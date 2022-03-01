News
COVID-19 Monday update: Risk continues to decline, but not uniformly
Minnesotans face less risk of contracting the coronavirus than they have for months, but the state’s improving COVID-19 conditions are not happening uniformly.
In fact, as of Friday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 36 Minnesota counties in the “high community level” category. There are 33 with medium levels and 16 where the levels are low.
The CDC classifies community risk based on the seven-day rate of new cases, the latest hospital admissions and available hospital beds. In the metro, all but Hennepin and Carver counties had low levels of coronavirus in the community.
Most of the high-risk counties are in rural Minnesota where vaccination rates are lower.
Minnesota’s current, statewide seven-day test-positivity rate is below 5 percent for the first time since late summer. The state’s official rate is a bit higher because it is delayed by a week or more to allow for data corrections.
There were 1,122 new cases reported Monday, the result of about 27,000 tests. Hospitalizations also continue to decline, with 557 patients hospitalized, including 81 in critical condition.
Another 28 deaths were reported Monday, pushing the death toll to 12,109 since the pandemic began. The latest reported fatalities ranged in age from their early 40s to their late 90s.
Almost 82 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been seniors and about 46 percent lived in nursing homes or assisted living.
Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Yet the protection provided by vaccines wanes considerably after six months and boosters are recommended for anyone 12 and older.
Since vaccinations began, Minnesota has recorded 367,186 breakthrough cases, roughly 36 percent of all infections diagnosed since 2021. Of those, 9,836 were hospitalized and 1,777 died. Those suffering the worst outcomes are typically elderly or immunocompromised and unable to amount a robust immune response to vaccination.
Breakthrough cases have become so common they account for about 58 percent of all infections in January and roughly half the hospitalizations and deaths. State data on breakthroughs does not specify if someone had a booster shot.
As more people get vaccinated, health officials expect the rate of breakthrough infections to grow. They say the shots still offer good protection against hospitalization and death.
Minnesota has administered 9.4 million doses of vaccine including 2.1 boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million people have completed their initial series of shots.
News
Police: Father charged after punching 3-month-old baby in O’Fallon, Missouri
O’FALLON, Mo. — Police said a man lost his temper and punched his 3-month-old baby, severely injuring the child in O’Fallon, Missouri.
Dominic Wacker, 27, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Monday and admitted to hitting his baby, according to the O’Fallon Police Department. He said the infant was not breathing at the time.
When officers arrived at the scene, they immediately performed life-saving measures on the baby. First responders regained a pulse and transported the infant to a hospital. The child is in critical condition.
Detectives said the baby suffered from colic, or intense crying, which led the father to lose his temper and punch and shake the baby.
Wacker was charged with abuse or neglect of a child, resulting in serious physical injury. His bond was set at $75,000, cash only.
“This is a tragic and preventable event,” the O’Fallon Police Department said in a statement. “We want to take the time to remind parents and caregivers of a local group, the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, who is prepared and ready to step in when parents and caregivers need a break.”
For more information, visit: www.crisisnurserykids.org
News
Russia slow to win Ukraine’s airspace, limiting war gains
By ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON (AP) — In war, winning quick control of airspace is crucial. Russia’s failure to do so in Ukraine, despite its vast military strength, has been a surprise and may help explain how Ukraine has so far prevented a rout.
The standoff in the sky is among the Russian battle shortcomings, including logistical breakdowns, that have thrown Moscow off stride in its invasion.
Typically, an invading force would seek at the outset to destroy or at least paralyze the target country’s air and missile defenses because dominance of the skies allows ground forces to operate more effectively and with fewer losses. U.S. military officials had assumed that Russia would use its electronic warfare and cyber capabilities to blind and paralyze Ukraine’s air defenses and military communications.
A possible explanation for Russia’s failure to do so is that President Vladimir Putin built his war strategy on an assumption that Ukrainian defenses would easily fold, allowing Russian forces to quickly capture Kyiv, the capital, and crush Ukrainian forces in the east and south without having to achieve air superiority.
If that was the plan, it failed, although at this stage the conflict’s overall trajectory still seems to favor the larger, better equipped invading force. The invasion is less than a week old, and Russia still hasn’t committed to the battle the full force it had assembled on the border. A senior U.S. official said Monday that about one-quarter of the force hasn’t crossed into Ukraine.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments, said Ukraine has retained a majority of its surface-to-air missile systems — used to shoot down aircraft — and a majority of its helicopters and airplanes. One reason they have yet to be destroyed, the official said, may be because Ukraine’s air defenses were not centrally located and may have been moved around the country.
It appears that Russian commanders have become frustrated by the pace of their battlefield gains and failure to win full air dominance, the official said. In response they may consider more aggressive, larger-scale attacks against Kyiv and to reduce the significant remaining Ukrainian air defenses.
When he announced his decision to attack on Feb. 24, Putin gave no timetable for completing what he called not a war but a “special military operation.” By U.S. estimates he had assembled more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders.
“We think that they’re a few days behind where they expected to be” at this stage, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday, five days into a war that is the largest in Europe since World War II. “It’s clear, yes, the Russians have had their own challenges and they have met resistance we don’t believe they fully expected.”
Philip Breedlove, a retired Air Force general who commanded NATO forces in Europe from 2013 to 2016, said Russia did unleash substantial missile attacks on Ukrainian air defense sites and airfields in the first few days. And yet the Ukrainians have found creative ways to preserve their air and missile defenses.
“I am pleasantly surprised that the air defense capability of Ukraine, even though diminished, has carried on as long as it has,” Breedlove said. He added that Russia may yet bring more fighters and bombers into the conflict, even as Ukraine acquires Stinger missiles and other air defense weaponry from Western nations.
In Breedlove’s view, the weaponry provided to Ukraine by the United States and many other countries in recent weeks, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, has given Kyiv an important boost. He recalled that when Western countries in 2014 began providing radars used to detect and pinpoint the origin of artillery and mortar attacks, some questioned whether the Ukrainians could make good use of them.
“It was not long after they had them and started working with them that they were teaching us new tactics, techniques and procedures on how to employ them,” said Breedlove, who was NATO chief at the time.
“From what I read and see, the Ukrainians have done a pretty good job of inflicting costs on Russian airborne forces,” he said.
More broadly, beyond failing to destroy or ground the Ukrainian air force, the Russians as of Monday had not managed to capture any major Ukrainian city and were advancing far more slowly than planned, Pentagon officials have said in recent days.
Still there were signs of intensified conflict. Fighting raged in towns and cities scattered across the country. The strategic southern port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, was “hanging on,” said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.
Video from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by repeated, powerful blasts.
“There are two basic ways you can describe the slowness of the Russian advance in Ukraine,” said Loren Thompson, a defense analyst at the Lexington Institute, a Washington think tank. “One explanation is deliberate restraint. The other explanation is poor execution. We don’t know enough to identify which is the more plausible explanation, but it’s important to recognize the Russians have all sorts of options they have not yet brought to bear,” including heavier use of cyberattacks against the Ukrainian command and control system and air defenses.
In its latest assessment, the Institute for the Study of War said Moscow has likely recognized that its initial approach failed and is moving additional combat power toward Ukraine.
“The tide of the war could change rapidly in Russia’s favor if the Russian military has correctly identified its failings and addresses them promptly, given the overwhelming advantage in net combat power that Moscow enjoys,” it said.
___
Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.
News
19-year-old pleads guilty in Farmington drug deal shooting that left teen shot in head
A 19-year-old Farmington man has pleaded guilty to robbery in a shooting last March that prosecutors say happened during a drug deal and left a male with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Gage Allen David Anderson entered the guilty plea to first-degree aggravated robbery (aiding and abetting) Monday in Dakota County County District Court. Judge Vicki Vial Taylor set sentencing for April 15.
A juvenile male was identified as the shooter and previously pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder (while committing a felony), the Dakota County attorney’s office said Monday. He was sentenced as an extended jurisdiction juvenile and given a stayed adult sentence of 180 months in prison and placed on probation until age 21 with several conditions. If he violates a condition of the release, he would face incarceration in a juvenile facility.
According to a criminal complaint against Anderson:
Around 12:50 p.m. March 19, Farmington police responded to a report of a male who pointed a gun at another person near 209th Street and Catalina Way. A woman told police she saw a vehicle driving in the middle of the road and then the driver point a black handgun out of a window. Another male got out and ran from the driver. The driver followed the male, pointing the gun at him.
Police then received a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Officers responded and saw a male outside of the vehicle at 197th Street and Chippendale Avenue in Farmington. He staggered and fell to the ground. He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Officers spotted Anderson and the juvenile suspect walking together near Vermillion River Trail and Chippendale Avenue and arrested them. The juvenile stated, “So he’s my friend and had nothing to do with it,” the complaint reads. “I was the one that had the gun and it’s in my bag.” Both were arrested.
In the victim’s statement to police at a hospital, he said that Anderson and a friend of Anderson’s robbed him during a drug deal. He said he was driving his car and the suspects wanted him to get more money.
He said he tried to get away by jumping out of the vehicle and then was shot.
COVID-19 Monday update: Risk continues to decline, but not uniformly
Police: Father charged after punching 3-month-old baby in O’Fallon, Missouri
Russia slow to win Ukraine’s airspace, limiting war gains
19-year-old pleads guilty in Farmington drug deal shooting that left teen shot in head
A free-for-all but no crippling cyberattacks in Ukraine war
Voting 104-25, Minnesota House approves bill barring discrimination based on hairstyling
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
Help make the St. Louis Science Center #1 in the country
Photos: Exit out of Ukraine: escape by foot, train, car
St. Louis start-up concerned about employees stationed in Ukraine
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues