Coon Rapids man charged with killing neighbor
A 42-year-old Coon Rapids man is accused of killing his neighbor, who was found dead with head trauma and a slashed throat last week in his home.
John Joseph Hare has been charged in Anoka County District Court with second-degree intentional murder for the killing of 62-year-old David Charles Nelson.
After the killing, Hare fled to Nevada, where he has family, and has since been arrested, authorities said Monday. He is awaiting extradition.
According to the criminal complaint, which does not give a possible motive for the attack:
Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Coon Rapids police were called to Nelson’s home in the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street Northwest on a report that family members found him inside unconscious with signs of trauma. Nelson was pronounced dead, and officers saw significant head trauma, a deep slash to his throat and several lacerations elsewhere on his body.
A bloody hammer was near his body and there was blood spatter in several areas of the home. He had been dead for at least 24 hours, according to preliminary information from the county coroner.
Near Nelson’s body, officers found his cell phone and another that registered to Hare, according to the complaint.
Crime Scene Unit detectives found drops of blood leading to Hare’s house, which is just up the street from Nelson’s, according to the complaint.
Officers later spoke with the mother of Hare’s child. She said that around 3 p.m. Monday she had picked up Hare near Nelson’s home and that he was “distraught, and made several statements to her appearing to be commenting on a death,” the complaint read.
Hare’s former girlfriend told investigators that he had contacted her Sunday night and said he needed help at Nelson’s home. She said she arrived there just before 11 p.m. and saw Nelson lying on the floor and covered in blood, but still alive.
Hare was standing nearby shirtless, and his arms, hands, face and chest were covered in blood, she said. Hare made a comment about Nelson trying to commit suicide, she said, and that Nelson then stated, “No I didn’t, you kicked my ass,” charges read.
She told investigators she got Nelson a glass of water, then left the home, describing that she was fearful of what Hare might do to her.
Officers obtained a search warrant to locate another cell phone registered to Hare and discovered that it was active near Nye County, Nevada. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
In January, Hare pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft for stealing two flashlights from a Coon Rapids hardware store in June 2020. Other than that, his criminal record has two misdemeanor driving offenses.
Live updates: EU slaps 26 additional Russians with sanctions
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
BRUSSELS — The European Union has slapped sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing the total of people targeted to 680.
EU headquarters said those listed include “oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors,” government officials, top military brass and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and promote a positive attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine.”
The bloc had already imposed an asset freeze on President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. No travel ban was imposed to allow the two men to take part in any diplomatic efforts, should Russia consider bringing an end to the war on its former Soviet neighbor.
EU sanctions now apply to a total of 680 people and 53 entities, which are usually organizations, agencies, banks or companies. Gas Industry Insurance Company SOGAZ was listed Monday.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Satellite images show Russian troops are attacking Ukraine on multiple fronts and are advancing on the capital city of Kyiv.
On Monday, a convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv. The city is home to nearly 3 million residents.
The images from Maxar Technologies also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge.
___
PARIS – France has decided to move its embassy out of the Ukrainian capital, but the French ambassador will remain in the country.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the French Embassy, which had been holding out in Kyiv amid war, was being transferred to the western city of Lviv.
Le Drian told French television station BFMTV on Monday that Ambassador Etienne de Poncins would remain in Ukraine. Russia invaded its smaller neighbor on Thursday, drawing international condemnation.
Asked if the ambassador was under threat in the capital, Le Drian said that “the risks and threats were sufficiently important” to transfer the embassy’s operations to Lviv, not far from the Polish border.
___
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists his country “won’t give up” on its relations with either Russia or Ukraine, but says it will implement an international convention that allows Turkey to shut down the straits at the entrance of the Black Sea to the warships of “belligerent countries.”
The 1936 Montreux Convention gives Turkey the right to bar warships from using the Dardanelles and the Bosporus during wartime. Ukraine has asked Turkey to implement the treaty and bar access to Russian warships.
Several Russian ships have already sailed through the straits to the Black Sea in the past weeks and it was not clear how much of an impact Turkey’s decision to close down the straits would have on the conflict. The convention, also provides an exception for Black Sea vessels returning to port.
Turkey has criticized Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, but has also been trying to balance its close ties to Ukraine with its interests in not upsetting its fragile economic relationship with Russia.
___
GENEVA — Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, saying Russia’s national teams and clubs were suspended “until further notice.”
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said. “Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”
UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
The move comes as the International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup. The Olympic body’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus, which has abetted Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks.
___
GENEVA — International sports bodies are moving to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and push Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup. The Olympic body’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus, which has abetted Russia’s invasion by allowing its territory to be used to station troops and launch military attacks.
The IOC said it was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”
The decision opened the way for FIFA, the governing body of soccer, to exclude Russia from the World Cup ahead of a qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia.
___
MOSCOW — The first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting between Moscow and its smaller neighbor concluded with no immediate agreements.
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says talks with Ukrainian officials lasted nearly five hours.
Vladimir Medinsky headed the Russian delegation in Belarus. He said the two sides “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.”
Another round of talks was agreed to, Medinsky said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave few details except to say that the talks, held near the Ukraine-Belarus border, were focused on a possible cease-fire and that a second round could take place “in the near future.”
“The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border, there is an agreement to that effect,” Medinsky said.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union.
The action comes five days after Russia invaded its smaller neighbor, touching off widespread international condemnation and offers of military assistance from the 27-member nation EU and elsewhere.
Andrii Sybiha, head of Zelenskyy’s office, said on his official Facebook page that the documents “are on the way to Brussels.”
Photos of Zelenskyy were posted in Facebook. He was flanked by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and chairman of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.
“The history is being created now,” the post said.
The application was largely symbolic, however. The process could take years. EU membership must be unanimously approved by all members. Ukraine has been weakened by endemic corruption for many years, making the benchmarks of approval extremely hard to reach.
___
BERLIN — The European Space Agency says the planned launch of a joint mission with Russia to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Following a meeting of officials from its 22 member states Monday, the agency said in a statement that it was assessing the consequences of sanctions for its cooperation with Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.
“Regarding the ExoMars program continuation, the sanctions and the wider context make a launch in 2022 very unlikely,” it said.
The launch was already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and technical problems.
The mission’s goal is to put a lander on the red planet to help determine whether there has ever been life on Mars.
On Saturday, Roscosmos said it was pulling its personnel from the European space port in Kourou, French Guiana.
___
CAIRO — The Arab League has voiced concerns about the war in Ukraine, but it refrained from demanding an end to the Russian invasion.
The pan-Arab organization says in a communique Monday it supports all ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis “through dialogue and diplomacy.”
The communique comes after a meeting of representatives of the 22-member Arab League in Cairo.
The communique didn’t mention Russia, which has close ties with regional powers like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Most governments in the Arab regions have avoided criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The UAE, which holds a temporary seat at the U.N. Security Council, has joined China and India in abstaining during a vote on a U.S. resolution condemning the invasion.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say at least 44 people have been wounded in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, and that seven of them died in hospitals.
It wasn’t clear if the casualties, which covered the past 24 hours, were all civilians. The state emergencies agency said the casualties could be higher because the damage from Monday’s shelling of residential areas is still being assessed.
Ukrainian social networks featured videos showing residential quarters hit by a series of powerful explosions amid fighting with Russian forces.
The Russian military has consistently denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.
___
GENEVA — The Swiss president says Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “unacceptable” and Switzerland will adopt European Union sanctions, including asset freezes, targeting Russians – all but depriving well-heeled Russians of access to one of their favorite havens to park their money.
Ignazio Cassis told a news conference Monday that Russia’s invasion was intolerable on moral and political grounds. Switzerland’s government has been trying to balance its condemnation of Russia’s actions with its history of neutrality and as an intermediary between opposing countries.
Referring to the Swiss executive body, he added: “The Federal Council has decided to take up fully the sanctions of the European Union, including the asset freezes.”
Switzerland is not a European Union member but is all but surrounded by four EU countries: Austria, France, Germany and Italy.
___
MOSCOW — Russia has closed its airspace to carriers from 36 nations, including European countries and Canada, responding in kind to their move to close their respective airspaces to all Russian aircraft.
The move, announced Monday by the state aviation agency, follows a decision by the EU and Canada over the weekend to close their skies to the Russian planes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
It added that planes from those countries could only enter Russia’s airspace with special permission.
___
WASHINGTON, D.C — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing nonessential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.
“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.
___
MOSCOW — Websites of several Russian media outlets were hacked on Monday, with a message condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine appearing on their main pages.
The state news agency TASS, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia, St. Petersburg news isite Fontanka, and a number of others suffered from the hacking attack on Monday afternoon. The independent news site Meduza posted screenshots of a message, signed by the hacker group Anonymous and “indifferent journalists in Russia”, that appeared on the main pages of some of the hacked websites.
The developments may reflect a growing anti-war sentiment among Russians, though it’s unknown who was responsible. Protests against the devastating attack on Ukraine have been taking place all across the country for days, and nearly 1 million people signed an online petition demanding an end to the war.
___
MOSCOW — The Russian military says its nuclear deterrent forces have been put on high alert in line with President Vladimir Putin’s order.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has reported to Putin that command posts of all of Russia’s nuclear forces have been boosted with additional personnel. The Defense Ministry said that the high alert status applies to all components of Russian nuclear forces — the Strategic Missile Forces that oversee land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Northern and Pacific Fleets that have submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, and the long-range aviation that has a fleet of nuclear-capable strategic bombers.
Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert Sunday, citing Western sanctions and “aggressive statements” by NATO powers. It’s not immediately clear what specific steps the measure implies, but it has raised fears that the war in Ukraine could lead to a bigger and even more dangerous confrontation.
___
BERLIN — Scientists involved in writing the latest U.N. climate change report fear that the war in Ukraine will divert much-needed government funding away from efforts to tackle global warming.
“This conflict very clearly feels anachronistic when you consider the existential concerns humanity actually has in the context of climate change,” said Hans-Otto Poertner, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group that produced the report.
“To see here that financial resources are tied up, there is of course competition in the implementation,” he said, saying the delays are counterproductive especially coming during a decisive decade of climate policy.
___
BEIJING — China is criticizing the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, saying that will harm the chances of finding a political settlement.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday reiterated China’s standard opposition to “unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” despite Beijing’s own use of such measures against countries such as Lithuania over its stance on Taiwan.
“Facts have long proven that sanctions could not help solve problems but create new issues,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. “It will not only result in a lose-lose or multi-lose situation economically, but also disrupt the process of political settlement.”
China, along with India and the United Arab Emirates, abstained in Friday’s 11-1 vote on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine.
Jets potential top targets skipping NFL Combine workout
Two potential Jets targets are skipping the workout portion of the NFL combine.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal won’t participate in workouts in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network. Stingley had surgery for a Lisfranc injury during the 2021 season and is still recovering. He will wait until LSU football’s pro day on April 6 to work out. Neal will also workout at his school’s pro day, scheduled for March 30.
Stingley is projected to be a top-15 pick and Neal is projected to be a top-five pick. They will still take part in the interview part of the Combine, which is almost as valuable as testing.
Stingley and Neal are two talented prospects who could help the Jets address their needs at cornerback and on the offensive line.
Gang Green’s cornerback room exceeded expectations last season, but the team is looking to add to the position. Stingley had a standout freshman season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner produced 15 pass breakups with six interceptions that year, but teams have been concerned with his health and inconsistent play since he played in just 10 games since his first year at LSU.
Stingley can use the interview process to explain his inconsistency since his freshman season.
Neal is a fit because the Jets offensive line could still use an upgrade.
There are questions surrounding former first-rounder Mekhi Becton’s health. Becton suffered a knee injury during Week 1 of last season and missed the rest of the league year. George Fant stepped in for Becton and played well, ranking fourth among tackles in fewest pressures allowed (18), according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed just one sack.
The right side of the offensive line is up in the air. Right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are free agents.
The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Neal could be an option for the Jets based on how free agency shakes out and based on the Jets confidence level in Becton’s ability to stay on the field.
N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu is projected to draft higher than Neal as the better prospect at the position. He can also play guard for the Jets, which would be an ideal situation if Becton is healthy and taps into his elite talent.
That would give the Jets an uber talented offensive line if he’s still available when the Jets’ turn comes.
Why Google Maps Shut Down Its Live Traffic Feature in Ukraine
Real-time mapping services developed by tech giants like Google and Apple are intended as navigation apps for travelers. But during the Russia-Ukraine war that erupted last week, they have become potential tools for tracking military movements and civilians seeking shelter.
Google confirmed on Sunday that it has temporarily shut down Google Maps’ live traffic and its “Area Busyness” features in Ukraine to protect local communities from becoming targets of Russian invaders. These features collect real-time location data from Android smartphones to show where traffic is being delayed and which businesses and restaurants are busy.
Google said the decision was made after consulting with Ukrainian authorities, Reuters reported. Google has disabled foreign access to these features in Ukraine although live traffic information remains available to drivers using Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation features in the area, the company said.
Google Maps’ live traffic data was believed to have indicated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before the news broke. On Thursday, Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, noticed an unusual “traffic jam” at 3:15 a.m.—way too early for rush hour—in Russia’s Belgorod city, near the Ukraine border. The day before, Lewis, who specializes in arm control and nonproliferation, obtained a satellite image showing what appeared to be a Russian armored unit forming up near Belgorod. The traffic jam on Google Maps had him convinced that it was.
According @googlemaps, there is a “traffic jam” at 3:15 in the morning on the road from Belgorod, Russia to the Ukrainian border. It starts *exactly* where we saw a Russian formation of armor and IFV/APCs show up yesterday.
Someone’s on the move. pic.twitter.com/BYyc5YZsWL
— Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) February 24, 2022
Lewis later tweeted the traffic jam was more likely data from the Android phones of civilians getting stuck at roadblocks while military vehicles passed. If the data had come from Russian soldiers’ smartphones, the map would have shown clear traffic because the troops were moving.
But his point stands. “It’s maybe less cool if the Russians were able to do something similar to, you know, spotting an offensive from Ukranians,” Lewis told Vice Motherboard last week.
Apple Insider reported that Apple Maps, which collects location data from iOS users, presented similar troop movement information during last week’s assault. At press time, Apple Maps doesn’t show any live traffic information in Ukraine. It’s unclear whether Apple has disabled access to this feature in the area. Apple hasn’t responded to a press inquiry to confirm.
About 80 percent of mobile device users in Ukraine use Android, while less than 20 percent use iOS, according to the web traffic analysis site StatCounter.
It’s not the first time real-time mapping services inadvertently reveal sensitive information in war zones. In 2017, a heatmap developed by the fitness tracking app Strava showing where its users were exercising accidentally exposed the location of several U.S. military bases in the Middle East. (Strava suggested military users opt out of the heatmap feature.)
