Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat
By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow ran into unexpectedly stiff resistance when it unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.
Outgunned Ukrainian forces managed slow the Russian advance and Western sanctions began to squeeze the Russian economy, but the Kremlin again raised the specter of nuclear war, reporting that its land, air and sea nuclear forces were on high alert following President Vladimir Putin’s weekend order.
Stepping up his rhetoric, Putin denounced the U.S. and its allies as an “empire of lies.”
A tense calm reigned in Kyiv, where people lined up to buy food and water after two nights trapped inside by a strict curfew, but social media video from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by powerful blasts. Authorities in Kharkiv said at least seven people had been killed and dozens injured. They warned that casualties could be far higher.
“They wanted to have a blitzkrieg, but it failed, so they act this way,” said 83-year-old Valentin Petrovich, who described watching the shelling from his downtown apartment. He spoke on condition that his full name not be used, fearing for his security.
The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals.
Across the country, terrified families huddled overnight in shelters, basements or corridors.
“I sit and pray for these negotiations to end successfully, so that they reach an agreement to end the slaughter, and so there is no more war,” said Alexandra Mikhailova, weeping as she clutched her cat in a makeshift shelter in the strategic southeastern port city of Mariupol. Around her, parents sought to console children and keep them warm.
The U.N. human rights chief said at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in more than four days of fighting — warning that figure is probably a vast undercount — and Ukraine’s president said at least 16 children were among the dead.
More than a half-million people have fled the country since the invasion, another U.N. official said, with many of them going to Poland, Romania and Hungary. And millions have left their homes.
Still, a sliver of hope emerged as the first face-to-face talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials since the war began opened Monday. The delegations met at a long table with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag on one side and the Russian tricolor on the other.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian troops.
But while Ukraine sent its defense minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation was led by Putin’s adviser on culture — an unlikely envoy for ending the war and perhaps a sign of how seriously Moscow views the talks.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Central Bank scrambled to shore up the tanking ruble, and the U.S. and European countries upped weapons shipments to Ukraine. While they hope to curb Putin’s aggression, the measures also risked pushing an increasingly cornered Putin closer to the edge — and inflicted pain on ordinary Russians.
In Moscow, people lined up to withdraw cash as the sanctions threatened their livelihoods and savings.
It wasn’t immediately clear what Putin is seeking in the talks, or from the war itself, though Western officials believe he wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
The Russian leader made a clear link between ever-tightening sanctions and his decision Sunday to raise Russia’s nuclear posture. He also cited “aggressive statements” from NATO.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that extra personnel were deployed to Russian nuclear forces and that the high alert applies to nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers.
It was not immediately clear whether the announcement meant any nuclear-armed aircraft were in the air around Ukraine.
U.S. and British officials played down Putin’s nuclear threat as posturing. But for many, the move stirred up memories of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and fears that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia.
In another potential escalation, neighboring Belarus could send troops to help Russia as soon as Monday, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence assessments. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Western officials say they believe the invasion has been slower, at least so far, than the Kremlin envisioned. British authorities said the bulk of Putin’s forces were about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Kyiv.
In other fighting, strategic ports in the country’s south came under assault from Russian forces. Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on,” said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy. Ukrainian protesters demonstrated against encroaching Russian troops in the port of Berdyansk.
In a war being waged both on the ground and online, cyberattacks hit Ukrainian embassies around the world, and Russian media.
Western nations ramped up the pressure with a freeze on Russia’s hard currency reserves, threatening to bring Russia’s economy to its knees. The U.S., European Union and Britain also agreed to block selected Russian banks from the SWIFT system, which facilitates the moving of money around thousands of banks and other financial institutions worldwide.
In addition to sanctions, the U.S. and Germany announced they will send Stinger missiles and other military supplies to Ukraine. The European Union — founded to ensure peace on the continent after World War II — is supplying lethal aid for the first time, including anti-tank weapons.
At least one Western country is studying a request from Ukraine to provide fighter jets, a European official said. She spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet public.
EU defense ministers were to meet Monday to discuss how to get the weaponry into Ukraine. A trainload of Czech equipment arrived Sunday and another was en route Monday, though blocking such shipments will clearly be a key Russian priority.
In New York, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly scheduled an emergency session Monday on Russia’s invasion.
With the Ukrainian capital besieged, the Russian military offered to allow residents to leave Kyiv via a safe corridor. The mayor of the city of nearly 3 million had earlier expressed doubt that civilians could be evacuated.
This story has been corrected to show that the EU will not provide fighter jets to Ukraine. An EU official misspoke. At least one Western country is studying a request from Ukraine to provide fighter jets; EU money will not be used.
Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow. Ellen Knickmeyer, Eric Tucker, Robert Burns and Hope Yen in Washington; James LaPorta in Miami; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Mstyslav Chernov and Nic Dumitrache in Mariupol, Ukraine; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
5 players and positions to watch for Jets at NFL Combine
The Jets possess the most prolific draft capital in 2022 as they own four picks in the top-40.
They hold selection Nos. 4, 10, 35 and 38 in the upcoming draft. And after going 4-13 last season, they have plenty of issues to address on the roster.
Gang Green could double up on offense or defense with their two top-10 picks or select one offensive player and one defensive. Basically, GM Joe Douglas has flexibility for the 2022 Draft.
Here are five players to watch as the Jets meet with the top prospects at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
DEREK STINGLEY JR., CB, LSU
Coming into the 2021 season Stingley was considered a can’t miss prospect because of his excellent 2019 season. Some viewed that season as some of the best cornerback play from a college corner and he was only 18 years old. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner produced 15 pass breakups with six interceptions that year. He possesses the size, traits and ball skills teams’ desire. But the doubts about Stingley center around his health. The standout corner played in only 10 games since his freshman season and he failed to snag another interception during that span.
TRENT MCDUFFIE, CB, WASHINGTON
McDuffie is starting to become more popular of a prospect. His film shows a cornerback who has exceptional technique and movement skills. He possesses the ability to get in and out of his backpedal with ease. He excelled in zone coverage, especially cover three with his press bail technique because of his fluid hips and his ability to cover while keeping his eyes on the quarterback while still feeling the receiver. The only question is his ability to create turnovers because McDuffie didn’t exactly rack up interceptions in his college career (two in three years).
JERMAINE JOHNSON, DE, FSU
The 6-foot-4, 259-pounder earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors with 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season. And after Johnson put on a show at the Senior Bowl, the defensive end went from a late first round pick projection to a potential top-15 pick. According to sources close to Johnson, they believe he could run a low 4.5, 40-yard dash, post a vertical jump of 38 inches, and a 10.5 broad jump. We’ll see what his testing looks like, but Johnson is one of the hottest prospects. Another defensive end to keep an eye for is Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.
DRAKE LONDON, WR, USC
It’s unknown if London will run at the combine after fracturing his ankle in October. Before getting injured, he produced a monster stat line: 88 catches for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 receiver is arguably the best receiver in the class. If he can run a fast 40 for his size, it’ll quiet some of the concerns about his overall speed.
GARRETT WILSON, WR, OHIO STATE
Out of all the receivers mentioned to go in the first round, Wilson’s floor is the highest. The 6-foot-0 receiver’s routes are fantastic because of his elite quickness. He maneuvers in and out of their breaks with ease as there are countless times on film when he creates massive separation. Wilson’s long speed is fine, he won’t run anything slower than a 4.5. But if he could hit a low 4.4 or go sub-4.4, he’ll make a stronger argument to become the No.1 receiver in the draft. Another receiver to watch out for Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.
5 players and positions to watch for Giants at NFL Combine
The Giants are a regular headliner at the annual NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Their losing gives them high NFL Draft picks every year.
They hold selection Nos. 5 and 7 this April: their own and the Chicago Bears’, respectively. They have a ton of roster needs. And there is a chance they could trade back from one of their positions, too.
So there are numerous possibilities for which positions GM Joe Schoen will draft and where he’ll draft them.
Here are five players and positions to watch as the Giants meet with the top prospects and watch them work out up close.
IKEM EKWONU, OT, N.C. STATE
One agent who does not represent Ekwonu told the Daily News the Wolfpack lineman might be the most impressive prospect he’s ever met considering Ekwonu’s ability, personality, intelligence and maturity. The N.C. State junior asked agents who were recruiting him to describe specifics of how they would negotiate his contract and blew people away with his thorough approach. The Charlotte, N.C., product lists at 6-4, 320 pounds. He plays nasty and scouts believe he is versatile enough to play either tackle or guard. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in a Friday conference call that Ekwonu probably won’t get to the Giants’ pick at No. 5, but “if he did, they’d probably just turn in the card.” The Giants are seeking upgrades almost across their entire O-line, outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas. Alabama tackle Evan Neal is another lineman that would help the Giants immediately, but some people believe he could go No. 1 to the Jaguars. Mississippi State tackler Charles Cross is another name to watch. And Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum could be on Schoen’s radar in a trade back scenario.
KAYVON THIBODEAUX, EDGE, OREGON
Once the Bills got franchise QB Josh Allen in 2018, Schoen helped Buffalo GM Brandon Beane attack the pass rush with Buffalo’s top pick for three straight years. They took Ed Oliver at No. 9 in 2019, A.J. Epenesa at No. 54 in 2020, and in 2021 used their top two picks on pass rushers: Gregory Rousseau at No. 30 and Carlos Basham at No. 61. The Giants badly need a stud edge rusher and help getting to the quarterback in general. Thibodeaux, a 6-5, 258-pound junior from Los Angeles, has power and upside and defends the run. Keep an eye also on Georgia edge Travon Walker, Florida State edge Jermaine Johnson III — who had a strong Senior Bowl — and Utah off-ball linebacker Devin Lloyd, whose ability to rush off the edge conjures Micah Parsons comparisons (not to say they’re the same player; just speaking about versatile usage).
AHMAD “SAUCE” GARDNER, CB, CINCINNATI
The Giants need to draft a good, young corner this year. James Bradberry, 28, and Adoree Jackson, 26, aren’t long-term answers and might not be short-term answers for the Giants at the outside corner positions, either. Both veterans are expensive, too. Gardner, from Detroit, is 6-3, 200 pounds with long arms and swagger. He’s confident. He can play press man. He is the kind of player opposing offenses would have to game plan for. The previous Giants regime knew corner was a major need, too. They would have drafted either South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn or Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II at No. 11 last year if the board had fallen a certain way. And they traded up in the third round for Central Florida’s Aaron Robinson, who they hope will lock down the slot. The Giants’ top scouts were traveling to see Gardner’s Bearcats in person early last fall, as well, before the team asserted itself as a clear College Football Playoff contender. Cincinnati has a lot of talent on its roster, but Gardner is the cream of the crop. Other corners to watch: LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Washington’s Trent McDuffie.
KYLE HAMILTON, S, NOTRE DAME
The Giants already have free safety Xavier McKinney on the back end, but they could move on from Logan Ryan. And while Hamilton needs to get stronger and continue to develop, he has exceptional raw talent, range and instincts. He might not even make it to the Giants’ first pick. Some believe the Texans (No. 3) are high on him, unless that becomes the trade spot for a quarterback-hungry team, and Houston slides back and gets another player it likes, such as Michigan defensive end David Ojabo. But Giants D-coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale probably would be thrilled to have a weapon like Hamilton to unleash. Martindale also is coming off his lone down year as Ravens defensive coordinator caused by rampant injuries to Baltimore’s secondary. Anything that strengthens the back end so Wink can unleash blitzes and pressure on the front end is a plus.
TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS
Every year, scouts, GMs, coaches, agents and reporters all identify their own core groups of players that they believe in and go to bat for. Burks is one of mine. The 6-3, 225 pounder had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 TDs as a junior in the SEC, plus 14 carries for 112 yards and another score on the ground. USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson are two other receivers who could instantly help Daniel Jones, especially if the Giants make significant changes at the position, whether it’s cutting Sterling Shepard or trading Kadarius Toney. London and Wilson project as higher picks early in this pre-draft process, too. But Burks is dominant, he’s incredibly tough, and he has a rare combination of traits: he’s big and fast. Maybe he’d be a pick in a trade back from No. 7. Maybe Schoen would take London or Wilson instead. Don’t discount the receiver position, though, and keep an eye on Burks to make an immediate impact wherever he lands.
MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball negotiations to end the lockout are extending to the limit.
Management says a deal must be reached by the end of Monday’s negotiations to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.
With that in mind, the sides are scheduled to meet starting at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. This will be the eighth straight day of talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
The lockout is in its 89th day. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.
Sides were still far apart, but pressure is increasing. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of training are needed before the season starts. The union has not said whether it agrees, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage started Dec. 2. Spring training games were to have begun Saturday and already have been canceled through March 7.
Just three players attended the talks Sunday: Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller and Marcus Semien. Scherzer left the ballpark before bargaining broke for the night.
Players and owners did not meet directly.
Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem telephoned union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer on Sunday morning and asked for a 1-on-1 session in place of the scheduled larger group gathering.
That started a series of four short meetings characterized as an exchange of ideas that gave the union and MLB a better idea of the tradeoffs it would take to reach the endpoint of bargaining that began last spring and resulted in the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995.
Players and teams enter deadline day far apart on many key issues and unresolved on others. The most contentious proposals involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue sharing formula.
In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.
Not since Aug 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.
Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.
MLB is offering to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.
Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.
The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.
The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.
