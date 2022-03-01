News
FOX 2 anchor has a personal connection to the war in Ukraine
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The war in Ukraine is especially painful for Ukrainians living in the United States. FOX-2’s John Pertzborn shares with us one of those Ukrainians is a part of his family.
Pertzborn’s son Nick met and eventually fell in love with Veronika Bandurka, 26, two years ago. He and his wife call her their Ukrainian daughter, and she calls them her American parents. You can see the full interview with Veronika here.
His family has closely followed events in Ukraine since meeting Veronika. This war comes as a shock to everyone and it’s especially painful for Veronika being in the United States and feeling helpless while her family shelters in the basement of their home in the capital city Kyiv.
They live off the main road just north of Kyiv. The massive Russian convoy is just outside their front door.
If you want to help the people of Ukraine, Veronika says please go to RazomForUkraine.org
News
Ryan Poles has a plan in place, but the new Chicago Bears GM understands the heavy lifting ahead as the NFL combine begins
Ryan Poles’ initial assessment of the Chicago Bears roster and overall operation was necessarily critical.
It came through clear eyes and without emotional attachments. There were, after all, many reasons major changes were being made at Halas Hall. And Poles had no reservations about sharing his appraisal in a direct, detailed manner that immediately resonated with the five-person committee the Bears had assembled to run interviews for prospective general managers and head coaches.
“He was not afraid to speak his mind,” said Bill Polian, a Hall of Fame executive the Bears tapped to steer their searches. “And he spoke with substance and not fluff. He understood where this organization wants to go but also was clear in laying out the hard work it’s going to take to get there.”
The Bears lost 27 times over the previous three seasons. They haven’t won a playoff game in 11 years. Former general manager Ryan Pace — despite his best effort over seven seasons — wasn’t able to build a consistent winner. Plain and simple.
Thus when Poles first spoke with the Bears search committee over Zoom on Jan. 21, he had no intention of sugarcoating anything. As he expressed his vision for becoming the team’s next GM, he spoke with confidence and candor. He pointed out the steep climb the Bears face to return to relevance. And he acknowledged their shortcomings and the many obstacles a new leadership team would have to navigate.
Discipline, he stressed, will be key in his role. Especially in the weeks and months ahead.
“We all want results fast,” Poles said. “There are shortcuts at every turn when building a roster. (But it’s about) being disciplined and doing things the right way. And that’s hard because we all want championships right now.”
Added Polian: “This is not going to happen overnight.”
As the NFL scouting combine begins Tuesday in Indianapolis, Poles and new Bears coach Matt Eberflus will continue getting acclimated with the work they have ahead, trying to establish a plan that ideally will push the Bears into regular playoff contention as soon as possible.
As part of their obligations this week, Poles and Eberflus will meet with reporters Tuesday, offering at least some additional insight into their evaluation of the team while dropping bread crumbs along the path they are heading down.
For Poles, even the initial surface-level analysis of the depth chart led to a sobering yet obvious conclusion. The team doesn’t have enough difference makers who can spark runs of sustained success like the one Poles enjoyed in his previous job with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bears don’t have enough draft capital either. Certainly not enough to significantly accelerate their recovery efforts in 2022. For this April’s draft, the Bears have just five selections — their first one at No. 39 in the second round and only one other before the fifth round. The chances to add immediate difference makers or even long-term contributors will be slim.
The Bears also face salary-cap constraints that could restrict them from making a splash in free agency.
This is a tough job, but someone has to do it. And in the franchise’s latest reboot, Poles has become the ship’s captain.
The Bears’ pre-draft homework will accelerate this week as prospects interview and take part in drills and workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Poles and his front-office staff also will have the opportunity to connect and chat with agents, gaining a more thorough understanding of the free-agency landscape that awaits when the new league year begins March 16.
Poles already has offered several clues about how he hopes to revive the Bears. He has a draft-first vision, a goal to replenish his roster via that avenue and a belief that that’s how sustainable success begins.
“We want to create this core of guys that we drafted,” Poles said. “They know how to operate (under our guidance). And we know everything about them.”
Poles also has emphasized his fondness for the second and third waves of free agency, in his eyes a preferable path to chasing big-name acquisitions that drive NFL chatter and hype over the first 48 hours of the league year.
That’s not to say the Bears will be stationary and stubborn when 3 p.m. hits on March 16. They will be open to exploring intriguing opportunities the market might present. But those first-wave signings, Poles believes, have to be shrewd, calculated and well-timed with a team’s window to compete for championships.
Thus the likely scenario is the Bears will do more work in free agency after “NFL New Year’s Day” passes. Poles believes the team might be able to strike shorter-term deals with motivated players who want to reach free agency again quickly.
It is then, the Bears hope, that the search for talent and fit will line up nicely with some bargain price tags.
“You want free agency to be a supplement,” Poles said. “But if you continue to go outside the building (for talent), you can get yourself into trouble. Because those players (in free agency) don’t necessarily believe in the same things in terms of your culture.
“I don’t want to say it’s a shortcut all the time. But if you are always going to (free agency), it comes to that because you’re overcoming the fact that you’re not keeping the guys you drafted.”
Through that lens, the plans for the Bears’ March shopping trip are clear. Plug holes. Shrink the list of needs. Move forward toward the draft with a grounded understanding of where this team stands.
Polian is confident Poles’ 13 years of experience with the Chiefs will be invaluable in his new and elevated role. Poles stepped into an organization in 2009 that was struggling to find its way and left in January after the Chiefs had made seven consecutive playoff appearances, appeared in four consecutive AFC championship games and went to two Super Bowls, winning the Lombardi Trophy two years ago.
That journey should only help Poles in Chicago.
Said Polian: “Well, you know a) what it takes to climb that mountain; b) you know that it can be achieved; c) you know how you’ve achieved it; and d) you recognize what you have to do in order to achieve that. And it can’t be done overnight. It doesn’t happen overnight. And Bears fans need to recognize that.”
()
News
The Ravens need an impact draft class. The NFL scouting combine can show them where to start.
Eric DeCosta expects to have a lot of NFL draft picks this April. He also expects a lot from those picks.
At his season-ending news conference last month, the Ravens general manager couldn’t say where the team would pop up over the course of the three-day circus; compensatory picks have yet to be awarded, and trades will inevitably alter the draft order. But the Ravens expect to have nine picks in the first four rounds, and, according to DeCosta, “we feel like all of those nine picks will probably come within our top-80 players.”
In a pivotal offseason for the Ravens, every pick will be important. But none will be as crucial as their first: No. 14 overall, their highest draft slot since 2016. With 300-plus NFL prospects headed to Indianapolis for this week’s scouting combine, DeCosta and Ravens officials will have to do their homework. After an 8-9 season ended short of the playoffs, there are roster holes to fill, postseason hopes to bolster and heaps of potential first-round prospects to evaluate.
Player testing will begin Thursday with quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers, and will run through Sunday, when defensive backs and specialists wrap up the combine. Here are 10 potential Ravens targets at positions of need.
Left tackle: Mississippi State’s Charles Cross
There’s no consensus on where the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Cross could end up on NFL big boards. Pro Football Focus has him as the best offensive tackle and fifth-best prospect in the draft class. Bleacher Report and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. rate Cross as the class’ No. 3 tackle, as well as the No. 11 and No. 13 overall prospect, respectively. NFL Network analyst and former Ravens scout Daniel Jeremiah has Cross at No. 25 overall. A strong performance this week could be enough to keep him ahead of challengers like Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann. Combine drills will showcase Cross’ agility and change-of-direction skills, though he still needs to prove he has the power to thrive as a run blocker.
Right tackle: Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele
Four years ago, Oklahoma’s Orlando Brown Jr., a hulking and decorated offensive tackle prospect, fell out of the draft’s first two rounds with a disastrous combine performance. The 6-8, 387-pound Faalele, a projected second-round pick in most mock drafts, could go the opposite direction. Before the Golden Gophers’ 2019 season, the Australian giant was reportedly posting 29-inch vertical leaps, which would’ve tied for 14th among offensive linemen at that year’s combine. With three years in a college strength and conditioning program, what numbers might he put up in Indianapolis? Faalele is far from a can’t-miss prospect, but there’s also no one in this draft quite like him.
Left guard: Boston College’s Zion Johnson
The Upper Marlboro native enters the combine as perhaps the draft’s top pure guard prospect and a projected second-round pick. After transferring in from Davidson, the 6-2, 314-pound Johnson started his Eagles career at left guard, moved over to left tackle in 2020, then returned to left guard last season. He allowed just one sack and three quarterback hits over his two years inside, according to PFF, and graded out as a strong run blocker. During a dominant week at the Senior Bowl, Johnson even worked out at center. With his versatility and smarts — he’s working toward a graduate degree in computer science — Johnson could get a team’s attention late in the first round.
Center: Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum
The 6-3, 290-pound Linderbaum’s fit in the Ravens’ rushing offense is up for debate — team officials have typically targeted bigger interior linemen for their power-heavy concepts — but his high-level production and athletic profile are indisputable. By conventional metrics, Linderbaum could run the stop-and-start shuttle run quicker than some running backs in Indianapolis. By unconventional metrics, he chucked a 60-pound hay bale last year 2 feet higher than former Hawkeyes teammate Tristan Wirfs, a first-team All-Pro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, did in 2019. After two elite years at Iowa, Linderbaum’s expected to be a first-round pick. His performance this week could determine whether he’ll go in the teens or the 20s.
Nose tackle: Georgia’s Jordan Davis
The combine won’t be the best showcase for Davis’ skill set, but it should at least give teams a sense of his enormity. Georgia listed the 6-6 Davis at 340 pounds last season, and that might’ve been underselling it by at least a few pounds. Whatever he weighs now, he was an immovable run defender and solid pass rusher (three sacks) for the national champion Bulldogs last season. He earned unanimous All-America honors and the Bednarik Award, given to the sport’s top defensive player. Jeremiah said on a conference call Friday that Davis is a “pretty polarizing player” around the league, in part because of concerns over his viability as a three-down lineman. Gap-clogging nose tackles are rarely first-round picks in the pass-first NFL, but Davis could be an exception.
Defensive end: Georgia’s Travon Walker
Listed at 6-5 and 275 pounds ahead of his junior season at Georgia, Walker might still have room to grow. His weight at the combine could be a sign of where he thinks he’ll fit best in the NFL: as a stand-up outside linebacker or as a hand-in-the-dirt lineman? Walker played all over the Bulldogs’ defensive front last season, lining up most often outside the opposing tackle. But while Walker’s capable of helping out in coverage — his smooth zone drop and pass deflection led to an interception in an October win over Florida — over 95% of his snaps in 2021 came as a pass rusher or run defender, according to PFF. His middling pass-rush production (five sacks) doesn’t reflect his immense potential, which he could validate with a headline-grabbing performance.
Strong-side outside linebacker: Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson’s 2021 production speaks for itself. After two years as a rotational player at Georgia, he transferred to Florida State and broke out. The 6-5, 262-pound Johnson was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year after recording a league-high 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. A strong Senior Bowl performance lifted him into Day One range; Jeremiah said Friday that he doesn’t expect Johnson to last past the middle of the first round. His impressive length, reliable processing and high-energy approach give him a high ceiling as a run defender. With impressive numbers in speed and agility testing, Johnson could convince a few more teams that he has first-round pass-rushing talent, too.
Weak-side outside linebacker: Michigan’s David Ojabo
The 6-5, 250-pound Ojabo doesn’t need an Odafe Oweh-esque workout to cement his first-round credentials, but his testing could invite comparisons to his high school teammate’s eye-opening pro day. In 2018, a year after Oweh ran the 100-meter dash in a personal-best 11.27 seconds for New Jersey’s Blair Academy, Ojabo posted a 10.93. He won’t get the attention this week that Wolverines teammate and potential No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson will, but Ojabo’s hype could rise to new levels after the combine. If his measurables are impressive enough for teams to overlook his inconsistent edge setting and still-developing pass-rush arsenal, Ojabo might end up as a top-12 pick.
Cornerback: Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner
With LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. not expected to work out in Indianapolis — he’ll reportedly wait until his pro day next month to test — Gardner becomes the most interesting Day One corner at the combine. Cincinnati listed “Sauce” at 6-3 and 200 pounds — 1 inch taller and about 10 pounds lighter than Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith’s predraft measurements in 2011. Gardner relies more on his length, physicality and ball skills than on his long speed, but his 40-yard-dash showing could be revealing. According to Pro Football Reference, only two cornerbacks since 2000 with times slower than 4.55 seconds have been taken in the first round: Deltha O’Neal in 2000 and Damon Arnette in 2020.
Safety: Michigan’s Daxton Hill
With first-round buzz already building, Hill can’t make the biggest figurative leap of any prospect at the combine. As for a literal leap, though? It’s possible. Hill, the younger brother of Ravens running back Justice Hill, had the second-highest SPARQ (speed, power, agility, reaction and quickness) score of any player in the 2019 recruiting class, highlighted by a 43.6-inch vertical leap. That’s less than 3 inches shy of Gerald Sensabaugh’s record-setting 46-inch mark, set at the 2005 combine. The more the 6-0, 192-pound Hill can show in Indianapolis, the better he’ll project as a do-everything chess piece in the NFL. He primarily lined up in the slot last season at Michigan under new Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald, but he has plenty of experience in the box and as a deep-lying safety.
()
News
Russia pounds Ukraine’s No. 2 city as 40-mile convoy threatens Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine’s embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations.
With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops attempted to advance on Ukraine’s two biggest cities. In strategic Kharkiv, an eastern city with a population of about 1.5 million, videos posted online showed explosions hitting the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas.
Throughout the country, many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.
The casualty toll mounted as Ukraine faced Day 6 of a Russian invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order. Hopes for a negotiated solution to the war dimmed after a first, five-hour session of talks between Ukraine and Russia yielded no stop in the fighting, though both sides agreed to another meeting in coming days.
With Western powers sending weapons to Ukraine and driving a global squeeze of Russia’s economy, President Vladimir Putin’s options diminished as he seeks to redraw the global map — and pull Ukraine’s western-leaning democracy back into Moscow’s orbit.
“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address, referring to stepped-up shelling. He did not offer details of the talks between Ukrainian and Russian envoys, but he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery.”
As the talks along the Belarusian border wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in the capital, and Russian troops advanced on the city of nearly 3 million. The convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 25 kilometers (17 miles) from the center of the city and stretched about 65 kilometers (40 miles), according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.
“They want to break our nationhood, that’s why the capital is constantly under threat,” Zelenskyy said, saying that it was hit by three missile strikes on Monday and that hundreds of saboteurs were roaming the city.
Kharkiv, near the Russian border, is another key target. One after the other, explosions burst through a residential area of the city in one video verified by AP. In the background, a man pleaded with a woman to leave, and a woman cried.
Determined for life to go on despite the shelling, hospital workers transferred a Kharkiv maternity ward to a bomb shelter. Amid makeshift electrical sockets and mattresses piled up against the walls, pregnant women paced the crowded space, accompanied by the cries of dozens of newborns.
The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence documented by AP reporters around Ukraine of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals.
Regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov said that the administration headquarters in the city center also came under Russian shelling. Images posted online showed the building’s facade and interior badly damaged by a powerful explosion that also blew up part of its roof. The state emergencies agency said that attack wounded six people, including a child.
Sinehubov said that at least 11 people were killed and scores of others were wounded during Monday’s shelling of the city.
Meanwhile, flames shot up from a military base northeast of Kyiv, in the suburb of Brovary, in footage shot from a car driving past. In another video verified by AP, a passenger pleads with the driver, “Misha, we need to drive quickly as they’ll strike again.”
And Ukrainian authorities released details and photos of an attack Sunday on a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, saying more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed along with some local residents. The attack could not be immediately confirmed.
The Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate Ukraine’s airspace.
In the face of that resistance, the Kremlin has twice in as many days raised the specter of nuclear war and put on high alert an arsenal that includes intercontinental ballistic missiles and long-range bombers. Stepping up his rhetoric, President Vladimir Putin denounced the United States and its allies as an “empire of lies.”
Western nations have increased weapons shipments to Ukraine to help its forces defend themselves — but have so far ruled out sending in troops. Still, the embattled country moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic move for now, but one that won’t sit well with Putin, who was already infuriated by Ukraine’s desire to join the NATO alliance.
Messages aimed at the advancing Russian soldiers popped up on billboards, bus stops and electronic traffic signs across the capital. Some used profanity to encourage Russians to leave. Others appealed to their humanity.
“Russian soldier — Stop! Remember your family. Go home with a clean conscience,” one read.
Fighting raged in other towns and cities. The strategic port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on,” said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.
In the seaside resort town of Berdyansk, dozens of protesters chanted angrily in the main square against Russian occupiers, yelling at them to go home and singing the Ukrainian national anthem. They described the soldiers as exhausted young conscripts.
“Frightened kids, frightened looks. They want to eat,” Konstantin Maloletka, who runs a small shop, said by telephone. He said the soldiers went into a supermarket and grabbed canned meat, vodka and cigarettes.
“They ate right in the store,” he said. “It looked like they haven’t been fed in recent days.”
For many, Russia’s announcement of a nuclear high alert stirred fears that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had yet to see any appreciable change in Russia’s nuclear posture.
As far-reaching Western sanctions on Russian banks and other institutions took hold, the ruble plummeted, and Russia’s Central Bank scrambled to shore it up, as did Putin, signing a decree restricting foreign currency.
But that did little to calm Russian fears. In Moscow, people lined up to withdraw cash as the sanctions threatened to drive up prices and reduce the standard of living for millions of ordinary Russians.
The economic sanctions, ordered by the U.S. and other allies, were just one contributor to Russia’s growing status as a pariah country.
Russian airliners are banned from European airspace, Russian media is restricted in some countries, and some high-tech products can no longer be exported to the country. On Monday, international sports bodies moved to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup.
The U.N. human rights chief said Monday at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded — warning that figure is probably a vast undercount.
More than a half-million people have fled the country since the invasion, another U.N. official said, many of them going to Poland, Romania and Hungary.
Among the refugees in Hungary was Maria Pavlushko, 24, an information technology project manager from a city west of Kyiv. She said her father stayed behind to fight the Russians.
“I am proud about him,” she said, adding that many of her friends were planning to fight, too.
FOX 2 anchor has a personal connection to the war in Ukraine
Ryan Poles has a plan in place, but the new Chicago Bears GM understands the heavy lifting ahead as the NFL combine begins
The Ravens need an impact draft class. The NFL scouting combine can show them where to start.
Russia pounds Ukraine’s No. 2 city as 40-mile convoy threatens Kyiv
Highs reach 70 degrees in St. Louis today
Twitter suspends Missouri congresswoman’s account for ‘hateful conduct’
Mike Preston: The Ravens have many needs. Some swag should be near the top of the list. | COMMENTARY
MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start
Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine
MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues
60% of St. Charles County residents fully vaccinated as statewide COVID cases show decline
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News4 weeks ago
Douglas County school board majority sought to oust superintendent — but didn’t tell the rest of the board, members allege
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Oh Baby! Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Expecting a Boy (Nick’s 8th Child) | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
NBA4 weeks ago
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why The New Season Of ‘Go-Big Show’ Will Be ‘The Most Dangerous Show’
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts digs out after nor’easter dumps more than 2 feet of snow, massive power restoration effort continues