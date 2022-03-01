News
Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus
Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago.
“The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the spring of 2020,” State Economist Laura Kalambokidis said Monday during a briefing on a new state financial forecast. As the U.S. economy grew, Minnesota’s revenue projections kept pace and even exceeded national growth in some ways.
In March and April of 2020 as the pandemic took hold, Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs. But through December 2021, the state had recovered 74 percent of those lost jobs, and its unemployment rate had fallen to 3.1 percent, the lowest since December 2019. Total employment had risen to 96.4 percent of the pre-pandemic level.
A strong U.S. outlook for growth in consumer spending, wages and salaries and near-term employment growth “supports our expectation of Minnesota employment, wage and income growth” over the next 30 months, the forecast said.
It expects Minnesota’s employment to grow by 3.4 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2023 before decelerating to an average of 0.8 percent in 2024 and 2025. It predicts the state’s employment will return to pre-pandemic levels in mid-2023.
The forecast estimated that Minnesotans’ total wage income increased 8.4 percent last year, the highest year-over-year boost since 1998. It predicted wage growth would continue to grow an 8.2 percent rate this year, and then decelerate to 5.2 percent in 2023 and 4.6 and 4.4 percent in 2024 and 2025.
Despite all the positive signals, Kalambokidis cautioned that “significant challenges to the U.S. economic outlook remain. Inflation, supply chain disruptions, labor force participation tied to the pandemic and newly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all pose risks to the economic forecast.”
COVID cases in Missouri drop nearly 80% from January to February
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than two weeks ago, Missouri was on pace for a 71.2% drop in reported COVID-19 cases from January to February. On this final day of February, FOX 2 has counted a total of 51,380 confirmed COVID cases, a 79.9% drop from last month’s tally of 255,880 cases
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,123,094 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,215 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 15,247 total deaths as of Monday, Feb. 28, an increase of 12. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.36%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 915; yesterday, it was 742. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 7,747.
|Month
|Cumulative case fatality rate
on the final day of the month
|March 2020
|1.06%
|April 2020
|4.35%
|May 2020
|4.71%
|June 2020
|4.71%
|July 2020
|2.52%
|August 2020
|1.81%
|September 2020
|1.68%
|October 2020
|1.65%
|November 2020
|1.28%
|December 2020
|1.41%
|January 2021
|1.47%
|February 2021
|1.66%
|March 2021
|1.74%
|April 2021
|1.74%
|May 2021
|1.77%
|June 2021
|1.77%
|July 2021
|1.70%
|August 2021
|1.68%
|September 2021
|1.70%
|October 2021
|1.71%
|November 2021
|1.70%
|December 2021
|1.61%
|January 2022
|1.30%
|February 2022
|1.36%
The state has administered 22,278 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 63.2% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74.2% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 7.98% of 3.44 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 274,520 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,526 people (or 0.04%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, Cole, and Greene, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
Approximately 51.9% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 132,663 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 97,365 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 39.6% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|255,880
|February 2022
|51,380
Missouri has administered 9,619,657 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Feb. 27, 22.0% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 6.2% positivity rate as of Feb. 25. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
As of Feb. 25, Missouri is reporting 1,323 COVID hospitalizations. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 17% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 247 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 20%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Feb. 27, the CDC identified 78,732,221 cases of COVID-19 and 944,517 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.20%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Man arrested in Woodbury prostitution sting sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
A Brooklyn Park man charged with promoting prostitution in Woodbury was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison.
James Edward Williams, 42, had an extensive criminal history, including felony convictions for sex trafficking, false imprisonment and domestic assault, when he was arrested in October 2020. He pleaded guilty a year later, just as his trial was set to begin.
His sentence “may seem high to some, but the defendant admitted to extreme exploitation of human beings for his own profit,” said Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. “Given what he did to people, I’m satisfied that 201 months is an appropriate sentence to protect the public.”
Police began investigating in September 2020 when a man told Woodbury police that his wallet was stolen out of a Woodbury Extended Stay hotel room by a woman he’d met on Tinder.
“The victim (J.R.) stated that after visiting him, she was picked up by an unknown person,” the criminal complaint states. “Upon the departure of the female, J.R. noticed that his wallet was missing.”
The victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway gas station in St. Paul and a hotel in Shakopee. Shakopee police made contact with the hotel and discovered two suspects – Williams and the woman – in the room paid for with the stolen credit card.
When detectives ran the phone number in a law enforcement database that tracks commercial sex ads, they discovered dozens with photographs that matched the woman, according to the complaint.
Detectives began a text-message conversation with the woman, and she agreed to meet at a Woodbury apartment for $200 “in exchange for 30 minutes … (and) discussed what type of sexual acts were included in the price,” the complaint states.
Williams drove the woman to the apartment and parked at a nearby store. When police made contact, he said he “was coming from St. Paul to go shopping,” the complaint states. “When confronted that he was observed dropping (the woman) off, he then admitted that he did, however denied any knowledge of commercial sex.”
Williams was charged in October 2020 with promoting prostitution and engaging in sex trafficking. More charges were added, including several counts of witness tampering and no-contact order violations, when Williams made over 30 phone calls to the victim from the Washington County Jail in Stillwater, according to the criminal complaint.
Missouri man charged after suspected thief is killed
WINDSOR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said a 63-year-old southwest Missouri man is charged with killing a man he thought had stolen from his property.
Authorities said that Mark Fielder, of Windsor, and two other people chased a car after allegedly seeing someone steal what one witness described as three fishing poles from Fielder’s property.
Prosecutors allege Fielder pistol-whipped the car driver and shot 41-year-old James Fannon in the head during a scuffle late Thursday.
The driver of the car took off with Fannon’s body and dumped it before contacting law enforcement several hours later. Fielder is charged with first-degree murder and five other counts.
