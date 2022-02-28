News
What you need to know about this week’s NFL scouting combine, including the top prospects, the schedule — and the Chicago Bears’ priorities
The NFL scouting combine returns to Indianapolis this week after a year off because of COVID-19.
New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus will be among the executives, coaches, agents, media and more than 300 prospects on hand as teams dive deeper into their offseason plans for the draft and free agency.
Here’s what to know about the event, including a brief controversy, what should be on the Bears leaders’ minds and the schedule.
The return
The NFL canceled the scouting combine last year because of COVID-19, and teams instead conducted virtual interviews, put their focus on college pro days and relied on regional medical assessments.
This year, they’re back to doing the interviews and assessments in person at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.
The NFL caused a stir less than two weeks before the start of the combine when it sent a memo to prospects informing them they would be restricted to a bubble environment during their time at the combine as a COVID-19 precaution. Only one medical support person would be allowed with them in the bubble.
The request was viewed as problematic for some athletes who have teams of agents, trainers and physical therapists working with them on their preparation, and agents representing more than 150 athletes reportedly set out to organize a boycott of on-field testing.
At the suggestion of a boycott, the NFL promptly lifted the players’ bubble restrictions, and plans for the event marched on.
The combine’s return to Indianapolis, where it was first hosted 35 years ago, might also be its last year there.
Last summer, the NFL told teams that it would accept bids to host the combine starting in 2023. Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Dallas were in the running for next year, NFL Network reported in the fall.
Bears priorities
Poles and Eberflus have a long list of decisions to make regarding their first Bears roster, which has more than two dozen players — many of them key contributors — set to become free agents in March.
Decisions regarding the offensive line loom large, including evaluating where second-year tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom fit, determining whether to re-sign guard James Daniels and deciding what to do at center.
Darnell Mooney is seemingly the only sure thing at wide receiver, with Allen Robinson likely set to hit free agency after playing last season on the franchise tag.
On defense, the Bears have major needs at cornerback and nickel to go with starter Jaylon Johnson, at linebacker — where only Roquan Smith is a certain returning starter — and at safety opposite Eddie Jackson.
Poles, Eberflus and their staffs will be evaluating prospects this week to see who might be able to help them plug the holes and fill out the roster. The Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick this year because of former GM Ryan Pace’s trade up for quarterback Justin Fields last year, and they have just five picks overall, starting with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round.
Poles, of course, views building through the draft as essential to getting the Bears back on track.
“At the end of the day, we want to create this core of guys that we drafted,” Poles said. “They know how to operate. We know everything about them. Because once you go outside the building over and over again (in free agency), you don’t have all of the answers. This is not like college scouting. You don’t know what they’re all about. You can’t just call up their old team because maybe they want to keep them. So there’s a little bit more mystery when you use free agency consistently.”
The Bears’ decisions in free agency aren’t far off either.
After the combine wraps up, teams have a quick one-week turnaround this year to free agency, which begins with the legal tampering period starting March 14.
Top prospects
Mock draft season is fully underway, and the latest for ESPN’s Todd McShay and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah align through the first four spots.
- Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions
- Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to the Houston Texans
- North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the New York Jets
The top-ranked quarterbacks in this class, in varying order depending on the analyst, are Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.
Among the wide receiver prospects projected to potentially go in the first round are USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Alabama’s Jameson Williams.
Local prospects
Five athletes from Notre Dame and four from Illinois were invited to the combine.
Along with Hamilton, Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., quarterback Jack Coan, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and running back Kyren Williams were invited.
Linebacker Jake Hansen, punter Blake Hayes, safety Kerby Joseph and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe are the Illinois representatives.
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn, who played at Lake Zurich in high school, also was invited.
The schedule
Prospect workouts run Thursday through Sunday, and NFL Network will air more than 50 hours of coverage.
Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will be featured Thursday, running backs and offensive linemen are Friday, defensive linemen and linebackers are Saturday and defensive backs are Sunday. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, GMs and coaches meet with the media Tuesday and Wednesday, with Poles and Eberflus scheduled for interview sessions Tuesday.
Sunshine Monday with high temperatures in upper-50s
ST. LOUIS – Monday starts the week off nicely. It will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper-50s. High-pressure overhead will keep the quiet weather around for most of the week.
Temperatures will be well above normal, mainly in the 60s.
So far, the weekend forecast is looking wet.
Car break-in suspects at La Quinta Inn lead police on chase
ST. LOUIS – Car break-in suspects led police on a chase Sunday night, and it was caught on camera.
Surveillance video showed four men breaking into cars at the La Quinta Inn on Lindbergh near I-44. At least five cars were hit. When Sunset Hills officers arrived, the men jumped into a car and took off. Police chased the men into south St. Louis. The men bailed out on South Grand at Sydney Street and ran away.
It is unknown at this time if any of the suspects are in custody.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hahm leaves city employ after 35 years
As an 18-year-old high school student on the verge of entering the University of St. Thomas, Mike Hahm landed a city rec center job on St. Paul’s Rice Street, a mixed-income community where his upbringing on the “far side of Como Lake” sometimes felt more like a liability than an asset.
The year was 1986, and Hahm, the son of a St. Thomas math professor, came sporting a peach-fuzz mustache, a heavyset build and a determination to win the respect of the neighborhood youth, one kid at a time.
Fast forward 35 years, and the “Miami Vice” mustache is gone, as are the extra pounds and Hahm’s entire head of hair, but his motto remains the same. Hahm, 54, retired on Friday from city employ, capping a decades-long career spent entirely in St. Paul Parks and Recreation, including the past 14 years — and the better park of a pandemic — as its director.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will soon begin vetting candidates to lead one of the city’s most public-facing departments, which employs 500 to nearly 1,000 workers, depending upon the season, and operates on an annual budget of more than $60 million, about two-thirds of it fueled by the city’s general fund.
Until Hahm’s replacement is chosen, deputy director Tom Russell — a friend since their teen years — will oversee the department and the 13 million square feet of built space it manages.
WALKS IN THE PARK
Running that space hasn’t always been easy, but Hahm noted that even the bad days involved literal walks in the park.
Hahm — who routinely came into work at 7 a.m., hours before the first rec center opens, to get ahead of the day’s travails — hasn’t announced his next steps beyond a general desire to “continue working with community, with a leaning toward helping big ideas and big projects.”
Throughout his tenure, Hahm said he’s seen plenty of challenges, opportunities and overall changes, not the least of which has been the invasion of the dreaded emerald ash borer, an insect which has torn through city ash trees and the city forestry budget.
On brighter notes, his tenure coincided with the opening of the $11 million, seven-gorilla “Gorilla Forest” exhibit at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in 2013, the construction of CHS Field, the home of the minor league St. Paul Saints baseball team, in 2015 and, four years later, the opening of Allianz Field, where the Minnesota United professional soccer team hosts matches.
Then there were the openings of the Highland and Como pools, the Midway Peace Park, the Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary, the Arlington Hills Community Center — almost too many projects to remember, all of them under the public eye.
Aspects of Hahm’s personal life have also played out under the public eye. In 2014, constituents of City Council Member Amy Brendmoen were surprised to learn that she and Hahm — a mayoral appointee — were dating, given that the council is expected to serve as a check and balance on the authority of the mayor’s office.
The two later married, and Hahm became stepfather to Brendmoen’s three children. His next stop? South Africa, to visit his stepson during a study abroad semester in college.
AN ELABORATE REC CENTER SYSTEM
Hahm, who has overseen an elaborate rec center system beset by staffing challenges and growing maintenance needs, nodded with pride last week toward a wall of plaques outside his downtown office. The Trust for Public Land has long ranked St. Paul as first, second or third best in the nation among cities, as determined by park quality and public access.
It’s easy for longtime residents to forget that in addition to hosting among the most rec centers and parks facilities per capita, the capital city can boast that most residents live within walking distance of municipal parklands.
For a city its size, St. Paul remains one of the greenest communities in America.
EXCERPTS FROM A WORKDAY
Here are excerpts from the outgoing Parks and Rec director’s workday on Wednesday, Feb. 23, approaching his final day in office.
7:45 am: Morning walk around Como Lake with the wife, City Council President Amy Brendmoen. pic.twitter.com/ZiehHq4DiH
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 23, 2022
7:45 a.m.:
Hahm, who lives within walking distance of Como Lake, conducts a morning walk around the picturesque lake with his wife, City Council President Amy Brendmoen. Their windy morning ritual requires slip-on ice cleats. Afterward, Brendmoen shows off their pandemic project — a backyard sauna Hahm largely built himself.
8:30 a.m.:
It’s a quick drive from home to the Frogtown Community Center at 230 Como Ave., one of a handful of rec centers that were completely rebuilt during his tenure.
8:50 a.m.:
At Frogtown Community Center, Hahm attends his final meeting with Parks and Rec service directors. He’s informed that roadwork on Lexington Parkway will complicate access to Crosby Farm Regional Park for two weeks, a 17-year-old tiger at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory had to be euthanized after the discovery of a painful bone cancer, and there were four weddings — two sets of two — held at Como on Tuesday, Feb. 22 (2-22-22).
Parks and Rec Director Mike Hahm says goodbye to the troops: pic.twitter.com/RV9DUnxccS
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 23, 2022
Additional announcements: Viking Cruises will begin arriving at Lambert’s Landing on July 23. On the more immediate horizon is a possible St. Paul Public Schools teacher’s strike, and Right Track youth internship applications have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Now it’s a question of matching some 900 kids to employers. “It’s everybody’s park system,” Hahm tells the service directors. “And we rock every single day.”
10:17 a.m.:
While driving to Arlington Hills Community Center on Payne Avenue, Hahm makes a hands-free call to deputy mayor Kristin Beckmann, now deputy chief of staff to Gov. Tim Walz, asking her to put a fire under state directors and get them to hire the city’s Right Track youth interns. “We have the need,” he tells Beckmann, who says she’s eager to help. “We have the kids.”
10:30 a.m.:
Hahm meets with Ray Luster, who has spent 10 years working directly with youth in various rec centers, most of them on the East Side, as well as Rec Services Manager Andy Rodriguez. In front of him, Luster is looking at an offer letter for a promotion that would place him in the Merriam Park or Summit-University neighborhoods, well outside the East Side.
Hahm tells Luster that when he started on Rice Street 35 years ago, he was a bit of a fish out of water, but he took pains to build trust. “Everything we do is public, and for the public,” Hahm says. “If you keep ‘this is for the public’ at the front of your mind, you’re going to make the right decision.”
Hahm adds that his former mentor Bob Piram used to say, “When in doubt, tell the truth. Then you never have to figure out what you said. … Ask for advice, ask for help.”
11:15 a.m.:
Driving toward the Como maintenance office, Hahm passes Wheelock Parkway, where he notes an off-street trail will be connected to Lake Phalen later this year, the next stage of the city’s Grand Round trail system. While future improvements to the system are likely, that missing link will largely complete the cyclist loop connecting Wheelock Parkway, Como Avenue, Raymond Avenue, Pelham Boulevard, Mississippi River Boulevard, Shepard Road, Warner Road, Johnson Parkway and Lake Phalen.
Hahm gets an executive vice president from Minnesota United on the phone and urges her to hire Right Track interns, who will likely jump at the chance to join a sports team in a professional capacity. “Our participants will get a huge charge of being affiliated with that,” he says. “The success of the city is dependent on the success of the young people.”
11:30 a.m.:
At the maintenance office, Hahm and his two deputy directors host their first in-person working lunch with St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw and new St. Paul Regional Water General Manager Patrick Shea. The department leaders note a barrier to entry further complicating hiring during a labor shortage: an increasingly large percentage of young, urban applicants for internships and entry-level jobs don’t have driver’s licenses, which are needed for many positions.
12:35 p.m.:
After lunch, Hahm jumps on a conference call with Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher and other department directors to discuss services for the unsheltered homeless. There’s still a few rooms open at the downtown Mary Hall shelter, but the shelter at the former Bethesda Hospital is full. There’s concern about where to relocate residents once Ramsey County’s shelter lease at Bethesda expires. An occupied tent has emerged at Chestnut and Eagle streets. Elsewhere, an RV trailer parked off Payne Avenue has gained neighborhood notoriety as a “party spot” for transients, say the city officials.
1 p.m.:
Hahm hosts a hallway conversation with Jolene Santema, the new architect in the city’s real estate services design group. Afterward, in a sit-down meeting, Brad Meyer, Chief Financial Officer for Parks and Rec, informs Hahm and deputy directors Tom Russell and Erica Prosser that the department’s aquatics and golf services enjoyed heavy use last year, leaving the Parks and Rec budget “in the black.” Still, a growing maintenance backlog continues for parks facilities citywide. Hahm predicts that without a significant funding change, that will continue to be the case.
3:30 p.m.:
The St. Paul City Council interrupts its regularly-scheduled meeting to play a video recognizing Hahm for his 35 years with the city, with goodbye remarks from Mayor Melvin Carter and others.
