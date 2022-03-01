News
Belleville leaders discuss future of former Lindenwood campus
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The former Belleville West high school that became the Lindenwood University campus at 2300 West Main is looking like it’s going to have new life.
The Belleville City Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss use for the site, which has sat vacant for the last two years.
For Belleville residents, this is big news for a major part of this West End of town. According to the Belleville City Council meeting agenda, among the groups that would be using the space include Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, and the Southwestern Illinois Jets’ Basketball Club, which would use the gymnasium and sports complex.
The site which dates to 1916 was the original Belleville Township School until 1966 when it became Belleville West High School, and the new Belleville East High School was completed.
In 2003, a new Belleville West High School opened, and Lindenwood University bought the massive brick complex from the city of Belleville for $1.
Over the next 17 years, Lindenwood helped to develop the site as well as this portion of the West End of Belleville but pulled out in 2020, saying they had been losing money at the location. The city reportedly bought the complex in august for $3 million.
Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory has promised new developments with the location. Just last month, Gregory announced that the city’s Departments of Health, Housing and Building, Code Enforcement, and Engineering and Economic Development would be utilizing spaces on the campus.
News
Man who shot his 3 kids at church had restraining order
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man who shot his three children, one other person and himself Monday at a California church was estranged from the kids’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, an official says.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children, and the fourth victim, an adult, was the chaperone.
The shooter’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn’t know their genders.
The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.
A church employee heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassman said. The shooting occurred in the main sanctuary area, he said.
Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, Grassman said.
Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.
It wasn’t immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.
___
Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.
News
St. Charles mayor says multi-billion dollar project will redefine the city
ST. CHARLES — St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer spoke exclusively with FOX 2’s Elliott Davis about a multi-billion dollar project that Borgmeyer believes will redefine the city.
St. Charles taxpayers are spending about $20 million on things like infrastructure for the project, which is expected to generate at least $2 billion. It’s called the City of St. Charles The Boroughs of Riverwalk.
Work is now underway on the largest piece of the project, a 180-acre development called Riverpointe that will stretch along the Missouri River. The development cost of that alone is around $400 million.
The ground was raised 30 to 40 feet to get it out of the flood plain.
In addition to the $20 million St. Charles City is kicking in, St. Charles County and the state are spending another $20 million on the project.
The Boroughs of Riverwalk will be divided into six areas. North Main will feature an entertainment district and boutique shops. Frenchtown will have trendy businesses and residential areas. North Town will have upscale residential and local businesses with high growth.
Historic South Main will have unique shopping boutiques and landmarks. Riverpointe will include hotels, residential areas, businesses, and major entertainment venues. South City will include businesses, along with residential and corporate headquarters.
Borgmeyer said there is still a lot to do, but the lions’ share of the development should be finished by 2024. Mayor Borgmeyer said the project will redefine the city. He said a lot of people come to conventions now and stay in St. Charles one day. He wants to stretch that to three or four days.
He said he wants to attract a younger demographic to the city to keep the tax base solid over the long run.
News
Karl-Anthony Towns’ late three leads to Wolves’ win over short-handed Cavaliers
Karl-Anthony Towns had taken one shot in the fourth quarter. He was shut out of an offense that was wilting as Minnesota’s once 20-plus point third-quarter lead had wilted into a tie with 30 seconds to play.
But finally, with the game on the line, the Timberwolves thought it prudent to turn to their best player.
He delivered.
Minnesota turned to a D’Angelo Russell-Towns pick and roll with the game on the line, hoping to get Towns open for a pop and a good look from deep. Cleveland switched the screen, leaving Towns to square up on Cavs wing Cedi Osman. But he quickly noted the height difference and fired away without impediment.
Bang.
The triple, followed by the rare defensive stop that ensued on the other end of the floor, sealed Minnesota’s 127-122 win over a short-handed Cleveland on Monday.
“It felt pretty good when it left my hand,” Towns said.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch lamented the way the offense veered away from Towns. After a dominant first quarter in which he scored 10 points, Towns was an afterthought in the offense for most of the next three quarters.
It didn’t matter much, because the offense wasn’t the story for Minnesota (33-29) for much of the night. In the second and third quarters, Minnesota applied the requisite ball pressure to bother a team without any of its top three guards. Darius Garland, Rajon Rondo and Caris LeVert were all out for Cleveland (36-25).
Minnesota used that to force 23 turnovers that turned into 35 points on the other end. That helped the Timberwolves build a 23-point lead.
But that pressure defense was fleeting, as Cleveland — using Osman, a small forward, as its floor general — recaptured its rhythm in the fourth quarter to rally back. Yet, thankfully for Minnesota, Towns was able to prevent the complete collapse.
