss services for the unsheltered homeless. There’s still a few rooms open at the downtown Mary Hall shelter, but the shelter at the former Bethesda Hospital is full. There’s concern about where to relocate residents once Ramsey County’s shelter lease at Bethesda expires. An occupied tent has emerged at Chestnut and Eagle streets. Elsewhere, an RV trailer parked off Payne Avenue has gained neighborhood notoriety as a “party spot” for transients, say the city officials.
1 p.m.:
Hahm hosts a hallway conversation with Jolene Santema, the new architect in the city’s real estate services design group. Afterward, in a sit-down meeting, Brad Meyer, Chief Financial Officer for Parks and Rec, informs Hahm and deputy directors Tom Russell and Erica Prosser that the department’s aquatics and golf services enjoyed heavy use last year, leaving the Parks and Rec budget “in the black.” Still, a growing maintenance backlog continues for parks facilities citywide. Hahm predicts that without a significant funding change, that will continue to be the case.
3:30 p.m.:
The St. Paul City Council interrupts its regularly-scheduled meeting to play a video recognizing Hahm for his 35 years with the city, with goodbye remarks from Mayor Melvin Carter and others.
Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about the draft and free agency entering the NFL scouting combine
With free agency and the NFL draft fast approaching, the Ravens’ offseason rebuild has largely stabilized.
The franchise has a succession plan at team president and a new head athletic trainer. Coach John Harbaugh’s staff overhaul is complete. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ankle is healthy enough to handle practice sessions. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will have the fifth-year option on his contract exercised. Cornerback Marcus Peters isn’t expected to be a salary cap casualty. And general manager Eric DeCosta has warned that the Ravens probably won’t spend much this offseason, anyway.
As team officials prepare for the offseason’s next phase, they’ll head to Indianapolis this week for the NFL scouting combine. DeCosta’s scheduled to talk Wednesday afternoon. With big decisions on the horizon, here’s what Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon make of what could and should come next.
What are you hoping to learn at the combine from either Eric DeCosta or the players themselves?
Walker: We’re unlikely to hear anything radically different from DeCosta from what he said at his season-ending news conference earlier this month. But the questions around Lamar Jackson’s contract status have only intensified over the last few weeks, with national commentators even suggesting that he consider staying off the practice field until he reaches an extension agreement.
That projected urgency runs counter to what we’ve heard from Jackson, who seems disinterested in discussing his contract at every turn, and from DeCosta, who said the Ravens are working on Jackson’s timeline. It’s a difficult situation to read, so we have to take any chance we can get to pull another morsel from the Ravens general manager, who will probably go back to radio silence after the draft.
Shaffer: So, um, any update on those Jackson negotiations? Wednesday’s press conference will mark nearly four weeks since DeCosta said the extension talks were “at Lamar’s pace.” In that span, Jackson’s worked out with quarterback trainer Adam Dedeaux, hung out with Kanye West and set a high score on a game called “Slap and Run.” But did he make time for further negotiations with the Ravens’ front office?
DeCosta’s presser will also be his first since Sashi Brown, the former Cleveland Browns general manager, was named Dick Cass’ successor as Ravens president. His perspective on the team’s new power structure should be interesting.
Doon: Where does DeCosta see the most value at pick No. 14? There should be plenty of options at their biggest positions of need — offensive line, defensive line and cornerback — but would they rather stick to their best-player-available mantra in the first round? Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross could be plug-and-play as a rookie, but does DeCosta see more upside in a player like Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams or Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean? What if a talented but raw prospect like Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is still on the board? Hearing DeCosta’s thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of this draft class will be illuminating.
If you’re a Ravens official, which prospect are you most interested in seeing this week?
Walker: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum seems to be the team’s most popular mock draft prom date, and it makes sense given the strong possibility that Bradley Bozeman will no longer be a Raven in a few weeks.
But the Ravens have at least as much work to do on their defensive front, and that means they’ll have their eyes on three Georgia defensive linemen who project to be available at No. 14. Do they prefer powerhouse defensive end Travon Walker, who would bring the versatility they have always prized up front? Or massive defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who would step right in as a replacement for Brandon Williams? Or maybe defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who raised his stock at the Senior Bowl and would provide more pass-rush pop than Davis?
Shaffer: Linderbaum. The Iowa center is a popular mock draft pick for the Ravens at No. 14 overall — a potential All-Pro talent who would project as a plug-and-play starter if Bradley Bozeman leaves in free agency. But at 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds, Linderbaum is considered a better fit for zone-running schemes than the gap schemes the Ravens have favored under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. If you’re going to take a center that high, you’d better be sure he can do everything you want in Year One.
Doon: Walker. The Georgia defensive lineman has the versatility the Ravens covet, lining up with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up edge rusher and even dropping into coverage on occasion. Scouts are somewhat split on the 6-5, 275-pound Walker, with The Athletic, NFL Network and ESPN ranking him among their top-15 prospects, while Bleacher Report and NFL.com have him outside their top 40. If he showcases the speed and explosiveness that made him a standout player for the national champion Bulldogs, he might rise out of the Ravens’ range.
Considering all the talent they could lose this offseason, what is the Ravens’ most important roster need?
Walker: They have more work to do on defense, but the offensive line has to be their top priority. If they cannot protect Jackson, they undermine everything else they’re trying to build. The Ravens need at least one young tackle to compete with Patrick Mekari for snaps and to hedge against the uncertainty around left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s surgically repaired ankle. They need to identify a long-term starter at left guard. They might need a starting center if Bozeman signs elsewhere. Yes, they have internal candidates, but we saw how the existing group stumbled without Stanley as an anchor in 2021. The Ravens need more talent up front, plain and simple.
Shaffer: If the Ravens expect a bounce-back year from Stanley — and that’s a big if, especially this early in the offseason — defensive line should be their top priority. Considering the number of young pieces returning along the offensive line, and DeCosta’s regular investment in the position through the draft, 2022 should be a smoother year up front.
On defense, there’s a lot to potentially replace. Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis are pending free agents. Derek Wolfe’s injury history will loom large as the team sorts out its depth chart. Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington have been better run stoppers than pass rushers. The Ravens can modernize their line this offseason to better handle opposing offenses, but that takes serious investment.
Doon: This is a tough one. Stanley’s injury concerns, Mekari’s relative inexperience at tackle and Bozeman’s pending free agency put the offensive line in a perilous spot without further reinforcements. At time same time, the possible departure of both Campbell and Williams up front is massive. The Bengals might have reached the Super Bowl with one of the worst offensive lines in the league, but the Ravens can’t go into the 2022 season with the same group up front after allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL (57). Adding multiple linemen either through the draft or free agency has to be the top priority.
At which positions should the Ravens avoid investing significant free-agent or draft capital this offseason?
Walker: Quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, running back. This is an offseason for rebuilding the chassis of a team that did not protect its quarterback or defend opposing quarterbacks nearly well enough in 2021. The Ravens should reserve their largest investments for both lines and perhaps a big-play threat in the secondary.
That’s not to say they have no work to do at the skill positions. They could use a dependable wide receiver to complement Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman, a versatile running back to offer some peace of mind behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and a pass-catching tight end to help out Mark Andrews. But these would be nice highlights around the edges of the painting.
Shaffer: Quarterback, running back and tight end, but let’s not get crazy here. Does that mean the Ravens should drop $15 million a year on Allen Robinson II in free agency? Of course not. But if a can’t-miss receiver prospect — USC’s Drake London, anyone? — falls to No. 14, or wherever the Ravens pick first, it would be hard to blame DeCosta for taking what might be the best player available.
Same goes for a position like inside linebacker. There’s a lot to like about Patrick Queen’s potential, but the Ravens could find him a running mate (and perhaps more) in the first round.
Doon: What they said. I’ll add that I don’t think it’s worthwhile for the Ravens to target a high-priced wide receiver or cornerback in free agency. Ravens fans can dream about how Chris Godwin or Allen Robinson would fit with Jackson or how former Terp J.C. Jackson would look next to Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, but there’s a reason the Ravens have always avoided being big spenders in free agency. If you want to add more star power at those positions, do it in the draft.
Aside from Mike Macdonald’s hiring at defensive coordinator, which Ravens coaching change is the offseason’s most interesting?
Walker: The decision not to make many coaching changes on offense is probably more interesting than any of the hires the Ravens made to fill out Macdonald’s staff. Will we see different wrinkles from Greg Roman this season or immediately re-enter the cycle of frustration between griping fans and the much-scrutinized offensive coordinator?
That wasn’t the question, though. Perhaps the most interesting addition was not a coach but new head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon. At his season-ending news conference, Harbaugh made it clear the Ravens are looking at every possible avenue to reduce their injury rate in 2022. It would be unfair to blame previous head trainer Ron Medlin for their terrible luck last season; no medical staffer is a miracle worker in this brutal sport. But Harbaugh put a spotlight on the team’s health going into next season, so Dixon will come in with plenty of eyes on him.
Shaffer: Zach Orr’s homecoming is the Ravens’ most feel-good hire, but Ryan Osborn’s arrival can’t be overlooked. Maybe no one knows what Macdonald expects from his staff better than the team’s new defensive assistant.
Osborn spent last season as a Michigan “analyst,” helping turn the Wolverines’ star edge rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, into projected first-round picks. As a graduate assistant at Mississippi State and Florida, Osborn also worked under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who as the defensive coordinator at Georgia worked with a young Macdonald. Considering the Ravens’ needs on defense — an improved pass rush and staff cohesion chief among them — Osborn could have a pivotal role.
Doon: Tight ends coach Bobby Engram had been with the Ravens since 2014 before becoming Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last month. While he worked with the tight ends for only three seasons after previously coaching their wide receivers, his loss will certainly be felt by Andrews and Co. The addition of George Godsey is an intriguing one, as he helped Dolphins tight ends record an NFL-high 122 catches last year. But it’s fair to wonder how much Andrews will miss his old position coach after blossoming into one of the best tight ends in the league in 2021.
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ S2 Finale: Nasty, Heartwarming Lessons in Generational Relations
Danny McBride and company have been at the top of their game all season on The Righteous Gemstones, and this week’s finale is no exception. “I Will Tell of All Your Deeds” sticks the landing, answering every question and tying every loose end while hammering home its message as to how generations should relate to each other. Also, a baby is born in a port-a-john. Gemstones, take a bow…
The finale’s first order of business is to finally reveal what really happened to journalist Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman). During his campaign to expose corrupt evangelicals, Block enlists Texas pastor Lyle Lissons (Eric André) to bring him dirt on competing churches. Block expects Lyle to help him destroy Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), but now that Lyle is getting in business with Jesse, this is no longer in his best interests. When Block attempts to blackmail Lyle into cooperating, a firefight breaks out between Block and Lyle’s goons. While Block is technically responsible for his own death (shout-out to eagle-eyed viewers who noticed the wall of cast-iron cookware and suspected a ricochet weeks ago), it’s Lyle who decides to burn all the evidence, including his own friends, just in case. This prologue is the best kind of reveal; by now, the audience could have guessed the broad strokes, but the details (all the business with the grenades) are fresh and funny.
Lyle Lissons is Jesse Gemstone’s dark mirror in every way, a clumsy blockhead with occasional flashes of brilliance who craves power and prestige, resents his withholding father, and takes his friends for granted. But where Jesse has a conscience, Lyle is ruthless. He and his wife Lindy (Jessica Lowe) have seized power from his elderly father (John Amos), to whom they are physically abusive. Jesse willfully puts his drinking buddies in dangerous or embarrassing situations, but he does at least halfway care what happens to them. Lyle also has a bit of Kelvin in him, running an orphanage that is also a training ground for his band of dirt bike-riding assassins, to whom he shows no loyalty. The Cycle Ninja jailbreak from the end of last week’s episode turns out to be an unsanctioned operation, the gang looking out for each other because Lyle won’t protect them. Now, they’re shaking him down for $200,000, and they won’t be very happy if he doesn’t pay up.
Meanwhile, the Gemstones are more united and functional than ever. Eli has thrown his full support behind Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) and invested in Zion’s Landing, the Christian timeshare resort they share with the Lissons. Jesse and Amber, in turn, demonstrate their respect for Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) by visiting him on the set of his new movie. Judy (Edi Patterson) and BJ (Tim Baltz) have more or less adopted Tiffany (Valyn Hall), who is due to give birth any day now, and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) finally has a seat at Sunday brunch next to Kelvin (Adam Devine). The entire happy family journeys together to the groundbreaking ceremony for Zion’s Landing, where they dance, drink, and hang out with pop star Joe Jonas (Joe Jonas). Even Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) shows up at the Florida beach party, broken nose and all, looking to patch things up with Tiffany.
In a moment of panic and indecision, Tiffany runs from Baby Billy and takes refuge in a portable toilet to cry and get her bearings. This is surely a lightbulb moment for attentive fans, who remember the account of Tiffany’s own birth back in the Baptism episode. Tiffany was born into a toilet bowl, and even before she goes into labor, you know history is about to repeat. Concurrent with the high-stakes drama of the rest of the episode, Tiffany gives birth alone on the crapper and her baby falls into the blue goop of the septic tank. This becomes the final checkpoint on Baby Billy’s road to redemption, as he unflinchingly debases himself to save his newborn son, diving into the filth to retrieve him. This proves both to himself and to Tiffany that he no longer fears being a father. It’s the season’s last big gross-out gag, and true to The Righteous Gemstones, it’s somehow both nasty and heartwarming.
During the party, Eli gets a phone call from Junior (Eric Roberts), who is once again his friend and ally. Junior uses his shady connections to trace one of the Cycle Ninja’s recovered firearms back to Texas, which is all Eli needs to put the puzzle together. At the same time, Lyle slips up in front of Jesse and ends up confessing his entire role in this season’s plot. He expects Jesse to understand, because he believes that they’re alike and that Jesse wants his father dead. But Jesse has never been that far gone, and he and Lyle end up fighting. Jesse nails Lyle in the head with his biblical sling, which he apparently keeps on him all the time now. He gets the job done with one blow, redeeming his poor marksmanship during the shootout with the Cycle Ninjas after the Baptism. Further, when Lyle is nonresponsive, Jesse immediately seeks his family’s help as to how to handle his possibly murdering their business partner. An earlier Jesse may have tried to cover his tracks alone, but he’s done keeping secrets from his loved ones.
The arrival of Lindy Lissons turns the tables, and she and a revived Lyle hold the entire Gemstone brood at gunpoint (minus Tiffany, Baby Billy, and Keefe, who has been waiting in line for the bathroom this whole time). The family demonstrates solidarity, letting the Lissons escape in exchange for BJ’s safety. Cut to a month later, and this bond is holding strong. Judy has learned to appreciate the people around her, particularly BJ, who finally feels as if he belongs. Kelvin and Keefe are running a new Youth Squad of juvenile athletes, though let’s hope Kelvin’s gleeful objectification of his young charges’ muscular development gets no creepier than it is here. Eli has taken a step back at the church, letting his children share the spotlight without him.
But in the season’s final moments we see that Eli has not totally set aside the Maniac Kid within, as he has apparently hired the Cycle Ninjas to track down the Lissons at their Alaska hideaway and execute them. The murder of the Lissons, which is intercut with a triumphant Gemstones musical number, evokes the famous “settling all family business” montage from The Godfather, juxtaposing a false declaration of religious righteousness against the performance of evil deeds. The direction and performance of the Lissons’ execution is half funny, half horrifying, and as the credits roll over the sound of Lyle being torn apart by wolves, it’s as if the storytellers are daring us to laugh, even though we should definitely be judged for it.
This season of The Righteous Gemstones has been about what generations owe to each other, a relevant topic in an America whose youngest are projected to live shorter, less prosperous lives than their parents. What will we inherit, and when? Gemstones’ thesis is that children shouldn’t view their parents as obstacles to be overthrown, but also that parents shouldn’t make themselves obstacles in the first place. Progress has to come from a place of mutual trust, and from acceptance that passing down a legacy means letting it change under new leadership. Eli accepts that his kids will do what he’s done, but differently. Jesse and Amber accept that Gideon won’t do what they’ve done, at all. Everyone learns the value of loving and trusting their family. Judy finds that there’s fulfillment in taking care of Tiffany, who is younger than her, but also her elder on the family tree. Baby Billy seeks forgiveness from his first son and gets a second chance at being a father. Lyle and Lindy try to summarily discard their elders and receive a horrible death. It doesn’t get much clearer than that.
This episode could easily stand as a series finale, but The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed for a third season, and creator Danny McBride sees this saga going on indefinitely. What will these corrupt but lovable huxters learn next year? God only knows.
Review: Imagine Dragons deliver bombastic, kid-friendly concert to packed Target Center
Las Vegas rock band Imagine Dragons hit Minneapolis’ Target Center Sunday night for a big, loud evening of arena-rattling anthems for a deliriously enthusiastic crowd of about 14,000.
The band broke through a decade back with a series of increasingly bombastic, populist songs clearly influenced by U2. While they don’t get the same radio airplay they once did, it was clear Sunday that their fans are still standing with them. If anything, their affection for Imagine Dragons has only grown during the four years since the band’s last proper tour.
The audience included a surprising number of kids – as in, they were still in diapers when “Radioactive” hit No. 1 in 2012. Charismatic lead singer Dan Reynolds even addressed the youngsters directly at one point, introducing “It’s OK” with an “It’s OK to be yourself, don’t let anyone change you”-style mini sermon.
Watching Sunday’s show, it’s easy to see Imagine Dragons’ youth appeal, starting with the band’s name. Their songs are built on huge, easy-to-grasp hooks. A series of cinematic sci-fi/fantasy clips played several times during the show on a massive screen behind the band, giving the night the feel of a summertime blockbuster at the local IMAX theater.
Reynolds, who was raised in the Mormon church, brought a (hunky) youth pastor vibe to the entire evening, grinning widely as he sprinted around the circular stage and onto its catwalk that extended into the arena floor. Several times, he talked about some serious topics – depression, career uncertainty, death – but the punch line of each story came straight out of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” (which the band covered during a mid-show acoustic set): “Every little thing is gonna be all right.”
Several times, Reynolds praised Minneapolis, as I’m sure he does in whatever city he’s playing. But he also thanked an unnamed radio station (likely Cities 97) as one of the first in the country to play his band’s music.
As for the music, as previously mentioned, the songs are big and brash and totally unsubtle. Particularly during the first part of the show, each number felt like the final encore, with confetti cannons, columns of steam and a roaring rhythm section. Even the slower songs – like “Shots” and “Wreck” – started deceptively gentle before blossoming into ragers.
As such, two hours of this stuff got to be numbing pretty quickly. And, oof, Reynolds’ lyrics are bursting with trite teenage melodrama. It seems Imagine Dragons aspire to be a (blander) Americanized version of late-period Coldplay and, for better or worse, Sunday’s show suggests they’ve achieved that goal.
