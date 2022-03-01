Belleville leaders discuss future of former Lindenwood campus

Share Pin 0 Shares

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The former Belleville West high school that became the Lindenwood University campus at 2300 West Main is looking like it’s going to have new life.

The Belleville City Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss use for the site, which has sat vacant for the last two years.

For Belleville residents, this is big news for a major part of this West End of town. According to the Belleville City Council meeting agenda, among the groups that would be using the space include Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, and the Southwestern Illinois Jets’ Basketball Club, which would use the gymnasium and sports complex.

The site which dates to 1916 was the original Belleville Township School until 1966 when it became Belleville West High School, and the new Belleville East High School was completed.

In 2003, a new Belleville West High School opened, and Lindenwood University bought the massive brick complex from the city of Belleville for $1.

Over the next 17 years, Lindenwood helped to develop the site as well as this portion of the West End of Belleville but pulled out in 2020, saying they had been losing money at the location. The city reportedly bought the complex in august for $3 million.

Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory has promised new developments with the location. Just last month, Gregory announced that the city’s Departments of Health, Housing and Building, Code Enforcement, and Engineering and Economic Development would be utilizing spaces on the campus.